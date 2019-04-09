US Forecast for Wednesday, April 10, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;59;35;50;28;Sunshine and breezy;NNW;14;49%;1%;5
Albuquerque, NM;83;50;58;38;Very windy, cooler;NW;26;23%;45%;6
Anchorage, AK;49;33;51;36;Partly sunny;ESE;6;62%;27%;3
Asheville, NC;70;47;75;51;Warm with sunshine;SE;6;44%;1%;8
Atlanta, GA;74;55;80;58;Sunny and beautiful;ESE;6;55%;6%;9
Atlantic City, NJ;56;49;59;44;Mostly sunny;NE;9;47%;0%;7
Austin, TX;91;63;94;62;Sunny and breezy;S;15;43%;16%;9
Baltimore, MD;79;53;67;47;Not as warm;NE;7;35%;6%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;83;58;86;62;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;55%;6%;9
Billings, MT;49;33;38;29;Snow;E;12;74%;78%;1
Birmingham, AL;76;54;84;63;Sunny and warmer;SSE;5;48%;8%;9
Bismarck, ND;43;26;38;28;Cloudy and breezy;NNE;15;54%;29%;1
Boise, ID;52;36;55;38;Partly sunny;NW;13;50%;34%;4
Boston, MA;43;38;52;35;Partly sunny;NW;13;49%;16%;3
Bridgeport, CT;45;41;56;34;Mostly sunny;NNW;11;44%;2%;7
Buffalo, NY;51;36;45;33;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;59%;9%;4
Burlington, VT;39;31;42;25;Partly sunny;W;11;54%;33%;4
Caribou, ME;34;25;40;27;Mostly sunny;NW;7;54%;40%;4
Casper, WY;69;33;34;19;Snow;NNE;21;82%;94%;1
Charleston, SC;75;62;74;59;Partly sunny;ENE;10;71%;55%;9
Charleston, WV;76;42;73;50;Sunlit and pleasant;E;4;47%;7%;7
Charlotte, NC;74;54;76;51;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;40%;3%;8
Cheyenne, WY;73;34;40;18;A little snow;N;21;94%;96%;2
Chicago, IL;62;37;42;38;Occasional rain;E;15;80%;85%;1
Cleveland, OH;56;39;43;40;Mostly cloudy;NE;11;72%;62%;4
Columbia, SC;74;60;79;51;Mostly sunny;SE;7;49%;4%;8
Columbus, OH;67;41;58;43;Inc. clouds;ENE;5;59%;44%;6
Concord, NH;35;31;47;25;Mostly cloudy;NW;13;52%;18%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;65;90;59;Mostly sunny, windy;S;25;43%;15%;9
Denver, CO;78;45;52;24;Showers, some heavy;NNE;19;71%;95%;2
Des Moines, IA;66;44;54;44;A little rain;ENE;22;65%;85%;2
Detroit, MI;61;37;47;36;Cooler with clouds;ENE;8;55%;69%;2
Dodge City, KS;86;56;82;30;Windy;NNW;29;30%;33%;8
Duluth, MN;36;30;33;28;Mostly cloudy;ENE;19;70%;38%;2
El Paso, TX;91;64;77;50;Windy;W;26;13%;0%;10
Fairbanks, AK;52;27;52;30;Partly sunny, mild;NNE;6;45%;25%;3
Fargo, ND;34;28;40;28;A little p.m. snow;NE;14;63%;82%;1
Grand Junction, CO;77;42;46;29;A bit of rain;NW;13;69%;73%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;58;33;47;33;A little p.m. rain;E;9;63%;90%;2
Hartford, CT;50;38;54;32;Mostly sunny;NNW;11;45%;3%;6
Helena, MT;52;33;44;30;A little snow;WSW;6;74%;80%;2
Honolulu, HI;85;71;84;69;Spotty showers;ENE;19;64%;87%;11
Houston, TX;90;64;88;66;Mostly sunny;S;9;55%;9%;9
Indianapolis, IN;68;46;61;50;Partly sunny;E;7;51%;37%;4
Jackson, MS;80;55;86;61;Sunny and very warm;S;6;56%;8%;9
Jacksonville, FL;82;63;78;65;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;72%;45%;6
Juneau, AK;45;34;49;28;Sun and clouds;NE;7;77%;42%;2
Kansas City, MO;79;59;82;57;Strong winds;S;24;49%;31%;6
Knoxville, TN;76;49;77;53;Plenty of sunshine;E;6;50%;1%;8
Las Vegas, NV;83;51;71;50;Windy, not as warm;NNW;21;13%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;73;46;73;56;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;6;48%;11%;8
