US Forecast for Monday, April 22, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;70;51;68;49;Spotty showers;N;8;65%;74%;2
Albuquerque, NM;76;48;70;47;Partly sunny;E;8;26%;44%;7
Anchorage, AK;46;31;42;29;Rain and snow shower;SSW;6;62%;80%;1
Asheville, NC;59;42;75;47;Sunny and warmer;NW;7;49%;3%;9
Atlanta, GA;70;46;79;53;Warmer with sunshine;SW;5;44%;1%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;60;49;63;54;Periods of sun;W;7;76%;27%;6
Austin, TX;85;64;81;65;Clouds breaking;SSE;9;65%;56%;9
Baltimore, MD;68;55;72;56;Partly sunny;WNW;6;52%;26%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;80;52;82;58;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;8;54%;4%;10
Billings, MT;50;42;64;47;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;6;59%;27%;4
Birmingham, AL;76;49;82;53;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;4;47%;3%;10
Bismarck, ND;62;37;66;37;Sunny;ENE;8;41%;2%;7
Boise, ID;67;41;71;47;Sun and clouds, nice;NNE;7;42%;0%;7
Boston, MA;65;51;55;50;Afternoon rain;NNE;8;91%;90%;5
Bridgeport, CT;59;47;66;52;An afternoon shower;N;7;71%;90%;5
Buffalo, NY;49;39;58;48;Milder;ESE;5;72%;7%;7
Burlington, VT;75;47;63;43;Some sun;NNW;10;59%;39%;5
Caribou, ME;61;43;59;36;Mainly cloudy;NE;7;54%;66%;2
Casper, WY;46;34;53;32;Cool with low clouds;SSE;10;71%;30%;2
Charleston, SC;70;50;77;56;Sunny and warmer;SSW;5;50%;1%;10
Charleston, WV;58;44;74;51;Warmer with sunshine;SE;4;54%;2%;9
Charlotte, NC;66;46;75;52;Sunshine and warmer;S;5;47%;0%;9
Cheyenne, WY;58;34;45;34;Cloudy and colder;ESE;9;80%;36%;2
Chicago, IL;75;54;74;51;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;50%;74%;7
Cleveland, OH;51;45;62;56;Partly sunny;SSE;6;60%;8%;8
Columbia, SC;69;47;79;52;Warmer with sunshine;SE;5;50%;0%;10
Columbus, OH;59;41;73;54;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;58%;26%;8
Concord, NH;70;47;65;47;A little p.m. rain;NNE;6;74%;89%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;62;79;63;Clouds breaking;SE;17;66%;16%;9
Denver, CO;68;41;49;39;Cloudy and chilly;ENE;7;83%;44%;2
Des Moines, IA;84;58;72;44;Showers and t-storms;NW;13;69%;70%;2
Detroit, MI;64;43;70;54;Partly sunny;SSE;8;53%;59%;8
Dodge City, KS;90;50;72;41;Cooler;NNE;18;53%;39%;7
Duluth, MN;45;37;40;33;A few showers;NNE;15;82%;66%;1
El Paso, TX;88;62;82;56;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;20%;4%;11
Fairbanks, AK;57;36;53;30;Showers around;WSW;9;42%;91%;1
Fargo, ND;63;42;62;39;Sunshine;N;12;53%;7%;6
Grand Junction, CO;65;44;71;45;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;7;38%;44%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;71;50;76;52;Clouds and sunshine;S;13;48%;71%;7
Hartford, CT;65;47;66;53;A little p.m. rain;NNE;6;71%;91%;5
Helena, MT;50;36;66;46;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;5;51%;4%;7
Honolulu, HI;87;72;84;72;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;61%;44%;12
Houston, TX;82;65;79;68;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;66%;15%;8
Indianapolis, IN;69;47;76;58;Mostly cloudy;S;13;52%;62%;6
Jackson, MS;78;52;80;55;Mostly sunny;S;5;50%;5%;10
Jacksonville, FL;77;51;80;56;Sunny and pleasant;SE;7;46%;0%;10
Juneau, AK;47;41;46;37;Morning rain;ESE;20;75%;91%;1
Kansas City, MO;86;63;77;51;Rather cloudy;NNW;12;60%;41%;3
Knoxville, TN;68;44;77;52;Warmer with sunshine;SE;4;53%;4%;9
Las Vegas, NV;78;58;79;60;Mostly sunny;N;9;28%;16%;9
Lexington, KY;66;45;76;56;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;53%;16%;9
Little Rock, AR;80;56;82;60;Partly sunny, nice;S;9;48%;30%;9
