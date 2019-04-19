US Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;74;63;69;51;Rain tapering off;SSE;15;68%;89%;2
Albuquerque, NM;76;50;79;48;Increasingly windy;W;16;21%;4%;7
Anchorage, AK;36;31;44;33;Showers of rain/snow;NNE;6;59%;82%;1
Asheville, NC;63;42;49;38;Spotty showers;WNW;9;68%;73%;2
Atlanta, GA;68;44;52;42;Rain and drizzle;W;10;73%;55%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;63;59;62;52;Rain, then a shower;S;16;90%;75%;5
Austin, TX;77;52;82;60;Plenty of sunshine;S;4;39%;0%;10
Baltimore, MD;75;65;73;55;A shower in the a.m.;S;14;55%;66%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;66;46;72;48;Sunny and beautiful;SSW;8;48%;0%;10
Billings, MT;81;52;64;43;A few showers;NNE;9;61%;91%;2
Birmingham, AL;57;43;63;42;Mostly sunny;W;11;55%;14%;10
Bismarck, ND;76;49;73;44;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;10;54%;64%;6
Boise, ID;82;51;66;46;Spotty showers;NW;9;67%;85%;2
Boston, MA;74;62;68;56;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;25;78%;87%;2
Bridgeport, CT;67;58;63;51;Rain, then a shower;SSE;23;86%;89%;2
Buffalo, NY;62;42;59;43;A touch of rain;S;12;79%;83%;3
Burlington, VT;73;44;59;53;Showers;S;5;73%;87%;1
Caribou, ME;52;39;44;42;Cooler with rain;ESE;9;84%;88%;1
Casper, WY;72;44;75;43;Cloudy and breezy;NNW;15;32%;63%;4
Charleston, SC;78;54;68;52;Breezy with some sun;WSW;14;49%;32%;9
Charleston, WV;68;50;57;43;Spotty showers;SSW;8;66%;83%;2
Charlotte, NC;76;48;57;42;Cooler;SW;10;61%;65%;4
Cheyenne, WY;70;42;75;45;Sun and clouds;WNW;10;25%;61%;8
Chicago, IL;43;41;57;42;Winds subsiding;N;22;41%;0%;7
Cleveland, OH;45;40;51;45;Spotty showers;WSW;11;78%;82%;2
Columbia, SC;78;49;61;45;Cooler with some sun;WSW;12;53%;36%;6
Columbus, OH;55;43;55;42;Showers;S;7;75%;83%;2
Concord, NH;80;62;68;53;Rain, windy, mild;SSE;19;85%;91%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;68;48;80;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;9;44%;0%;10
Denver, CO;73;46;79;48;Clouds and sun, warm;WSW;7;24%;31%;7
Des Moines, IA;64;40;75;51;Sunny and warmer;S;9;40%;4%;8
Detroit, MI;45;39;47;41;Rain tapering off;NW;12;85%;89%;2
Dodge City, KS;69;43;86;54;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;15;34%;3%;9
Duluth, MN;63;39;66;43;Mostly sunny, mild;SE;9;53%;61%;6
El Paso, TX;85;57;92;62;Increasingly windy;WSW;13;14%;0%;11
Fairbanks, AK;40;25;45;27;Clouds and sun;NNW;6;38%;33%;2
Fargo, ND;63;44;72;44;Clouds and sun, mild;N;9;63%;65%;6
Grand Junction, CO;76;51;75;50;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;10;25%;22%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;51;38;61;36;Mostly cloudy;NE;13;47%;26%;4
Hartford, CT;74;62;70;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;18;78%;92%;2
Helena, MT;77;47;54;39;Cooler with showers;NW;9;73%;95%;2
Honolulu, HI;85;70;85;70;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;17;63%;44%;11
Houston, TX;73;50;80;58;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;43%;0%;10
Indianapolis, IN;47;38;46;35;Rain and drizzle;NW;14;81%;83%;2
Jackson, MS;59;43;69;47;Sunny and warmer;WSW;10;46%;0%;10
Jacksonville, FL;83;55;72;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;14;51%;14%;10
Juneau, AK;44;36;47;38;Cloudy with a shower;E;15;78%;81%;1
Kansas City, MO;64;44;77;59;Sunny and warmer;S;7;41%;5%;8
Knoxville, TN;65;42;47;42;Showers;SW;10;84%;86%;2
Las Vegas, NV;89;66;89;60;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;11;18%;12%;9
Lexington, KY;59;42;47;40;Showers;WSW;8;96%;87%;2