Little Rock, AR;85;57;85;64;Partly sunny, warm;S;17;51%;21%;8
Long Beach, CA;75;58;77;56;Mostly sunny;NW;13;26%;3%;8
Los Angeles, CA;80;56;77;55;Sunny and nice;N;9;36%;4%;8
Louisville, KY;74;46;74;58;Nice with some sun;ESE;7;47%;14%;7
Madison, WI;63;33;36;33;Snow, sleet;E;11;75%;86%;1
Memphis, TN;82;56;83;65;Partly sunny, warm;S;15;52%;12%;8
Miami, FL;82;72;84;70;A t-storm in spots;WSW;11;68%;46%;9
Milwaukee, WI;66;34;41;34;Snow, sleet;E;13;75%;90%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;57;31;37;30;Cloudy, p.m. snow;ENE;16;67%;92%;2
Mobile, AL;77;61;85;62;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;56%;5%;9
Montgomery, AL;76;58;81;62;Mostly sunny;SE;5;60%;7%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;32;10;15;6;Very windy, flurries;WNW;33;98%;62%;3
Nashville, TN;80;48;82;64;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;42%;6%;8
New Orleans, LA;80;63;83;66;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;60%;5%;9
New York, NY;52;44;58;41;Mostly sunny;N;12;39%;1%;7
Newark, NJ;53;44;59;39;Mostly sunny;N;12;39%;2%;7
Norfolk, VA;76;53;67;46;Mostly sunny;SE;8;43%;7%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;86;64;87;44;Very windy;S;28;43%;19%;8
Olympia, WA;57;40;53;42;Periods of rain;SW;9;76%;88%;1
Omaha, NE;73;50;64;46;A little rain;NE;21;57%;82%;2
Orlando, FL;87;66;83;65;Partly sunny;NNE;8;66%;56%;10
Philadelphia, PA;73;50;63;43;Mostly sunny;N;10;34%;2%;7
Phoenix, AZ;97;62;78;56;Sunny, windy, cooler;WNW;17;12%;0%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;68;41;59;41;Inc. clouds;NE;6;50%;23%;6
Portland, ME;37;36;45;31;Bit of rain, snow;NW;10;61%;60%;2
Portland, OR;58;45;54;47;Periods of rain;SW;6;78%;88%;1
Providence, RI;50;39;54;32;Breezy with some sun;NW;14;46%;4%;6
Raleigh, NC;76;55;74;48;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;6;41%;2%;8
Reno, NV;47;30;56;36;Cool with some sun;NW;6;33%;19%;8
Richmond, VA;77;49;73;46;Partly sunny, nice;E;6;36%;7%;8
Roswell, NM;97;58;81;43;Windy;W;26;11%;9%;9
Sacramento, CA;68;47;71;51;Mostly sunny;NNW;12;36%;4%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;58;38;47;37;Occasional rain;NNW;16;70%;69%;2
San Antonio, TX;92;60;96;58;Windy with sunshine;S;15;43%;16%;10
San Diego, CA;76;58;72;54;Mostly sunny;S;9;50%;3%;9
San Francisco, CA;64;50;66;53;Mostly sunny;NW;11;56%;2%;8
Savannah, GA;80;61;78;60;A t-storm in spots;ENE;10;74%;41%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;58;46;54;47;Periods of rain;WSW;12;70%;88%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;59;33;37;31;Snow and sleet;ENE;23;89%;93%;1
Spokane, WA;55;37;55;37;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;54%;44%;3
Springfield, IL;73;47;70;56;Increasingly windy;E;20;56%;42%;5
St. Louis, MO;73;51;78;64;Increasingly windy;SSE;19;45%;30%;6
Tampa, FL;84;68;81;65;Turning sunny, humid;NNW;7;73%;28%;9
Toledo, OH;63;37;48;38;Overcast and cooler;NE;7;65%;85%;2
Tucson, AZ;95;55;72;47;Sunny and cooler;W;15;14%;0%;9
Tulsa, OK;88;66;88;53;Very windy;S;24;45%;32%;8
Vero Beach, FL;85;67;83;66;A t-storm in spots;N;10;70%;48%;7
Washington, DC;79;50;68;47;Not as warm;NE;10;37%;5%;7
Wichita, KS;83;62;87;40;Very windy;S;30;43%;23%;8
Wilmington, DE;72;48;63;43;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;14;38%;2%;7
