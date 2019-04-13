US Forecast for Sunday, April 14, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;72;43;60;55;Cooler;SSE;6;59%;90%;2
Albuquerque, NM;58;36;72;45;Mostly sunny, warmer;NW;9;25%;0%;9
Anchorage, AK;50;33;49;34;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;62%;2%;4
Asheville, NC;76;62;71;41;Severe thunderstorms;WNW;13;80%;85%;2
Atlanta, GA;81;68;77;44;Severe thunderstorms;W;12;74%;88%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;61;53;62;56;A passing shower;S;10;100%;89%;2
Austin, TX;68;47;74;53;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;40%;0%;10
Baltimore, MD;74;62;76;61;A passing shower;S;8;71%;86%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;82;52;65;45;Partly sunny;W;12;63%;10%;4
Billings, MT;60;42;55;37;A passing shower;WNW;9;50%;80%;2
Birmingham, AL;80;68;73;43;A severe t-storm;WNW;16;65%;82%;8
Bismarck, ND;50;27;49;33;Mostly cloudy;S;15;63%;64%;2
Boise, ID;63;45;54;37;Spotty showers;WNW;8;51%;84%;3
Boston, MA;71;50;61;49;Cooler;SSE;7;67%;83%;3
Bridgeport, CT;69;49;59;54;Spotty showers;SSE;6;85%;91%;2
Buffalo, NY;54;38;49;38;Rain and a t-storm;S;12;84%;92%;1
Burlington, VT;72;37;49;41;A little p.m. rain;NNE;5;55%;95%;3
Caribou, ME;62;34;50;36;Cooler;NNE;9;50%;81%;3
Casper, WY;49;32;56;36;Windy;SW;22;49%;68%;4
Charleston, SC;80;70;79;59;Partly sunny;SSW;13;77%;73%;4
Charleston, WV;74;61;81;42;Strong thunderstorms;WSW;11;61%;88%;3
Charlotte, NC;72;66;76;50;A strong t-storm;SSW;10;81%;84%;2
Cheyenne, WY;38;26;56;34;Partly sunny, milder;W;16;43%;19%;8
Chicago, IL;52;35;37;32;A wintry mix, breezy;NNW;19;83%;85%;2
Cleveland, OH;56;41;51;38;Thunderstorms;N;16;81%;90%;2
Columbia, SC;81;69;81;53;Showers and t-storms;SSW;10;76%;87%;3
Columbus, OH;68;47;68;37;Strong thunderstorms;W;13;85%;87%;2
Concord, NH;75;42;60;44;Cooler;E;5;50%;91%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;58;41;68;51;Mostly sunny;S;14;47%;0%;9
Denver, CO;47;31;65;43;Some sun;S;7;37%;9%;8
Des Moines, IA;51;32;53;35;Mostly cloudy, cool;W;10;51%;25%;6
Detroit, MI;59;37;42;35;A little p.m. rain;NNW;12;84%;91%;2
Dodge City, KS;54;28;70;40;Plenty of sun;S;12;42%;4%;8
Duluth, MN;38;26;41;25;Sunny intervals;ENE;7;66%;6%;6
El Paso, TX;69;45;80;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;8;25%;0%;10
Fairbanks, AK;48;28;50;25;Partly sunny;NW;6;48%;36%;2
Fargo, ND;37;23;44;33;Cold with some sun;SSE;10;65%;59%;6
Grand Junction, CO;57;36;68;45;Partly sunny;SE;10;31%;6%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;48;34;38;31;A wintry mix, colder;NNW;13;81%;85%;1
Hartford, CT;76;49;65;57;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;6;68%;89%;2
Helena, MT;56;38;52;31;A passing shower;W;16;42%;61%;3
Honolulu, HI;84;70;83;70;Mostly cloudy;ENE;18;61%;44%;9
Houston, TX;82;49;73;51;Turning sunny;SSW;12;47%;2%;10
Indianapolis, IN;61;42;56;33;Thunderstorms;WNW;11;73%;82%;2
Jackson, MS;75;57;59;40;Mostly cloudy;NW;15;72%;32%;3
Jacksonville, FL;86;72;87;57;Warm with some sun;SSW;12;67%;68%;5
Juneau, AK;51;33;49;31;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;74%;67%;1
Kansas City, MO;57;40;59;45;Decreasing clouds;SE;10;44%;1%;8
Knoxville, TN;71;64;78;42;Severe thunderstorms;W;14;70%;85%;4
Las Vegas, NV;76;56;85;60;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;9;17%;1%;9
Lexington, KY;70;59;72;38;Strong thunderstorms;W;15;74%;84%;3
