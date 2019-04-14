US Forecast for Monday, April 15, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;63;54;61;36;Spotty showers;WNW;16;67%;66%;2
Albuquerque, NM;74;46;75;50;Sunshine and breezy;SSW;14;21%;1%;9
Anchorage, AK;49;34;51;33;Brilliant sunshine;SE;4;62%;25%;4
Asheville, NC;68;39;58;37;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;16;45%;8%;9
Atlanta, GA;76;43;66;44;Not as warm;NW;13;46%;2%;9
Atlantic City, NJ;71;57;60;42;Windy;WNW;22;60%;60%;6
Austin, TX;73;51;82;61;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;13;44%;42%;10
Baltimore, MD;72;58;59;44;Windy and cooler;WNW;17;41%;40%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;64;45;76;51;Sunny and warmer;S;5;53%;5%;10
Billings, MT;54;39;58;39;Mostly cloudy;E;8;44%;55%;5
Birmingham, AL;72;41;69;47;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;50%;4%;9
Bismarck, ND;50;34;63;34;Variable cloudiness;SW;11;43%;15%;5
Boise, ID;54;39;59;43;A shower or two;SW;7;58%;85%;2
Boston, MA;65;53;68;42;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;20;70%;70%;2
Bridgeport, CT;63;55;64;39;Rain, then a shower;WNW;20;61%;65%;3
Buffalo, NY;47;37;43;32;Snow and rain;W;14;83%;70%;3
Burlington, VT;54;42;62;35;Rain tapering off;NW;12;66%;84%;1
Caribou, ME;51;37;47;35;Rain at times;NW;8;77%;83%;1
Casper, WY;61;36;58;35;Mostly cloudy;SSW;16;60%;75%;3
Charleston, SC;80;58;72;52;Turning sunny, nice;NW;12;37%;1%;9
Charleston, WV;82;40;53;38;Rather cloudy;SW;14;58%;19%;3
Charlotte, NC;76;49;65;42;Turning sunny;NNW;10;45%;0%;9
Cheyenne, WY;55;35;61;37;Sun and clouds;W;18;42%;30%;5
Chicago, IL;37;31;49;43;Partly sunny;SE;8;54%;29%;7
Cleveland, OH;55;38;49;40;Rain/snow showers;W;20;66%;63%;5
Columbia, SC;80;54;71;43;Turning sunny;N;9;36%;2%;9
Columbus, OH;75;36;53;40;Cooler with clearing;SW;15;62%;13%;5
Concord, NH;66;46;65;34;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;14;76%;63%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;67;50;79;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;19;49%;6%;9
Denver, CO;65;43;72;44;Breezy with some sun;SSW;14;28%;8%;8
Des Moines, IA;52;34;66;49;Sunshine;SE;14;53%;27%;7
Detroit, MI;40;35;53;37;Decreasing clouds;W;12;53%;28%;6
Dodge City, KS;69;40;85;52;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;11;37%;5%;8
Duluth, MN;40;25;43;33;Partly sunny;ENE;6;67%;44%;4
El Paso, TX;79;53;87;60;Warmer with sunshine;W;6;14%;0%;10
Fairbanks, AK;51;25;50;29;Mostly cloudy;N;4;48%;32%;1
Fargo, ND;39;32;49;36;Partly sunny;S;13;76%;43%;3
Grand Junction, CO;66;46;73;50;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;26%;11%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;37;32;47;34;Partly sunny, chilly;S;8;64%;59%;7
Hartford, CT;74;59;66;38;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;17;61%;58%;3
Helena, MT;53;31;53;32;Mostly cloudy;WNW;9;45%;43%;2
Honolulu, HI;84;70;84;69;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;56%;33%;11
Houston, TX;73;51;80;62;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;8;52%;9%;10
Indianapolis, IN;51;33;56;44;Partial sunshine;S;8;55%;21%;8
Jackson, MS;54;40;73;50;Warmer with sunshine;SE;3;54%;6%;9
Jacksonville, FL;88;58;77;53;Not as warm;NNW;11;43%;1%;10
Juneau, AK;48;34;51;34;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;66%;66%;1
Kansas City, MO;58;45;76;59;Sunny and warmer;S;14;45%;17%;8
Knoxville, TN;81;42;62;41;Mostly sunny, cooler;S;8;46%;6%;9
