US Forecast for Tuesday, April 23, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;70;51;73;50;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;56%;87%;6
Albuquerque, NM;69;47;59;44;A t-storm, cooler;E;12;63%;65%;3
Anchorage, AK;39;29;41;28;Rain and snow shower;SW;5;54%;76%;3
Asheville, NC;74;47;81;56;Sunny and very warm;NW;6;47%;10%;10
Atlanta, GA;80;52;83;58;Plenty of sun;WSW;5;47%;6%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;63;53;67;57;Sunny and warmer;S;8;67%;25%;8
Austin, TX;81;65;79;65;Fog, morning drizzle;SSE;6;74%;85%;3
Baltimore, MD;71;56;83;62;Partly sunny;SW;3;44%;25%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;82;57;81;61;Partly sunny;SE;7;56%;9%;10
Billings, MT;64;48;76;51;Warmer with some sun;W;11;37%;32%;6
Birmingham, AL;82;53;82;56;Sunshine and nice;SW;5;49%;8%;10
Bismarck, ND;66;36;75;48;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;15;43%;4%;7
Boise, ID;70;48;75;52;Partly sunny, warm;NE;8;42%;12%;8
Boston, MA;58;48;54;46;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;79%;81%;2
Bridgeport, CT;64;52;68;51;Clouds and sun;S;6;63%;60%;8
Buffalo, NY;63;47;66;39;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;14;65%;71%;6
Burlington, VT;67;43;66;48;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;49%;80%;5
Caribou, ME;62;35;45;34;Cooler with rain;NNE;9;61%;81%;2
Casper, WY;53;32;70;38;Sunny and warmer;SW;9;42%;6%;8
Charleston, SC;74;56;80;63;Sunshine;SSW;7;56%;2%;10
Charleston, WV;73;52;84;55;Some sun;WSW;9;50%;63%;9
Charlotte, NC;75;52;84;59;Sunny and very warm;SW;6;49%;6%;9
Cheyenne, WY;44;36;63;39;Clouds and sun;SSW;8;48%;6%;9
Chicago, IL;78;51;57;43;Cooler, morning mist;SSW;15;68%;52%;4
Cleveland, OH;62;56;66;43;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;16;72%;81%;2
Columbia, SC;78;53;87;60;Sunny and warm;SW;6;49%;3%;10
Columbus, OH;74;54;71;43;A p.m. t-storm;NW;13;67%;68%;5
Concord, NH;72;48;58;43;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;71%;93%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;64;77;63;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;11;76%;91%;3
Denver, CO;49;40;67;44;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;49%;14%;7
Des Moines, IA;72;46;68;46;Turning sunny;NE;11;49%;1%;8
Detroit, MI;70;55;67;40;A morning t-storm;NW;15;64%;69%;3
Dodge City, KS;70;42;63;40;Mostly cloudy;SSW;12;48%;44%;4
Duluth, MN;40;33;52;38;Sunny and milder;SSE;5;61%;17%;7
El Paso, TX;81;53;78;55;Partly sunny;NE;6;26%;41%;11
Fairbanks, AK;55;30;35;27;A little snow;SW;8;67%;86%;1
Fargo, ND;64;39;67;51;Mostly sunny;S;8;50%;8%;7
Grand Junction, CO;72;45;74;47;Some sun, pleasant;NNW;8;37%;7%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;79;52;59;35;Showers around;NW;14;63%;62%;4
Hartford, CT;66;54;68;51;Variable cloudiness;SSE;6;62%;84%;4
Helena, MT;66;48;68;48;Partly sunny;SW;12;48%;30%;4
Honolulu, HI;84;71;84;70;Showers around;ENE;16;60%;69%;12
Houston, TX;80;68;77;67;Clouds and sun;ESE;9;74%;35%;5
Indianapolis, IN;79;59;69;43;Not as warm;N;14;67%;44%;3
Jackson, MS;80;55;79;57;Partly sunny;SSW;5;59%;27%;10
Jacksonville, FL;80;55;83;59;Sunny and nice;SSE;6;51%;4%;11
Juneau, AK;46;38;43;33;A little rain;ESE;11;76%;82%;1
Kansas City, MO;77;52;68;53;Not as warm;W;7;55%;44%;3
Knoxville, TN;77;50;82;57;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;7;55%;16%;9
Las Vegas, NV;80;62;87;64;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;21%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;76;56;78;53;Sun, some clouds;WNW;14;59%;66%;9
Little Rock, AR;80;58;80;59;Clouds and sun, nice;SW;7;59%;47%;7
