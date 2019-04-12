US Forecast for Saturday, April 13, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;59;55;72;41;Partly sunny, warmer;WNW;7;48%;26%;7
Albuquerque, NM;55;36;57;35;Spotty showers;NW;9;47%;67%;4
Anchorage, AK;47;32;49;31;Partly sunny;ESE;4;62%;26%;3
Asheville, NC;73;57;74;62;Fog in the morning;SE;6;69%;80%;3
Atlanta, GA;80;62;80;68;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;63%;44%;5
Atlantic City, NJ;60;55;64;52;Some sun, a shower;SSW;9;86%;82%;3
Austin, TX;80;62;79;47;Showers and t-storms;NW;8;60%;65%;9
Baltimore, MD;68;60;76;60;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;2;54%;80%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;78;68;82;58;Severe thunderstorms;S;16;75%;92%;4
Billings, MT;47;30;60;42;Partly sunny;SSW;9;39%;24%;6
Birmingham, AL;77;61;80;67;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;67%;80%;4
Bismarck, ND;39;23;50;26;Partly sunny;S;7;49%;3%;6
Boise, ID;56;36;62;46;Partly sunny;E;6;50%;72%;6
Boston, MA;51;50;70;50;A shower in the a.m.;SW;10;64%;55%;4
Bridgeport, CT;58;54;68;47;A shower or two;SW;6;69%;62%;6
Buffalo, NY;70;43;52;38;Mostly sunny, cooler;SSW;16;56%;44%;7
Burlington, VT;62;52;67;38;Partly sunny;W;10;45%;14%;6
Caribou, ME;51;39;59;36;Clouds and sun;W;9;60%;29%;4
Casper, WY;38;18;48;32;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;52%;8%;7
Charleston, SC;78;67;80;69;Rather cloudy, humid;SE;8;77%;66%;6
Charleston, WV;75;54;76;57;Rather cloudy;NNE;4;43%;32%;4
Charlotte, NC;75;64;78;66;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;70%;83%;3
Cheyenne, WY;33;20;41;27;Mostly cloudy;SW;9;60%;27%;2
Chicago, IL;52;37;53;36;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;10;41%;80%;7
Cleveland, OH;74;46;56;43;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;11;52%;65%;7
Columbia, SC;79;66;84;68;A morning t-storm;SSE;6;68%;79%;6
Columbus, OH;68;44;65;47;Partly sunny;NNE;5;44%;79%;7
Concord, NH;50;48;72;41;Clouds and sun;W;10;62%;2%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;71;55;60;42;Thunderstorms;WNW;17;84%;76%;2
Denver, CO;42;27;46;31;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;63%;46%;2
Des Moines, IA;40;29;53;33;Mostly sunny;NE;10;49%;56%;7
Detroit, MI;62;41;59;38;Mostly sunny;NW;12;37%;78%;7
Dodge City, KS;56;31;51;27;Mostly cloudy, cool;N;15;45%;23%;3
Duluth, MN;34;29;41;25;Not as cold;W;8;64%;28%;3
El Paso, TX;63;45;70;45;Clouds and sun;E;10;30%;5%;10
Fairbanks, AK;50;32;49;29;Clouds and sun;N;5;48%;56%;1
Fargo, ND;30;26;40;23;Brilliant sunshine;S;9;70%;15%;6
Grand Junction, CO;56;33;57;35;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;43%;4%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;52;36;50;35;Clouds and sunshine;N;14;49%;69%;7
Hartford, CT;55;54;72;46;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;61%;21%;5
Helena, MT;47;30;57;38;Partly sunny;SSW;7;48%;68%;4
Honolulu, HI;85;71;84;71;Partly sunny;ENE;19;62%;44%;11
Houston, TX;76;69;78;50;Severe thunderstorms;WNW;11;78%;70%;4
Indianapolis, IN;64;41;62;44;Increasing clouds;NNE;5;44%;88%;7
Jackson, MS;72;60;81;60;A severe t-storm;S;15;77%;91%;3
Jacksonville, FL;85;69;86;71;Partly sunny;SE;9;69%;35%;8
Juneau, AK;47;34;50;31;Mostly cloudy;S;6;69%;18%;3
Kansas City, MO;57;36;55;40;Increasing clouds;NNE;7;42%;80%;8
Knoxville, TN;79;58;76;63;A shower or two;ESE;5;69%;71%;4
Las Vegas, NV;68;52;76;55;Sunny and nice;N;7;21%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;66;50;69;56;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;50%;70%;4