Little Rock, AR;55;44;61;41;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;12;62%;56%;2
Long Beach, CA;80;54;75;54;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;50%;1%;9
Los Angeles, CA;79;55;75;53;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;6;51%;2%;9
Louisville, KY;68;56;71;38;Strong thunderstorms;WNW;12;71%;87%;2
Madison, WI;43;32;41;27;Cloudy;NW;10;63%;11%;2
Memphis, TN;61;54;56;41;Showers around;N;14;72%;65%;2
Miami, FL;85;77;86;75;Partly sunny;S;13;73%;41%;11
Milwaukee, WI;46;34;39;29;A little snow;N;17;72%;64%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;39;27;47;30;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;58%;23%;5
Mobile, AL;80;69;73;46;A severe t-storm;NW;11;60%;63%;10
Montgomery, AL;82;68;76;44;A severe t-storm;WNW;13;67%;83%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;40;25;37;33;Very windy, a shower;SE;38;78%;87%;2
Nashville, TN;65;62;72;38;A severe t-storm;WNW;13;65%;82%;2
New Orleans, LA;83;60;65;52;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;62%;15%;7
New York, NY;76;57;63;57;Cooler with a shower;S;10;81%;89%;2
Newark, NJ;75;54;64;59;Cooler with a shower;S;10;83%;89%;2
Norfolk, VA;70;65;81;64;Warmer;S;11;71%;75%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;47;38;64;48;Mostly sunny;S;9;51%;1%;9
Olympia, WA;51;37;50;35;A shower or two;S;8;70%;74%;2
Omaha, NE;52;29;55;42;Sun and some clouds;SE;6;51%;27%;7
Orlando, FL;90;72;89;64;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;14;66%;66%;7
Philadelphia, PA;76;60;74;60;A shower;S;10;74%;89%;2
Phoenix, AZ;81;60;87;63;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;17%;0%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;73;53;75;41;A strong t-storm;SSW;11;69%;87%;2
Portland, ME;66;41;51;42;Partly sunny, cooler;E;7;67%;83%;3
Portland, OR;52;41;51;41;A few showers;S;6;73%;80%;2
Providence, RI;65;49;64;54;A shower in the p.m.;S;6;82%;89%;3
Raleigh, NC;72;66;79;57;Mostly cloudy;S;11;77%;73%;3
Reno, NV;70;45;65;42;Partly sunny;WSW;12;39%;26%;7
Richmond, VA;70;63;80;60;Mostly cloudy;S;11;69%;75%;2
Roswell, NM;56;35;81;47;Mostly sunny, warmer;WSW;8;34%;2%;10
Sacramento, CA;75;50;73;46;Partly sunny;SSW;8;62%;29%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;54;44;60;47;A shower;SSW;10;53%;86%;2
San Antonio, TX;74;47;75;50;Sunny and nice;SSE;6;42%;0%;10
San Diego, CA;71;55;71;55;Partly sunny;WNW;7;59%;1%;9
San Francisco, CA;64;51;60;50;Partly sunny;W;12;69%;26%;8
Savannah, GA;83;69;83;56;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;75%;75%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;43;52;41;A shower or two;S;13;62%;74%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;38;21;46;36;Clouds and sunshine;SE;6;73%;29%;7
Spokane, WA;48;36;52;34;A passing shower;S;12;51%;66%;2
Springfield, IL;58;35;43;28;Colder with rain;NW;18;80%;67%;2
St. Louis, MO;60;39;46;34;Rain, colder;NW;14;72%;65%;2
Tampa, FL;89;72;87;65;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;11;78%;80%;10
Toledo, OH;60;37;43;35;Thunderstorms;N;13;92%;89%;2
Tucson, AZ;75;50;85;56;Mostly sunny;W;5;19%;0%;10
Tulsa, OK;52;40;64;48;Decreasing clouds;S;7;48%;4%;8
Vero Beach, FL;86;73;88;68;A shower or two;S;15;66%;81%;9
Washington, DC;76;61;78;60;A shower in the p.m.;S;10;74%;84%;2
Wichita, KS;55;36;64;46;Mostly sunny;S;8;45%;3%;8
Wilmington, DE;75;60;74;59;A passing shower;S;10;80%;90%;2
