US Forecast for Thursday, April 18, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;62;43;56;53;Cooler;SSE;14;57%;57%;2
Albuquerque, NM;54;43;71;45;Warmer with sunshine;NNE;6;39%;0%;10
Anchorage, AK;41;33;43;33;Rather cloudy;SSW;5;68%;77%;2
Asheville, NC;79;55;76;60;Sun and clouds;SSE;9;59%;75%;8
Atlanta, GA;80;59;80;63;Partly sunny;SSE;8;62%;75%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;54;48;62;57;Low clouds breaking;S;14;84%;24%;7
Austin, TX;84;62;73;55;Partly sunny;NW;9;58%;25%;10
Baltimore, MD;65;54;77;66;Warmer with clearing;SSW;6;60%;44%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;82;68;77;52;Severe thunderstorms;NW;14;79%;75%;2
Billings, MT;57;43;70;49;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;12;32%;3%;7
Birmingham, AL;80;62;77;52;Inc. clouds;S;10;70%;76%;6
Bismarck, ND;49;34;60;35;Clouds and sun;WSW;10;53%;26%;4
Boise, ID;63;41;73;51;Partly sunny;E;5;46%;4%;7
Boston, MA;57;41;52;49;A little p.m. rain;S;10;58%;76%;2
Bridgeport, CT;60;44;54;52;Rain and drizzle;S;8;73%;79%;2
Buffalo, NY;62;50;68;52;Variable cloudiness;S;16;67%;44%;2
Burlington, VT;59;38;57;51;A little a.m. rain;S;18;48%;86%;2
Caribou, ME;49;25;52;40;A p.m. shower or two;SSE;8;45%;94%;2
Casper, WY;57;33;59;38;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;15;44%;1%;8
Charleston, SC;77;62;78;70;Partly sunny, humid;S;9;66%;50%;7
Charleston, WV;82;60;88;63;Sunny intervals;S;9;43%;67%;8
Charlotte, NC;81;60;81;66;Partial sunshine;SSE;9;54%;33%;9
Cheyenne, WY;56;34;56;36;Clouds and sun;NW;18;40%;6%;8
Chicago, IL;73;52;55;41;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;10;73%;74%;2
Cleveland, OH;59;57;71;51;Partly sunny;WSW;19;59%;71%;4
Columbia, SC;84;58;83;68;Some sunshine;SSE;8;52%;44%;9
Columbus, OH;75;59;75;53;Periods of sun;SSW;14;59%;76%;6
Concord, NH;62;33;50;44;Cooler;SE;8;50%;76%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;83;61;70;51;Windy, not as warm;NW;20;64%;10%;9
Denver, CO;60;38;63;40;Partly sunny;WSW;7;42%;15%;5
Des Moines, IA;77;44;57;39;Cloudy and cooler;N;17;60%;34%;2
Detroit, MI;55;51;68;43;Showers and t-storms;WNW;14;75%;87%;2
Dodge City, KS;79;42;66;35;Partly sunny, breezy;N;22;41%;0%;9
Duluth, MN;39;37;49;33;A shower or two;NNW;10;64%;59%;2
El Paso, TX;68;52;79;53;Sunny and warmer;SE;5;33%;0%;10
Fairbanks, AK;36;27;44;28;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;57%;44%;1
Fargo, ND;48;40;55;34;Clouds breaking;WNW;12;67%;14%;6
Grand Junction, CO;68;41;70;45;Partly sunny;E;6;35%;1%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;61;54;59;41;Showers around;NW;10;82%;91%;2
Hartford, CT;63;42;54;51;A little p.m. rain;SSE;8;67%;77%;2
Helena, MT;58;40;66;45;Pleasant and warmer;SSW;8;47%;16%;5
Honolulu, HI;87;69;85;70;Mostly sunny;ENE;14;60%;23%;12
Houston, TX;79;69;80;56;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;10;58%;56%;9
Indianapolis, IN;75;61;65;42;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;16;77%;93%;2
Jackson, MS;79;61;75;48;Severe thunderstorms;WNW;14;83%;85%;2
Jacksonville, FL;82;64;85;71;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;59%;25%;10
Juneau, AK;48;39;46;36;Periods of rain;SSE;21;84%;88%;1
Kansas City, MO;79;50;64;46;Cloudy and cooler;N;15;51%;33%;3
Knoxville, TN;79;59;81;61;Warm with some sun;S;9;57%;78%;9
Las Vegas, NV;79;58;85;62;Sunny and warm;NW;7;21%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;77;61;78;53;Inc. clouds;S;14;59%;74%;8
Little Rock, AR;73;63;67;48;Showers and t-storms;NW;8;86%;79%;2
