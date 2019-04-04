US Forecast for Friday, April 5, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;46;23;43;35;Bit of rain, snow;S;8;42%;84%;3
Albuquerque, NM;66;46;70;44;Mostly sunny, nice;S;9;22%;1%;8
Anchorage, AK;43;29;47;33;Partly sunny;NNE;8;59%;56%;3
Asheville, NC;70;49;61;48;Cooler with showers;SE;7;71%;80%;2
Atlanta, GA;73;56;71;56;Spotty showers;ENE;6;76%;71%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;58;42;50;47;Afternoon rain;SSE;15;72%;90%;2
Austin, TX;89;63;84;68;Mostly cloudy;SE;3;59%;72%;3
Baltimore, MD;63;46;53;52;Cooler with rain;E;7;62%;86%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;67;65;80;67;A t-storm in spots;S;7;80%;77%;2
Billings, MT;69;42;68;44;Cloudy with a shower;WSW;7;48%;52%;2
Birmingham, AL;69;60;76;58;Cloudy with a shower;WNW;6;70%;48%;2
Bismarck, ND;51;36;61;37;Clouds and sun, mild;E;6;62%;21%;5
Boise, ID;66;48;62;39;Cloudy with a shower;W;7;55%;55%;2
Boston, MA;52;30;47;38;Becoming cloudy;S;7;28%;75%;4
Bridgeport, CT;54;30;41;38;A little p.m. rain;SE;7;47%;86%;2
Buffalo, NY;43;32;49;40;Breezy with rain;SW;15;70%;75%;1
Burlington, VT;40;23;44;38;Snow and rain;S;10;34%;89%;4
Caribou, ME;29;16;41;29;Not as cold;SSW;9;38%;65%;5
Casper, WY;61;37;64;39;Partly sunny;SSW;15;50%;18%;5
Charleston, SC;70;60;70;59;Showers and t-storms;SSW;10;80%;72%;2
Charleston, WV;75;52;65;51;Cooler with showers;SSE;7;61%;79%;1
Charlotte, NC;75;54;62;51;Thunderstorms;NNW;6;70%;83%;2
Cheyenne, WY;60;37;64;38;Clouds and sun, mild;WSW;8;40%;43%;5
Chicago, IL;43;40;53;44;Clearing and milder;SE;6;70%;11%;3
Cleveland, OH;44;41;56;43;Spotty showers;SSE;12;72%;70%;2
Columbia, SC;77;57;69;55;Showers and t-storms;NNE;5;78%;74%;2
Columbus, OH;59;47;60;47;Spotty showers;E;7;72%;64%;2
Concord, NH;46;19;48;34;Becoming cloudy;S;6;32%;73%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;83;58;80;63;Clouds and sun, nice;ESE;9;59%;62%;8
Denver, CO;67;43;68;43;Nice with some sun;SSW;7;37%;30%;6
Des Moines, IA;57;42;66;47;Some sun returning;S;6;70%;9%;4
Detroit, MI;43;37;53;42;A shower in the a.m.;N;6;77%;60%;2
Dodge City, KS;67;46;74;53;Partly sunny, breezy;S;21;60%;43%;7
Duluth, MN;37;33;51;36;Cloudy, not as cool;SSW;6;61%;44%;1
El Paso, TX;79;53;78;53;Mostly sunny;W;9;18%;2%;9
Fairbanks, AK;34;17;43;21;Sunny and milder;NE;8;36%;1%;3
Fargo, ND;39;35;48;36;Partly sunny;NE;6;88%;23%;5
Grand Junction, CO;67;45;67;44;Partly sunny;ESE;9;34%;19%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;46;36;54;38;Cloudy and milder;W;5;68%;24%;2
Hartford, CT;54;28;46;37;A little p.m. rain;SSE;6;37%;84%;3
Helena, MT;60;37;56;36;A shower or two;SW;4;66%;75%;2
Honolulu, HI;85;67;86;67;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;6;59%;18%;11
Houston, TX;81;67;81;68;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;6;74%;34%;4
Indianapolis, IN;65;49;63;48;Cloudy;NNE;6;79%;48%;2
Jackson, MS;62;61;79;62;A shower in the a.m.;NE;3;66%;60%;3
Jacksonville, FL;75;63;80;65;Showers and t-storms;SW;9;76%;69%;4
Juneau, AK;47;35;49;36;Rain and drizzle;E;10;74%;72%;1
Kansas City, MO;57;48;71;53;Pleasant and warmer;SE;4;61%;10%;3
Knoxville, TN;74;52;69;55;Cloudy with a shower;SSE;5;68%;64%;2
Las Vegas, NV;78;56;73;54;Clouds and sun, nice;SW;9;36%;1%;5
