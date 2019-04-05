US Forecast for Saturday, April 6, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;43;36;59;34;Areas of morning fog;WNW;8;62%;19%;3
Albuquerque, NM;69;44;68;45;Partly sunny;NNW;7;32%;19%;5
Anchorage, AK;46;33;49;34;Rather cloudy;NNE;8;62%;33%;2
Asheville, NC;62;50;72;55;Warmer;SE;5;60%;28%;7
Atlanta, GA;72;56;73;61;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;75%;44%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;47;42;58;46;Fog, morning mist;SSW;6;86%;50%;3
Austin, TX;81;68;80;66;Severe thunderstorms;SSE;5;78%;84%;3
Baltimore, MD;50;49;67;53;Fog, morning mist;NW;2;61%;46%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;80;67;83;70;Areas of morning fog;SE;10;72%;53%;3
Billings, MT;68;44;64;41;Cloudy;WSW;9;49%;44%;2
Birmingham, AL;73;57;78;64;A t-storm in spots;S;5;71%;55%;3
Bismarck, ND;54;36;51;39;Spotty showers;NNW;7;80%;84%;1
Boise, ID;62;41;59;48;Rain and drizzle;SE;7;58%;82%;3
Boston, MA;47;37;64;43;Fog, morning mist;NW;8;61%;52%;3
Bridgeport, CT;42;35;62;41;Fog, morning mist;N;5;72%;46%;3
Buffalo, NY;46;39;53;41;Milder;SSE;6;79%;4%;5
Burlington, VT;44;34;55;38;Decreasing clouds;NNW;9;58%;19%;2
Caribou, ME;40;29;45;26;Rain and snow shower;W;8;63%;49%;1
Casper, WY;65;38;61;36;Mostly cloudy;SW;17;49%;23%;3
Charleston, SC;73;59;72;62;Clouds and sun;SE;6;78%;40%;4
Charleston, WV;64;49;72;50;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;3;62%;4%;3
Charlotte, NC;62;51;76;57;Warmer with some sun;SE;5;59%;41%;4
Cheyenne, WY;63;38;61;38;A stray t-shower;WNW;10;36%;57%;6
Chicago, IL;49;44;61;52;Mostly cloudy;SE;8;66%;12%;6
Cleveland, OH;53;44;54;48;Clouds breaking;SE;6;75%;5%;4
Columbia, SC;70;55;77;61;Partly sunny;ESE;4;68%;43%;4
Columbus, OH;60;46;68;48;Clouds and sunshine;E;4;64%;14%;3
Concord, NH;48;35;62;35;Fog in the morning;WNW;8;60%;16%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;63;73;64;Severe thunderstorms;SSE;12;80%;75%;2
Denver, CO;69;44;65;40;Partial sunshine;WNW;7;36%;44%;7
Des Moines, IA;65;48;73;55;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSE;13;63%;62%;6
Detroit, MI;55;43;63;43;Partly sunny;SE;5;61%;9%;3
Dodge City, KS;79;52;67;49;A p.m. t-storm;S;15;74%;82%;2
Duluth, MN;48;37;39;35;Rain and drizzle;ENE;11;83%;100%;1
El Paso, TX;78;53;76;53;Partly sunny;WNW;11;27%;2%;8
Fairbanks, AK;42;22;45;23;Mostly cloudy;NNE;7;38%;5%;1
Fargo, ND;45;37;51;44;Mostly cloudy;ESE;9;100%;72%;1
Grand Junction, CO;69;44;63;39;Cloudy;E;8;44%;44%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;53;37;64;49;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;67%;14%;3
Hartford, CT;46;36;65;39;Fog, morning mist;NNW;6;67%;46%;3
Helena, MT;59;37;57;38;A bit of a.m. snow;WSW;9;49%;66%;3
Honolulu, HI;85;67;86;68;Sunshine, a shower;NNE;6;55%;66%;11
Houston, TX;82;68;82;69;Areas of morning fog;SSE;8;77%;87%;3
Indianapolis, IN;60;49;68;54;Turning cloudy, warm;ESE;6;60%;25%;4
Jackson, MS;75;62;82;67;Thunderstorms;SE;7;79%;75%;2
Jacksonville, FL;80;63;84;64;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;71%;53%;6
Juneau, AK;45;37;52;35;A little rain;ENE;9;74%;83%;1
Kansas City, MO;66;53;76;59;Mostly cloudy;SSE;10;58%;71%;6
Knoxville, TN;68;53;76;55;Warmer;ESE;4;67%;29%;6
Las Vegas, NV;75;54;77;57;Nice with sunshine;NW;6;34%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;62;52;71;56;Inc. clouds;ENE;6;64%;26%;3
Little Rock, AR;73;52;73;63;Severe thunderstorms;S;7;79%;88%;2
