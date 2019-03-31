US Forecast for Monday, April 1, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;55;28;40;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;16;39%;1%;5
Albuquerque, NM;47;32;60;41;Mostly sunny;E;5;44%;0%;8
Anchorage, AK;48;32;47;31;Plenty of sunshine;S;3;70%;3%;3
Asheville, NC;47;26;53;34;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;35%;6%;7
Atlanta, GA;54;36;59;40;Partly sunny, cool;ESE;7;39%;56%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;56;33;49;33;Sunny;NW;14;38%;3%;6
Austin, TX;58;41;62;42;Decreasing clouds;ESE;3;48%;27%;6
Baltimore, MD;60;34;51;38;Plenty of sun;S;10;28%;5%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;54;42;65;39;A shower in the p.m.;N;7;48%;80%;8
Billings, MT;56;33;51;31;Rain/snow showers;E;10;59%;71%;2
Birmingham, AL;53;35;62;41;Partly sunny;ENE;6;38%;30%;8
Bismarck, ND;46;26;47;31;Mostly cloudy;W;7;61%;25%;2
Boise, ID;62;41;61;47;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;47%;72%;2
Boston, MA;64;35;45;31;Sunny and cooler;WNW;18;33%;1%;5
Bridgeport, CT;54;32;46;27;Sunny and breezy;NW;18;34%;4%;6
Buffalo, NY;34;22;35;26;Clearing and cold;S;12;58%;8%;4
Burlington, VT;58;24;39;27;Colder;SSW;15;40%;14%;3
Caribou, ME;56;27;34;23;Much colder;W;17;50%;29%;3
Casper, WY;49;28;48;25;Partly sunny;SW;14;52%;67%;6
Charleston, SC;74;44;57;48;Mostly cloudy;NE;10;44%;75%;6
Charleston, WV;46;25;50;32;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;4;41%;3%;7
Charlotte, NC;65;34;57;37;Clouds and sun, cool;E;7;29%;3%;7
Cheyenne, WY;47;28;49;31;Partly sunny;NW;16;41%;16%;6
Chicago, IL;37;30;49;38;Partly sunny;SSW;11;41%;28%;4
Cleveland, OH;33;28;38;33;Sunshine, but cold;SSE;9;55%;7%;6
Columbia, SC;68;39;61;40;Increasing clouds;E;7;33%;78%;8
Columbus, OH;35;22;45;28;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;4;49%;7%;6
Concord, NH;65;28;41;22;Sunny and cooler;WSW;19;38%;2%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;55;38;60;40;Decreasing clouds;SSE;7;44%;3%;6
Denver, CO;49;31;56;34;More sun than clouds;S;8;36%;5%;7
Des Moines, IA;45;34;60;39;Milder with sunshine;SSW;15;45%;69%;6
Detroit, MI;33;23;44;33;Not as cold;SSW;7;51%;23%;6
Dodge City, KS;51;31;60;34;Periods of sun;S;15;50%;0%;7
Duluth, MN;40;24;44;31;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;62%;7%;4
El Paso, TX;63;41;68;48;Sunshine and nice;ESE;5;26%;0%;9
Fairbanks, AK;49;22;50;24;Sunshine and mild;W;4;55%;8%;2
Fargo, ND;37;21;38;29;Turning cloudy;SW;7;76%;42%;3
Grand Junction, CO;57;32;59;40;Clouding up;E;7;39%;8%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;34;24;46;36;Partly sunny;S;9;50%;44%;4
Hartford, CT;59;33;45;24;Sunny and cooler;NW;14;35%;4%;6
Helena, MT;48;30;44;28;Showers of rain/snow;WNW;4;65%;69%;2
Honolulu, HI;82;66;82;69;Sunshine, pleasant;NNE;7;56%;31%;11
Houston, TX;56;43;60;41;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;8;54%;56%;5
Indianapolis, IN;36;24;47;32;Mostly sunny;S;6;49%;7%;6
Jackson, MS;55;38;61;37;Partly sunny;N;6;42%;36%;8
Jacksonville, FL;81;55;59;56;Periods of rain;NNE;13;84%;93%;2
Juneau, AK;56;30;58;31;Plenty of sunshine;E;3;58%;11%;3
Kansas City, MO;47;34;58;42;Partly sunny;SSW;9;42%;3%;6
Knoxville, TN;52;30;55;38;Sunny;NE;7;39%;11%;7
Las Vegas, NV;73;52;78;60;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;17%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;43;22;49;32;Sunshine;ENE;6;44%;8%;7
