US Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;42;18;48;27;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;38%;2%;5
Albuquerque, NM;74;53;76;50;Partly sunny, warm;NW;8;41%;0%;7
Anchorage, AK;43;32;45;31;Brilliant sunshine;NNE;5;72%;18%;3
Asheville, NC;53;33;57;32;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;46%;0%;7
Atlanta, GA;61;42;62;38;Sunny;E;7;42%;2%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;45;34;45;35;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;11;42%;1%;6
Austin, TX;80;54;78;56;Partly sunny;SSE;6;50%;2%;8
Baltimore, MD;50;33;52;38;Plenty of sunshine;SE;2;29%;1%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;71;43;73;48;Sunny and pleasant;SE;6;47%;0%;8
Billings, MT;72;36;53;32;A shower or two;ENE;7;60%;82%;3
Birmingham, AL;61;42;69;44;Sunny;SE;6;48%;0%;7
Bismarck, ND;42;30;53;30;Not as cool;NNW;13;66%;27%;4
Boise, ID;57;43;60;41;A bit of rain;ENE;8;66%;69%;2
Boston, MA;43;27;43;32;Sunshine;S;6;36%;2%;5
Bridgeport, CT;47;26;45;28;Abundant sunshine;S;6;39%;4%;5
Buffalo, NY;39;23;47;35;Plenty of sun;S;7;44%;0%;5
Burlington, VT;35;17;46;29;Mostly sunny, milder;S;7;41%;2%;5
Caribou, ME;29;8;39;22;Not as cold;SSW;6;43%;2%;4
Casper, WY;63;35;63;31;Partly sunny, mild;W;12;44%;1%;5
Charleston, SC;62;42;61;45;Partly sunny;NNE;11;47%;6%;7
Charleston, WV;54;28;63;40;Plenty of sunshine;SE;4;44%;0%;6
Charlotte, NC;59;35;59;34;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;32%;0%;7
Cheyenne, WY;63;37;67;36;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;9;31%;40%;6
Chicago, IL;45;33;55;47;Inc. clouds;SSW;14;39%;61%;5
Cleveland, OH;38;30;48;41;Mostly sunny;S;5;46%;0%;5
Columbia, SC;62;39;63;36;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;7;35%;1%;7
Columbus, OH;47;24;56;36;Sunny and milder;S;5;49%;2%;6
Concord, NH;40;17;46;24;Mostly sunny;S;3;34%;2%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;71;49;74;53;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;13;49%;3%;7
Denver, CO;72;44;73;42;Partly sunny, warm;W;7;29%;3%;6
Des Moines, IA;56;42;68;47;Windy;SSW;19;56%;42%;4
Detroit, MI;45;25;51;39;Mostly sunny;S;7;41%;73%;5
Dodge City, KS;68;49;76;55;Partly sunny, breezy;S;22;53%;50%;6
Duluth, MN;47;38;53;36;Mild with some sun;W;11;72%;29%;2
El Paso, TX;82;58;85;58;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;7;33%;0%;8
Fairbanks, AK;45;32;42;25;Decreasing clouds;NE;5;68%;33%;2
Fargo, ND;37;32;42;29;Clouds and sun;NW;8;94%;5%;4
Grand Junction, CO;66;43;70;44;Partly sunny;SSE;9;37%;0%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;47;25;55;43;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;15;41%;66%;5
Hartford, CT;47;25;49;28;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;40%;4%;5
Helena, MT;48;25;40;26;Colder;WNW;5;72%;69%;2
Honolulu, HI;84;68;83;68;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;7;56%;63%;10
Houston, TX;78;54;75;56;Partly sunny;SSE;8;48%;2%;8
Indianapolis, IN;49;27;57;42;Abundant sunshine;S;6;45%;11%;6
Jackson, MS;64;38;72;48;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;3;45%;0%;8
Jacksonville, FL;75;55;61;54;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;18;64%;25%;8
Juneau, AK;56;31;52;32;Sunny;ENE;3;66%;9%;3
Kansas City, MO;64;47;71;56;Partly sunny, windy;SSW;17;50%;44%;6
Knoxville, TN;59;38;64;39;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;4;49%;1%;7
Las Vegas, NV;81;54;79;53;Partly sunny, warm;SW;10;18%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;52;28;61;41;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;42%;0%;6
