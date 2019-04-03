US Forecast for Thursday, April 4, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;59;30;47;23;Partly sunny, cooler;WNW;15;29%;1%;6
Albuquerque, NM;60;41;68;45;Partial sunshine;ESE;5;34%;0%;8
Anchorage, AK;46;25;42;29;Mostly cloudy;NNE;8;49%;44%;2
Asheville, NC;66;40;68;49;Partly sunny;SE;9;46%;83%;8
Atlanta, GA;72;47;72;56;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;45%;72%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;64;41;56;44;Turning out cloudy;SSW;10;41%;31%;7
Austin, TX;69;63;88;65;Some sun;SSE;6;58%;14%;8
Baltimore, MD;66;45;66;48;Turning out cloudy;NNE;3;35%;63%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;75;59;72;67;Severe thunderstorms;S;10;78%;92%;2
Billings, MT;61;42;67;42;Sun and some clouds;WNW;11;41%;15%;5
Birmingham, AL;74;49;71;60;Afternoon showers;SE;8;57%;96%;6
Bismarck, ND;44;31;55;34;A shower or two;S;16;62%;59%;2
Boise, ID;59;45;66;48;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;54%;72%;2
Boston, MA;61;36;53;31;Breezy with sunshine;NW;18;24%;1%;6
Bridgeport, CT;62;36;56;32;Partly sunny;N;9;35%;25%;6
Buffalo, NY;43;29;43;34;Partly sunny;E;6;46%;58%;4
Burlington, VT;56;29;41;23;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;18;32%;0%;5
Caribou, ME;34;23;32;16;Windy and colder;WNW;23;43%;27%;3
Casper, WY;51;34;59;38;Not as cool;SSW;17;54%;7%;6
Charleston, SC;66;48;71;60;Partly sunny;SE;8;55%;56%;8
Charleston, WV;66;41;75;52;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;5;44%;72%;5
Charlotte, NC;70;44;74;53;Partly sunny;SE;7;42%;69%;8
Cheyenne, WY;52;35;60;38;Partly sunny;W;12;42%;11%;7
Chicago, IL;56;41;44;41;A little rain;ESE;14;80%;83%;1
Cleveland, OH;49;39;44;41;Cloudy with a shower;E;11;67%;72%;2
Columbia, SC;71;44;75;56;Partly sunny;SE;6;48%;72%;8
Columbus, OH;58;41;60;48;A little p.m. rain;E;8;60%;85%;2
Concord, NH;61;27;46;20;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;19;28%;0%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;70;61;83;60;Warmer;NNE;13;58%;27%;8
Denver, CO;60;37;66;43;Partly sunny;WNW;6;39%;14%;7
Des Moines, IA;54;42;54;42;Cloudy with a shower;SE;11;79%;62%;1
Detroit, MI;52;37;42;36;Cloudy with a shower;E;7;59%;72%;2
Dodge City, KS;69;45;67;47;Clearing;SE;10;67%;8%;7
Duluth, MN;44;25;40;33;Increasing clouds;E;10;58%;58%;5
El Paso, TX;79;52;80;53;Partly sunny;SW;8;17%;0%;9
Fairbanks, AK;26;10;34;17;Plenty of sunshine;NE;10;30%;1%;3
Fargo, ND;36;24;41;35;Turning cloudy;S;13;61%;66%;3
Grand Junction, CO;62;40;65;45;Sun, some clouds;E;7;48%;17%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;49;36;45;37;Cloudy and chilly;ESE;10;56%;67%;2
Hartford, CT;65;34;55;29;Partly sunny;NNW;11;31%;11%;6
Helena, MT;60;35;57;36;Mainly cloudy;SSW;6;56%;61%;3
Honolulu, HI;84;68;85;68;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;11;55%;14%;11
Houston, TX;69;64;80;68;A t-storm in spots;S;8;78%;63%;3
Indianapolis, IN;60;46;64;50;A little p.m. rain;SSE;7;62%;89%;2
Jackson, MS;75;56;68;63;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;11;80%;93%;2
Jacksonville, FL;70;56;75;63;Clouds and sun;ESE;10;62%;56%;9
Juneau, AK;53;34;49;31;A few showers;ENE;10;70%;84%;1
Kansas City, MO;68;51;63;49;Showers around;ENE;6;72%;80%;2
Knoxville, TN;70;45;73;52;Clouds and sun;SSE;5;48%;83%;7
Las Vegas, NV;77;57;78;56;Partly sunny;SW;10;28%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;64;47;72;52;Clouds;S;9;50%;87%;3
