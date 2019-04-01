US Forecast for Tuesday, April 2, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;41;24;52;31;Sun, some clouds;SE;10;33%;9%;6
Albuquerque, NM;57;40;68;44;Clouds and sun;WSW;7;26%;3%;6
Anchorage, AK;48;31;46;30;Partly sunny;NW;3;68%;5%;3
Asheville, NC;54;33;54;36;Clearing;NW;6;47%;16%;4
Atlanta, GA;59;40;59;39;Turning sunny, cool;WNW;6;55%;6%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;48;33;50;40;A little p.m. rain;NNE;12;50%;89%;5
Austin, TX;64;41;75;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;5;38%;8%;9
Baltimore, MD;50;39;53;41;Inc. clouds;NNE;5;42%;44%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;66;38;70;44;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;45%;3%;9
Billings, MT;49;31;52;33;Clouds and sun;E;8;57%;42%;3
Birmingham, AL;63;42;66;40;Turning sunny;W;6;45%;13%;8
Bismarck, ND;46;31;49;24;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;15;42%;26%;3
Boise, ID;60;45;55;44;Spotty showers;E;7;73%;83%;1
Boston, MA;46;30;50;39;Partly sunny;ESE;9;33%;73%;6
Bridgeport, CT;46;27;49;38;Inc. clouds;ENE;8;40%;60%;6
Buffalo, NY;34;25;48;35;Sun and clouds;S;10;45%;18%;4
Burlington, VT;39;26;51;34;Milder;SSE;14;36%;17%;4
Caribou, ME;31;23;45;28;Milder;S;11;45%;20%;3
Casper, WY;49;24;46;33;A shower;E;7;69%;89%;2
Charleston, SC;56;48;56;42;Windy with downpours;NW;17;75%;84%;1
Charleston, WV;49;33;59;38;Partly sunny;SSW;6;41%;16%;5
Charlotte, NC;55;37;52;34;Snow and rain;WNW;7;58%;71%;3
Cheyenne, WY;48;30;47;32;A passing shower;NNE;9;57%;82%;2
Chicago, IL;48;38;53;38;Clouds and sun;SW;13;49%;16%;3
Cleveland, OH;37;32;50;40;Partly sunny;S;10;49%;5%;5
Columbia, SC;60;39;55;37;Heavy rain, breezy;WNW;14;73%;76%;3
Columbus, OH;44;27;55;37;Mostly sunny;SW;6;42%;9%;6
Concord, NH;40;21;51;32;Mostly sunny, milder;SE;8;34%;27%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;62;42;71;50;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;13;42%;6%;8
Denver, CO;57;34;57;38;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;46%;56%;3
Des Moines, IA;60;37;57;37;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;11;52%;65%;6
Detroit, MI;42;32;51;37;Periods of sun;SW;10;48%;17%;4
Dodge City, KS;59;35;62;44;Partial sunshine;E;14;54%;14%;7
Duluth, MN;42;30;47;29;Afternoon flurries;W;14;56%;74%;2
El Paso, TX;68;49;81;56;Mostly sunny, warmer;WSW;13;18%;0%;9
Fairbanks, AK;48;26;41;15;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;9;53%;34%;2
Fargo, ND;37;30;39;22;Rain and snow shower;WSW;12;72%;51%;2
Grand Junction, CO;59;41;61;42;Mostly cloudy;ESE;8;42%;44%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;45;35;54;34;A shower or two;WSW;14;53%;75%;3
Hartford, CT;46;25;51;36;Inc. clouds;ENE;8;35%;28%;6
Helena, MT;48;25;47;26;Partly sunny;W;4;60%;39%;3
Honolulu, HI;84;68;83;68;Mostly sunny, breezy;NE;15;61%;35%;11
Houston, TX;57;41;72;52;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;49%;6%;9
Indianapolis, IN;47;32;56;37;Mostly sunny;SW;7;46%;16%;6
Jackson, MS;59;38;67;43;Mostly sunny;NE;5;45%;6%;8
Jacksonville, FL;60;56;68;47;A morning t-storm;NNW;14;76%;61%;4
Juneau, AK;63;31;62;31;Partly sunny;E;6;43%;2%;3
Kansas City, MO;59;41;62;47;Partly sunny;ENE;8;50%;58%;6
Knoxville, TN;55;38;57;37;Turning sunny;SW;5;50%;25%;7
Las Vegas, NV;77;59;80;54;Increasingly windy;W;19;20%;10%;7