Little Rock, AR;64;36;67;44;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;42%;2%;7
Long Beach, CA;73;55;70;55;Mostly cloudy;W;7;63%;42%;5
Los Angeles, CA;72;54;70;53;Mostly cloudy;W;6;64%;55%;4
Louisville, KY;54;30;61;43;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;39%;2%;6
Madison, WI;50;31;60;47;Rather cloudy;SSW;15;42%;31%;4
Memphis, TN;59;37;67;49;Sunny;SSW;5;38%;0%;7
Miami, FL;83;66;80;66;Partly sunny;N;13;54%;8%;9
Milwaukee, WI;43;31;55;45;Inc. clouds;SW;15;45%;59%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;51;43;65;39;Clouds and sun;WNW;16;59%;7%;3
Mobile, AL;65;48;74;48;Brilliant sunshine;ENE;7;52%;0%;8
Montgomery, AL;60;48;65;41;Plenty of sun;ESE;7;48%;1%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;3;-3;18;11;Windy, not as cold;SSW;38;47%;2%;5
Nashville, TN;58;31;67;46;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;4;43%;0%;7
New Orleans, LA;70;52;69;54;Plenty of sun;SSE;6;55%;0%;8
New York, NY;47;31;48;35;Sunny;S;7;28%;1%;5
Newark, NJ;48;28;48;30;Plenty of sun;S;6;32%;3%;5
Norfolk, VA;48;38;51;38;Mostly sunny, cool;ENE;11;43%;0%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;67;47;72;56;Breezy with some sun;S;17;56%;44%;6
Olympia, WA;59;31;62;33;Periods of sun;S;7;57%;73%;4
Omaha, NE;63;48;74;47;Windy and warmer;SSW;18;52%;19%;5
Orlando, FL;84;59;71;60;Showers around;N;19;67%;81%;4
Philadelphia, PA;49;30;52;31;Sunny;SSE;5;30%;3%;6
Phoenix, AZ;88;62;85;59;Partial sunshine;WNW;5;18%;0%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;48;25;57;38;Sunlit and milder;SE;5;34%;0%;6
Portland, ME;40;25;39;31;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;43%;2%;5
Portland, OR;60;41;59;39;A little p.m. rain;ENE;10;66%;85%;3
Providence, RI;45;25;48;28;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;33%;2%;5
Raleigh, NC;57;33;57;32;Mostly sunny, cool;ENE;8;37%;0%;7
Reno, NV;57;43;54;32;Breezy with rain;WSW;14;53%;88%;2
Richmond, VA;54;30;56;30;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;34%;0%;6
Roswell, NM;78;53;83;51;Partly sunny, warmer;S;14;50%;10%;7
Sacramento, CA;65;54;63;48;Cool with rain;S;11;70%;91%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;66;47;71;45;Clouds and sun;SSE;15;29%;31%;4
San Antonio, TX;79;53;79;57;Sunny intervals;SSE;8;62%;4%;5
San Diego, CA;77;56;69;58;Clouds and sun;NNW;7;64%;12%;4
San Francisco, CA;63;54;61;52;Occasional rain;SW;13;78%;91%;2
Savannah, GA;66;43;64;44;Partly sunny, cool;NE;13;39%;2%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;58;42;62;47;Periods of sun;SW;12;46%;65%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;57;48;70;39;Partly sunny, warmer;N;14;60%;5%;5
Spokane, WA;56;30;58;42;Periods of sun;E;6;49%;74%;4
Springfield, IL;53;30;61;49;Mostly sunny;S;13;51%;60%;6
St. Louis, MO;55;34;64;49;Mostly sunny;S;9;44%;58%;6
Tampa, FL;80;59;74;56;Not as warm;NNE;14;68%;57%;9
Toledo, OH;43;25;52;40;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;46%;56%;5
Tucson, AZ;89;57;86;54;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;7;17%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;67;46;71;56;Partly sunny;S;11;54%;55%;7
Vero Beach, FL;79;57;73;63;Windy with showers;N;19;72%;85%;4
Washington, DC;53;32;54;35;Sunny;SE;6;33%;0%;6
Wichita, KS;65;48;69;55;Partly sunny, windy;S;21;57%;55%;5
Wilmington, DE;50;30;51;31;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;33%;1%;6
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.