Little Rock, AR;61;44;72;49;Warmer with sunshine;SSW;9;44%;0%;9
Long Beach, CA;75;57;66;55;Not as warm;SSW;7;66%;19%;5
Los Angeles, CA;73;56;66;54;Not as warm;S;6;71%;17%;5
Louisville, KY;49;40;46;38;Showers;WNW;10;88%;91%;2
Madison, WI;59;33;66;45;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;35%;1%;7
Memphis, TN;52;44;68;50;Sunny and warmer;SW;14;45%;0%;9
Miami, FL;85;69;80;63;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;55%;22%;9
Milwaukee, WI;47;38;58;41;Winds subsiding;NNE;18;40%;0%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;64;43;73;52;Sunny and warm;S;11;41%;27%;7
Mobile, AL;66;48;72;46;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;10;42%;0%;10
Montgomery, AL;60;43;62;43;Mostly sunny, cool;WNW;11;53%;11%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;46;42;47;37;Very windy, rain;SSE;43;98%;92%;2
Nashville, TN;52;39;55;38;Spotty showers;W;10;69%;65%;2
New Orleans, LA;69;53;72;54;Sunny and pleasant;W;11;45%;0%;10
New York, NY;75;61;66;54;Rain, then a shower;SSE;9;74%;85%;2
Newark, NJ;75;64;67;53;Rain, then a shower;SSE;9;73%;85%;2
Norfolk, VA;79;65;73;53;A shower in the a.m.;S;14;49%;66%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;66;44;79;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;10;46%;6%;9
Olympia, WA;58;43;63;40;Mostly sunny;SW;5;62%;3%;6
Omaha, NE;67;44;82;56;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;14;38%;5%;8
Orlando, FL;86;59;75;54;A t-shower in spots;SSW;14;54%;43%;10
Philadelphia, PA;77;64;72;54;Clearing, a shower;SSE;14;58%;67%;6
Phoenix, AZ;99;71;93;66;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;8;13%;3%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;71;57;65;45;Spotty showers;SSW;9;60%;90%;3
Portland, ME;61;52;56;48;Windy with showers;SSE;18;100%;89%;1
Portland, OR;62;45;62;44;Mostly sunny;NW;5;68%;27%;6
Providence, RI;69;61;66;54;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;20;88%;93%;2
Raleigh, NC;73;53;64;46;Partly sunny, cooler;SW;14;53%;44%;7
Reno, NV;77;50;63;41;Cooler;WNW;11;43%;54%;5
Richmond, VA;75;61;69;49;Breezy with some sun;SSW;14;48%;44%;8
Roswell, NM;78;47;92;57;Increasingly windy;WSW;14;21%;8%;10
Sacramento, CA;82;54;70;49;Not as warm;S;8;67%;38%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;76;54;73;49;Showers and t-storms;ENE;10;35%;84%;6
San Antonio, TX;78;49;84;61;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;47%;0%;11
San Diego, CA;67;58;66;58;Low clouds breaking;WSW;7;65%;21%;5
San Francisco, CA;66;53;61;50;Some sunshine;WNW;17;72%;25%;6
Savannah, GA;79;50;70;47;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;53%;24%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;56;47;60;46;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;63%;4%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;63;43;79;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;12;48%;26%;7
Spokane, WA;67;48;64;41;Sun and clouds;SE;5;51%;27%;4
Springfield, IL;58;37;67;44;Sunny and breezy;WSW;16;40%;0%;8
St. Louis, MO;56;41;68;45;Sunny and breezy;WSW;14;36%;0%;8
Tampa, FL;83;64;72;57;A t-shower in spots;W;10;58%;43%;11
Toledo, OH;46;39;48;39;Rain tapering off;NW;11;85%;90%;2
Tucson, AZ;97;64;93;61;Mostly sunny, warm;S;10;13%;0%;10
Tulsa, OK;68;40;79;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;6;50%;3%;9
Vero Beach, FL;87;60;77;52;A t-shower in spots;WNW;15;56%;47%;7
Washington, DC;74;63;72;52;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;14;50%;80%;8
Wichita, KS;67;42;79;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;10;44%;4%;9
Wilmington, DE;75;64;71;53;A shower in the a.m.;SSE;15;61%;67%;7
