US Forecast for Sunday, April 7, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;58;34;66;49;Thickening clouds;SSE;5;56%;78%;5
Albuquerque, NM;68;46;73;47;Sunshine, pleasant;N;7;31%;0%;9
Anchorage, AK;47;33;52;35;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;60%;27%;2
Asheville, NC;72;55;71;58;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;70%;65%;2
Atlanta, GA;72;61;80;63;Cloudy and warmer;S;5;72%;69%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;55;46;58;49;Sun, some clouds;S;8;74%;58%;7
Austin, TX;72;66;74;61;Severe thunderstorms;NNW;4;82%;68%;7
Baltimore, MD;66;50;69;59;Sun, some clouds;S;4;54%;46%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;83;69;82;67;Severe p.m. t-storms;SE;10;76%;95%;3
Billings, MT;66;41;68;45;Partly sunny;W;11;40%;36%;5
Birmingham, AL;78;65;82;66;A t-storm in spots;S;8;70%;78%;5
Bismarck, ND;49;39;66;42;Fog in the morning;WSW;13;44%;44%;5
Boise, ID;57;49;64;52;A thick cloud cover;S;8;59%;44%;2
Boston, MA;64;42;62;45;Some sun;SSW;6;49%;27%;6
Bridgeport, CT;63;40;61;47;Sun, some clouds;SSE;6;58%;66%;6
Buffalo, NY;58;41;65;51;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;67%;69%;4
Burlington, VT;52;37;56;41;Turning out cloudy;N;5;56%;84%;3
Caribou, ME;43;27;40;19;Partly sunny;N;11;47%;25%;5
Casper, WY;62;36;61;42;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;22;43%;4%;6
Charleston, SC;70;61;73;65;A t-storm in spots;E;7;84%;54%;2
Charleston, WV;72;52;75;61;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;7;64%;84%;6
Charlotte, NC;73;57;73;64;A t-storm in spots;S;6;69%;55%;2
Cheyenne, WY;61;37;62;43;Mostly sunny;W;16;33%;4%;7
Chicago, IL;61;50;64;52;Mild with rain;WSW;8;77%;86%;1
Cleveland, OH;54;47;67;54;Showers around;SSW;9;61%;91%;3
Columbia, SC;74;60;77;64;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;77%;58%;2
Columbus, OH;68;48;68;60;Showers around;SW;8;73%;95%;4
Concord, NH;61;34;63;38;Sun, then clouds;SSE;5;53%;78%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;67;63;76;60;Thunderstorms;ESE;11;81%;84%;7
Denver, CO;69;40;69;43;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;31%;3%;7
Des Moines, IA;76;55;70;48;A touch of rain;W;10;70%;63%;5
Detroit, MI;66;43;66;55;A shower in the p.m.;SW;7;68%;87%;2
Dodge City, KS;69;49;76;48;Mostly sunny;SSE;16;46%;0%;8
Duluth, MN;38;36;46;39;A little p.m. rain;W;6;86%;75%;1
El Paso, TX;76;52;82;55;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;8;27%;1%;9
Fairbanks, AK;41;22;52;26;Clouds and sun;NNE;7;45%;3%;3
Fargo, ND;52;43;59;39;Cloudy, not as cool;WSW;9;88%;44%;2
Grand Junction, CO;67;41;68;44;Partly sunny;E;7;40%;0%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;63;47;67;49;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SW;8;69%;91%;2
Hartford, CT;63;38;67;47;Sun, some clouds;S;5;50%;56%;6
Helena, MT;56;36;57;38;Mostly cloudy;SW;10;55%;70%;2
Honolulu, HI;86;65;84;67;Mostly sunny;NE;7;56%;16%;11
Houston, TX;82;70;74;64;Severe thunderstorms;NNE;6;83%;88%;2
Indianapolis, IN;68;53;70;58;Spotty showers;SW;9;77%;96%;1
Jackson, MS;76;65;82;65;Strong thunderstorms;SSE;10;79%;93%;2
Jacksonville, FL;85;63;84;66;Fog in the morning;ESE;7;71%;53%;8
Juneau, AK;52;37;50;36;A little rain;E;15;77%;89%;1
Kansas City, MO;78;59;76;51;Showers and t-storms;W;10;68%;62%;5
Knoxville, TN;75;57;78;62;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;71%;78%;4
Las Vegas, NV;78;58;85;62;Sunny and warm;NW;5;20%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;70;56;74;62;A t-storm in spots;SW;10;77%;82%;3
Little Rock, AR;72;63;75;61;A heavy thunderstorm;S;7;83%;89%;2
