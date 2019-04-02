US Forecast for Wednesday, April 3, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;53;32;56;31;Increasingly windy;WNW;20;43%;27%;6
Albuquerque, NM;67;44;64;41;Partly sunny, breezy;N;17;29%;25%;5
Anchorage, AK;45;30;44;25;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;60%;2%;3
Asheville, NC;53;35;66;39;Mostly sunny;S;8;43%;6%;8
Atlanta, GA;61;40;72;47;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;4;39%;10%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;48;39;61;40;Increasingly windy;WNW;17;48%;0%;6
Austin, TX;73;51;70;65;Mainly cloudy, mist;SSE;7;71%;83%;2
Baltimore, MD;49;40;66;46;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;15;38%;3%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;70;45;75;60;Mostly sunny;SE;9;49%;67%;9
Billings, MT;55;34;58;41;Cloudy with a shower;W;7;54%;66%;2
Birmingham, AL;66;41;73;50;Mostly sunny;SE;6;39%;14%;8
Bismarck, ND;46;25;47;31;Clouds and sun;SE;10;48%;28%;5
Boise, ID;55;45;62;45;Cloudy;ESE;6;62%;44%;2
Boston, MA;49;38;60;37;Windy, morning rain;W;24;49%;72%;3
Bridgeport, CT;48;37;61;37;Turning sunny;WNW;20;45%;3%;6
Buffalo, NY;48;36;43;28;Windy with some sun;WSW;23;57%;30%;6
Burlington, VT;51;35;52;30;Increasingly windy;W;15;47%;66%;4
Caribou, ME;43;29;38;23;A little snow;WSW;8;70%;83%;1
Casper, WY;49;32;50;34;Cloudy with a shower;SSW;7;79%;59%;1
Charleston, SC;57;41;67;50;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;57%;5%;8
Charleston, WV;60;38;67;40;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;7;43%;11%;7
Charlotte, NC;51;36;69;44;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;6;47%;4%;8
Cheyenne, WY;45;34;51;35;Rain and drizzle;WSW;8;71%;78%;2
Chicago, IL;56;38;56;41;Thickening clouds;S;7;42%;67%;5
Cleveland, OH;50;40;49;37;Clouds and sun;WSW;15;58%;25%;6
Columbia, SC;54;37;71;44;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;4;51%;7%;8
Columbus, OH;54;37;59;42;Some sun;SSW;8;45%;26%;6
Concord, NH;52;32;57;28;Windy in the p.m.;WNW;13;54%;30%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;72;50;66;59;Inc. clouds;SSE;18;62%;79%;6
Denver, CO;56;38;58;38;Cloudy with a shower;NW;6;55%;60%;3
Des Moines, IA;54;34;53;41;Occasional rain;E;8;61%;87%;2
Detroit, MI;52;38;53;35;Mostly sunny;SW;12;34%;27%;6
Dodge City, KS;58;41;66;45;Clouds and sunshine;SE;18;54%;74%;6
Duluth, MN;47;29;44;25;Partly sunny;NNW;9;49%;3%;5
El Paso, TX;81;55;79;52;Breezy with sunshine;W;20;17%;0%;9
Fairbanks, AK;41;13;30;12;Sunny and colder;ENE;14;31%;2%;3
Fargo, ND;39;23;38;26;Partly sunny;E;5;53%;1%;5
Grand Junction, CO;65;42;59;40;Spotty showers;E;9;56%;69%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;53;34;51;35;Inc. clouds;SW;11;42%;30%;6
Hartford, CT;50;36;61;35;Windy in the p.m.;WNW;17;43%;7%;5
Helena, MT;52;28;51;34;Cloudy;SW;4;62%;66%;2
Honolulu, HI;82;68;83;66;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;60%;14%;11
Houston, TX;72;51;70;65;Inc. clouds;SE;8;67%;74%;6
Indianapolis, IN;57;36;61;47;Inc. clouds;E;5;48%;69%;6
Jackson, MS;66;43;75;56;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;42%;58%;8
Jacksonville, FL;66;50;70;56;Mostly sunny;E;9;52%;6%;9
Juneau, AK;61;32;54;28;Clouds and sun, mild;NE;6;59%;34%;3
Kansas City, MO;58;45;67;52;Mostly cloudy;E;10;56%;83%;2
Knoxville, TN;55;37;69;44;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;51%;7%;7