Long Beach, CA;73;56;79;59;Sunny and beautiful;S;8;49%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;69;56;82;58;Sunny;SSE;6;44%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;80;58;78;53;A t-storm in spots;WNW;10;62%;73%;7
Madison, WI;75;48;65;41;Clearing and cooler;WNW;11;57%;26%;5
Memphis, TN;79;60;78;60;Partly sunny, nice;S;8;62%;18%;8
Miami, FL;80;69;80;69;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;10;53%;3%;11
Milwaukee, WI;76;48;57;41;Cooler, morning mist;NNE;11;59%;52%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;47;37;66;48;Sunny;S;7;50%;3%;7
Mobile, AL;77;54;80;60;Mostly sunny;S;6;57%;6%;10
Montgomery, AL;80;52;80;55;Sunny and pleasant;SW;4;54%;8%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;42;32;40;29;Mostly cloudy;SSE;24;91%;71%;2
Nashville, TN;82;55;81;58;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;51%;32%;9
New Orleans, LA;79;60;79;65;Sun and some clouds;SE;8;58%;6%;11
New York, NY;64;56;76;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;7;49%;40%;8
Newark, NJ;64;54;75;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;6;50%;40%;8
Norfolk, VA;71;53;80;63;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;6;48%;4%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;71;58;62;52;Rain, then a shower;NE;9;85%;75%;2
Olympia, WA;60;49;60;38;A passing shower;WSW;8;71%;58%;2
Omaha, NE;66;43;71;47;Warmer;ENE;10;41%;0%;8
Orlando, FL;83;60;85;62;Mostly sunny, nice;E;7;50%;2%;11
Philadelphia, PA;68;53;81;60;Warmer;S;6;44%;40%;8
Phoenix, AZ;87;64;87;65;Sun and some clouds;ENE;6;22%;23%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;69;50;77;47;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;11;58%;83%;7
Portland, ME;56;46;50;42;Fog in the morning;NE;10;81%;95%;2
Portland, OR;65;53;64;41;A passing shower;NNW;5;73%;59%;2
Providence, RI;61;49;59;47;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;75%;81%;2
Raleigh, NC;73;50;83;59;Warmer with sunshine;SSW;6;52%;4%;9
Reno, NV;70;45;77;49;Sunshine and warm;NW;4;28%;1%;9
Richmond, VA;73;50;83;63;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;44%;7%;9
Roswell, NM;73;53;68;47;A t-storm, cooler;N;12;62%;66%;7
Sacramento, CA;86;55;87;58;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;4;44%;0%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;63;44;67;48;Partly sunny;E;8;52%;0%;9
San Antonio, TX;82;68;79;68;Fog, morning drizzle;SE;10;75%;78%;3
San Diego, CA;67;56;71;58;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;7;66%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;72;53;73;55;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;67%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;79;54;84;59;Sunny and beautiful;SSW;5;53%;2%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;59;51;59;46;A passing shower;NE;10;69%;61%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;53;38;69;47;Turning sunny;SSW;6;50%;4%;7
Spokane, WA;67;51;69;42;Partly sunny;SW;11;50%;28%;4
Springfield, IL;81;52;62;48;Cooler;NE;10;70%;31%;2
St. Louis, MO;83;59;69;54;Cooler;N;8;64%;55%;2
Tampa, FL;82;57;86;61;Mostly sunny;N;5;53%;1%;11
Toledo, OH;75;57;69;40;A morning t-storm;WNW;14;65%;59%;3
Tucson, AZ;84;55;81;56;Partly sunny;SE;7;30%;21%;10
Tulsa, OK;76;58;65;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;7;86%;75%;2
Vero Beach, FL;79;60;81;61;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;11;54%;2%;11
Washington, DC;73;54;86;62;Some sun;SW;6;44%;25%;8
Wichita, KS;69;51;60;48;Cooler;ENE;10;68%;33%;3
Wilmington, DE;69;53;78;59;Pleasant and warmer;S;7;48%;40%;8
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.