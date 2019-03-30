US Forecast for Sunday, March 31, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;67;49;54;28;Windy, a.m. showers;W;17;73%;100%;2
Albuquerque, NM;55;38;54;34;Showers around;ENE;16;40%;80%;3
Anchorage, AK;46;30;48;32;Plenty of sun;S;3;67%;2%;3
Asheville, NC;71;44;49;27;Decreasing clouds;NW;15;50%;9%;7
Atlanta, GA;76;48;57;35;Cooler;N;13;49%;55%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;55;51;55;32;Windy with showers;WNW;16;75%;75%;2
Austin, TX;71;46;58;42;Decreasing clouds;NE;10;39%;26%;6
Baltimore, MD;75;56;57;34;Windy and cooler;NW;15;47%;60%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;81;48;58;43;Spotty showers;N;10;59%;61%;4
Billings, MT;56;33;57;35;Partly sunny;SSE;7;46%;30%;5
Birmingham, AL;76;42;56;35;Decreasing clouds;NNE;11;53%;14%;7
Bismarck, ND;38;26;46;27;Partial sunshine;NE;11;57%;9%;3
Boise, ID;57;36;62;43;Partly sunny;E;5;46%;9%;5
Boston, MA;62;53;61;35;Afternoon rain;WNW;14;65%;70%;1
Bridgeport, CT;61;49;54;31;Rainy times, windy;WNW;20;69%;75%;2
Buffalo, NY;57;33;35;22;Snow at times;W;18;78%;82%;2
Burlington, VT;60;50;54;25;Rain in the morning;NW;12;67%;77%;1
Caribou, ME;40;38;54;24;Cloudy with showers;W;16;72%;98%;1
Casper, WY;40;20;49;26;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;53%;3%;6
Charleston, SC;75;60;72;43;A shower or t-storm;N;10;68%;74%;2
Charleston, WV;77;39;45;25;Clearing and colder;NW;9;56%;25%;6
Charlotte, NC;77;59;63;33;Spotty showers;N;9;54%;65%;4
Cheyenne, WY;36;24;47;28;Partly sunny;S;6;46%;3%;6
Chicago, IL;42;25;40;30;Mostly sunny, cold;S;11;40%;7%;6
Cleveland, OH;59;28;34;29;A snow shower;NW;19;65%;60%;2
Columbia, SC;80;60;69;39;Spotty showers;N;9;63%;70%;3
Columbus, OH;59;28;36;19;Turning sunny;NW;12;52%;2%;5
Concord, NH;56;44;58;29;Cooler with rain;NW;10;77%;74%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;54;38;58;40;Turning sunny;NNE;15;40%;2%;8
Denver, CO;40;24;49;30;Clouds and sun;WSW;6;56%;25%;5
Des Moines, IA;42;23;47;33;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;8;44%;3%;6
Detroit, MI;42;25;36;22;Turning sunny, cold;NW;12;53%;22%;5
Dodge City, KS;46;22;52;31;Clouds and sun, cool;S;6;48%;1%;7
Duluth, MN;34;22;39;26;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;56%;9%;3
El Paso, TX;67;41;66;42;Partial sunshine;E;13;26%;25%;9
Fairbanks, AK;41;22;54;21;Mostly sunny;W;5;49%;7%;2
Fargo, ND;28;21;36;23;A little snow;N;8;77%;56%;2
Grand Junction, CO;53;33;53;32;Clouds and sun;ENE;7;54%;27%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;43;24;36;23;Turning sunny, cold;WSW;13;48%;10%;5
Hartford, CT;68;52;57;32;Windy with showers;WNW;16;71%;79%;1
Helena, MT;44;25;46;28;Partly sunny;SW;2;60%;35%;5
Honolulu, HI;82;63;82;66;Nice with sunshine;WNW;9;58%;44%;11
Houston, TX;75;48;59;45;Variable cloudiness;NE;12;51%;30%;4
Indianapolis, IN;56;25;37;25;Turning sunny;NNE;11;52%;2%;6
Jackson, MS;77;41;59;36;Decreasing clouds;N;11;50%;8%;7
Jacksonville, FL;79;59;81;56;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;9;64%;82%;8
Juneau, AK;54;33;54;32;Sunny and mild;NE;7;59%;11%;3
Kansas City, MO;44;28;50;35;Sunny, but chilly;SSW;4;42%;1%;6
Knoxville, TN;75;41;52;29;Decreasing clouds;N;8;50%;7%;7
Las Vegas, NV;71;51;74;51;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;18%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;70;30;44;23;Turning sunny;NNW;11;50%;1%;7
Little Rock, AR;66;35;56;32;Mostly sunny, cool;ENE;9;38%;2%;7
