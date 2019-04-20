US Forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;69;53;68;48;Partly sunny;SSE;8;58%;59%;4
Albuquerque, NM;82;50;75;48;Mostly sunny;W;12;21%;1%;10
Anchorage, AK;44;34;47;29;Rain/snow showers;SSW;12;67%;85%;1
Asheville, NC;49;37;60;42;Mostly sunny;NW;10;59%;27%;9
Atlanta, GA;51;42;70;46;Sunny and warmer;WNW;9;47%;0%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;62;52;61;50;Spotty showers;S;9;64%;72%;8
Austin, TX;83;59;84;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;57%;4%;10
Baltimore, MD;72;54;67;53;Spotty showers;N;2;51%;85%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;72;48;79;53;Mostly sunny, nice;S;7;50%;1%;10
Billings, MT;65;45;52;43;Rain and drizzle;NW;10;67%;75%;2
Birmingham, AL;61;41;75;49;Sunny and warmer;SSE;5;44%;0%;10
Bismarck, ND;75;45;61;38;Clearing and cooler;N;10;51%;55%;4
Boise, ID;66;47;66;41;Rather cloudy;NNW;11;48%;29%;3
Boston, MA;69;56;63;52;A shower;S;7;71%;84%;2
Bridgeport, CT;63;50;62;46;Partly sunny;E;7;66%;57%;4
Buffalo, NY;49;41;51;41;A passing shower;SW;8;89%;64%;2
Burlington, VT;49;45;71;48;Partly sunny;W;10;50%;41%;5
Caribou, ME;43;41;63;44;Cloudy with a shower;SW;10;74%;84%;2
Casper, WY;77;45;48;34;Spotty showers;NE;16;87%;90%;2
Charleston, SC;67;51;69;51;Nice with sunshine;NNW;9;50%;5%;10
Charleston, WV;56;43;60;43;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;65%;50%;2
Charlotte, NC;54;42;66;46;Warmer with some sun;WSW;6;52%;0%;7
Cheyenne, WY;72;46;56;32;Cooler with showers;NNE;12;61%;91%;3
Chicago, IL;57;41;70;54;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;9;42%;11%;8
Cleveland, OH;50;41;52;42;Mostly cloudy;S;7;74%;44%;3
Columbia, SC;59;44;69;46;Sunshine and warmer;ENE;6;51%;0%;9
Columbus, OH;53;41;60;42;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;68%;9%;2
Concord, NH;72;53;69;46;Partly sunny;N;5;66%;57%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;59;83;64;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;21;55%;5%;10
Denver, CO;80;48;68;39;Showers around;N;7;38%;87%;8
Des Moines, IA;75;51;82;58;Partly sunny;SSE;14;46%;30%;8
Detroit, MI;44;41;65;44;Decreasing clouds;SSE;5;54%;14%;7
Dodge City, KS;87;53;89;48;Mostly sunny;NE;14;31%;20%;9
Duluth, MN;73;40;42;37;Spotty showers;NE;14;85%;86%;2
El Paso, TX;92;62;87;61;Sunshine and breezy;WSW;14;17%;0%;11
Fairbanks, AK;45;26;54;35;Rather cloudy;ENE;10;36%;14%;3
Fargo, ND;66;48;59;41;Cooler with clearing;NE;13;69%;19%;4
Grand Junction, CO;75;49;69;45;Showers around;E;9;40%;72%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;65;37;71;49;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;46%;17%;7
Hartford, CT;67;53;65;48;Partly sunny;SSW;6;62%;42%;4
Helena, MT;51;39;50;36;A shower;SW;8;74%;64%;2
Honolulu, HI;86;72;86;72;Sunshine and mild;ENE;15;57%;24%;12
Houston, TX;80;58;82;65;Partly sunny;SSE;9;54%;3%;11
Indianapolis, IN;46;35;70;47;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;4;49%;1%;8
Jackson, MS;69;47;78;52;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;4;48%;1%;10
Jacksonville, FL;71;50;76;51;Sunny and nice;NW;8;44%;2%;10
Juneau, AK;47;37;47;42;Breezy with rain;E;15;80%;93%;1
Kansas City, MO;76;59;84;65;Partly sunny, warm;S;16;43%;32%;7
Knoxville, TN;47;42;67;44;Mostly sunny, warmer;NE;6;56%;6%;9
Las Vegas, NV;89;60;78;57;Partly sunny;NW;8;25%;11%;9
