US Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;61;35;56;33;Inc. clouds;WNW;20;39%;0%;7
Albuquerque, NM;77;50;71;45;Partly sunny;NNW;10;26%;80%;9
Anchorage, AK;51;33;50;36;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;56%;45%;4
Asheville, NC;57;35;74;47;Sunny and warmer;SSW;7;43%;11%;9
Atlanta, GA;65;44;75;49;Sunny and warmer;SSE;5;40%;6%;9
Atlantic City, NJ;60;41;62;48;Sun, then clouds;SSW;14;38%;40%;8
Austin, TX;83;62;80;67;Windy and warm;SSE;16;64%;35%;6
Baltimore, MD;59;43;68;54;Lots of sun, warmer;SW;7;35%;30%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;76;50;81;61;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;52%;11%;10
Billings, MT;57;39;58;39;Spotty showers;NW;8;59%;81%;2
Birmingham, AL;69;46;78;54;Sunny and warmer;SSE;6;45%;8%;9
Bismarck, ND;63;32;63;41;A shower in the p.m.;E;6;46%;88%;5
Boise, ID;56;44;59;38;A shower in the a.m.;NNW;9;60%;57%;2
Boston, MA;67;41;60;42;Lots of sun, windy;WNW;24;31%;0%;7
Bridgeport, CT;60;39;61;41;Inc. clouds;WNW;18;36%;10%;7
Buffalo, NY;43;32;45;36;A little p.m. rain;ENE;8;68%;86%;3
Burlington, VT;56;36;51;33;Mostly cloudy;NW;22;44%;18%;3
Caribou, ME;42;35;43;31;Snow showers, windy;NNW;22;63%;78%;2
Casper, WY;60;34;64;36;A thick cloud cover;NW;16;50%;75%;4
Charleston, SC;73;52;70;54;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;7;43%;2%;9
Charleston, WV;49;38;77;54;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;8;46%;15%;8
Charlotte, NC;66;41;72;51;Sunny and warmer;SSW;6;43%;1%;9
Cheyenne, WY;60;39;62;38;Rather cloudy;W;11;51%;64%;3
Chicago, IL;53;44;62;47;Rather cloudy;NE;8;70%;66%;2
Cleveland, OH;48;39;58;46;Milder;NE;9;61%;75%;2
Columbia, SC;71;43;75;49;Sunny and pleasant;S;5;39%;3%;9
Columbus, OH;53;38;71;54;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;11;57%;42%;6
Concord, NH;61;36;55;32;Windy and cooler;WNW;24;39%;2%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;58;76;64;Windy and warm;SSE;20;68%;44%;5
Denver, CO;72;44;68;42;Mostly cloudy;W;6;41%;64%;4
Des Moines, IA;74;50;72;58;Mostly cloudy, warm;E;7;58%;62%;3
Detroit, MI;53;36;54;43;Rain and drizzle;N;6;73%;79%;2
Dodge City, KS;82;49;83;53;Increasingly windy;S;22;36%;19%;7
Duluth, MN;38;32;52;36;Clouds and sun;ENE;4;69%;26%;6
El Paso, TX;86;60;82;57;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;19%;13%;10
Fairbanks, AK;50;28;53;26;Some sun;W;6;39%;44%;3
Fargo, ND;43;32;58;42;Fog in the morning;SSE;6;59%;61%;6
Grand Junction, CO;74;51;68;45;Mostly cloudy;WNW;16;29%;77%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;47;32;57;44;Brief showers;NNE;6;80%;70%;2
Hartford, CT;63;38;61;39;Windy;WNW;20;35%;0%;7
Helena, MT;55;32;52;36;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;58%;58%;2
Honolulu, HI;85;68;86;71;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;56%;55%;11
Houston, TX;80;62;80;69;Mostly cloudy;SSE;13;65%;29%;8
Indianapolis, IN;54;44;73;55;Warmer with some sun;SSW;14;56%;38%;7
Jackson, MS;73;50;79;56;Sunshine, pleasant;S;7;54%;12%;9
Jacksonville, FL;77;53;77;59;Sunny and nice;E;9;52%;2%;10
Juneau, AK;52;36;49;37;A little rain;ENE;10;71%;83%;1
Kansas City, MO;80;57;78;63;Increasingly windy;SSW;16;55%;34%;5
Knoxville, TN;62;41;76;51;Sunny and warmer;SW;6;47%;10%;9
Las Vegas, NV;82;58;67;52;A t-storm, cooler;WNW;12;44%;61%;3