Long Beach, CA;69;55;74;57;Mostly sunny;SE;8;55%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;70;52;74;55;Mostly sunny;S;6;64%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;71;47;78;58;Warm with sunshine;S;7;52%;18%;9
Madison, WI;79;57;72;47;Strong thunderstorms;SW;10;63%;88%;2
Memphis, TN;77;57;79;60;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;10;51%;9%;9
Miami, FL;80;68;80;69;Sunshine, pleasant;NE;10;50%;3%;11
Milwaukee, WI;74;51;68;47;Strong thunderstorms;S;15;59%;88%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;48;52;37;Cooler with rain;N;15;77%;75%;2
Mobile, AL;73;51;80;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;6;50%;3%;10
Montgomery, AL;78;49;78;53;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;3;53%;2%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;46;35;41;33;A little p.m. rain;NE;26;96%;96%;2
Nashville, TN;75;47;82;55;Sunshine;S;5;50%;7%;9
New Orleans, LA;78;58;80;61;Mostly sunny;SE;8;53%;3%;11
New York, NY;66;52;68;56;A passing shower;NNW;8;61%;75%;6
Newark, NJ;64;52;70;55;A passing shower;NNW;8;58%;75%;5
Norfolk, VA;67;53;69;54;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;56%;25%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;81;63;78;57;Partly sunny;SE;12;67%;81%;5
Olympia, WA;60;42;57;49;Spotty p.m. showers;SSW;6;72%;87%;2
Omaha, NE;88;60;62;43;Rain ending, cooler;N;15;67%;69%;2
Orlando, FL;77;56;83;60;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;6;42%;0%;11
Philadelphia, PA;69;54;72;56;Periods of sun;NNW;8;50%;20%;5
Phoenix, AZ;87;63;86;64;Mostly sunny;NW;5;20%;7%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;55;43;71;51;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;4;53%;3%;8
Portland, ME;54;46;58;46;A little p.m. rain;NNE;7;89%;90%;2
Portland, OR;63;45;64;53;Inc. clouds;S;5;66%;67%;5
Providence, RI;64;48;61;50;P.M. rain, cooler;NNE;7;83%;99%;5
Raleigh, NC;64;46;73;51;Warmer with sunshine;SW;5;51%;0%;9
Reno, NV;61;38;70;43;Warmer with sunshine;NNE;5;26%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;67;51;73;51;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;47%;0%;9
Roswell, NM;92;53;82;50;Mostly sunny;SE;7;23%;33%;10
Sacramento, CA;78;52;85;54;Mostly sunny;N;9;37%;0%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;61;47;62;45;Showers around;ENE;9;68%;76%;4
San Antonio, TX;86;65;80;68;Clouds breaking;SE;10;71%;43%;10
San Diego, CA;64;54;69;56;Partly sunny;SW;7;64%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;63;49;70;54;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;62%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;74;51;79;56;Sunny and pleasant;S;4;50%;0%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;46;57;52;Spotty p.m. showers;SSW;9;68%;85%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;80;47;55;37;Rain ending, cooler;N;17;80%;72%;2
Spokane, WA;67;43;68;52;Partly sunny;S;7;44%;30%;6
Springfield, IL;78;56;80;53;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;15;56%;45%;7
St. Louis, MO;80;58;82;59;Warm with some sun;SW;14;49%;64%;8
Tampa, FL;77;54;83;58;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;5;46%;0%;11
Toledo, OH;65;44;72;56;Partly sunny;S;5;54%;57%;8
Tucson, AZ;88;55;84;56;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;22%;4%;10
Tulsa, OK;84;64;78;58;Clouds breaking;S;9;66%;75%;6
Vero Beach, FL;78;55;80;62;Sunlit and pleasant;NE;9;53%;2%;11
Washington, DC;68;53;72;54;Partly sunny;WNW;9;52%;25%;8
Wichita, KS;83;62;75;50;Mostly cloudy;N;9;65%;61%;4
Wilmington, DE;69;53;71;54;Partly sunny;NW;9;55%;27%;7
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
