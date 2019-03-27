US Forecast for Thursday, March 28, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;48;28;55;42;Inc. clouds;S;14;44%;50%;5
Albuquerque, NM;77;51;78;47;Mostly sunny;W;8;20%;0%;8
Anchorage, AK;46;32;45;35;Mostly sunny;ESE;4;71%;41%;2
Asheville, NC;58;32;65;37;Mostly sunny;SE;5;47%;2%;7
Atlanta, GA;62;38;68;42;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;42%;1%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;43;36;50;45;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;57%;2%;6
Austin, TX;79;57;78;62;Rather cloudy;SSE;8;59%;29%;6
Baltimore, MD;52;39;59;50;Sun, then clouds;S;5;44%;44%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;74;48;76;54;Partly sunny;SE;8;56%;3%;8
Billings, MT;55;33;39;31;Colder with snow;NE;8;79%;84%;1
Birmingham, AL;70;44;72;46;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;37%;4%;7
Bismarck, ND;53;31;43;27;Cooler;ESE;8;60%;8%;4
Boise, ID;61;42;56;37;A passing shower;N;7;57%;65%;3
Boston, MA;43;32;51;43;Some sun;SSW;13;44%;25%;5
Bridgeport, CT;44;29;50;42;Sun, then clouds;SSW;8;52%;41%;5
Buffalo, NY;49;34;49;36;A passing shower;WSW;15;59%;85%;2
Burlington, VT;45;32;50;39;A shower in the p.m.;S;17;48%;74%;5
Caribou, ME;41;22;45;33;Clouding up, breezy;S;14;52%;33%;4
Casper, WY;63;31;57;29;Cooler with clouds;NNE;9;57%;61%;3
Charleston, SC;61;45;68;50;Abundant sunshine;ENE;8;53%;5%;7
Charleston, WV;64;40;70;51;Partly sunny, warm;SW;8;47%;25%;6
Charlotte, NC;59;34;67;41;Plenty of sun;S;5;40%;0%;7
Cheyenne, WY;66;37;62;35;Mainly cloudy;ESE;9;41%;79%;4
Chicago, IL;57;46;56;39;A shower or two;NE;10;77%;86%;1
Cleveland, OH;46;40;52;42;Mostly cloudy;SW;15;65%;83%;2
Columbia, SC;62;36;70;42;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;42%;3%;7
Columbus, OH;56;37;58;49;Mostly cloudy;WSW;9;65%;87%;2
Concord, NH;46;23;53;38;Sun, some clouds;SSW;9;45%;55%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;56;73;59;Mainly cloudy;S;18;57%;60%;6
Denver, CO;73;43;69;40;Mostly cloudy;NNE;7;32%;28%;5
Des Moines, IA;72;45;57;40;Spotty showers;NNE;10;63%;74%;2
Detroit, MI;51;39;53;36;A shower or two;WNW;9;72%;81%;1
Dodge City, KS;78;55;71;43;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;14;61%;50%;5
Duluth, MN;60;35;44;23;Mainly cloudy;NW;10;63%;2%;4
El Paso, TX;86;59;86;56;Partly sunny;WNW;10;15%;0%;8
Fairbanks, AK;41;27;44;24;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;5;63%;66%;2
Fargo, ND;45;29;37;20;Mostly cloudy;SE;8;78%;2%;2
Grand Junction, CO;70;45;70;41;Mostly cloudy;SSE;10;33%;7%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;54;43;55;34;Mainly cloudy;N;9;70%;44%;1
Hartford, CT;49;28;52;42;Inc. clouds;SSW;8;50%;25%;5
Helena, MT;42;27;35;26;Snow and rain;W;5;85%;81%;1
Honolulu, HI;83;67;84;67;More clouds than sun;NNE;5;57%;69%;9
Houston, TX;76;56;76;64;Partly sunny;SE;9;67%;29%;5
Indianapolis, IN;57;42;58;51;A shower in the p.m.;SW;10;60%;88%;2
Jackson, MS;71;49;77;51;Partly sunny, nice;S;6;49%;25%;8
Jacksonville, FL;62;54;69;55;Breezy with sunshine;NNE;14;59%;25%;8
Juneau, AK;54;33;54;33;Mostly sunny;ESE;4;64%;11%;3
Kansas City, MO;74;56;67;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;8;67%;82%;1
Knoxville, TN;64;40;68;46;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;50%;6%;7
Las Vegas, NV;78;52;75;50;Mostly sunny;W;9;21%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;62;42;68;51;Partly sunny;SSW;11;52%;58%;6
