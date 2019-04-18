US Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;57;55;72;63;Windy;SSE;18;64%;88%;2
Albuquerque, NM;71;45;74;49;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;4;34%;3%;10
Anchorage, AK;42;33;45;31;A little snow;SSE;9;53%;80%;1
Asheville, NC;75;60;65;42;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;13;80%;91%;2
Atlanta, GA;79;64;66;44;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;14;75%;91%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;61;58;65;58;Windy;S;24;96%;93%;2
Austin, TX;73;58;76;53;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;7;34%;0%;10
Baltimore, MD;77;65;76;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;18;72%;91%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;76;52;68;46;A shower;WNW;11;59%;59%;10
Billings, MT;70;49;81;50;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;13;31%;62%;7
Birmingham, AL;79;53;57;44;A shower or two;W;10;82%;68%;2
Bismarck, ND;57;35;75;49;Mostly sunny;SSW;12;47%;10%;6
Boise, ID;73;50;81;51;Sun and clouds, warm;WSW;8;37%;64%;7
Boston, MA;52;51;71;62;Cloudy and windy;S;23;68%;78%;2
Bridgeport, CT;55;54;65;59;Windy;S;23;83%;92%;2
Buffalo, NY;75;54;61;44;Periods of rain;NNE;8;86%;91%;1
Burlington, VT;59;55;67;46;Breezy with rain;NNW;19;69%;90%;2
Caribou, ME;50;38;56;41;Spotty showers;NNE;7;74%;94%;2
Casper, WY;60;38;72;44;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;15;37%;7%;8
Charleston, SC;78;69;79;54;Severe thunderstorms;SW;24;72%;85%;3
Charleston, WV;88;65;72;48;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;8;76%;93%;2
Charlotte, NC;80;66;74;48;Severe thunderstorms;SW;16;79%;75%;2
Cheyenne, WY;54;35;70;42;Sunshine and mild;WSW;11;33%;2%;8
Chicago, IL;55;40;47;40;A little rain, windy;N;26;65%;68%;2
Cleveland, OH;79;48;54;43;Rain, breezy, cooler;NE;14;86%;86%;2
Columbia, SC;82;68;78;50;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;20;80%;78%;3
Columbus, OH;78;57;60;43;Occasional rain;N;10;79%;88%;2
Concord, NH;50;44;71;59;Windy and warmer;S;18;70%;79%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;72;51;69;50;Sunny and breezy;WNW;18;44%;0%;10
Denver, CO;61;40;73;46;Sunny and warmer;SSW;5;32%;3%;9
Des Moines, IA;56;40;64;39;Mostly sunny;NNW;13;45%;0%;8
Detroit, MI;69;42;45;39;Rain and drizzle;NNE;15;83%;98%;2
Dodge City, KS;67;36;70;43;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;12;41%;0%;9
Duluth, MN;52;35;57;38;Not as cool;SSE;5;53%;1%;6
El Paso, TX;80;55;85;58;Mostly sunny;E;7;22%;0%;11
Fairbanks, AK;37;29;42;24;Decreasing clouds;SE;6;58%;44%;1
Fargo, ND;55;35;62;44;Brilliant sunshine;S;11;57%;5%;6
Grand Junction, CO;71;45;76;49;Mostly sunny, warm;E;7;29%;1%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;59;41;51;38;A bit of rain;NNE;14;70%;76%;2
Hartford, CT;55;53;69;62;Cloudy and windy;S;18;74%;86%;2
Helena, MT;69;47;75;47;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;9;42%;70%;6
Honolulu, HI;87;71;86;71;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;57%;34%;12
Houston, TX;76;56;74;50;Sunny and breezy;NNW;14;44%;1%;10
Indianapolis, IN;66;42;46;37;A little rain;N;13;83%;90%;2
Jackson, MS;76;49;59;43;A few showers;W;12;71%;79%;3
Jacksonville, FL;85;72;83;55;A severe t-storm;WSW;21;69%;82%;3
Juneau, AK;47;38;46;35;Periods of rain;ESE;11;79%;88%;1
Kansas City, MO;62;47;66;44;Mostly sunny;NNW;14;41%;0%;8
Knoxville, TN;81;62;65;42;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;8;74%;84%;2
Las Vegas, NV;86;63;90;66;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;5;15%;1%;9
