US Forecast for Wednesday, April 24, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;74;49;55;40;Windy and cooler;WNW;16;60%;1%;4
Albuquerque, NM;61;42;71;50;Warmer;SE;6;51%;8%;10
Anchorage, AK;40;27;44;30;Partly sunny;NE;7;57%;41%;4
Asheville, NC;80;55;80;54;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;8;48%;9%;10
Atlanta, GA;83;58;84;58;Mostly sunny;SW;6;51%;7%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;68;59;69;51;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;15;50%;5%;8
Austin, TX;79;66;77;59;Severe thunderstorms;W;7;80%;91%;3
Baltimore, MD;82;61;74;55;Not as warm;NW;14;40%;5%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;80;62;81;67;Clouds and sunshine;SE;8;69%;55%;5
Billings, MT;75;50;68;43;A shower;SSE;10;47%;59%;3
Birmingham, AL;83;57;83;60;Partly sunny;SSW;6;51%;17%;10
Bismarck, ND;76;48;71;38;Mostly cloudy, warm;NNW;11;41%;28%;6
Boise, ID;75;51;72;44;Periods of sun, warm;NE;8;42%;0%;8
Boston, MA;54;49;64;46;Some sun returning;WNW;19;52%;42%;6
Bridgeport, CT;69;53;65;43;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;16;47%;5%;8
Buffalo, NY;70;39;50;37;Cooler;SW;16;70%;4%;7
Burlington, VT;69;45;52;37;Brief showers, windy;NNW;16;64%;70%;2
Caribou, ME;42;34;41;32;A little rain;NNE;14;83%;83%;2
Casper, WY;68;41;68;40;A stray t-shower;ENE;9;45%;75%;8
Charleston, SC;80;63;85;64;Mostly sunny;SW;8;53%;2%;10
Charleston, WV;85;55;73;57;Not as warm;SE;6;62%;66%;4
Charlotte, NC;85;58;86;59;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;45%;2%;10
Cheyenne, WY;65;40;66;42;Mild with some sun;N;8;42%;44%;7
Chicago, IL;54;42;58;46;Sun, some clouds;ENE;6;51%;19%;8
Cleveland, OH;70;42;53;46;Mostly sunny;SE;8;64%;25%;8
Columbia, SC;88;60;90;60;Sunshine and warm;SW;7;47%;2%;10
Columbus, OH;72;43;67;52;Partly sunny;ESE;4;59%;49%;8
Concord, NH;62;43;58;37;Cooler;NW;13;60%;44%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;75;64;70;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;8;84%;92%;2
Denver, CO;67;45;73;46;Partly sunny, nice;W;5;30%;33%;9
Des Moines, IA;67;45;70;51;Partly sunny;S;7;52%;11%;8
Detroit, MI;68;40;64;45;Partly sunny;SSE;5;46%;8%;8
Dodge City, KS;60;40;77;45;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;44%;4%;9
Duluth, MN;56;40;61;44;Mainly cloudy;WNW;10;56%;41%;4
El Paso, TX;75;55;75;56;A shower or t-storm;S;6;48%;57%;9
Fairbanks, AK;34;27;39;21;A snow shower;NNE;5;53%;67%;1
Fargo, ND;68;52;71;42;Mostly cloudy;NW;13;52%;39%;5
Grand Junction, CO;74;47;75;48;Partly sunny;ENE;6;37%;18%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;54;35;66;41;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;50%;8%;8
Hartford, CT;74;52;65;44;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;14;47%;6%;8
Helena, MT;66;48;66;37;Partly sunny;WSW;14;38%;7%;7
Honolulu, HI;85;71;85;72;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;57%;44%;12
Houston, TX;78;67;79;67;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;9;77%;75%;3
Indianapolis, IN;67;44;65;56;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;54%;65%;4
Jackson, MS;78;57;81;63;Partly sunny;S;6;67%;30%;10
Jacksonville, FL;84;59;88;62;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;49%;7%;11
Juneau, AK;41;32;44;30;Spotty showers;ENE;8;72%;86%;1
Kansas City, MO;58;53;72;54;Warmer with some sun;S;4;62%;14%;5
Knoxville, TN;83;56;82;60;Partly sunny;SSW;7;53%;21%;9
Las Vegas, NV;87;65;91;68;Sunny and very warm;NW;6;17%;5%;9
Lexington, KY;81;55;72;60;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;79%;68%;4
