US Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;59;42;60;35;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;8;68%;75%;2
Albuquerque, NM;79;50;83;50;Windy in the p.m.;SSW;10;17%;1%;9
Anchorage, AK;51;37;49;32;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;64%;40%;2
Asheville, NC;71;56;73;47;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;69%;26%;3
Atlanta, GA;75;63;72;54;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;5;79%;58%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;65;56;64;47;Partly sunny;NW;8;81%;42%;3
Austin, TX;87;59;89;63;Sunny and very warm;S;2;44%;1%;9
Baltimore, MD;81;62;78;51;Clouds and sun;NNW;6;52%;32%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;75;62;83;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNW;9;60%;2%;9
Billings, MT;55;40;51;36;A little rain;N;9;73%;93%;2
Birmingham, AL;73;62;76;54;A t-shower in spots;N;7;73%;42%;3
Bismarck, ND;66;34;53;27;A bit of rain;ENE;10;50%;67%;2
Boise, ID;62;44;51;35;Cloudy and cooler;NW;11;68%;42%;2
Boston, MA;45;40;45;40;Showers around;NE;9;88%;83%;2
Bridgeport, CT;64;47;48;41;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;8;91%;66%;2
Buffalo, NY;54;45;51;34;Mainly cloudy;NW;14;77%;75%;2
Burlington, VT;49;31;44;31;Snow and rain;NNW;6;68%;85%;2
Caribou, ME;31;21;37;22;A bit of snow;E;6;53%;81%;2
Casper, WY;67;43;64;33;Cloudy and breezy;NNE;16;48%;78%;3
Charleston, SC;78;66;75;62;A severe t-storm;S;10;83%;75%;3
Charleston, WV;68;55;76;43;Clouds breaking;NW;7;61%;25%;7
Charlotte, NC;79;63;77;55;A shower or two;WNW;7;71%;75%;2
Cheyenne, WY;66;42;70;34;Mostly cloudy, warm;SW;11;32%;76%;6
Chicago, IL;68;49;59;38;Partly sunny;NNE;10;45%;25%;6
Cleveland, OH;63;52;55;39;Partly sunny, cooler;N;17;63%;32%;7
Columbia, SC;86;66;79;59;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;7;79%;75%;2
Columbus, OH;70;55;67;40;Partly sunny;NNW;11;51%;9%;7
Concord, NH;35;31;42;32;Showers around;ENE;6;79%;83%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;84;56;87;64;Sunny and very warm;SSE;7;40%;1%;9
Denver, CO;75;49;79;44;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;23%;43%;6
Des Moines, IA;80;45;65;43;Partly sunny, cooler;ENE;6;46%;64%;7
Detroit, MI;70;48;61;36;Cooler;NW;12;47%;36%;3
Dodge City, KS;82;50;83;56;Partly sunny;S;18;42%;8%;8
Duluth, MN;53;35;42;30;Rather cloudy;E;10;66%;21%;2
El Paso, TX;87;58;93;64;Partly sunny;WSW;11;13%;0%;10
Fairbanks, AK;53;27;50;27;Clouds and sun, mild;NW;5;49%;71%;2
Fargo, ND;61;32;41;28;Cooler;NE;12;80%;10%;4
Grand Junction, CO;74;51;78;41;Becoming cloudy;W;16;25%;32%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;65;43;55;32;Cooler;NNW;12;59%;18%;3
Hartford, CT;67;45;50;39;Cooler;N;6;82%;73%;2
Helena, MT;54;38;45;33;Afternoon rain;NW;9;81%;92%;2
Honolulu, HI;85;71;84;71;Partial sunshine;ENE;16;62%;69%;11
Houston, TX;81;61;89;63;Sunny;S;5;50%;3%;9
Indianapolis, IN;72;53;67;43;Partly sunny;N;10;46%;46%;7
Jackson, MS;79;60;78;53;Partly sunny;N;11;69%;25%;8
Jacksonville, FL;86;69;81;64;A severe t-storm;SW;12;77%;70%;3
Juneau, AK;47;36;47;33;Spotty showers;E;14;81%;87%;1
Kansas City, MO;80;54;73;58;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;8;46%;8%;7
Knoxville, TN;68;59;76;49;A couple of t-storms;N;5;73%;59%;4
Las Vegas, NV;88;68;82;50;Increasingly windy;NNW;24;17%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;68;56;73;43;Clouds breaking;NNW;7;59%;18%;7