Little Rock, AR;68;44;76;56;Nice with some sun;SSE;9;47%;35%;7
Long Beach, CA;72;55;68;51;Mostly sunny;W;8;58%;2%;7
Los Angeles, CA;70;53;68;51;Mostly sunny;S;7;62%;3%;7
Louisville, KY;63;42;70;53;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;10;47%;67%;6
Madison, WI;60;46;56;33;Cloudy;NNE;7;64%;55%;2
Memphis, TN;66;48;74;56;Partly sunny, breezy;S;14;45%;59%;7
Miami, FL;80;66;77;70;Partly sunny;NNE;15;54%;80%;7
Milwaukee, WI;61;46;56;35;Mostly cloudy, mild;NNE;8;64%;46%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;64;38;50;29;Cloudy and cooler;N;10;57%;4%;2
Mobile, AL;74;48;72;49;Nice with sunshine;S;7;44%;3%;8
Montgomery, AL;70;41;68;45;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;43%;0%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;18;11;26;21;Inc. clouds;SW;35;64%;56%;5
Nashville, TN;68;46;74;52;Partly sunny;S;10;44%;28%;7
New Orleans, LA;71;54;73;58;Partly sunny, nice;SE;8;56%;2%;8
New York, NY;46;35;54;48;Inc. clouds;SSW;9;44%;25%;5
Newark, NJ;47;30;56;45;Inc. clouds;SSW;8;45%;26%;5
Norfolk, VA;51;38;61;44;Mostly sunny;S;6;51%;0%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;74;56;74;59;A t-storm in spots;S;17;66%;55%;2
Olympia, WA;57;33;64;33;Cloudy;W;3;64%;44%;2
Omaha, NE;76;45;57;41;Cloudy and cooler;NNE;14;61%;60%;3
Orlando, FL;71;59;76;60;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;14;54%;10%;8
Philadelphia, PA;52;34;58;46;Inc. clouds;S;8;42%;44%;6
Phoenix, AZ;84;59;85;56;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;6;19%;0%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;58;39;62;49;Increasing clouds;SW;10;46%;80%;4
Portland, ME;41;31;45;39;Partly sunny;SSW;15;50%;25%;5
Portland, OR;55;38;62;43;Showers around;NW;6;61%;70%;2
Providence, RI;48;28;50;40;Partly sunny;SSW;10;45%;43%;5
Raleigh, NC;58;33;66;42;Mostly sunny;S;4;45%;0%;7
Reno, NV;55;32;50;31;A snow squall;WSW;9;41%;66%;3
Richmond, VA;57;30;64;44;Mostly sunny;S;6;44%;4%;6
Roswell, NM;87;52;88;51;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;5;34%;3%;8
Sacramento, CA;62;48;62;45;A shower;S;8;70%;69%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;66;48;55;39;Cooler with a shower;SSW;9;48%;80%;4
San Antonio, TX;79;59;80;63;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;68%;21%;5
San Diego, CA;77;58;68;52;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;62%;4%;7
San Francisco, CA;59;52;60;49;Spotty showers;WSW;12;75%;91%;3
Savannah, GA;64;43;70;48;Mostly sunny;E;9;53%;1%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;43;63;44;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;54%;44%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;69;36;54;32;Cloudy and cooler;NNE;11;62%;30%;2
Spokane, WA;56;41;54;36;A shower;NE;3;63%;67%;1
Springfield, IL;62;49;65;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;12;69%;99%;2
St. Louis, MO;66;50;64;54;Showers and t-storms;S;8;69%;92%;2
Tampa, FL;74;56;79;58;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;10;55%;0%;9
Toledo, OH;53;38;54;37;A shower or two;SW;9;81%;85%;1
Tucson, AZ;86;55;84;51;Sunny and warm;NW;7;17%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;73;56;74;59;A t-storm in spots;S;13;61%;55%;2
Vero Beach, FL;74;62;76;63;A shower in the a.m.;NE;20;58%;64%;6
Washington, DC;56;35;63;49;Mostly sunny;S;9;45%;9%;6
Wichita, KS;72;55;72;55;A t-storm in spots;SSE;11;68%;76%;2
Wilmington, DE;52;31;57;45;Inc. clouds;S;10;46%;29%;6
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.