Little Rock, AR;79;61;77;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;7;70%;85%;4
Long Beach, CA;71;57;75;56;Mostly sunny;SW;6;58%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;78;57;79;57;Mostly sunny;S;6;54%;0%;9
Louisville, KY;80;54;71;62;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;79%;82%;3
Madison, WI;65;40;68;47;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;49%;10%;8
Memphis, TN;78;60;80;62;A shower or t-storm;S;8;64%;66%;6
Miami, FL;81;69;80;71;Partly sunny;E;8;57%;5%;11
Milwaukee, WI;58;39;60;44;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;51%;8%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;65;47;72;50;Partly sunny;SW;14;42%;65%;7
Mobile, AL;78;61;79;65;Some sunshine;SSE;7;70%;25%;11
Montgomery, AL;82;58;80;58;Partly sunny;SSW;5;57%;15%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;46;29;31;23;A bit of snow, windy;NW;34;90%;68%;2
Nashville, TN;83;56;82;61;Periods of sun;SW;6;54%;44%;5
New Orleans, LA;78;65;80;68;Partly sunny, humid;SE;9;71%;34%;7
New York, NY;75;57;69;50;Not as warm;NNW;17;37%;4%;8
Newark, NJ;78;56;69;48;Not as warm;NNW;15;39%;6%;8
Norfolk, VA;80;63;79;59;Partly sunny;ESE;7;56%;37%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;60;52;67;54;Partly sunny;SSE;6;65%;39%;6
Olympia, WA;59;36;62;38;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;57%;6%;6
Omaha, NE;71;45;77;54;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;48%;27%;8
Orlando, FL;86;62;88;65;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;4;50%;5%;11
Philadelphia, PA;81;58;72;51;Not as warm;NW;14;36%;7%;8
Phoenix, AZ;87;66;95;70;Sunny and very warm;WSW;6;19%;0%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;79;46;67;47;Not as warm;NE;8;48%;11%;8
Portland, ME;49;42;56;41;A few showers;WNW;13;71%;62%;2
Portland, OR;64;40;66;42;Partly sunny;NNW;6;57%;5%;7
Providence, RI;61;49;66;44;Breezy with some sun;WNW;15;53%;7%;8
Raleigh, NC;83;59;85;59;Partly sunny;SSW;6;50%;5%;9
Reno, NV;77;49;81;49;Warm with sunshine;W;6;33%;39%;9
Richmond, VA;84;61;81;56;Partly sunny;NNE;7;48%;31%;7
Roswell, NM;64;50;74;48;Pleasant and warmer;WSW;5;53%;9%;11
Sacramento, CA;89;59;90;57;Sunny and very warm;SSW;4;51%;4%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;66;48;71;53;Partly sunny;ESE;8;48%;8%;9
San Antonio, TX;79;69;77;59;Severe thunderstorms;NW;11;82%;89%;3
San Diego, CA;67;57;72;57;Clouds breaking;WSW;7;66%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;80;54;71;53;Sunny and beautiful;WSW;8;76%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;84;60;89;61;Mostly sunny;SW;6;48%;2%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;45;60;44;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;58%;6%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;66;44;77;49;Partly sunny, warmer;NW;11;46%;65%;7
Spokane, WA;68;41;65;37;Partly sunny;S;6;40%;0%;7
Springfield, IL;60;47;59;49;Showers around;E;10;76%;87%;3
St. Louis, MO;67;57;68;54;Spotty showers;NW;6;77%;84%;2
Tampa, FL;85;60;87;64;Mostly sunny;NNW;4;56%;4%;11
Toledo, OH;70;39;63;47;Partly sunny;SE;3;55%;14%;8
Tucson, AZ;80;56;89;60;Sunny and warm;S;6;25%;0%;11
Tulsa, OK;64;53;70;55;Some sunshine;SSE;4;68%;44%;5
Vero Beach, FL;81;60;82;64;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;55%;2%;11
Washington, DC;84;63;77;52;Mostly sunny;N;10;40%;7%;8
Wichita, KS;58;49;73;49;Warmer;S;5;56%;13%;9
Wilmington, DE;79;58;72;51;Not as warm;WNW;14;40%;5%;8
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.