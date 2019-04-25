By Associated Press

US Forecast for Friday, April 26, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;67;50;60;47;Cooler with rain;SE;9;71%;90%;2

Albuquerque, NM;79;53;78;54;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;40%;28%;11

Anchorage, AK;48;30;50;32;Sunny;NE;4;54%;5%;4

Asheville, NC;74;57;63;43;Cooler with rain;NW;15;67%;69%;5

Atlanta, GA;77;61;72;48;A morning t-storm;NW;15;56%;55%;9

Atlantic City, NJ;58;55;67;51;Rain;W;14;87%;89%;3

Austin, TX;85;60;80;58;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;47%;2%;11

Baltimore, MD;71;60;71;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;9;79%;89%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;77;59;81;53;Partly sunny;NNE;7;58%;2%;11

Billings, MT;58;42;59;40;Showers, mainly late;WNW;7;61%;95%;3

Birmingham, AL;74;59;73;46;Decreasing clouds;NW;12;52%;15%;10

Bismarck, ND;60;27;60;35;Mostly cloudy;E;7;33%;80%;4

Boise, ID;74;50;68;39;Partly sunny;NNW;11;37%;5%;8

Boston, MA;57;47;53;51;Rain in the morning;SE;10;87%;88%;2

Bridgeport, CT;62;49;60;49;Rain and a t-storm;S;8;87%;88%;2

Buffalo, NY;64;52;59;37;Periods of rain;W;12;90%;79%;2

Burlington, VT;59;44;55;45;Periods of rain;SE;13;66%;91%;2

Caribou, ME;45;32;56;41;A little p.m. rain;SE;8;60%;86%;2

Casper, WY;62;35;70;37;A p.m. t-storm;NW;18;50%;85%;7

Charleston, SC;82;70;80;56;Thunderstorms;NW;14;72%;65%;5

Charleston, WV;81;61;63;43;Cooler with rain;WNW;10;71%;78%;2

Charlotte, NC;81;62;72;48;Showers and t-storms;WNW;13;68%;60%;6

Cheyenne, WY;59;37;70;41;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;12;42%;82%;8

Chicago, IL;63;49;62;41;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;15;43%;14%;8

Cleveland, OH;59;53;55;39;Morning rain;WNW;16;77%;67%;2

Columbia, SC;86;65;79;50;Showers and t-storms;WNW;14;60%;59%;5

Columbus, OH;65;52;61;39;Morning rain;WNW;15;69%;66%;4

Concord, NH;66;40;47;43;Periods of rain;E;8;88%;90%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;55;78;56;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;9;43%;3%;10

Denver, CO;65;45;74;48;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;38%;65%;8

Des Moines, IA;64;42;63;46;Clouds and sun;SSW;13;37%;72%;8

Detroit, MI;59;47;61;36;Rain and drizzle;NW;13;61%;57%;7

Dodge City, KS;74;44;77;56;Partly sunny;S;17;44%;55%;9

Duluth, MN;71;39;53;33;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;12;52%;1%;6

El Paso, TX;88;61;92;64;Sunshine and warm;SSE;8;20%;2%;11

Fairbanks, AK;49;21;47;22;Partly sunny, chilly;NW;5;42%;1%;4

Fargo, ND;64;36;57;33;Clouds and sun;E;10;39%;27%;7

Grand Junction, CO;77;51;75;47;A t-storm in spots;E;10;38%;64%;6

Grand Rapids, MI;69;49;61;35;Mostly sunny;NNW;13;51%;5%;8

Hartford, CT;68;49;60;49;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;7;82%;88%;2

Helena, MT;61;41;57;39;Cooler;WSW;10;49%;79%;2

Honolulu, HI;87;71;86;70;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;9;58%;66%;12

Houston, TX;83;65;85;62;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;8;48%;2%;11

Indianapolis, IN;63;49;63;41;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;15;57%;60%;9

Jackson, MS;74;59;75;51;Sun and some clouds;N;10;60%;9%;10

Jacksonville, FL;86;68;85;56;Thunderstorms;NNW;13;69%;66%;9

Juneau, AK;44;36;51;31;A shower in the a.m.;E;6;65%;61%;1

Kansas City, MO;75;50;71;58;Clouds and sunshine;SE;7;35%;67%;9

Knoxville, TN;75;60;69;44;Not as warm;WNW;12;57%;60%;5

Las Vegas, NV;95;69;96;69;Mostly sunny and hot;W;9;18%;0%;10

Lexington, KY;75;55;65;43;Partly sunny;WNW;15;57%;30%;9

Little Rock, AR;71;53;78;53;Sunny and pleasant;S;8;43%;3%;10

Long Beach, CA;73;58;71;58;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;69%;0%;9

