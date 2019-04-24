US Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;54;40;67;49;Mostly sunny;SE;5;45%;64%;8
Albuquerque, NM;72;50;77;54;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;6;37%;22%;10
Anchorage, AK;44;31;48;31;Sunny;N;7;55%;16%;4
Asheville, NC;81;54;79;57;Mostly cloudy;S;6;56%;69%;6
Atlanta, GA;83;59;79;60;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;57%;72%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;74;52;61;54;Cooler;E;8;65%;85%;6
Austin, TX;65;58;84;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNW;5;55%;2%;11
Baltimore, MD;74;57;68;59;A shower or two;E;3;55%;82%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;81;68;78;61;Severe thunderstorms;WNW;10;81%;75%;3
Billings, MT;60;43;61;42;Partly sunny, nice;E;9;41%;20%;5
Birmingham, AL;83;62;74;60;Not as warm;SSW;8;74%;86%;2
Bismarck, ND;72;36;61;29;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;15;34%;27%;6
Boise, ID;71;42;76;50;Partly sunny, warm;E;6;37%;28%;8
Boston, MA;63;46;60;46;Mostly sunny;S;7;53%;4%;8
Bridgeport, CT;65;43;62;49;Partly sunny;S;6;52%;59%;8
Buffalo, NY;49;35;61;51;Inc. clouds;SE;5;56%;83%;8
Burlington, VT;50;38;61;43;Partly sunny;E;4;51%;55%;7
Caribou, ME;40;31;45;32;Low clouds;S;6;63%;21%;2
Casper, WY;70;34;63;36;Partly sunny;NE;6;50%;5%;8
Charleston, SC;85;64;84;70;Mostly sunny;S;9;54%;27%;10
Charleston, WV;75;57;78;60;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;66%;82%;3
Charlotte, NC;87;59;84;64;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;7;51%;34%;6
Cheyenne, WY;66;39;61;39;Partly sunny, cooler;SSE;8;43%;30%;9
Chicago, IL;58;48;62;49;Spotty p.m. showers;N;7;63%;85%;7
Cleveland, OH;51;44;61;49;Spotty showers;SSE;7;65%;88%;2
Columbia, SC;89;61;88;66;Clouds and sun, warm;S;8;48%;30%;10
Columbus, OH;64;52;68;52;Occasional rain;SSW;6;79%;87%;2
Concord, NH;61;37;65;40;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;50%;7%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;67;59;80;58;Warmer;NNW;13;61%;44%;9
Denver, CO;72;44;66;46;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;43%;45%;9
Des Moines, IA;70;48;67;45;A shower;NW;12;62%;56%;6
Detroit, MI;62;43;63;48;Thickening clouds;ENE;6;52%;69%;5
Dodge City, KS;75;47;74;45;Mostly sunny;NE;20;48%;27%;9
Duluth, MN;72;43;61;39;Mostly sunny;NW;7;47%;11%;7
El Paso, TX;78;57;89;62;Sunshine and warmer;ESE;5;24%;1%;11
Fairbanks, AK;42;22;47;21;Decreasing clouds;NNW;6;41%;2%;4
Fargo, ND;72;43;64;36;Mostly sunny;NW;14;40%;0%;7
Grand Junction, CO;76;50;76;51;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;6;38%;30%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;65;42;68;47;Spotty p.m. showers;NNW;6;52%;92%;7
Hartford, CT;65;42;67;48;Sunny;S;6;46%;11%;8
Helena, MT;65;38;63;43;Partly sunny;SW;6;43%;19%;7
Honolulu, HI;84;72;85;71;A passing shower;ENE;11;57%;60%;12
Houston, TX;78;65;83;64;Some sun returning;NW;8;60%;40%;10
Indianapolis, IN;60;55;67;49;A little rain;NW;5;82%;85%;2
Jackson, MS;80;63;73;60;Strong thunderstorms;W;10;88%;89%;2
Jacksonville, FL;88;62;87;67;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;53%;26%;11
Juneau, AK;44;30;46;34;A passing shower;E;8;62%;78%;1
Kansas City, MO;67;55;75;50;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;56%;5%;8
Knoxville, TN;82;60;80;59;Cloudy;SSW;8;63%;80%;3
Las Vegas, NV;91;69;95;70;Mostly sunny and hot;W;6;17%;3%;10
Lexington, KY;75;61;73;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;8;77%;85%;4
Little Rock, AR;79;62;70;54;Rain and a t-storm;NW;9;80%;89%;2