Long Beach, CA;82;56;85;58;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;6;31%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;80;58;85;60;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;6;30%;1%;7
Louisville, KY;67;30;46;24;Turning sunny;N;10;45%;1%;6
Madison, WI;44;21;42;25;Mostly sunny, chilly;SW;8;42%;19%;5
Memphis, TN;70;37;53;33;Turning sunny;NNE;13;42%;3%;7
Miami, FL;79;69;80;69;Partly sunny;S;9;66%;41%;8
Milwaukee, WI;47;24;40;28;Mostly sunny, chilly;SSW;11;38%;11%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;38;23;42;30;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;47%;43%;3
Mobile, AL;74;53;59;44;Spotty showers;NNE;12;68%;66%;2
Montgomery, AL;77;47;55;38;Spotty showers;N;9;57%;61%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;34;33;35;1;Very windy;NW;50;99%;89%;1
Nashville, TN;73;35;51;28;Turning sunny;N;10;47%;3%;7
New Orleans, LA;79;52;57;49;Spotty showers;NNE;12;67%;75%;3
New York, NY;66;52;57;33;Windy with showers;WNW;20;66%;74%;2
Newark, NJ;69;53;58;32;Windy with showers;WNW;17;59%;79%;2
Norfolk, VA;78;58;66;35;Couple of t-storms;NW;11;67%;65%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;48;28;53;35;Mostly sunny;E;8;44%;2%;7
Olympia, WA;67;34;67;37;Inc. clouds;NE;3;59%;28%;4
Omaha, NE;44;25;52;35;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;8;46%;3%;6
Orlando, FL;82;62;86;61;Partly sunny;NW;8;54%;27%;9
Philadelphia, PA;75;56;60;31;Showers around;WNW;15;54%;71%;2
Phoenix, AZ;83;57;83;57;Mostly sunny;NE;6;15%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;69;35;37;25;Windy and colder;WNW;18;59%;42%;3
Portland, ME;47;43;51;33;Cloudy, p.m. rain;NW;16;86%;75%;1
Portland, OR;67;43;68;49;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;55%;66%;4
Providence, RI;61;51;59;33;Afternoon rain;WNW;12;70%;70%;1
Raleigh, NC;77;58;63;33;Spotty showers;NNW;9;60%;65%;2
Reno, NV;56;33;63;41;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;32%;9%;5
Richmond, VA;77;58;62;31;Showers around;NW;10;52%;67%;2
Roswell, NM;58;33;56;32;Clouds and sun;ESE;10;41%;27%;6
Sacramento, CA;69;44;74;50;Partly sunny;SSE;6;56%;7%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;52;34;54;38;Partly sunny;ESE;7;51%;0%;6
San Antonio, TX;70;48;59;43;Variable cloudiness;NE;11;39%;7%;4
San Diego, CA;77;55;78;57;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;6;45%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;63;49;66;52;Partly sunny;W;7;67%;3%;7
Savannah, GA;78;57;76;45;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;10;66%;75%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;46;66;47;Inc. clouds;NNE;7;52%;29%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;39;24;54;29;Sunshine and milder;NNW;12;45%;7%;5
Spokane, WA;60;37;60;37;Partly sunny;SSE;3;56%;32%;4
Springfield, IL;43;25;43;27;Sunny, but chilly;WSW;10;48%;4%;6
St. Louis, MO;49;29;47;29;Sunny, but chilly;SSW;9;41%;2%;6
Tampa, FL;82;61;82;64;Partly sunny;WNW;6;72%;26%;9
Toledo, OH;47;23;36;22;Turning sunny;WNW;12;55%;8%;5
Tucson, AZ;81;51;80;50;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;8;18%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;50;29;53;31;Sunny;NE;6;42%;0%;7
Vero Beach, FL;77;57;83;62;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;7;64%;33%;9
Washington, DC;78;56;61;33;Showers around;NW;16;49%;61%;4
Wichita, KS;46;24;52;31;Mostly sunny, cool;S;5;43%;3%;7
Wilmington, DE;74;54;58;31;Showers around;WNW;16;56%;73%;2
