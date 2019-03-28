US Forecast for Friday, March 29, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;54;42;52;44;A bit of rain;ENE;6;74%;82%;2
Albuquerque, NM;79;47;71;39;Mostly sunny;NNW;13;18%;1%;8
Anchorage, AK;45;34;45;32;Mostly cloudy;N;2;74%;17%;1
Asheville, NC;65;38;71;48;Partly sunny, nice;S;6;43%;20%;7
Atlanta, GA;69;41;74;52;Mostly sunny, nice;S;5;43%;3%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;50;44;59;49;More clouds than sun;SSW;13;69%;28%;4
Austin, TX;79;63;80;62;Decreasing clouds;S;8;63%;30%;3
Baltimore, MD;59;50;68;56;More clouds than sun;ESE;3;49%;38%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;77;55;76;61;Showers around;SSE;9;68%;68%;3
Billings, MT;41;32;46;27;Cloudy and chilly;WSW;7;62%;78%;1
Birmingham, AL;73;47;76;56;Partly sunny, nice;S;7;48%;29%;7
Bismarck, ND;43;25;48;22;Mostly cloudy;N;10;59%;4%;4
Boise, ID;55;38;55;37;Variable cloudiness;N;7;60%;44%;2
Boston, MA;52;42;56;44;Variable clouds;SW;9;61%;74%;2
Bridgeport, CT;49;41;53;45;Variable cloudiness;ESE;6;70%;44%;2
Buffalo, NY;53;38;45;39;Showers around;E;5;75%;91%;1
Burlington, VT;48;39;51;33;Partial sunshine;NNE;6;71%;78%;4
Caribou, ME;45;32;44;21;Clearing;NNW;6;69%;44%;2
Casper, WY;51;27;35;19;Wet snow;NNE;14;85%;93%;1
Charleston, SC;69;50;72;54;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;6;53%;3%;8
Charleston, WV;73;52;69;54;Showers around;S;7;49%;74%;2
Charlotte, NC;68;42;75;51;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;7;39%;8%;7
Cheyenne, WY;59;34;35;23;Snow at times;N;13;81%;85%;2
Chicago, IL;63;40;46;36;Rain possible;NE;10;75%;85%;2
Cleveland, OH;62;44;45;41;A bit of rain;NE;10;85%;91%;1
Columbia, SC;71;41;77;51;Sunny and pleasant;S;5;47%;5%;7
Columbus, OH;64;51;56;52;A shower or two;SSW;8;86%;84%;1
Concord, NH;56;38;52;40;Occasional rain;N;5;74%;80%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;77;61;74;52;Mostly cloudy;S;18;68%;66%;2
Denver, CO;65;37;54;27;A few showers;NNE;10;51%;88%;3
Des Moines, IA;54;39;50;33;A little rain;N;13;58%;83%;2
Detroit, MI;62;38;45;35;Cloudy and cooler;NE;7;62%;75%;1
Dodge City, KS;69;40;50;31;Spotty showers;N;14;76%;85%;2
Duluth, MN;46;23;43;24;Partly sunny;NW;7;58%;29%;5
El Paso, TX;86;56;83;52;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;14;14%;0%;8
Fairbanks, AK;42;23;43;18;Clouds and sunshine;NNW;4;59%;9%;2
Fargo, ND;36;22;41;16;Partly sunny;N;10;71%;8%;5
Grand Junction, CO;68;40;54;33;Cooler;N;11;44%;39%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;59;37;53;34;Cloudy;ESE;8;56%;80%;3
Hartford, CT;53;42;55;45;A passing shower;ESE;5;67%;73%;2
Helena, MT;36;26;39;19;Mostly cloudy, cold;W;6;73%;50%;1
Honolulu, HI;84;66;81;65;Some sun, a shower;NNE;5;61%;47%;7
Houston, TX;76;63;78;65;A shower or two;SSE;9;70%;68%;3
Indianapolis, IN;68;52;57;50;Cloudy, p.m. showers;S;8;80%;92%;1
Jackson, MS;77;52;75;60;Mostly cloudy;S;9;57%;30%;4
Jacksonville, FL;70;55;74;55;Sunny and nice;ENE;8;54%;3%;8
Juneau, AK;55;34;53;32;Mostly sunny;N;4;68%;15%;3
Kansas City, MO;64;48;58;40;Rain and a t-storm;NNE;9;74%;94%;1
Knoxville, TN;69;44;70;54;Partly sunny, nice;S;7;48%;30%;6
Las Vegas, NV;75;50;72;49;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;6;19%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;70;51;62;55;A shower or two;S;9;65%;84%;3
Little Rock, AR;76;57;71;59;Mostly cloudy;S;10;63%;66%;2
Long Beach, CA;70;51;72;52;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;7;50%;0%;7
