US Forecast for Friday, April 26, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;67;50;60;47;Cooler with rain;SE;9;71%;90%;2
Albuquerque, NM;79;53;78;54;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;40%;28%;11
Anchorage, AK;48;30;50;32;Sunny;NE;4;54%;5%;4
Asheville, NC;74;57;63;43;Cooler with rain;NW;15;67%;69%;5
Atlanta, GA;77;61;72;48;A morning t-storm;NW;15;56%;55%;9
Atlantic City, NJ;58;55;67;51;Rain;W;14;87%;89%;3
Austin, TX;85;60;80;58;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;47%;2%;11
Baltimore, MD;71;60;71;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;9;79%;89%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;77;59;81;53;Partly sunny;NNE;7;58%;2%;11
Billings, MT;58;42;59;40;Showers, mainly late;WNW;7;61%;95%;3
Birmingham, AL;74;59;73;46;Decreasing clouds;NW;12;52%;15%;10
Bismarck, ND;60;27;60;35;Mostly cloudy;E;7;33%;80%;4
Boise, ID;74;50;68;39;Partly sunny;NNW;11;37%;5%;8
Boston, MA;57;47;53;51;Rain in the morning;SE;10;87%;88%;2
Bridgeport, CT;62;49;60;49;Rain and a t-storm;S;8;87%;88%;2
Buffalo, NY;64;52;59;37;Periods of rain;W;12;90%;79%;2
Burlington, VT;59;44;55;45;Periods of rain;SE;13;66%;91%;2
Caribou, ME;45;32;56;41;A little p.m. rain;SE;8;60%;86%;2
Casper, WY;62;35;70;37;A p.m. t-storm;NW;18;50%;85%;7
Charleston, SC;82;70;80;56;Thunderstorms;NW;14;72%;65%;5
Charleston, WV;81;61;63;43;Cooler with rain;WNW;10;71%;78%;2
Charlotte, NC;81;62;72;48;Showers and t-storms;WNW;13;68%;60%;6
Cheyenne, WY;59;37;70;41;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;12;42%;82%;8
Chicago, IL;63;49;62;41;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;15;43%;14%;8
Cleveland, OH;59;53;55;39;Morning rain;WNW;16;77%;67%;2
Columbia, SC;86;65;79;50;Showers and t-storms;WNW;14;60%;59%;5
Columbus, OH;65;52;61;39;Morning rain;WNW;15;69%;66%;4
Concord, NH;66;40;47;43;Periods of rain;E;8;88%;90%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;55;78;56;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;9;43%;3%;10
Denver, CO;65;45;74;48;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;38%;65%;8
Des Moines, IA;64;42;63;46;Clouds and sun;SSW;13;37%;72%;8
Detroit, MI;59;47;61;36;Rain and drizzle;NW;13;61%;57%;7
Dodge City, KS;74;44;77;56;Partly sunny;S;17;44%;55%;9
Duluth, MN;71;39;53;33;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;12;52%;1%;6
El Paso, TX;88;61;92;64;Sunshine and warm;SSE;8;20%;2%;11
Fairbanks, AK;49;21;47;22;Partly sunny, chilly;NW;5;42%;1%;4
Fargo, ND;64;36;57;33;Clouds and sun;E;10;39%;27%;7
Grand Junction, CO;77;51;75;47;A t-storm in spots;E;10;38%;64%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;69;49;61;35;Mostly sunny;NNW;13;51%;5%;8
Hartford, CT;68;49;60;49;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;7;82%;88%;2
Helena, MT;61;41;57;39;Cooler;WSW;10;49%;79%;2
Honolulu, HI;87;71;86;70;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;9;58%;66%;12
Houston, TX;83;65;85;62;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;8;48%;2%;11
Indianapolis, IN;63;49;63;41;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;15;57%;60%;9
Jackson, MS;74;59;75;51;Sun and some clouds;N;10;60%;9%;10
Jacksonville, FL;86;68;85;56;Thunderstorms;NNW;13;69%;66%;9
Juneau, AK;44;36;51;31;A shower in the a.m.;E;6;65%;61%;1
Kansas City, MO;75;50;71;58;Clouds and sunshine;SE;7;35%;67%;9
Knoxville, TN;75;60;69;44;Not as warm;WNW;12;57%;60%;5
Las Vegas, NV;95;69;96;69;Mostly sunny and hot;W;9;18%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;75;55;65;43;Partly sunny;WNW;15;57%;30%;9
Little Rock, AR;71;53;78;53;Sunny and pleasant;S;8;43%;3%;10
