By Associated Press

US Forecast for Wednesday, April 17, 2019

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;56;33;61;41;Mostly sunny;SE;6;36%;58%;7

Albuquerque, NM;72;46;58;42;A heavy thunderstorm;N;10;60%;61%;3

Anchorage, AK;48;35;44;33;Rather cloudy;N;4;64%;80%;1

Asheville, NC;74;46;80;55;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;7;44%;8%;9

Atlanta, GA;75;50;80;58;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;50%;14%;9

Atlantic City, NJ;62;48;55;47;Mostly cloudy;ESE;13;63%;59%;6

Austin, TX;81;68;82;63;Decreasing clouds;SSE;10;73%;78%;4

Baltimore, MD;68;54;64;53;Rather cloudy;ESE;5;56%;36%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;82;60;82;67;Humid with some sun;SSE;9;62%;30%;9

Billings, MT;57;38;60;43;Partly sunny;WNW;15;43%;33%;4

Birmingham, AL;78;53;81;63;More sun than clouds;SSE;6;48%;29%;9

Bismarck, ND;63;41;51;36;Cooler with a shower;SW;8;70%;75%;2

Boise, ID;58;39;64;41;Clouds and sun;NE;7;50%;3%;7

Boston, MA;60;42;58;41;Mostly sunny;S;7;36%;0%;7

Bridgeport, CT;61;42;60;43;Partly sunny;S;6;41%;56%;7

Buffalo, NY;46;34;59;50;Milder with some sun;SE;8;64%;75%;6

Burlington, VT;49;32;56;37;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;41%;55%;7

Caribou, ME;40;30;49;28;Partly sunny, milder;NNW;11;44%;0%;6

Casper, WY;63;35;56;34;Mostly cloudy;NE;13;53%;66%;5

Charleston, SC;67;53;78;63;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;6;50%;6%;9

Charleston, WV;76;53;80;59;Clouds and sun, warm;S;7;48%;27%;8

Charlotte, NC;72;49;81;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;46%;8%;9

Cheyenne, WY;59;38;54;34;Cooler;NW;16;52%;64%;4

Chicago, IL;72;46;66;54;A passing shower;SSW;10;81%;84%;2

Cleveland, OH;64;45;60;57;Rather cloudy;SSE;9;76%;55%;2

Columbia, SC;75;48;84;60;Mostly sunny;S;6;45%;8%;9

Columbus, OH;72;53;73;58;Clouds and sun;S;8;64%;36%;5

Concord, NH;55;31;60;32;Mostly sunny;N;8;36%;0%;7

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;65;78;61;A severe t-storm;SE;16;81%;86%;4

Denver, CO;67;41;57;39;A t-shower, cooler;NW;7;62%;63%;2

Des Moines, IA;76;60;74;45;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;12;74%;83%;2

Detroit, MI;57;42;54;51;A bit of rain;SE;8;81%;82%;2

Dodge City, KS;84;52;73;40;A severe t-storm;NNE;14;60%;70%;4

Duluth, MN;52;37;44;38;Cooler with rain;NE;9;82%;89%;2

El Paso, TX;83;56;72;51;Windy, not as warm;WNW;19;32%;9%;6

Fairbanks, AK;50;26;41;26;Cooler with flurries;WNW;6;61%;73%;1

Fargo, ND;61;44;48;37;Cooler with rain;N;11;83%;87%;2

Grand Junction, CO;67;45;66;40;Mostly cloudy;NNE;13;42%;27%;7

Grand Rapids, MI;63;43;59;56;Occasional rain;S;10;87%;69%;2

Hartford, CT;61;39;63;42;Mostly sunny;S;6;36%;26%;7

Helena, MT;51;35;56;40;A passing shower;WSW;15;50%;59%;2

Honolulu, HI;86;71;85;71;Mostly sunny;NE;12;59%;63%;12

Houston, TX;81;69;78;68;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;9;81%;70%;3

Indianapolis, IN;74;55;74;60;Partly sunny;SSW;9;62%;41%;5

Jackson, MS;79;56;80;61;Periods of sun;S;8;66%;33%;7

Jacksonville, FL;78;60;81;64;Mostly sunny;SE;9;61%;7%;10

Juneau, AK;48;38;48;40;Breezy with rain;E;14;80%;92%;1

Kansas City, MO;84;63;79;49;A severe t-storm;WNW;14;63%;87%;3

Knoxville, TN;76;51;79;57;Mostly sunny;S;7;48%;7%;9

Las Vegas, NV;68;52;79;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNW;11;24%;0%;9