Long Beach, CA;76;55;80;57;Mostly sunny, warm;E;6;49%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;75;55;82;58;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;44%;1%;9
Louisville, KY;78;63;74;47;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;14;68%;93%;4
Madison, WI;60;46;52;37;Mostly cloudy;NNW;10;67%;44%;2
Memphis, TN;74;62;70;47;Severe thunderstorms;NNW;14;86%;86%;2
Miami, FL;81;75;85;77;Partly sunny, humid;SE;12;67%;62%;11
Milwaukee, WI;52;48;52;40;Mostly cloudy;NNW;12;65%;44%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;53;40;53;34;Cloudy with a shower;NW;13;64%;42%;2
Mobile, AL;76;67;79;58;Inc. clouds;SSW;14;71%;75%;7
Montgomery, AL;80;60;77;55;Inc. clouds;S;8;71%;75%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;25;18;34;32;Very windy;S;47;80%;83%;2
Nashville, TN;81;63;76;49;A severe t-storm;WSW;14;62%;89%;3
New Orleans, LA;81;68;78;58;Severe thunderstorms;W;15;81%;86%;3
New York, NY;62;48;59;57;Rain and drizzle;S;9;70%;68%;2
Newark, NJ;62;48;62;58;Rain and drizzle;SSE;8;71%;69%;2
Norfolk, VA;76;56;83;67;Partly sunny;S;11;49%;28%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;77;53;67;45;Clouds and sun;NNW;18;56%;3%;9
Olympia, WA;62;48;64;49;A touch of rain;SSW;5;78%;86%;2
Omaha, NE;71;44;59;39;Windy and cooler;NNW;17;58%;25%;2
Orlando, FL;85;66;91;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;53%;55%;11
Philadelphia, PA;62;50;76;63;Clearing and warmer;S;8;62%;37%;3
Phoenix, AZ;81;63;92;66;Mostly sunny;NW;5;19%;0%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;76;57;81;63;Clouds and sun, warm;S;10;51%;69%;7
Portland, ME;55;36;48;43;Cooler;SSE;10;62%;85%;2
Portland, OR;64;49;73;54;Mostly cloudy, warm;NW;4;65%;72%;4
Providence, RI;62;38;52;50;A little p.m. rain;S;8;59%;76%;2
Raleigh, NC;83;58;82;66;Sun and some clouds;S;11;51%;30%;9
Reno, NV;70;42;77;47;Mostly sunny, warm;W;5;29%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;82;52;84;65;Clouds and sun, warm;S;10;50%;29%;8
Roswell, NM;74;50;77;45;Nice with sunshine;SSE;8;34%;0%;10
Sacramento, CA;77;51;82;56;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;61%;0%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;57;41;64;46;Sunshine;ESE;6;51%;0%;8
San Antonio, TX;85;58;78;53;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;54%;1%;10
San Diego, CA;73;56;74;58;Sunshine and nice;WNW;7;57%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;70;51;71;53;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;6;74%;0%;8
Savannah, GA;79;63;82;69;Partly sunny;S;10;65%;55%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;51;62;52;A little rain;SSW;9;75%;85%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;54;39;56;33;Rather cloudy;NNW;15;72%;25%;2
Spokane, WA;62;44;68;53;Partly sunny;SSE;6;58%;44%;4
Springfield, IL;79;53;55;41;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;15;77%;65%;2
St. Louis, MO;82;57;63;46;Rain, then a shower;NNW;11;74%;85%;2
Tampa, FL;87;65;89;74;Partly sunny;S;8;65%;59%;11
Toledo, OH;53;50;69;42;Showers and t-storms;NW;14;77%;88%;2
Tucson, AZ;74;52;89;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;ENE;5;21%;0%;10
Tulsa, OK;79;54;69;46;Clouds and sun;NNW;12;58%;33%;9
Vero Beach, FL;82;68;86;75;A t-storm in spots;SSE;15;64%;55%;11
Washington, DC;70;53;82;66;Low clouds breaking;S;6;57%;55%;7
Wichita, KS;78;50;66;42;Not as warm;NNW;17;48%;25%;8
Wilmington, DE;62;50;76;62;Decreasing clouds;S;9;61%;33%;5
