US Forecast for Friday, April 12, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;50;38;58;53;Cloudy and breezy;S;13;51%;89%;2
Albuquerque, NM;54;36;53;37;Partly sunny;NNE;7;40%;64%;6
Anchorage, AK;46;38;48;32;A little a.m. rain;SE;5;70%;82%;1
Asheville, NC;74;60;73;58;A shower or t-storm;S;9;70%;73%;5
Atlanta, GA;81;65;80;61;Some sun, a t-storm;SSE;7;65%;66%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;48;44;61;54;Morning mist, cloudy;S;13;87%;91%;2
Austin, TX;84;52;84;65;Mostly sunny;E;5;46%;72%;10
Baltimore, MD;59;52;72;61;More clouds than sun;SSE;13;61%;80%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;85;65;80;69;Partly sunny;ESE;7;75%;44%;5
Billings, MT;44;27;48;30;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;45%;15%;4
Birmingham, AL;84;63;73;62;A shower or t-storm;ESE;6;70%;80%;4
Bismarck, ND;34;27;39;23;Snow in the morning;NNW;16;55%;77%;3
Boise, ID;54;36;57;35;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;61%;33%;3
Boston, MA;53;38;53;50;Increasing clouds;SSW;13;54%;100%;4
Bridgeport, CT;49;39;55;54;Morning mist, cloudy;S;12;72%;95%;2
Buffalo, NY;45;42;64;45;A little p.m. rain;SSW;17;72%;74%;2
Burlington, VT;48;31;58;52;A little p.m. rain;S;14;51%;84%;3
Caribou, ME;46;27;49;37;A passing shower;S;4;54%;79%;5
Casper, WY;27;17;38;18;Partly sunny, cold;ENE;6;61%;36%;4
Charleston, SC;77;68;78;68;Showers around;SE;10;76%;84%;6
Charleston, WV;87;63;77;56;Showers and t-storms;SW;9;57%;66%;2
Charlotte, NC;81;64;78;65;A shower or t-storm;SSE;8;69%;90%;4
Cheyenne, WY;30;15;36;19;A little p.m. snow;N;8;55%;79%;3
Chicago, IL;53;46;53;38;Cloudy and breezy;WSW;21;50%;27%;3
Cleveland, OH;54;53;66;48;Showers and t-storms;SW;21;65%;65%;3
Columbia, SC;84;67;82;66;A shower or t-storm;SSE;8;69%;82%;7
Columbus, OH;80;63;68;44;Showers and t-storms;SW;14;60%;64%;7
Concord, NH;52;29;51;46;Turning cloudy;S;6;58%;78%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;70;48;76;55;Mostly sunny;ENE;13;38%;71%;9
Denver, CO;39;23;42;27;Sunny intervals;ENE;7;58%;65%;4
Des Moines, IA;63;32;43;29;Cloudy and chilly;W;22;56%;39%;2
Detroit, MI;48;45;65;42;A little a.m. rain;WSW;15;62%;70%;6
Dodge City, KS;44;25;57;30;Sunshine and cool;ENE;9;42%;28%;8
Duluth, MN;32;29;35;28;Cold with snow;W;11;77%;87%;1
El Paso, TX;68;48;65;47;Mostly sunny, cool;WSW;9;21%;28%;10
Fairbanks, AK;54;33;52;33;Periods of sun;W;6;41%;67%;2
Fargo, ND;32;27;33;22;Snow at times, cold;NW;17;81%;75%;1
Grand Junction, CO;49;30;53;32;A shower or two;NNE;7;44%;62%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;48;44;55;37;Cloudy and windy;WSW;18;64%;56%;2
Hartford, CT;54;38;54;52;Increasing clouds;S;7;66%;98%;4
Helena, MT;53;29;48;29;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;59%;53%;2
Honolulu, HI;85;71;84;71;A shower or two;ENE;19;64%;87%;11
Houston, TX;79;62;83;71;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;62%;44%;10
Indianapolis, IN;80;53;65;42;Cooler;SW;14;54%;39%;7
Jackson, MS;85;58;77;65;A p.m. t-storm;SE;4;71%;84%;5
Jacksonville, FL;82;68;86;69;A passing shower;SE;9;67%;62%;10
Juneau, AK;50;38;47;32;A little rain;E;11;79%;78%;1
Kansas City, MO;57;35;56;37;Mostly cloudy;NW;15;39%;17%;6
Knoxville, TN;82;64;76;57;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;10;66%;80%;4
Las Vegas, NV;70;53;70;52;Clouds and sun;N;10;24%;40%;8