Little Rock, AR;71;54;63;55;Morning t-storms;NW;8;83%;81%;2
Long Beach, CA;67;57;68;56;Clearing;WSW;7;61%;44%;4
Los Angeles, CA;67;55;66;53;Clearing;WSW;6;61%;44%;4
Louisville, KY;66;48;71;53;A little p.m. rain;SSE;9;51%;91%;3
Madison, WI;55;37;44;35;Cloudy and chilly;E;11;59%;67%;2
Memphis, TN;74;54;64;57;Rain and a t-storm;S;12;73%;83%;2
Miami, FL;80;72;80;73;Clouds and sun;E;13;72%;78%;5
Milwaukee, WI;58;37;41;37;Cloudy and cooler;ESE;15;66%;67%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;51;33;45;38;Mostly cloudy;SE;13;51%;80%;2
Mobile, AL;73;57;70;65;Thunderstorms;SSE;10;74%;88%;2
Montgomery, AL;73;48;71;60;Afternoon showers;SSE;7;61%;93%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;24;0;6;-1;Very windy;NW;46;85%;3%;3
Nashville, TN;74;50;71;56;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;9;54%;93%;3
New Orleans, LA;74;62;72;67;Severe thunderstorms;S;11;81%;88%;2
New York, NY;65;41;58;38;Partly sunny;N;8;31%;27%;5
Newark, NJ;65;39;59;37;Clouds and sunshine;N;8;31%;29%;4
Norfolk, VA;68;44;66;50;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;49%;22%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;68;53;74;51;A morning t-storm;NNE;8;64%;56%;5
Olympia, WA;57;36;63;43;Showers around;ESE;3;62%;89%;1
Omaha, NE;50;45;56;45;A passing shower;N;8;76%;66%;1
Orlando, FL;77;61;81;67;Clouds and sun, nice;E;9;57%;28%;9
Philadelphia, PA;66;41;63;43;Increasing clouds;SSW;8;31%;67%;6
Phoenix, AZ;79;59;84;58;Partly sunny;WSW;6;21%;1%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;59;37;56;46;A bit of rain;E;4;52%;86%;2
Portland, ME;53;32;45;27;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;16;31%;0%;5
Portland, OR;62;45;61;49;Spotty showers;ESE;6;72%;88%;1
Providence, RI;62;34;54;28;Breezy with sunshine;NW;14;32%;3%;6
Raleigh, NC;69;44;74;52;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;47%;27%;7
Reno, NV;60;41;58;40;Cloudy and cool;WSW;9;52%;44%;2
Richmond, VA;70;40;71;48;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;7;41%;62%;7
Roswell, NM;82;44;80;44;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;22%;6%;9
Sacramento, CA;64;54;63;52;Showers and t-storms;SSE;8;83%;87%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;56;43;66;49;Mostly cloudy;SE;11;50%;28%;3
San Antonio, TX;69;66;88;65;Warmer with clearing;SSE;7;66%;9%;8
San Diego, CA;77;57;67;57;Decreasing clouds;W;7;64%;44%;4
San Francisco, CA;60;54;62;55;Showers around;SSW;10;77%;88%;2
Savannah, GA;70;51;74;61;Clouds and sun;ESE;10;59%;58%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;59;44;63;50;Cloudy;S;7;51%;90%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;50;40;50;40;Misty in the morning;SE;11;86%;60%;1
Spokane, WA;58;38;60;44;Mostly cloudy;E;3;53%;76%;3
Springfield, IL;59;45;58;48;A little rain;SE;10;74%;69%;1
St. Louis, MO;65;49;57;51;Rain and drizzle;SSE;7;76%;83%;1
Tampa, FL;80;62;83;67;Nice with some sun;E;7;67%;20%;7
Toledo, OH;54;37;43;38;Cloudy and cooler;E;8;79%;73%;1
Tucson, AZ;78;52;84;50;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;8;18%;1%;9
Tulsa, OK;71;56;72;51;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;71%;42%;4
Vero Beach, FL;77;62;79;63;Periods of sun;E;13;64%;55%;5
Washington, DC;69;41;68;49;Increasing clouds;E;6;37%;53%;5
Wichita, KS;68;51;67;48;Clouds breaking;NNE;9;71%;27%;4
Wilmington, DE;65;39;64;43;Becoming cloudy;SSE;8;34%;67%;6