Lexington, KY;73;52;67;52;Cloudy, not as warm;NNE;7;72%;59%;2
Little Rock, AR;62;54;74;56;Pleasant and warmer;ESE;5;60%;15%;5
Long Beach, CA;68;54;68;57;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;60%;44%;2
Los Angeles, CA;67;52;66;54;Mainly cloudy;WSW;6;67%;42%;2
Louisville, KY;73;53;69;53;Cloudy;NE;6;68%;49%;2
Madison, WI;44;37;58;42;Clearing and milder;S;4;61%;29%;2
Memphis, TN;58;54;72;57;Showers around;NE;5;69%;69%;2
Miami, FL;78;74;82;74;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;11;71%;62%;5
Milwaukee, WI;41;37;52;42;Clearing and milder;S;6;69%;6%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;46;38;61;48;Clouds breaking;SSE;7;64%;85%;5
Mobile, AL;66;64;77;66;Showers and t-storms;S;8;83%;84%;3
Montgomery, AL;72;59;75;61;A passing shower;SW;5;82%;80%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;5;-1;26;18;Very windy;SSW;35;36%;74%;1
Nashville, TN;71;55;73;55;Cloudy;NNW;5;64%;51%;2
New Orleans, LA;67;66;77;68;Showers and t-storms;S;7;83%;78%;3
New York, NY;59;38;45;43;Cooler, p.m. rain;SE;8;54%;91%;2
Newark, NJ;58;36;43;41;Afternoon rain;ESE;7;56%;92%;2
Norfolk, VA;62;50;64;55;Occasional rain;SE;9;74%;88%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;72;50;77;58;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;8;62%;57%;8
Olympia, WA;62;45;55;38;Cooler with rain;S;10;74%;85%;1
Omaha, NE;52;43;70;54;Warmer;SSE;9;66%;59%;5
Orlando, FL;82;67;86;68;Showers and t-storms;S;9;64%;70%;3
Philadelphia, PA;64;41;49;46;Cooler, p.m. rain;SE;9;64%;90%;2
Phoenix, AZ;84;58;77;59;Partly sunny;WSW;6;36%;12%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;57;44;57;46;Spotty showers;SSE;10;66%;78%;2
Portland, ME;45;26;41;36;Thickening clouds;S;9;36%;75%;5
Portland, OR;61;50;55;43;Cooler with rain;SSW;9;75%;77%;1
Providence, RI;52;26;46;37;Becoming cloudy;SSE;6;27%;75%;4
Raleigh, NC;75;53;61;54;Cooler with rain;SE;9;75%;81%;2
Reno, NV;58;39;53;38;Cloudy;WSW;13;56%;43%;2
Richmond, VA;71;48;61;52;Cooler with rain;SE;7;73%;76%;2
Roswell, NM;81;44;80;45;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;23%;8%;9
Sacramento, CA;63;51;60;51;Rain in the morning;SSE;9;83%;75%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;66;50;64;44;A thundershower;N;12;48%;82%;3
San Antonio, TX;88;64;86;67;Partly sunny;ESE;7;64%;61%;7
San Diego, CA;73;58;67;58;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;63%;58%;3
San Francisco, CA;61;55;62;55;Periods of rain;SSW;11;77%;75%;2
Savannah, GA;73;61;75;61;Showers and t-storms;SW;10;80%;85%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;50;57;46;Rain, breezy, cooler;S;14;68%;84%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;46;39;64;52;Clouds and sun, mild;SSE;10;78%;70%;4
Spokane, WA;61;44;58;39;Occasional rain;SSW;6;70%;88%;1
Springfield, IL;54;47;64;47;Decreasing clouds;W;5;74%;30%;3
St. Louis, MO;55;51;65;49;Considerable clouds;E;6;63%;25%;2
Tampa, FL;84;68;85;67;A shower or t-storm;W;8;74%;62%;7
Toledo, OH;41;38;59;43;A shower in the a.m.;SSE;4;78%;58%;1
Tucson, AZ;84;51;74;53;Mostly sunny;W;7;31%;30%;8
Tulsa, OK;70;47;75;57;Nice with some sun;ESE;5;62%;18%;8
Vero Beach, FL;80;68;83;65;Showers and t-storms;SSE;12;70%;70%;4
Washington, DC;69;47;55;51;Cooler with rain;S;8;71%;86%;2
Wichita, KS;67;50;73;56;Warm with some sun;SSE;9;63%;18%;7
Wilmington, DE;63;42;50;47;Cooler, p.m. rain;SE;11;65%;92%;2