Lexington, KY;51;42;76;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;13;48%;15%;8
Little Rock, AR;75;54;78;60;Partly sunny, breezy;S;14;49%;42%;9
Long Beach, CA;65;57;68;54;Clearing;S;10;60%;30%;5
Los Angeles, CA;67;55;65;52;Clearing;SE;7;62%;29%;5
Louisville, KY;57;45;77;57;Warmer with sunshine;SSW;14;51%;16%;8
Madison, WI;56;44;64;45;Mostly cloudy;E;5;69%;67%;2
Memphis, TN;71;53;76;59;Mostly sunny;S;13;54%;27%;9
Miami, FL;86;72;81;71;Sunny and less humid;NE;11;50%;4%;11
Milwaukee, WI;51;41;59;41;Spotty a.m. showers;NNE;8;69%;82%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;54;36;62;44;Fog in the morning;ENE;5;54%;29%;6
Mobile, AL;75;52;78;58;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;54%;10%;10
Montgomery, AL;69;48;75;53;Sunny and warmer;SSE;5;49%;9%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;39;10;17;12;Windy, much colder;NW;36;98%;38%;6
Nashville, TN;67;46;80;56;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;10;44%;13%;9
New Orleans, LA;74;57;79;65;Nice with sunshine;SE;9;54%;11%;10
New York, NY;65;43;63;48;Inc. clouds;NW;21;32%;60%;7
Newark, NJ;66;40;64;45;Inc. clouds;WNW;19;32%;59%;7
Norfolk, VA;70;45;69;55;Plenty of sunshine;SW;8;39%;0%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;79;59;74;63;Mainly cloudy, windy;S;21;65%;17%;3
Olympia, WA;56;40;57;45;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;7;73%;79%;2
Omaha, NE;79;51;75;59;Mostly cloudy;ESE;11;53%;47%;3
Orlando, FL;80;59;84;64;Sunny and nice;E;9;45%;3%;10
Philadelphia, PA;63;41;64;50;Inc. clouds;ESE;10;32%;45%;8
Phoenix, AZ;89;64;78;57;Not as warm;ESE;10;31%;73%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;47;36;64;54;Mostly cloudy;SW;8;49%;55%;3
Portland, ME;59;40;52;37;Mostly sunny, windy;WNW;24;43%;3%;7
Portland, OR;53;44;60;48;A passing shower;SSW;6;73%;81%;2
Providence, RI;65;39;60;39;Mostly sunny, windy;WNW;21;37%;1%;7
Raleigh, NC;66;41;71;50;Sunny and nice;SSW;5;43%;0%;9
Reno, NV;60;39;57;35;Turning sunny, cool;NW;8;39%;25%;7
Richmond, VA;65;40;71;53;Sunny and pleasant;SW;7;39%;1%;8
Roswell, NM;91;49;87;52;Increasingly windy;SSW;14;20%;19%;10
Sacramento, CA;58;48;68;46;Partly sunny;NW;6;59%;21%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;51;46;51;40;Showers;ESE;11;77%;100%;2
San Antonio, TX;83;63;80;69;Windy and warm;SE;17;71%;34%;6
San Diego, CA;65;57;65;54;A shower or two;W;9;65%;65%;2
San Francisco, CA;57;50;62;48;Partial sunshine;NW;10;66%;13%;8
Savannah, GA;74;50;73;55;Sunny and nice;SE;7;47%;2%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;45;58;48;Showers around;SSW;9;67%;74%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;65;37;66;47;Areas of morning fog;E;8;55%;60%;6
Spokane, WA;53;36;59;42;Partial sunshine;SSW;7;47%;44%;6
Springfield, IL;59;48;75;56;Partly sunny, warmer;S;15;62%;16%;6
St. Louis, MO;66;52;79;59;Partly sunny, warmer;S;14;50%;33%;8
Tampa, FL;77;56;86;62;Sunny and mild;E;6;45%;2%;11
Toledo, OH;54;36;63;46;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;69%;55%;2
Tucson, AZ;86;57;80;53;Partly sunny;WSW;11;29%;72%;10
Tulsa, OK;80;60;77;65;Mostly cloudy, windy;S;16;59%;20%;6
Vero Beach, FL;85;60;80;66;Sunny and nice;ENE;11;55%;3%;11
Washington, DC;58;44;70;55;Mostly sunny;SW;8;36%;20%;8
Wichita, KS;78;60;79;62;Increasingly windy;S;20;52%;15%;5
Wilmington, DE;62;40;65;50;Inc. clouds;SSE;12;34%;45%;8
