US Forecast for Wednesday, April 17, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;56;33;61;41;Mostly sunny;SE;6;36%;58%;7
Albuquerque, NM;72;46;58;42;A heavy thunderstorm;N;10;60%;61%;3
Anchorage, AK;48;35;44;33;Rather cloudy;N;4;64%;80%;1
Asheville, NC;74;46;80;55;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;7;44%;8%;9
Atlanta, GA;75;50;80;58;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;50%;14%;9
Atlantic City, NJ;62;48;55;47;Mostly cloudy;ESE;13;63%;59%;6
Austin, TX;81;68;82;63;Decreasing clouds;SSE;10;73%;78%;4
Baltimore, MD;68;54;64;53;Rather cloudy;ESE;5;56%;36%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;82;60;82;67;Humid with some sun;SSE;9;62%;30%;9
Billings, MT;57;38;60;43;Partly sunny;WNW;15;43%;33%;4
Birmingham, AL;78;53;81;63;More sun than clouds;SSE;6;48%;29%;9
Bismarck, ND;63;41;51;36;Cooler with a shower;SW;8;70%;75%;2
Boise, ID;58;39;64;41;Clouds and sun;NE;7;50%;3%;7
Boston, MA;60;42;58;41;Mostly sunny;S;7;36%;0%;7
Bridgeport, CT;61;42;60;43;Partly sunny;S;6;41%;56%;7
Buffalo, NY;46;34;59;50;Milder with some sun;SE;8;64%;75%;6
Burlington, VT;49;32;56;37;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;41%;55%;7
Caribou, ME;40;30;49;28;Partly sunny, milder;NNW;11;44%;0%;6
Casper, WY;63;35;56;34;Mostly cloudy;NE;13;53%;66%;5
Charleston, SC;67;53;78;63;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;6;50%;6%;9
Charleston, WV;76;53;80;59;Clouds and sun, warm;S;7;48%;27%;8
Charlotte, NC;72;49;81;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;46%;8%;9
Cheyenne, WY;59;38;54;34;Cooler;NW;16;52%;64%;4
Chicago, IL;72;46;66;54;A passing shower;SSW;10;81%;84%;2
Cleveland, OH;64;45;60;57;Rather cloudy;SSE;9;76%;55%;2
Columbia, SC;75;48;84;60;Mostly sunny;S;6;45%;8%;9
Columbus, OH;72;53;73;58;Clouds and sun;S;8;64%;36%;5
Concord, NH;55;31;60;32;Mostly sunny;N;8;36%;0%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;65;78;61;A severe t-storm;SE;16;81%;86%;4
Denver, CO;67;41;57;39;A t-shower, cooler;NW;7;62%;63%;2
Des Moines, IA;76;60;74;45;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;12;74%;83%;2
Detroit, MI;57;42;54;51;A bit of rain;SE;8;81%;82%;2
Dodge City, KS;84;52;73;40;A severe t-storm;NNE;14;60%;70%;4
Duluth, MN;52;37;44;38;Cooler with rain;NE;9;82%;89%;2
El Paso, TX;83;56;72;51;Windy, not as warm;WNW;19;32%;9%;6
Fairbanks, AK;50;26;41;26;Cooler with flurries;WNW;6;61%;73%;1
Fargo, ND;61;44;48;37;Cooler with rain;N;11;83%;87%;2
Grand Junction, CO;67;45;66;40;Mostly cloudy;NNE;13;42%;27%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;63;43;59;56;Occasional rain;S;10;87%;69%;2
Hartford, CT;61;39;63;42;Mostly sunny;S;6;36%;26%;7
Helena, MT;51;35;56;40;A passing shower;WSW;15;50%;59%;2
Honolulu, HI;86;71;85;71;Mostly sunny;NE;12;59%;63%;12
Houston, TX;81;69;78;68;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;9;81%;70%;3
Indianapolis, IN;74;55;74;60;Partly sunny;SSW;9;62%;41%;5
Jackson, MS;79;56;80;61;Periods of sun;S;8;66%;33%;7
Jacksonville, FL;78;60;81;64;Mostly sunny;SE;9;61%;7%;10
Juneau, AK;48;38;48;40;Breezy with rain;E;14;80%;92%;1
Kansas City, MO;84;63;79;49;A severe t-storm;WNW;14;63%;87%;3
Knoxville, TN;76;51;79;57;Mostly sunny;S;7;48%;7%;9
Las Vegas, NV;68;52;79;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNW;11;24%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;75;55;76;59;Partly sunny, warm;S;10;54%;18%;8
Little Rock, AR;80;61;75;63;Mostly cloudy;S;10;68%;77%;3