Las Vegas, NV;84;60;84;58;Mostly sunny;SW;13;18%;27%;9
Lexington, KY;76;38;57;44;Partly sunny, cooler;SSW;11;57%;13%;8
Little Rock, AR;59;41;74;55;Sunny and warmer;S;8;53%;12%;9
Long Beach, CA;77;54;67;55;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;7;64%;29%;8
Los Angeles, CA;73;52;69;55;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;67%;30%;9
Louisville, KY;75;37;60;47;Partly sunny, cooler;SSE;8;49%;9%;8
Madison, WI;39;27;54;40;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;44%;61%;6
Memphis, TN;52;42;71;54;Sunny and warmer;S;6;51%;8%;9
Miami, FL;86;77;86;72;Partly sunny;NE;8;65%;29%;8
Milwaukee, WI;37;29;51;41;Partly sunny;SSW;8;48%;58%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;48;27;52;37;Clouds and sun;SSE;10;55%;64%;3
Mobile, AL;74;46;75;52;Sunny and delightful;E;6;49%;4%;10
Montgomery, AL;78;43;68;48;Sunny;NNW;6;53%;3%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;38;34;41;10;A bit of rain;NW;34;98%;71%;2
Nashville, TN;72;37;67;48;Abundant sunshine;SSE;6;50%;9%;8
New Orleans, LA;65;52;74;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;5;50%;5%;10
New York, NY;70;59;64;42;A little a.m. rain;WNW;21;49%;55%;3
Newark, NJ;68;61;65;41;Occasional a.m. rain;WNW;17;51%;55%;3
Norfolk, VA;81;64;67;45;Cooler;NW;15;48%;16%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;64;49;79;58;Increasingly windy;S;18;49%;5%;9
Olympia, WA;50;35;56;39;Rather cloudy;SW;4;63%;68%;3
Omaha, NE;56;42;75;49;Sunshine and warmer;SSE;14;46%;22%;7
Orlando, FL;88;65;82;59;Turning sunny;NW;11;47%;2%;10
Philadelphia, PA;74;59;63;41;Windy and cooler;WNW;17;46%;44%;3
Phoenix, AZ;86;64;89;64;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;16%;10%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;75;40;49;37;Showers of rain/snow;W;20;62%;60%;2
Portland, ME;55;42;57;40;Periods of rain;WNW;14;84%;74%;2
Portland, OR;50;40;53;44;Showers around;NW;5;75%;92%;2
Providence, RI;69;55;67;39;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;16;69%;76%;3
Raleigh, NC;80;55;66;41;Cooler;NW;11;44%;4%;9
Reno, NV;65;42;60;38;Spotty showers;WSW;12;43%;82%;4
Richmond, VA;80;58;65;40;Cooler;NW;15;39%;12%;8
Roswell, NM;83;47;88;51;Mostly sunny, warm;S;10;20%;10%;10
Sacramento, CA;74;46;58;46;Downpours;S;8;84%;91%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;62;47;58;45;A few showers;ESE;9;71%;91%;2
San Antonio, TX;74;49;82;62;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;13;54%;7%;10
San Diego, CA;69;55;66;58;Clouds break;SSW;7;69%;27%;6
San Francisco, CA;64;50;58;51;Afternoon rain;WNW;10;72%;90%;2
Savannah, GA;82;57;74;51;Not as warm;NW;13;46%;0%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;41;58;44;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;56%;31%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;46;33;58;38;Partly sunny;NNW;10;67%;64%;7
Spokane, WA;51;35;54;35;Rather cloudy;ENE;5;53%;44%;2
Springfield, IL;37;25;60;48;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;63%;12%;8
St. Louis, MO;45;33;67;52;Mostly sunny;S;8;54%;22%;8
Tampa, FL;87;65;78;56;Not as warm;NNW;8;50%;0%;10
Toledo, OH;42;35;54;38;Decreasing clouds;W;11;60%;59%;6
Tucson, AZ;85;57;86;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;16%;3%;10
Tulsa, OK;64;48;79;60;Sunny and warmer;S;14;49%;13%;8
Vero Beach, FL;87;69;83;62;Some sun, less humid;NE;12;59%;4%;10
Washington, DC;76;58;60;44;Windy and cooler;WNW;18;42%;40%;6
Wichita, KS;65;47;79;60;Sunny and breezy;S;17;48%;7%;8
Wilmington, DE;72;58;63;40;Windy with clearing;WNW;19;47%;40%;3
