US Forecast for Monday, April 8, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;66;49;63;44;Spotty showers;NNE;10;67%;67%;2
Albuquerque, NM;75;48;77;50;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;8;23%;0%;9
Anchorage, AK;52;35;50;36;Rather cloudy;ESE;6;64%;81%;2
Asheville, NC;70;58;73;56;Strong thunderstorms;ESE;6;75%;88%;2
Atlanta, GA;78;63;77;62;A strong t-storm;WSW;7;77%;85%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;59;49;65;56;Clouds breaking;SW;14;87%;44%;4
Austin, TX;70;57;84;60;Sunny and warmer;NNW;5;53%;1%;9
Baltimore, MD;70;58;78;61;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;59%;81%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;82;68;76;61;Showers and t-storms;WSW;11;70%;82%;6
Billings, MT;69;45;60;43;Cloudy;NE;7;46%;44%;2
Birmingham, AL;82;66;73;62;Strong thunderstorms;S;8;81%;87%;2
Bismarck, ND;67;45;65;35;Mostly cloudy;N;15;36%;5%;4
Boise, ID;63;52;65;46;Spotty showers;SE;6;58%;73%;2
Boston, MA;64;45;52;41;Cooler, morning rain;NNW;9;76%;80%;1
Bridgeport, CT;61;48;65;48;A little a.m. rain;NNW;6;75%;68%;3
Buffalo, NY;67;51;56;44;Spotty a.m. showers;SSW;15;87%;84%;4
Burlington, VT;54;40;50;34;A bit of rain;N;14;67%;69%;1
Caribou, ME;41;19;31;22;Afternoon snow;ENE;7;55%;93%;1
Casper, WY;63;41;65;43;Clouds and sunshine;SW;21;43%;11%;6
Charleston, SC;71;64;78;66;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;77%;84%;5
Charleston, WV;77;62;76;57;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;70%;86%;4
Charlotte, NC;71;62;79;63;Severe thunderstorms;NNW;7;76%;89%;2
Cheyenne, WY;62;43;66;42;Partly sunny, mild;WSW;17;32%;4%;7
Chicago, IL;67;52;68;48;Variable cloudiness;WSW;7;49%;4%;5
Cleveland, OH;75;54;62;50;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;12;76%;80%;4
Columbia, SC;77;64;83;65;Severe thunderstorms;S;7;75%;88%;4
Columbus, OH;71;60;70;51;Spotty showers;WSW;9;74%;69%;4
Concord, NH;64;36;43;32;Cooler, morning rain;NNE;9;85%;79%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;71;58;81;57;Turning sunny, nice;WNW;13;56%;0%;9
Denver, CO;72;45;72;48;Partly sunny, warm;W;7;26%;2%;7
Des Moines, IA;72;45;77;46;Warm with sunshine;NNW;12;47%;7%;6
Detroit, MI;67;55;70;48;Clouds breaking;SSW;9;55%;30%;5
Dodge City, KS;76;47;78;49;Sunny and very warm;N;12;40%;3%;8
Duluth, MN;41;38;53;35;Some sun, a shower;WNW;7;65%;66%;5
El Paso, TX;82;54;87;59;Plenty of sunshine;SW;5;20%;0%;9
Fairbanks, AK;52;24;51;26;Mostly sunny, mild;N;5;48%;12%;3
Fargo, ND;61;41;58;32;A passing shower;NNE;10;69%;57%;4
Grand Junction, CO;69;44;73;51;Sun and clouds, warm;E;7;32%;1%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;70;50;65;42;Variable cloudiness;SW;8;60%;64%;5
Hartford, CT;68;49;63;47;A little a.m. rain;N;7;74%;77%;1
Helena, MT;63;38;51;36;Cloudy with a shower;SW;5;73%;91%;2
Honolulu, HI;85;67;85;68;Partly sunny;ENE;12;58%;55%;10
Houston, TX;74;62;81;60;Turning sunny;WNW;14;54%;2%;8
Indianapolis, IN;70;58;73;50;Some sun returning;WSW;6;63%;29%;5
Jackson, MS;82;64;78;60;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;9;78%;83%;3
Jacksonville, FL;84;66;86;69;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;69%;80%;4
Juneau, AK;48;38;48;35;Breezy with rain;ESE;15;83%;88%;1
Kansas City, MO;74;49;79;54;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;5;48%;7%;7
Knoxville, TN;76;61;71;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;6;81%;95%;2
Las Vegas, NV;84;62;88;67;Sunlit and very warm;SW;6;17%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;68;62;70;55;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;7;76%;84%;2