Los Angeles, CA;77;56;74;56;Fog to sun;SSW;6;72%;0%;9

Louisville, KY;76;54;67;43;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;15;54%;31%;9

Madison, WI;67;44;61;36;Partly sunny;WNW;14;43%;25%;8

Memphis, TN;67;55;74;53;Mostly sunny;N;12;51%;4%;10

Miami, FL;84;75;88;71;Partly sunny;WSW;12;63%;47%;10

Milwaukee, WI;63;48;60;37;Mostly sunny, breezy;NE;17;43%;11%;8

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;72;42;60;35;Partly sunny, cooler;NNE;14;35%;61%;7

Mobile, AL;74;63;81;53;Decreasing clouds;N;9;54%;1%;11

Montgomery, AL;74;59;73;48;Decreasing clouds;NNW;10;64%;8%;10

Mt. Washington, NH;37;28;36;33;Windy with rain;ESE;32;92%;93%;2

Nashville, TN;76;56;73;43;Decreasing clouds;NW;14;50%;19%;9

New Orleans, LA;74;65;80;61;Partly sunny;NNE;9;61%;2%;11

New York, NY;64;51;64;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;9;81%;88%;2

Newark, NJ;65;52;64;48;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;8;80%;88%;2

Norfolk, VA;78;67;78;53;Thunderstorms;WNW;13;72%;76%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;77;49;75;57;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;50%;44%;10

Olympia, WA;65;42;62;40;Partly sunny;WSW;11;55%;32%;7

Omaha, NE;73;44;64;53;Mostly cloudy;ESE;9;36%;72%;4

Orlando, FL;87;70;83;63;Thunderstorms;W;14;74%;65%;4

Philadelphia, PA;68;56;72;48;Heavy rain, t-storm;W;11;77%;89%;2

Phoenix, AZ;98;71;100;72;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;15%;0%;10

Pittsburgh, PA;64;59;64;39;Periods of rain;WNW;12;75%;76%;2

Portland, ME;52;42;46;43;Cooler, p.m. rain;E;10;88%;93%;2

Portland, OR;73;48;66;44;Partly sunny;NNW;6;50%;24%;7

Providence, RI;62;46;59;51;Morning rain;SSE;8;85%;89%;2

Raleigh, NC;85;65;75;48;Thunderstorms;WNW;13;79%;70%;3

Reno, NV;82;48;80;45;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;9;26%;0%;9

Richmond, VA;80;64;73;48;Thunderstorms;WNW;12;77%;85%;3

Roswell, NM;89;55;81;56;Breezy with sunshine;S;14;49%;12%;11

Sacramento, CA;86;52;86;55;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;5;54%;0%;9

Salt Lake City, UT;73;56;74;46;A heavy p.m. t-storm;ESE;12;53%;79%;7

San Antonio, TX;87;60;83;58;Sunny;E;9;48%;2%;11

San Diego, CA;68;57;70;57;Mostly cloudy;W;7;71%;0%;9

San Francisco, CA;67;51;67;52;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;71%;0%;9

Savannah, GA;85;67;85;55;Showers and t-storms;WNW;14;59%;59%;9

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;47;63;45;Partly sunny;SSE;10;54%;32%;7

Sioux Falls, SD;72;37;60;37;Mostly cloudy;E;7;38%;73%;5

Spokane, WA;66;46;63;41;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;8;46%;64%;5

Springfield, IL;63;48;66;44;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;17;42%;12%;8

St. Louis, MO;62;49;68;48;Sunny, breezy, nice;NW;14;39%;18%;9

Tampa, FL;83;71;81;62;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;11;79%;57%;4

Toledo, OH;60;47;60;37;A shower in the a.m.;NW;14;67%;55%;8

Tucson, AZ;94;63;97;63;Very hot;WSW;6;16%;0%;11

Tulsa, OK;79;48;78;59;Mostly sunny;S;4;46%;55%;9

Vero Beach, FL;84;68;87;65;A p.m. t-storm;W;15;61%;66%;8

Washington, DC;76;61;72;50;Thunderstorms;WNW;11;74%;87%;2

Wichita, KS;73;46;75;56;Partly sunny;S;8;47%;55%;8

Wilmington, DE;69;57;71;48;Heavy rain, t-storm;WNW;12;80%;90%;3