Las Vegas, NV;80;54;76;57;Partly sunny;SSW;6;31%;1%;7
Lexington, KY;59;39;65;46;Clouds and sun;SE;6;51%;16%;7
Little Rock, AR;67;42;70;55;Sun, some clouds;SSE;9;45%;65%;8
Long Beach, CA;68;57;69;56;Clouds breaking;W;7;61%;44%;4
Los Angeles, CA;70;55;67;54;Clouds breaking;SW;6;59%;44%;4
Louisville, KY;61;40;67;49;Clouds and sun;SE;5;49%;19%;7
Madison, WI;48;29;55;36;Becoming cloudy;SW;7;44%;36%;5
Memphis, TN;65;45;72;54;Sunshine and nice;SSE;9;41%;33%;8
Miami, FL;84;71;80;72;Partly sunny;ENE;13;69%;80%;6
Milwaukee, WI;50;34;55;37;Increasing clouds;NW;10;39%;34%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;50;30;52;33;Sunny intervals;NE;9;40%;13%;5
Mobile, AL;72;47;74;57;Mostly sunny;SE;8;49%;22%;9
Montgomery, AL;68;42;70;49;Mostly sunny;SE;5;48%;16%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;19;14;24;0;Windy;WNW;37;79%;66%;3
Nashville, TN;65;40;73;50;Lots of sun, nice;SSE;6;44%;15%;7
New Orleans, LA;68;51;73;63;Mostly sunny;SE;10;52%;31%;9
New York, NY;50;42;63;43;Turning sunny;WNW;21;37%;0%;6
Newark, NJ;50;38;64;40;Windy in the p.m.;WNW;18;37%;1%;6
Norfolk, VA;51;40;68;45;Mostly sunny;SW;10;49%;7%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;71;49;66;55;Mostly cloudy;S;20;55%;73%;5
Olympia, WA;65;44;60;35;Occasional rain;SSW;10;71%;70%;1
Omaha, NE;59;38;52;44;Cooler with rain;E;11;69%;90%;1
Orlando, FL;77;58;77;60;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;11;52%;12%;9
Philadelphia, PA;53;38;65;42;Increasingly windy;WNW;18;38%;1%;6
Phoenix, AZ;87;59;79;59;Partly sunny;S;6;29%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;56;37;58;38;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;17;41%;20%;6
Portland, ME;45;36;53;33;Morning rain, cloudy;W;14;54%;66%;3
Portland, OR;61;51;62;46;Spotty showers;S;8;72%;76%;1
Providence, RI;49;37;60;35;A little a.m. rain;W;17;47%;63%;3
Raleigh, NC;44;33;69;43;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;51%;5%;7
Reno, NV;55;37;59;41;Partly sunny;W;6;51%;25%;5
Richmond, VA;46;34;70;41;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNW;9;43%;5%;7
Roswell, NM;83;46;80;43;Increasingly windy;NNW;22;19%;4%;8
Sacramento, CA;65;52;66;53;Partly sunny;SW;6;76%;58%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;55;44;56;43;Spotty showers;SE;6;74%;76%;2
San Antonio, TX;74;55;70;67;Cloudy with mist;SSE;8;86%;79%;2
San Diego, CA;78;58;67;56;Low clouds breaking;NNW;7;68%;41%;5
San Francisco, CA;60;54;63;54;Partly sunny;SW;7;80%;44%;3
Savannah, GA;63;43;70;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;54%;6%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;68;52;59;44;A little rain;SSW;14;65%;69%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;55;32;53;38;Cloudy;ESE;7;56%;44%;2
Spokane, WA;65;43;56;41;Spotty showers;SSW;6;68%;74%;1
Springfield, IL;61;36;60;47;Inc. clouds;E;7;52%;72%;5
St. Louis, MO;64;39;65;50;Inc. clouds;SSE;8;53%;69%;6
Tampa, FL;75;57;80;61;Lots of sun, nice;E;8;56%;12%;9
Toledo, OH;54;36;55;36;Mostly sunny;WSW;11;49%;57%;6
Tucson, AZ;84;52;79;52;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;23%;0%;9
Tulsa, OK;72;48;70;56;Inc. clouds;S;13;50%;75%;7
Vero Beach, FL;77;59;75;62;Breezy with some sun;ENE;14;62%;35%;9
Washington, DC;51;37;68;42;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;16;44%;1%;7
Wichita, KS;62;48;66;51;Mostly cloudy;SSE;21;57%;69%;4
Wilmington, DE;53;37;65;40;Increasingly windy;WNW;18;41%;0%;6
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.