Long Beach, CA;69;54;74;55;Pleasant and warmer;SSE;7;54%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;65;52;74;55;Pleasant and warmer;S;6;54%;1%;8
Louisville, KY;78;57;77;61;Partly sunny;S;9;55%;30%;7
Madison, WI;65;47;60;46;Spotty showers;SSW;8;82%;90%;2
Memphis, TN;76;60;75;60;Partly sunny;S;13;62%;37%;6
Miami, FL;82;72;81;75;Partly sunny;E;10;58%;27%;11
Milwaukee, WI;59;41;54;50;Spotty showers;SSW;11;80%;92%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;68;45;51;39;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;13;79%;89%;1
Mobile, AL;75;58;80;68;Partly sunny;SSE;7;62%;20%;10
Montgomery, AL;76;50;79;60;Mostly sunny;S;5;57%;14%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;16;12;27;17;Very windy;NE;36;73%;2%;7
Nashville, TN;80;56;80;62;Warm with some sun;S;9;46%;30%;8
New Orleans, LA;79;64;80;69;Partly sunny, humid;SE;9;64%;21%;10
New York, NY;64;48;63;50;Partly sunny;SSE;6;36%;56%;7
Newark, NJ;64;46;63;48;Partly sunny;SSE;6;38%;58%;7
Norfolk, VA;69;54;75;57;Warmer with some sun;ESE;8;50%;8%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;73;65;76;51;A severe t-storm;S;17;75%;86%;4
Olympia, WA;56;46;60;47;A passing shower;SSW;8;73%;80%;2
Omaha, NE;81;62;73;44;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;15;67%;63%;2
Orlando, FL;84;63;85;65;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;9;54%;8%;10
Philadelphia, PA;66;50;63;50;Decreasing clouds;SE;7;47%;61%;4
Phoenix, AZ;82;56;80;61;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;37%;2%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;65;53;71;58;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;62%;55%;2
Portland, ME;50;37;55;37;Partly sunny;W;8;41%;0%;7
Portland, OR;60;49;63;48;Decreasing clouds;NE;5;73%;21%;3
Providence, RI;60;40;61;37;Mostly sunny;S;8;33%;0%;7
Raleigh, NC;70;49;81;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;48%;3%;9
Reno, NV;58;36;69;42;Mostly sunny;ESE;4;34%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;70;53;80;54;Sun and clouds;ESE;5;46%;11%;8
Roswell, NM;89;53;72;49;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;14;38%;66%;5
Sacramento, CA;67;46;76;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;5;61%;0%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;49;38;57;40;Sun and clouds;E;7;57%;0%;8
San Antonio, TX;81;70;84;61;Decreasing clouds;SE;10;77%;80%;4
San Diego, CA;65;54;70;56;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;8;61%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;61;49;64;50;Brilliant sunshine;WSW;7;71%;1%;8
Savannah, GA;74;55;79;64;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;6;56%;7%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;49;59;51;A passing shower;S;11;71%;80%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;67;46;54;39;Cooler with rain;NW;12;80%;72%;2
Spokane, WA;57;44;63;43;Clouds and sun;S;11;52%;41%;3
Springfield, IL;78;57;76;58;Breezy with some sun;SW;16;64%;72%;4
St. Louis, MO;82;59;79;62;Periods of sun, warm;S;10;56%;74%;6
Tampa, FL;85;61;87;65;Mostly sunny, mild;ESE;6;57%;8%;11
Toledo, OH;69;45;57;54;A touch of rain;S;7;82%;67%;2
Tucson, AZ;80;53;74;51;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;40%;4%;9
Tulsa, OK;76;66;78;54;A severe t-storm;S;12;72%;87%;3
Vero Beach, FL;81;65;81;69;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;12;57%;12%;11
Washington, DC;69;55;69;54;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;52%;55%;2
Wichita, KS;78;63;79;49;A heavy thunderstorm;N;12;63%;85%;5
Wilmington, DE;65;50;63;50;Mostly cloudy;ESE;8;51%;60%;5