Little Rock, AR;71;52;57;48;Rain, thunderstorms;NNE;12;81%;92%;2
Long Beach, CA;76;55;76;56;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;6;45%;1%;9
Los Angeles, CA;77;56;79;55;Nice with sunshine;S;6;41%;1%;9
Louisville, KY;69;48;68;55;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;46%;86%;4
Madison, WI;42;32;48;32;Partly sunny;N;8;53%;18%;3
Memphis, TN;68;54;68;58;Severe thunderstorms;SE;12;75%;89%;2
Miami, FL;85;76;84;77;Partly sunny;E;11;71%;10%;11
Milwaukee, WI;47;34;50;35;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;13;48%;70%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;37;29;40;25;Mostly cloudy, cold;WSW;11;66%;28%;2
Mobile, AL;77;68;80;70;Fog in the morning;SSE;11;76%;83%;3
Montgomery, AL;78;62;80;67;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;70%;44%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;38;34;40;19;Very windy;WNW;39;89%;14%;2
Nashville, TN;70;55;69;62;A shower or two;ESE;7;58%;92%;3
New Orleans, LA;81;71;83;66;A t-storm in spots;S;15;73%;80%;5
New York, NY;65;57;74;55;Warmer with some sun;SSW;7;56%;52%;5
Newark, NJ;66;59;75;52;Warmer;SW;7;53%;51%;6
Norfolk, VA;80;65;74;63;Showers and t-storms;SSE;8;78%;72%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;60;44;48;38;Rain;N;19;74%;95%;2
Olympia, WA;58;42;51;37;Cooler with rain;SW;10;81%;86%;1
Omaha, NE;44;30;55;30;Mostly sunny;NNE;11;47%;9%;7
Orlando, FL;89;71;90;72;Partly sunny, warm;SE;8;62%;18%;10
Philadelphia, PA;75;60;75;55;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;6;53%;66%;5
Phoenix, AZ;75;56;82;59;Plenty of sunshine;SW;6;20%;0%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;77;51;70;49;Partly sunny;NNE;6;39%;28%;7
Portland, ME;45;41;62;43;Partly sunny;W;11;72%;27%;5
Portland, OR;59;43;52;41;A little rain;W;7;83%;84%;2
Providence, RI;51;50;67;45;A little a.m. rain;SW;8;66%;61%;2
Raleigh, NC;71;65;78;65;Showers and t-storms;S;7;83%;85%;3
Reno, NV;57;34;70;44;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;33%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;70;63;75;61;Showers and t-storms;ESE;5;70%;87%;2
Roswell, NM;65;42;57;35;Spotty showers;SE;12;60%;72%;2
Sacramento, CA;74;47;76;50;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;58%;0%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;49;37;55;45;Partly sunny;SSE;7;53%;42%;7
San Antonio, TX;82;63;82;47;Showers and t-storms;NW;12;46%;68%;9
San Diego, CA;67;55;71;55;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;62%;1%;9
San Francisco, CA;63;51;66;52;Mostly sunny;W;7;70%;1%;8
Savannah, GA;83;68;83;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;78%;46%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;46;53;42;A touch of rain;SSW;15;74%;89%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;33;26;40;19;Mostly sunny, cold;N;9;76%;10%;6
Spokane, WA;55;41;50;37;Showers around;SSW;11;69%;87%;2
Springfield, IL;57;34;57;36;Becoming cloudy;NE;7;46%;84%;7
St. Louis, MO;62;41;59;42;Afternoon rain;NE;7;48%;91%;8
Tampa, FL;88;68;89;72;Partly sunny;SSE;7;69%;48%;10
Toledo, OH;64;40;59;39;Mostly sunny;N;11;46%;85%;7
Tucson, AZ;67;47;78;49;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;23%;0%;10
Tulsa, OK;62;46;51;39;Rain;N;13;74%;96%;2
Vero Beach, FL;84;71;86;72;Partly sunny, breezy;SE;13;68%;15%;10
Washington, DC;68;62;77;59;A shower in the a.m.;ESE;4;49%;80%;5
Wichita, KS;59;39;52;37;A little p.m. rain;N;13;56%;91%;3
Wilmington, DE;72;60;75;55;A brief a.m. shower;S;6;55%;80%;5
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.