Lexington, KY;84;60;70;49;A little a.m. rain;SSW;14;59%;75%;7
Little Rock, AR;78;45;71;52;Mostly sunny;NE;6;43%;70%;8
Long Beach, CA;72;57;76;57;Partly sunny;WNW;15;39%;1%;9
Los Angeles, CA;73;57;75;56;Partly sunny;ESE;15;42%;2%;9
Louisville, KY;85;60;71;47;Cooler;SW;12;48%;64%;7
Madison, WI;42;36;45;32;Cloudy and chilly;WSW;14;63%;43%;2
Memphis, TN;82;52;71;55;Not as warm;NE;5;50%;66%;8
Miami, FL;84;74;84;77;A passing shower;E;9;63%;73%;11
Milwaukee, WI;45;41;50;35;Cloudy and breezy;WSW;22;50%;36%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;32;38;30;A bit of snow;WSW;11;81%;78%;1
Mobile, AL;77;67;80;68;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;76%;52%;8
Montgomery, AL;83;61;77;62;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;75%;64%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;23;15;38;32;Very windy;SSW;39;69%;90%;3
Nashville, TN;86;59;73;53;Cooler;NE;6;50%;73%;6
New Orleans, LA;83;69;80;71;Clouds and sun;ESE;10;74%;44%;5
New York, NY;54;45;61;57;Morning mist;S;12;66%;91%;2
Newark, NJ;53;43;64;58;Morning mist, cloudy;S;10;67%;91%;2
Norfolk, VA;66;59;77;64;Breezy with some sun;SSE;15;59%;66%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;58;37;64;46;Mostly sunny;NE;10;40%;47%;8
Olympia, WA;53;43;60;42;Partly sunny, milder;SW;4;71%;44%;3
Omaha, NE;53;31;44;29;Mostly cloudy;W;20;55%;36%;2
Orlando, FL;86;70;89;72;Lots of sun, warm;SE;8;60%;25%;10
Philadelphia, PA;59;47;72;59;Warmer, morning mist;S;11;60%;86%;2
Phoenix, AZ;78;61;73;55;Partly sunny;NNE;6;25%;44%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;72;58;74;52;Showers and t-storms;SW;15;66%;67%;2
Portland, ME;49;33;46;42;Turning out cloudy;S;8;69%;70%;4
Portland, OR;53;47;59;44;Partial sunshine;WSW;4;73%;44%;4
Providence, RI;53;35;52;49;Turning cloudy;S;7;58%;100%;4
Raleigh, NC;80;60;74;65;Partly sunny;SSE;11;77%;74%;4
Reno, NV;51;33;56;33;Mostly cloudy, cool;NNW;5;43%;2%;6
Richmond, VA;76;57;74;64;More clouds than sun;S;10;64%;72%;3
Roswell, NM;70;40;67;41;Nice with some sun;N;11;22%;72%;8
Sacramento, CA;69;48;73;46;Mostly sunny;WNW;12;40%;1%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;49;37;49;35;Rain/snow showers;SE;8;69%;72%;2
San Antonio, TX;85;50;87;65;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;7;40%;76%;10
San Diego, CA;67;57;69;55;Partly sunny;S;8;59%;25%;9
San Francisco, CA;60;51;67;51;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;59%;2%;8
Savannah, GA;81;68;82;67;A shower;SE;9;76%;60%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;47;59;47;Pleasant and milder;SSW;7;65%;44%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;34;25;35;24;Mostly cloudy, cold;W;19;82%;53%;2
Spokane, WA;55;37;58;40;A passing shower;S;4;59%;66%;3
Springfield, IL;76;40;56;35;Windy and cooler;W;21;48%;20%;4
St. Louis, MO;79;44;63;42;Partly sunny, cooler;W;15;41%;27%;8
Tampa, FL;85;68;88;69;Mostly sunny, humid;N;6;66%;14%;10
Toledo, OH;46;45;66;42;A little a.m. rain;WSW;17;62%;69%;6
Tucson, AZ;73;52;64;45;A shower or two;SW;7;34%;59%;3
Tulsa, OK;60;37;64;46;Mostly sunny;NE;7;42%;33%;8
Vero Beach, FL;84;70;86;72;Mostly sunny;SE;11;66%;39%;10
Washington, DC;63;53;73;63;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;14;66%;83%;3
Wichita, KS;47;31;59;39;Partly sunny, cool;NE;11;40%;29%;8
Wilmington, DE;59;47;71;60;Warmer, morning mist;S;12;66%;87%;2