Long Beach, CA;68;56;70;57;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;60%;27%;2
Los Angeles, CA;67;54;69;54;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;62%;24%;2
Louisville, KY;64;53;73;57;Inc. clouds;E;6;59%;58%;4
Madison, WI;58;42;67;51;Mostly cloudy, mild;SE;8;56%;48%;5
Memphis, TN;72;55;79;65;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;62%;85%;4
Miami, FL;82;73;84;75;Partly sunny;E;10;69%;30%;10
Milwaukee, WI;51;38;58;46;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;63%;13%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;52;48;61;53;Downpours;SE;12;77%;90%;1
Mobile, AL;73;65;78;67;Fog in the morning;SE;8;86%;51%;3
Montgomery, AL;73;62;76;63;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;83%;70%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;27;17;28;18;Very windy, clearing;WNW;45;99%;19%;2
Nashville, TN;66;52;79;62;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;57%;58%;6
New Orleans, LA;76;68;81;68;Areas of morning fog;SE;9;78%;50%;8
New York, NY;43;40;64;47;Fog, morning mist;NNW;6;64%;46%;3
Newark, NJ;42;39;65;44;Fog, morning mist;NNW;5;67%;46%;3
Norfolk, VA;60;51;65;51;Fog in the morning;NNE;8;81%;55%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;76;57;70;59;Thunderstorms;S;12;78%;85%;2
Olympia, WA;54;38;56;38;Periods of rain;SSW;12;72%;92%;2
Omaha, NE;69;53;76;56;Rather cloudy, warm;S;15;59%;81%;6
Orlando, FL;84;66;88;69;A t-storm in spots;ESE;4;67%;65%;9
Philadelphia, PA;48;41;66;47;Fog, morning mist;NNW;5;66%;47%;3
Phoenix, AZ;80;62;80;59;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;36%;12%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;57;42;66;46;Clouds breaking;ENE;4;63%;28%;4
Portland, ME;42;36;56;39;Areas of morning fog;NNW;8;64%;20%;3
Portland, OR;56;45;57;48;Periods of rain;SSE;9;71%;94%;2
Providence, RI;46;36;65;40;Fog, morning mist;NW;7;55%;52%;4
Raleigh, NC;61;54;74;55;Partly sunny, warmer;E;5;68%;17%;7
Reno, NV;52;38;57;42;Cloudy and cool;WSW;9;47%;25%;2
Richmond, VA;56;51;69;48;Fog in the morning;E;5;66%;14%;3
Roswell, NM;79;48;81;52;Partly sunny;NW;7;21%;11%;9
Sacramento, CA;62;52;65;51;Brief showers;SSW;8;70%;69%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;66;46;59;42;Occasional rain;SE;6;62%;61%;4
San Antonio, TX;84;69;81;66;Severe thunderstorms;SE;8;80%;84%;3
San Diego, CA;74;58;67;57;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;67%;31%;3
San Francisco, CA;60;54;63;55;A shower or two;WSW;9;76%;64%;2
Savannah, GA;78;60;77;60;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;77%;73%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;45;56;46;Breezy with rain;SSE;14;67%;85%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;64;53;67;53;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;12;81%;72%;2
Spokane, WA;57;38;54;42;Rain and drizzle;SSW;8;64%;91%;2
Springfield, IL;57;45;70;57;More clouds than sun;SE;9;66%;57%;6
St. Louis, MO;59;47;72;59;Variable cloudiness;SE;7;59%;64%;6
Tampa, FL;84;67;87;68;A p.m. t-storm;N;5;71%;73%;10
Toledo, OH;59;44;65;46;Clouds and sun, nice;ESE;3;70%;12%;3
Tucson, AZ;78;54;76;51;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;8;41%;11%;9
Tulsa, OK;75;55;72;60;Showers and t-storms;SSE;9;73%;83%;2
Vero Beach, FL;83;66;84;69;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;72%;45%;10
Washington, DC;53;50;69;51;Areas of morning fog;NNE;5;69%;7%;3
Wichita, KS;73;56;67;55;A p.m. t-storm;S;12;76%;86%;2
Wilmington, DE;48;42;66;47;Fog, morning mist;NNW;6;68%;46%;3
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.