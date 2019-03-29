US Forecast for Saturday, March 30, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;51;41;67;46;Rain and drizzle;SSE;10;62%;79%;2
Albuquerque, NM;72;38;59;36;Windy and cooler;E;16;23%;31%;8
Anchorage, AK;45;32;45;29;Mostly sunny;NNE;3;74%;2%;3
Asheville, NC;70;49;71;45;Clouds and sun, nice;S;8;53%;42%;6
Atlanta, GA;75;53;76;50;Nice with some sun;SSW;8;52%;59%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;55;49;60;51;Decreasing clouds;S;15;77%;19%;5
Austin, TX;78;63;72;45;Mostly cloudy;NNE;10;59%;77%;2
Baltimore, MD;67;55;75;57;Clouds and sun, warm;S;6;47%;61%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;76;61;80;48;Partly sunny;W;10;69%;66%;4
Billings, MT;47;29;54;32;Partly sunny;WSW;8;51%;2%;5
Birmingham, AL;76;56;77;44;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;58%;90%;3
Bismarck, ND;48;22;41;28;Mostly sunny;S;7;45%;0%;5
Boise, ID;55;36;58;36;Partly sunny;ENE;5;55%;15%;5
Boston, MA;54;43;66;54;More clouds than sun;S;17;63%;36%;2
Bridgeport, CT;53;43;60;48;Variable cloudiness;S;8;70%;28%;2
Buffalo, NY;52;41;55;32;Periods of rain;NW;13;79%;91%;1
Burlington, VT;50;32;56;47;A touch of rain;S;11;68%;81%;1
Caribou, ME;43;19;42;37;A little p.m. rain;S;6;60%;66%;1
Casper, WY;33;19;40;19;Clouds and sun, cold;SW;7;69%;7%;6
Charleston, SC;72;53;75;61;Partial sunshine;S;7;58%;5%;8
Charleston, WV;71;56;79;39;Mostly cloudy;SSW;10;50%;82%;3
Charlotte, NC;75;52;76;58;Nice with some sun;SSW;8;47%;27%;7
Cheyenne, WY;35;23;38;23;Mostly cloudy, cold;WNW;9;61%;18%;2
Chicago, IL;50;37;43;25;Rain and snow shower;N;16;65%;46%;2
Cleveland, OH;46;43;58;30;Rain at times;NNW;16;81%;92%;1
Columbia, SC;78;50;80;59;Partial sunshine;S;7;51%;21%;7
Columbus, OH;59;53;60;28;Showers and t-storms;NNW;13;80%;94%;2
Concord, NH;49;34;54;48;Mostly cloudy;S;5;77%;55%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;73;56;58;38;Spotty showers;NNE;23;63%;67%;2
Denver, CO;46;26;40;24;A little a.m. snow;SSW;6;72%;56%;2
Des Moines, IA;51;33;43;23;Partly sunny;NNW;19;55%;5%;6
Detroit, MI;50;37;45;26;Cooler with rain;NNW;8;76%;77%;1
Dodge City, KS;43;30;44;21;Clouds and sun;NE;21;64%;42%;3
Duluth, MN;45;22;34;21;Colder;NNW;13;55%;6%;5
El Paso, TX;81;51;70;41;Mostly sunny;E;10;17%;0%;8
Fairbanks, AK;41;19;46;22;Partly sunny;NE;4;54%;3%;2
Fargo, ND;39;16;31;21;Colder with sunshine;SW;10;63%;25%;5
Grand Junction, CO;53;32;54;34;Partly sunny;NE;6;47%;42%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;56;37;45;24;A little a.m. rain;NNW;9;68%;58%;1
Hartford, CT;53;43;68;50;More clouds than sun;S;8;60%;28%;2
Helena, MT;41;21;44;25;Partly sunny;WSW;3;62%;6%;5
Honolulu, HI;80;63;81;65;Some sun, pleasant;NE;4;52%;23%;9
Houston, TX;78;65;80;48;A p.m. t-storm;N;7;74%;84%;5
Indianapolis, IN;60;53;55;27;Periods of rain;NNW;11;76%;87%;1
Jackson, MS;77;57;79;41;A strong t-storm;NNW;11;65%;66%;4
Jacksonville, FL;76;56;79;59;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;7;59%;6%;7
Juneau, AK;53;33;53;32;Areas of low clouds;ENE;5;65%;24%;2
Kansas City, MO;51;38;44;29;Increasingly windy;NNW;16;59%;43%;4
Knoxville, TN;69;54;75;42;More clouds than sun;SSW;10;57%;87%;5
Las Vegas, NV;72;50;72;52;Mostly sunny;N;9;17%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;64;55;69;31;Strong thunderstorms;NW;15;70%;91%;2