Lexington, KY;79;56;61;40;A shower or two;W;9;78%;85%;2
Little Rock, AR;64;48;63;43;Variable cloudiness;NW;14;55%;49%;2
Long Beach, CA;83;58;75;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;57%;1%;9
Los Angeles, CA;82;57;80;57;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;53%;5%;9
Louisville, KY;76;48;52;40;A shower or two;NNW;10;79%;85%;2
Madison, WI;47;39;58;34;Partly sunny;NNE;14;45%;5%;7
Memphis, TN;68;47;54;42;Spotty showers;WNW;14;78%;88%;2
Miami, FL;85;78;85;68;A morning t-storm;SSW;16;71%;80%;5
Milwaukee, WI;51;40;49;38;Clouds and sunshine;N;23;54%;28%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;54;37;62;41;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;42%;0%;7
Mobile, AL;79;58;68;48;Cooler with some sun;WNW;14;59%;32%;6
Montgomery, AL;81;56;60;43;A shower or two;W;11;84%;67%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;35;34;48;42;Very windy;S;44;93%;87%;2
Nashville, TN;79;50;52;41;Brief showers;WNW;11;78%;83%;2
New Orleans, LA;79;57;69;53;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;16;55%;28%;10
New York, NY;62;57;73;61;A few showers;S;20;71%;94%;2
Newark, NJ;64;58;74;63;A few showers;S;19;71%;94%;2
Norfolk, VA;82;67;78;64;Windy with a t-storm;SSE;20;70%;87%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;67;45;67;45;Plenty of sun;ESE;14;47%;0%;9
Olympia, WA;68;50;60;40;A little a.m. rain;WNW;7;74%;63%;2
Omaha, NE;62;39;67;43;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;45%;0%;8
Orlando, FL;90;72;85;59;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;22;72%;78%;3
Philadelphia, PA;79;63;75;63;A few showers;S;17;65%;94%;2
Phoenix, AZ;91;66;98;70;Mostly sunny and hot;N;5;13%;3%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;81;62;73;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;10;72%;88%;2
Portland, ME;47;42;60;52;Cloudy and windy;S;18;92%;78%;2
Portland, OR;75;54;60;45;Spotty showers;NNW;5;81%;74%;2
Providence, RI;53;51;67;61;Brief showers, windy;S;19;74%;87%;2
Raleigh, NC;82;66;76;54;Severe thunderstorms;S;20;80%;88%;3
Reno, NV;77;48;79;50;Clouds and sun, warm;W;8;27%;14%;9
Richmond, VA;84;65;75;59;A severe t-storm;SSE;20;76%;87%;2
Roswell, NM;75;45;78;49;Mostly sunny;S;7;31%;5%;10
Sacramento, CA;82;55;83;54;Partly sunny;SSW;5;59%;6%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;64;45;74;54;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;7;37%;1%;8
San Antonio, TX;76;54;79;49;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;9;38%;0%;10
San Diego, CA;72;57;72;58;Mostly sunny;W;7;65%;25%;10
San Francisco, CA;71;52;65;53;Clouds and sun;W;8;85%;25%;7
Savannah, GA;80;69;80;50;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;22;78%;86%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;61;52;59;45;A little a.m. rain;NNE;10;77%;67%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;56;32;64;42;Sunny;S;6;53%;0%;7
Spokane, WA;69;53;63;44;An afternoon shower;SW;10;63%;82%;2
Springfield, IL;50;42;57;36;Decreasing clouds;N;21;62%;46%;3
St. Louis, MO;61;46;56;40;Cloudy with a shower;NNW;15;59%;66%;2
Tampa, FL;89;73;83;62;Severe thunderstorms;W;20;78%;77%;3
Toledo, OH;72;44;46;40;Rain and drizzle;NNE;14;87%;97%;2
Tucson, AZ;89;58;97;63;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;12%;3%;10
Tulsa, OK;68;47;68;40;Mostly sunny;NW;10;46%;7%;9
Vero Beach, FL;85;74;87;57;Severe thunderstorms;SW;20;70%;75%;5
Washington, DC;81;66;76;62;Severe thunderstorms;SSE;19;72%;93%;2
Wichita, KS;66;42;67;42;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;13;44%;0%;9
Wilmington, DE;78;62;74;63;Couple of t-storms;SSE;19;73%;93%;2