Little Rock, AR;68;59;76;55;Showers around;N;8;73%;80%;6
Long Beach, CA;80;60;84;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;44%;1%;8
Los Angeles, CA;79;62;86;60;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;6;44%;1%;8
Louisville, KY;70;63;74;55;Spotty showers;WNW;7;71%;69%;4
Madison, WI;61;45;72;43;Clouds and sun;NW;9;46%;8%;6
Memphis, TN;70;61;75;58;Rain and a t-storm;N;9;78%;68%;3
Miami, FL;84;76;83;75;Periods of sun;SE;12;71%;36%;6
Milwaukee, WI;58;48;68;43;More clouds than sun;WNW;10;50%;13%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;63;43;66;39;Partly sunny, mild;WNW;12;51%;22%;6
Mobile, AL;77;69;76;64;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;11;81%;74%;2
Montgomery, AL;82;65;75;61;Strong thunderstorms;S;9;84%;85%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;29;21;29;22;Very windy, snow;W;42;95%;86%;1
Nashville, TN;72;62;71;57;Rain and a t-storm;NE;5;83%;87%;2
New Orleans, LA;81;70;77;64;Showers and t-storms;WSW;12;68%;61%;4
New York, NY;65;51;73;54;A little a.m. rain;W;9;64%;66%;4
Newark, NJ;66;52;74;54;Clouds breaking;W;8;64%;44%;4
Norfolk, VA;71;56;79;63;A p.m. t-storm;SW;11;69%;84%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;76;54;79;53;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;54%;1%;8
Olympia, WA;57;42;60;39;Showers;SW;6;77%;75%;3
Omaha, NE;73;50;80;48;Sunny and very warm;NNW;11;41%;13%;7
Orlando, FL;89;70;89;71;Showers and t-storms;S;10;68%;85%;10
Philadelphia, PA;72;54;78;58;Clouds breaking;WSW;11;60%;44%;4
Phoenix, AZ;90;64;97;68;Mostly sunny and hot;W;5;17%;0%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;74;61;75;54;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;10;61%;67%;4
Portland, ME;54;35;40;34;Afternoon rain;N;15;82%;89%;1
Portland, OR;55;51;60;46;Periods of rain;WNW;7;79%;89%;2
Providence, RI;59;46;57;42;Morning rain, cooler;NNW;7;75%;87%;2
Raleigh, NC;72;61;80;64;Severe thunderstorms;SW;8;77%;88%;2
Reno, NV;66;46;69;42;Inc. clouds;WSW;12;41%;44%;7
Richmond, VA;74;62;80;61;A p.m. t-storm;SW;10;62%;88%;3
Roswell, NM;85;49;88;49;Sunny;WNW;5;22%;3%;9
Sacramento, CA;72;54;72;50;An afternoon shower;SW;7;80%;69%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;67;49;71;55;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;9;40%;26%;7
San Antonio, TX;75;55;87;56;Sunny and warmer;NNE;5;49%;0%;9
San Diego, CA;80;59;77;60;Sunshine and nice;WSW;6;61%;1%;9
San Francisco, CA;68;56;66;53;Mostly cloudy;WNW;8;85%;43%;3
Savannah, GA;80;65;82;66;Showers and t-storms;S;9;75%;82%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;48;60;47;Rainy times;SSW;8;67%;78%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;70;46;71;41;Mostly sunny;WNW;15;47%;30%;6
Spokane, WA;57;43;56;43;Spotty showers;SSW;5;77%;91%;1
Springfield, IL;77;52;75;47;Clouds and sun;WNW;7;57%;4%;7
St. Louis, MO;80;57;76;52;Clouds breaking;W;6;49%;11%;6
Tampa, FL;88;69;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;76%;66%;6
Toledo, OH;64;55;70;49;Clouds breaking;WSW;8;66%;22%;5
Tucson, AZ;85;57;94;62;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;6;18%;0%;9
Tulsa, OK;78;55;81;53;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;6;53%;0%;8
Vero Beach, FL;84;69;85;69;A p.m. t-storm;S;13;71%;66%;7
Washington, DC;73;60;79;60;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;11;62%;84%;4
Wichita, KS;76;47;80;51;Sunshine and warm;W;8;46%;1%;7
Wilmington, DE;69;54;76;58;Clouds breaking;WSW;13;65%;44%;4