Lexington, KY;49;33;59;39;Mostly sunny;SW;8;49%;17%;7
Little Rock, AR;54;34;67;42;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;44%;7%;7
Long Beach, CA;82;57;69;56;Low clouds breaking;WSW;10;61%;45%;7
Los Angeles, CA;84;57;70;55;Cooler;SW;7;58%;26%;7
Louisville, KY;52;33;61;40;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;43%;14%;7
Madison, WI;49;37;50;33;A shower or two;WSW;7;60%;61%;3
Memphis, TN;57;37;65;46;Mostly sunny;S;7;43%;7%;7
Miami, FL;83;70;84;70;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NW;10;69%;63%;5
Milwaukee, WI;50;38;49;35;Clouds and sunshine;WSW;12;58%;42%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;45;29;52;31;Clouds and sun;W;14;50%;42%;4
Mobile, AL;68;45;71;47;Turning sunny;NNE;8;39%;3%;8
Montgomery, AL;65;43;64;41;Turning sunny;NNW;5;53%;11%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;4;2;23;13;Very windy;SSE;34;58%;28%;3
Nashville, TN;56;37;64;40;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;41%;15%;7
New Orleans, LA;64;49;68;51;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;45%;3%;9
New York, NY;47;35;51;42;Inc. clouds;NE;9;33%;57%;6
Newark, NJ;47;32;51;39;Inc. clouds;ENE;9;35%;28%;6
Norfolk, VA;48;37;53;42;Afternoon rain;NNW;12;64%;90%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;58;39;72;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;12;41%;9%;7
Olympia, WA;69;38;65;42;Clouds and sun;SSW;3;56%;85%;3
Omaha, NE;64;34;60;40;Partly sunny;WSW;10;51%;58%;6
Orlando, FL;72;61;79;56;A morning t-storm;N;14;67%;59%;8
Philadelphia, PA;49;32;53;41;Inc. clouds;NE;8;32%;44%;6
Phoenix, AZ;84;61;88;59;Increasingly windy;SW;14;15%;4%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;45;29;56;37;Clouds and sun;S;7;40%;16%;4
Portland, ME;40;29;45;36;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;41%;54%;5
Portland, OR;62;50;61;51;Spotty showers;SSW;6;73%;88%;2
Providence, RI;46;25;49;38;Some sun;ENE;8;34%;69%;6
Raleigh, NC;54;34;47;34;Chilly with rain;NNW;13;68%;73%;2
Reno, NV;61;44;56;36;Spotty showers;W;11;56%;85%;2
Richmond, VA;53;30;51;36;A little p.m. rain;NNW;6;51%;63%;3
Roswell, NM;66;37;82;46;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;11;25%;7%;8
Sacramento, CA;65;54;64;50;Spotty showers;SSW;9;84%;80%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;59;47;56;44;Brief showers;NNW;11;55%;83%;2
San Antonio, TX;64;40;74;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;46%;11%;9
San Diego, CA;79;57;67;58;Low clouds breaking;W;10;66%;46%;7
San Francisco, CA;62;54;62;53;Spotty showers;WSW;10;76%;73%;2
Savannah, GA;58;49;63;43;Rain, windy, cool;NNW;17;66%;66%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;49;66;51;Sun and clouds;S;8;46%;85%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;42;28;55;32;Sun and clouds;W;13;58%;3%;5
Spokane, WA;62;38;65;42;Periods of sun;E;7;39%;27%;5
Springfield, IL;50;33;59;34;Clouds and sun;NW;12;53%;14%;3
St. Louis, MO;53;32;64;40;Mostly sunny;W;9;45%;18%;7
Tampa, FL;73;63;77;55;A morning t-storm;NNW;13;75%;59%;8
Toledo, OH;43;30;53;38;Milder;SW;8;59%;7%;6
Tucson, AZ;83;54;84;53;Increasingly windy;S;14;15%;2%;8
Tulsa, OK;57;38;71;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;7;46%;12%;7
Vero Beach, FL;79;62;80;61;A heavy thunderstorm;NNE;14;74%;63%;5
Washington, DC;52;35;52;38;Inc. clouds;NNW;7;41%;44%;6
Wichita, KS;58;36;65;49;Partial sunshine;SE;8;51%;19%;6
Wilmington, DE;49;31;53;39;Inc. clouds;NE;9;34%;66%;6