Long Beach, CA;70;57;75;57;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;62%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;79;56;78;56;Fog to sun;S;6;59%;2%;9
Louisville, KY;76;61;71;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;7;79%;85%;2
Madison, WI;67;44;65;43;Showers around;NNW;8;67%;80%;5
Memphis, TN;80;63;72;55;Showers and t-storms;NNW;10;82%;84%;2
Miami, FL;81;72;84;75;Partly sunny;SE;10;63%;16%;7
Milwaukee, WI;61;45;64;45;Showers around;N;7;63%;85%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;73;52;70;42;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;39%;4%;7
Mobile, AL;75;67;76;63;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;10;79%;90%;2
Montgomery, AL;80;59;74;60;Plenty of clouds;S;6;75%;75%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;33;22;35;27;Mostly sunny;SE;18;83%;14%;5
Nashville, TN;82;62;77;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;8;68%;85%;3
New Orleans, LA;80;68;77;65;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;11;81%;85%;3
New York, NY;69;50;64;54;Clouds and sun;S;6;47%;76%;5
Newark, NJ;69;48;65;52;Partly sunny;S;5;47%;77%;5
Norfolk, VA;84;60;79;65;Periods of sun;SSE;7;61%;44%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;65;52;78;48;Mostly cloudy;N;11;53%;0%;8
Olympia, WA;62;37;64;42;Partly sunny;S;7;53%;18%;4
Omaha, NE;76;54;73;46;Brief a.m. showers;NNW;16;51%;62%;7
Orlando, FL;87;65;89;69;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;51%;15%;11
Philadelphia, PA;72;52;66;55;An afternoon shower;ESE;5;52%;83%;3
Phoenix, AZ;93;70;98;72;Hot with sunshine;W;6;17%;0%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;66;49;67;59;A bit of rain;SSE;6;69%;86%;3
Portland, ME;50;40;52;41;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;66%;3%;6
Portland, OR;66;43;72;45;Clouds and sun, warm;NW;6;45%;6%;7
Providence, RI;66;43;65;46;Mostly sunny;S;7;51%;5%;8
Raleigh, NC;86;59;86;64;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;52%;49%;9
Reno, NV;80;48;82;48;Partly sunny;W;7;34%;4%;9
Richmond, VA;82;56;79;62;A shower in the a.m.;ESE;5;56%;66%;5
Roswell, NM;73;49;85;54;Sunshine and warmer;ENE;6;36%;5%;11
Sacramento, CA;89;57;87;52;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;57%;2%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;72;51;72;56;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;49%;44%;9
San Antonio, TX;70;57;86;63;Mostly sunny, warmer;N;7;52%;0%;11
San Diego, CA;68;57;71;58;Mostly cloudy;W;7;68%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;77;52;65;51;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;84%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;88;61;87;65;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;51%;28%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;61;44;61;46;Periods of sun;NE;10;54%;29%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;79;51;70;36;Mostly sunny;NW;11;45%;14%;8
Spokane, WA;66;39;67;47;Partial sunshine;S;2;38%;34%;6
Springfield, IL;56;50;70;48;Overcast and warmer;NNW;6;70%;66%;3
St. Louis, MO;63;57;69;50;A little rain;NW;5;77%;80%;2
Tampa, FL;86;64;85;70;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSW;7;65%;14%;9
Toledo, OH;61;44;65;49;Partly sunny;N;3;66%;70%;4
Tucson, AZ;88;61;94;63;Sunny and very warm;SW;6;18%;0%;11
Tulsa, OK;68;54;79;48;Rather cloudy;N;9;60%;17%;7
Vero Beach, FL;82;63;85;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;60%;16%;11
Washington, DC;77;55;73;61;A shower or two;ESE;6;51%;84%;3
Wichita, KS;73;49;74;45;Partly sunny;N;12;57%;0%;8
Wilmington, DE;71;53;66;56;An afternoon shower;ESE;6;55%;83%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.