Little Rock, AR;56;32;53;33;Partly sunny, cool;S;6;42%;15%;5
Long Beach, CA;84;59;82;57;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;34%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;85;61;83;57;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;34%;2%;8
Louisville, KY;45;25;52;32;Mostly sunny;E;5;40%;9%;7
Madison, WI;42;24;49;36;Clouds and sun;SW;8;50%;77%;3
Memphis, TN;53;33;56;38;Cool with some sun;NNW;8;38%;10%;5
Miami, FL;81;69;82;69;Clouds limiting sun;SSW;9;64%;41%;8
Milwaukee, WI;40;27;48;39;Periods of sun;SSW;12;46%;44%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;38;31;48;31;Variable cloudiness;WNW;7;52%;10%;3
Mobile, AL;54;45;68;45;Clouds and sun;NW;7;42%;62%;8
Montgomery, AL;55;39;62;44;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;44%;60%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;36;2;6;2;Breezy and colder;W;37;86%;44%;3
Nashville, TN;51;28;56;36;Mostly sunny;NE;7;37%;7%;7
New Orleans, LA;55;50;64;49;Mostly cloudy, cool;N;8;51%;60%;7
New York, NY;61;35;48;36;Sunny and cooler;N;15;31%;2%;6
Newark, NJ;59;33;48;31;Sunny and cooler;N;16;32%;4%;6
Norfolk, VA;70;35;49;37;Sunshine, but colder;E;10;36%;3%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;52;35;59;39;Decreasing clouds;S;7;42%;8%;3
Olympia, WA;68;36;65;40;Mainly cloudy;NW;3;61%;81%;2
Omaha, NE;52;34;61;37;Partial sunshine;S;12;46%;60%;6
Orlando, FL;85;61;72;61;Cloudy, not as warm;N;9;70%;66%;2
Philadelphia, PA;60;32;50;35;Sunny and cooler;SW;16;30%;5%;6
Phoenix, AZ;82;57;84;59;Sun and some clouds;NNE;5;13%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;35;25;45;28;Not as cold;ESE;7;40%;3%;6
Portland, ME;52;33;41;29;Sunny and cooler;W;19;40%;0%;5
Portland, OR;69;49;59;50;Spotty showers;ENE;6;72%;87%;1
Providence, RI;61;34;46;26;Sunny and cooler;WNW;15;36%;1%;6
Raleigh, NC;65;33;55;34;Mostly sunny;E;6;34%;5%;7
Reno, NV;63;42;60;44;A little rain;SSW;7;48%;85%;2
Richmond, VA;62;32;54;30;Sunny and cool;ESE;7;29%;3%;7
Roswell, NM;56;33;67;37;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;32%;0%;8
Sacramento, CA;74;51;67;55;Spotty showers;SSW;5;81%;74%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;53;39;60;47;Mostly cloudy;ESE;8;42%;57%;3
San Antonio, TX;58;44;64;40;Decreasing clouds;ESE;6;51%;5%;7
San Diego, CA;87;57;76;57;Partly sunny;SSW;6;46%;1%;8
San Francisco, CA;68;54;65;55;Cloudy with a shower;WSW;6;83%;82%;3
Savannah, GA;77;45;59;48;Mostly cloudy;NE;12;40%;81%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;68;47;66;48;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;52%;39%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;56;29;46;30;A little p.m. rain;NNW;5;64%;80%;4
Spokane, WA;57;36;63;38;Partial sunshine;ENE;3;55%;5%;5
Springfield, IL;42;27;52;33;Partly sunny;S;12;51%;5%;6
St. Louis, MO;46;29;54;34;More sun than clouds;S;7;45%;4%;6
Tampa, FL;83;65;77;63;Not as warm;NE;6;73%;66%;3
Toledo, OH;35;22;45;32;Not as cold;S;6;52%;14%;6
Tucson, AZ;79;51;82;53;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;15%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;53;31;58;39;Mostly cloudy;S;6;44%;7%;3
Vero Beach, FL;81;62;79;62;A t-storm in spots;NNE;9;74%;56%;3
Washington, DC;60;33;52;35;Sunny and cooler;SE;10;30%;3%;6
Wichita, KS;51;31;58;36;Mostly cloudy;S;11;44%;0%;5
Wilmington, DE;57;31;50;30;Sunny and cooler;SW;13;33%;3%;6