Los Angeles, CA;67;51;73;53;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;6;43%;2%;7
Louisville, KY;72;53;61;57;A shower or two;S;9;67%;84%;2
Madison, WI;57;34;52;31;Partly sunny;NE;5;57%;68%;4
Memphis, TN;75;57;72;60;Mostly cloudy;SSW;14;54%;44%;4
Miami, FL;78;69;78;69;Partial sunshine;NE;13;56%;40%;7
Milwaukee, WI;61;36;45;34;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;9;57%;75%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;53;27;47;27;Partly sunny;WNW;7;47%;3%;5
Mobile, AL;71;53;75;60;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;8;70%;5%;8
Montgomery, AL;70;46;74;51;Partly sunny;S;5;53%;8%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;31;20;28;21;Very windy;NNW;33;94%;73%;2
Nashville, TN;75;53;72;58;Variable cloudiness;S;8;50%;66%;3
New Orleans, LA;74;59;76;64;Partly sunny;SSE;8;67%;14%;7
New York, NY;53;45;63;52;Variable cloudiness;SSE;7;60%;44%;2
Newark, NJ;55;43;61;49;Variable cloudiness;SSE;7;62%;44%;2
Norfolk, VA;63;44;73;51;Sunny and nice;S;9;47%;14%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;75;58;69;41;A strong t-storm;NNW;11;76%;75%;2
Olympia, WA;64;33;64;34;Mostly cloudy;SSW;3;63%;44%;3
Omaha, NE;54;40;48;35;A little rain;NNW;15;63%;84%;2
Orlando, FL;78;59;80;60;Sunshine, pleasant;ENE;9;53%;2%;9
Philadelphia, PA;60;48;69;52;Variable cloudiness;S;8;50%;39%;2
Phoenix, AZ;85;56;83;56;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;19%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;64;51;60;52;Brief a.m. showers;SSW;9;64%;93%;1
Portland, ME;45;40;50;39;Clouds and sun;W;8;74%;74%;2
Portland, OR;62;43;62;43;Rain and drizzle;NNW;5;63%;66%;3
Providence, RI;51;41;54;43;More clouds than sun;S;9;64%;44%;2
Raleigh, NC;66;41;74;50;Sunny and nice;S;7;46%;8%;7
Reno, NV;50;31;51;31;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;40%;42%;6
Richmond, VA;65;44;76;53;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;8;43%;17%;6
Roswell, NM;88;50;88;45;Sunny and very warm;WNW;10;15%;1%;8
Sacramento, CA;60;45;65;44;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;62%;8%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;56;39;52;36;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;9;56%;74%;4
San Antonio, TX;81;63;82;63;Decreasing clouds;SSE;9;73%;14%;6
San Diego, CA;79;52;69;54;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;59%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;61;49;61;48;Mostly sunny;NW;9;68%;26%;6
Savannah, GA;71;48;76;54;Sunshine and nice;SE;5;57%;2%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;44;63;46;Mostly cloudy;S;6;55%;44%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;51;30;49;26;Cloudy;NNW;10;54%;18%;2
Spokane, WA;50;37;59;34;Rather cloudy;S;2;58%;58%;2
Springfield, IL;73;52;57;39;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;8;82%;91%;1
St. Louis, MO;69;55;61;44;Showers and t-storms;S;6;77%;89%;1
Tampa, FL;80;57;81;59;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;59%;2%;9
Toledo, OH;64;39;44;36;A little rain;E;6;83%;89%;1
Tucson, AZ;85;51;80;49;Partly sunny;NNW;7;20%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;76;60;70;43;Showers and t-storms;W;8;74%;85%;2
Vero Beach, FL;77;61;78;60;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;13;58%;39%;8
Washington, DC;64;49;73;56;More clouds than sun;SSW;7;50%;36%;3
Wichita, KS;72;51;57;36;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;10;78%;85%;2
Wilmington, DE;58;45;68;51;Variable cloudiness;S;10;56%;36%;2