Little Rock, AR;76;55;82;56;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;53%;0%;8
Long Beach, CA;88;61;77;57;Low clouds breaking;NW;12;51%;11%;8
Los Angeles, CA;87;59;77;56;Not as warm;N;9;51%;12%;8
Louisville, KY;72;56;74;45;Warm with some sun;NNW;9;54%;16%;7
Madison, WI;71;44;60;34;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;11;46%;11%;6
Memphis, TN;70;59;79;55;Partly sunny;ENE;9;59%;6%;8
Miami, FL;83;76;83;72;A shower or t-storm;WSW;13;75%;77%;5
Milwaukee, WI;73;45;57;34;Cooler with some sun;NNE;13;49%;8%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;70;38;53;32;Cooler but pleasant;NE;12;53%;17%;6
Mobile, AL;72;65;78;61;Mostly cloudy;NNW;10;67%;27%;4
Montgomery, AL;76;61;73;57;A stray t-shower;N;6;81%;49%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;31;21;26;11;Windy, p.m. snow;S;28;88%;90%;2
Nashville, TN;69;59;79;49;Mostly cloudy;N;8;64%;22%;6
New Orleans, LA;78;65;81;63;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;11;66%;6%;9
New York, NY;75;50;60;46;A p.m. t-storm;NW;8;75%;64%;4
Newark, NJ;76;52;61;44;A p.m. t-storm;NW;8;72%;64%;4
Norfolk, VA;84;63;74;54;Morning showers;WSW;9;78%;78%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;79;54;85;64;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;48%;3%;8
Olympia, WA;59;42;59;39;Periods of sun;WSW;12;61%;65%;3
Omaha, NE;81;49;72;48;Partly sunny, warm;E;9;45%;66%;4
Orlando, FL;91;70;81;66;Showers and t-storms;SW;12;80%;68%;3
Philadelphia, PA;80;60;75;50;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NW;8;57%;60%;4
Phoenix, AZ;97;68;97;63;Blowing dust;W;14;14%;2%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;71;56;69;40;Partly sunny;NW;11;54%;35%;7
Portland, ME;36;33;39;36;Afternoon rain;NE;11;85%;86%;2
Portland, OR;59;46;58;44;A passing shower;WSW;7;68%;80%;3
Providence, RI;50;41;47;39;Showers around;N;7;92%;84%;2
Raleigh, NC;84;64;75;55;Showers and t-storms;WSW;8;81%;71%;2
Reno, NV;68;42;50;30;Spotty showers;NNW;14;42%;64%;3
Richmond, VA;82;62;80;51;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;60%;35%;4
Roswell, NM;90;50;95;58;Partly sunny;SW;9;15%;6%;9
Sacramento, CA;74;51;69;47;Partly sunny;NNW;11;50%;26%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;71;51;58;37;Cooler with rain;NNW;10;64%;91%;2
San Antonio, TX;88;57;91;60;Sunny and very warm;SE;6;46%;1%;10
San Diego, CA;85;59;70;57;Low clouds breaking;NW;10;61%;8%;8
San Francisco, CA;66;53;64;50;Partly sunny;NNW;15;63%;6%;7
Savannah, GA;81;65;80;60;A severe t-storm;WNW;10;82%;70%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;61;47;59;46;A passing shower;S;9;63%;79%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;72;40;56;35;A little p.m. rain;NE;6;63%;90%;3
Spokane, WA;55;44;56;36;A shower or two;WSW;8;67%;69%;2
Springfield, IL;76;48;68;45;Partly sunny;ENE;10;47%;7%;7
St. Louis, MO;77;53;72;49;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;41%;7%;7
Tampa, FL;86;72;80;69;Showers and t-storms;SW;11;84%;72%;2
Toledo, OH;71;49;62;36;Sun and clouds;WNW;13;52%;19%;6
Tucson, AZ;94;61;96;57;Blazing sunshine;SW;9;13%;2%;9
Tulsa, OK;82;53;85;65;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;49%;5%;8
Vero Beach, FL;85;71;85;67;Showers and t-storms;SW;12;78%;78%;5
Washington, DC;80;61;80;51;Clouds and sun;NW;7;53%;33%;6
Wichita, KS;81;53;82;62;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;11;49%;6%;8
Wilmington, DE;79;59;76;47;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NW;9;57%;60%;5