Lexington, KY;75;55;76;59;Partly sunny, warm;S;10;54%;18%;8

Little Rock, AR;80;61;75;63;Mostly cloudy;S;10;68%;77%;3

Long Beach, CA;69;54;74;55;Pleasant and warmer;SSE;7;54%;0%;8

Los Angeles, CA;65;52;74;55;Pleasant and warmer;S;6;54%;1%;8

Louisville, KY;78;57;77;61;Partly sunny;S;9;55%;30%;7

Madison, WI;65;47;60;46;Spotty showers;SSW;8;82%;90%;2

Memphis, TN;76;60;75;60;Partly sunny;S;13;62%;37%;6

Miami, FL;82;72;81;75;Partly sunny;E;10;58%;27%;11

Milwaukee, WI;59;41;54;50;Spotty showers;SSW;11;80%;92%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;68;45;51;39;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;13;79%;89%;1

Mobile, AL;75;58;80;68;Partly sunny;SSE;7;62%;20%;10

Montgomery, AL;76;50;79;60;Mostly sunny;S;5;57%;14%;10

Mt. Washington, NH;16;12;27;17;Very windy;NE;36;73%;2%;7

Nashville, TN;80;56;80;62;Warm with some sun;S;9;46%;30%;8

New Orleans, LA;79;64;80;69;Partly sunny, humid;SE;9;64%;21%;10

New York, NY;64;48;63;50;Partly sunny;SSE;6;36%;56%;7

Newark, NJ;64;46;63;48;Partly sunny;SSE;6;38%;58%;7

Norfolk, VA;69;54;75;57;Warmer with some sun;ESE;8;50%;8%;8

Oklahoma City, OK;73;65;76;51;A severe t-storm;S;17;75%;86%;4

Olympia, WA;56;46;60;47;A passing shower;SSW;8;73%;80%;2

Omaha, NE;81;62;73;44;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;15;67%;63%;2

Orlando, FL;84;63;85;65;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;9;54%;8%;10

Philadelphia, PA;66;50;63;50;Decreasing clouds;SE;7;47%;61%;4

Phoenix, AZ;82;56;80;61;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;37%;2%;9

Pittsburgh, PA;65;53;71;58;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;62%;55%;2

Portland, ME;50;37;55;37;Partly sunny;W;8;41%;0%;7

Portland, OR;60;49;63;48;Decreasing clouds;NE;5;73%;21%;3

Providence, RI;60;40;61;37;Mostly sunny;S;8;33%;0%;7

Raleigh, NC;70;49;81;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;48%;3%;9

Reno, NV;58;36;69;42;Mostly sunny;ESE;4;34%;0%;8

Richmond, VA;70;53;80;54;Sun and clouds;ESE;5;46%;11%;8

Roswell, NM;89;53;72;49;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;14;38%;66%;5

Sacramento, CA;67;46;76;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;5;61%;0%;8

Salt Lake City, UT;49;38;57;40;Sun and clouds;E;7;57%;0%;8

San Antonio, TX;81;70;84;61;Decreasing clouds;SE;10;77%;80%;4

San Diego, CA;65;54;70;56;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;8;61%;0%;8

San Francisco, CA;61;49;64;50;Brilliant sunshine;WSW;7;71%;1%;8

Savannah, GA;74;55;79;64;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;6;56%;7%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;49;59;51;A passing shower;S;11;71%;80%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;67;46;54;39;Cooler with rain;NW;12;80%;72%;2

Spokane, WA;57;44;63;43;Clouds and sun;S;11;52%;41%;3

Springfield, IL;78;57;76;58;Breezy with some sun;SW;16;64%;72%;4

St. Louis, MO;82;59;79;62;Periods of sun, warm;S;10;56%;74%;6

Tampa, FL;85;61;87;65;Mostly sunny, mild;ESE;6;57%;8%;11

Toledo, OH;69;45;57;54;A touch of rain;S;7;82%;67%;2

Tucson, AZ;80;53;74;51;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;40%;4%;9

Tulsa, OK;76;66;78;54;A severe t-storm;S;12;72%;87%;3

Vero Beach, FL;81;65;81;69;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;12;57%;12%;11

Washington, DC;69;55;69;54;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;52%;55%;2

Wichita, KS;78;63;79;49;A heavy thunderstorm;N;12;63%;85%;5

Wilmington, DE;65;50;63;50;Mostly cloudy;ESE;8;51%;60%;5

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.