Lexington, KY;45;41;65;45;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;5;59%;4%;9
Little Rock, AR;73;49;80;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;8;50%;9%;9
Long Beach, CA;67;56;68;56;Low clouds breaking;SSE;7;59%;10%;8
Los Angeles, CA;67;54;67;52;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;62%;9%;9
Louisville, KY;47;38;70;47;Mostly sunny, warmer;SE;4;48%;1%;8
Madison, WI;66;44;75;56;Partly sunny;S;9;49%;27%;7
Memphis, TN;69;49;77;56;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;7;49%;4%;9
Miami, FL;80;62;79;67;Sunny and nice;E;6;49%;6%;11
Milwaukee, WI;60;41;66;52;Partly sunny, mild;S;11;42%;25%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;52;73;45;A shower or t-storm;NNE;8;56%;92%;2
Mobile, AL;72;46;77;51;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;6;46%;0%;10
Montgomery, AL;63;42;72;49;Sunny and warmer;W;5;52%;1%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;49;37;43;35;Windy;W;31;93%;74%;3
Nashville, TN;53;38;75;47;Warmer with sunshine;SE;4;45%;0%;9
New Orleans, LA;72;54;78;59;Mostly sunny;S;7;45%;0%;10
New York, NY;64;51;64;51;Clouds and sun;SE;8;56%;59%;7
Newark, NJ;67;53;66;50;Some sun, a shower;SE;7;55%;59%;6
Norfolk, VA;72;51;66;52;More clouds than sun;W;7;55%;55%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;79;59;81;63;Sunshine and breezy;S;20;53%;9%;9
Olympia, WA;62;41;62;41;Partly sunny;SW;7;60%;17%;6
Omaha, NE;84;56;84;58;Partly sunny, breezy;E;15;47%;62%;7
Orlando, FL;75;57;77;56;Sunny and nice;NNE;7;45%;2%;11
Philadelphia, PA;71;53;68;53;Spotty showers;S;7;43%;82%;6
Phoenix, AZ;92;65;87;62;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;20%;2%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;67;46;57;45;A passing shower;NNW;6;64%;64%;2
Portland, ME;57;49;54;46;A couple of showers;SSE;8;97%;84%;2
Portland, OR;63;43;63;42;Partly sunny;N;4;66%;9%;6
Providence, RI;65;55;63;50;Showers around;WSW;6;77%;79%;2
Raleigh, NC;64;45;64;47;Partly sunny;W;5;59%;28%;4
Reno, NV;62;42;61;39;Partly sunny;NNW;8;36%;4%;8
Richmond, VA;70;47;66;49;A passing shower;NW;5;53%;66%;3
Roswell, NM;94;57;90;53;Sunshine and breezy;SW;14;14%;7%;10
Sacramento, CA;73;50;77;51;Turning sunny, nice;W;9;50%;1%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;76;49;56;45;Cooler with showers;ESE;9;78%;96%;3
San Antonio, TX;85;60;86;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;60%;3%;11
San Diego, CA;66;58;65;54;Low clouds breaking;S;8;63%;6%;4
San Francisco, CA;58;50;65;50;Turning sunny;W;10;66%;1%;9
Savannah, GA;68;48;74;52;Sunny and warmer;NNW;9;47%;2%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;46;62;45;Sun and some clouds;SSW;9;60%;17%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;84;55;76;45;A thunderstorm;NE;10;59%;92%;7
Spokane, WA;63;41;68;42;Partly sunny;S;3;44%;4%;6
Springfield, IL;68;43;77;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;12;46%;10%;8
St. Louis, MO;68;44;80;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;9;47%;17%;8
Tampa, FL;72;57;77;54;Sunny and nice;N;6;47%;2%;11
Toledo, OH;46;39;66;44;Decreasing clouds;N;3;60%;11%;8
Tucson, AZ;91;59;88;55;Sunny and warm;SW;8;17%;2%;10
Tulsa, OK;79;59;83;64;Partly sunny, breezy;S;15;49%;17%;9
Vero Beach, FL;79;54;77;54;Sunny and nice;ENE;8;49%;3%;11
Washington, DC;73;51;66;52;Spotty showers;WNW;5;53%;74%;3
Wichita, KS;80;58;83;61;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;19;52%;29%;9
Wilmington, DE;72;53;66;52;Spotty showers;S;8;49%;84%;6