Long Beach, CA;71;58;79;60;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;6;53%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;70;54;80;61;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;5;50%;1%;8
Louisville, KY;72;57;74;63;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;10;77%;83%;2
Madison, WI;65;50;61;46;A little rain;W;7;74%;89%;2
Memphis, TN;80;64;76;62;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;13;83%;91%;2
Miami, FL;84;75;84;75;Sun and clouds;E;11;70%;44%;8
Milwaukee, WI;55;44;57;49;A little p.m. rain;WSW;9;74%;91%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;53;51;62;45;A bit of rain;W;10;77%;72%;1
Mobile, AL;76;68;78;68;Fog in the morning;SE;8;85%;78%;2
Montgomery, AL;75;64;80;64;A t-storm in spots;S;6;76%;72%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;26;17;31;21;Very windy;ESE;39;89%;79%;3
Nashville, TN;77;62;78;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;9;72%;86%;2
New Orleans, LA;81;69;81;69;Severe p.m. t-storms;SE;10;84%;95%;3
New York, NY;66;47;63;52;Sun, some clouds;SSE;7;51%;66%;6
Newark, NJ;67;45;65;51;Some sun;SSE;6;52%;66%;6
Norfolk, VA;57;47;68;56;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;6;67%;18%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;71;60;77;56;A morning t-storm;N;7;68%;64%;4
Olympia, WA;57;38;60;42;A shower or two;E;5;70%;89%;1
Omaha, NE;79;55;74;51;A little rain;WNW;11;61%;56%;4
Orlando, FL;89;67;88;70;Areas of morning fog;ESE;8;63%;15%;10
Philadelphia, PA;67;46;70;54;Sun, some clouds;SSE;6;48%;70%;7
Phoenix, AZ;81;60;90;65;Sunny and warm;WSW;6;23%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;67;47;74;60;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;7;62%;71%;5
Portland, ME;56;37;52;36;Sun, then clouds;ENE;7;59%;66%;6
Portland, OR;57;48;57;51;Rain, heavy at times;SE;7;82%;96%;1
Providence, RI;66;39;63;45;Some sun;S;7;53%;25%;6
Raleigh, NC;70;54;76;62;Periods of sun;S;6;71%;36%;5
Reno, NV;58;43;67;46;Partly sunny;SW;9;41%;15%;7
Richmond, VA;64;47;73;62;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;61%;31%;6
Roswell, NM;80;50;83;49;Mostly sunny;SE;11;23%;1%;9
Sacramento, CA;67;53;73;54;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;6;70%;29%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;58;43;66;49;Sunny intervals;SSE;11;46%;4%;5
San Antonio, TX;82;66;77;58;Severe thunderstorms;NNE;6;67%;66%;7
San Diego, CA;72;56;73;59;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;7;62%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;63;55;67;56;Clouds and sun;W;7;81%;27%;3
Savannah, GA;71;62;79;65;Areas of morning fog;SE;6;80%;56%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;45;59;48;A shower or two;ESE;8;63%;90%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;67;54;69;47;Rather cloudy, warm;W;13;71%;30%;5
Spokane, WA;51;41;55;45;Rain and drizzle;SSE;8;74%;88%;1
Springfield, IL;69;55;74;55;Showers and t-storms;WSW;14;76%;82%;2
St. Louis, MO;71;58;78;58;Thunderstorms;SW;9;72%;74%;2
Tampa, FL;87;68;88;70;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;70%;55%;10
Toledo, OH;65;45;70;55;Showers around;SW;6;72%;92%;2
Tucson, AZ;76;53;86;57;Sunny and warm;NNE;7;29%;0%;9
Tulsa, OK;72;60;78;58;A morning t-storm;NNW;6;74%;66%;2
Vero Beach, FL;84;69;84;71;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;10;73%;17%;10
Washington, DC;69;50;72;60;Partly sunny;SSE;6;60%;34%;7
Wichita, KS;67;55;77;50;A morning t-storm;N;8;57%;55%;6
Wilmington, DE;67;46;69;53;Sun, some clouds;SSE;7;52%;66%;7
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