Long Beach, CA;73;58;71;58;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;69%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;77;56;74;56;Fog to sun;SSW;6;72%;0%;9
Louisville, KY;76;54;67;43;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;15;54%;31%;9
Madison, WI;67;44;61;36;Partly sunny;WNW;14;43%;25%;8
Memphis, TN;67;55;74;53;Mostly sunny;N;12;51%;4%;10
Miami, FL;84;75;88;71;Partly sunny;WSW;12;63%;47%;10
Milwaukee, WI;63;48;60;37;Mostly sunny, breezy;NE;17;43%;11%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;72;42;60;35;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;14;35%;61%;7
Mobile, AL;74;63;81;53;Decreasing clouds;N;9;54%;1%;11
Montgomery, AL;74;59;73;48;Decreasing clouds;NNW;10;64%;8%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;37;28;36;33;Windy with rain;ESE;32;92%;93%;2
Nashville, TN;76;56;73;43;Decreasing clouds;NW;14;50%;19%;9
New Orleans, LA;74;65;80;61;Partly sunny;NNE;9;61%;2%;11
New York, NY;64;51;64;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;9;81%;88%;2
Newark, NJ;65;52;64;48;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;8;80%;88%;2
Norfolk, VA;78;67;78;53;Thunderstorms;WNW;13;72%;76%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;77;49;75;57;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;50%;44%;10
Olympia, WA;65;42;62;40;Partly sunny;WSW;11;55%;32%;7
Omaha, NE;73;44;64;53;Mostly cloudy;ESE;9;36%;72%;4
Orlando, FL;87;70;83;63;Thunderstorms;W;14;74%;65%;4
Philadelphia, PA;68;56;72;48;Heavy rain, t-storm;W;11;77%;89%;2
Phoenix, AZ;98;71;100;72;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;15%;0%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;64;59;64;39;Periods of rain;WNW;12;75%;76%;2
Portland, ME;52;42;46;43;Cooler, p.m. rain;E;10;88%;93%;2
Portland, OR;73;48;66;44;Partly sunny;NNW;6;50%;24%;7
Providence, RI;62;46;59;51;Morning rain;SSE;8;85%;89%;2
Raleigh, NC;85;65;75;48;Thunderstorms;WNW;13;79%;70%;3
Reno, NV;82;48;80;45;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;9;26%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;80;64;73;48;Thunderstorms;WNW;12;77%;85%;3
Roswell, NM;89;55;81;56;Breezy with sunshine;S;14;49%;12%;11
Sacramento, CA;86;52;86;55;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;5;54%;0%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;73;56;74;46;A heavy p.m. t-storm;ESE;12;53%;79%;7
San Antonio, TX;87;60;83;58;Sunny;E;9;48%;2%;11
San Diego, CA;68;57;70;57;Mostly cloudy;W;7;71%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;67;51;67;52;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;71%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;85;67;85;55;Showers and t-storms;WNW;14;59%;59%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;47;63;45;Partly sunny;SSE;10;54%;32%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;72;37;60;37;Mostly cloudy;E;7;38%;73%;5
Spokane, WA;66;46;63;41;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;8;46%;64%;5
Springfield, IL;63;48;66;44;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;17;42%;12%;8
St. Louis, MO;62;49;68;48;Sunny, breezy, nice;NW;14;39%;18%;9
Tampa, FL;83;71;81;62;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;11;79%;57%;4
Toledo, OH;60;47;60;37;A shower in the a.m.;NW;14;67%;55%;8
Tucson, AZ;94;63;97;63;Very hot;WSW;6;16%;0%;11
Tulsa, OK;79;48;78;59;Mostly sunny;S;4;46%;55%;9
Vero Beach, FL;84;68;87;65;A p.m. t-storm;W;15;61%;66%;8
Washington, DC;76;61;72;50;Thunderstorms;WNW;11;74%;87%;2
Wichita, KS;73;46;75;56;Partly sunny;S;8;47%;55%;8
Wilmington, DE;69;57;71;48;Heavy rain, t-storm;WNW;12;80%;90%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.