Little Rock, AR;70;60;66;35;A shower or t-storm;N;10;64%;67%;2
Long Beach, CA;72;52;81;55;Sunny and warmer;N;7;36%;0%;7
Los Angeles, CA;73;54;80;58;Sunny and warm;NNE;6;35%;2%;7
Louisville, KY;66;56;65;30;Strong thunderstorms;NNW;13;71%;92%;2
Madison, WI;52;34;44;20;Cooler;N;12;48%;4%;4
Memphis, TN;72;59;69;37;Strong thunderstorms;N;16;76%;86%;2
Miami, FL;78;68;79;69;A passing shower;E;10;61%;80%;7
Milwaukee, WI;46;35;46;24;A little snow;N;15;54%;55%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;47;27;39;24;Colder;NNW;17;40%;3%;5
Mobile, AL;72;61;76;55;Partly sunny;S;9;68%;48%;6
Montgomery, AL;75;53;76;48;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;57%;59%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;30;18;33;30;Very windy;S;46;90%;66%;1
Nashville, TN;72;58;74;35;Strong thunderstorms;NNW;12;62%;88%;2
New Orleans, LA;75;63;78;54;Spotty showers;SSW;9;71%;79%;4
New York, NY;60;50;67;54;Decreasing clouds;S;9;57%;44%;3
Newark, NJ;58;48;69;53;Decreasing clouds;S;8;54%;44%;3
Norfolk, VA;75;51;76;57;Partly sunny, warm;S;10;49%;15%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;68;40;50;29;Breezy with some sun;N;18;73%;16%;3
Olympia, WA;64;33;66;34;Periods of sun;NNE;3;64%;47%;5
Omaha, NE;45;33;43;25;Partly sunny;NNW;19;51%;4%;6
Orlando, FL;79;59;81;61;Partly sunny;SSE;5;53%;22%;9
Philadelphia, PA;63;52;73;56;Partly sunny;S;9;50%;28%;4
Phoenix, AZ;82;56;83;58;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;14%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;60;53;68;34;Showers and t-storms;SW;14;63%;89%;2
Portland, ME;49;38;46;43;A passing shower;S;9;81%;66%;1
Portland, OR;62;42;67;44;Periods of sun;NNE;5;59%;19%;5
Providence, RI;55;41;65;51;Variable cloudiness;S;14;62%;30%;2
Raleigh, NC;75;50;76;57;Partial sunshine;S;9;50%;28%;7
Reno, NV;51;31;57;32;Sun and clouds, cool;S;6;36%;0%;6
Richmond, VA;78;52;79;58;Partly sunny;S;10;44%;32%;5
Roswell, NM;88;45;60;34;Sunshine and breezy;E;15;31%;3%;8
Sacramento, CA;63;43;71;45;Clouds and sun, nice;WNW;7;56%;2%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;49;36;52;34;Sunny intervals;ENE;8;60%;17%;6
San Antonio, TX;81;63;76;48;Mainly cloudy;NNE;9;66%;80%;3
San Diego, CA;78;54;74;55;Abundant sunshine;N;7;50%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;61;48;64;49;Partly sunny;WNW;8;66%;2%;6
Savannah, GA;76;53;78;59;Nice with some sun;S;6;58%;4%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;45;65;45;Partly sunny;NNE;6;55%;53%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;46;26;40;25;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;17;43%;1%;5
Spokane, WA;58;34;60;37;Nice with some sun;S;2;57%;28%;4
Springfield, IL;53;42;45;24;A bit of rain;NNW;18;75%;59%;2
St. Louis, MO;65;47;51;29;Rain, breezy, cooler;NNW;14;69%;69%;1
Tampa, FL;80;60;82;61;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;6;64%;10%;9
Toledo, OH;46;39;49;24;Occasional rain;NNW;7;86%;87%;1
Tucson, AZ;80;50;81;51;Mostly sunny;N;6;17%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;69;42;50;30;A shower in the a.m.;N;13;75%;57%;3
Vero Beach, FL;78;61;79;60;Partly sunny;SE;9;62%;35%;6
Washington, DC;70;55;79;56;Partly sunny, warm;S;9;48%;33%;5
Wichita, KS;56;36;46;25;Clouds and sun;N;19;60%;27%;3
Wilmington, DE;65;49;74;55;Clouds and sun, warm;S;14;52%;27%;4
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.