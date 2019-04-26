By Associated Press

US Forecast for Saturday, April 27, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;58;45;48;38;Mostly cloudy, windy;WNW;16;66%;54%;2

Albuquerque, NM;77;54;81;52;Sunny and warm;E;9;23%;0%;11

Anchorage, AK;50;32;52;33;Plenty of sun;ESE;4;54%;0%;4

Asheville, NC;64;43;74;52;Warmer with sunshine;WSW;9;38%;17%;10

Atlanta, GA;72;48;77;57;Sunny and pleasant;SW;6;37%;27%;10

Atlantic City, NJ;64;52;64;51;Mostly sunny, windy;WSW;17;40%;19%;9

Austin, TX;82;60;85;63;Sunshine;SSE;8;50%;2%;11

Baltimore, MD;70;50;67;54;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;19;32%;55%;9

Baton Rouge, LA;80;53;82;56;Sunlit and beautiful;SSW;8;51%;4%;11

Billings, MT;55;40;64;38;Rather cloudy;NW;9;41%;66%;4

Birmingham, AL;73;46;78;58;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;7;42%;27%;10

Bismarck, ND;59;36;45;35;Low clouds;SSE;10;57%;72%;2

Boise, ID;66;40;70;34;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;33%;1%;8

Boston, MA;49;48;57;43;Clearing and windy;W;21;58%;45%;4

Bridgeport, CT;55;48;55;41;Windy;NNW;20;53%;33%;4

Buffalo, NY;61;37;44;34;Partly sunny, chilly;SSW;18;71%;64%;5

Burlington, VT;54;45;50;34;Windy, a.m. showers;W;16;60%;97%;2

Caribou, ME;54;40;54;38;Rain tapering off;SW;11;84%;92%;1

Casper, WY;65;34;66;39;Breezy with some sun;SW;17;41%;27%;8

Charleston, SC;80;56;76;62;Sunny and beautiful;SSW;8;38%;2%;10

Charleston, WV;63;43;68;55;Sun, then clouds;S;7;44%;66%;9

Charlotte, NC;72;48;76;58;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;7;38%;2%;10

Cheyenne, WY;71;39;64;40;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;12;34%;37%;9

Chicago, IL;61;42;46;35;Periods of rain;NNE;14;65%;89%;2

Cleveland, OH;53;40;49;38;Variable cloudiness;NNE;17;55%;80%;7

Columbia, SC;79;50;80;55;Sunny and nice;SSW;6;33%;3%;10

Columbus, OH;59;40;57;42;A p.m. shower or two;SSE;8;47%;87%;9

Concord, NH;46;40;53;34;Clearing and windy;W;16;62%;27%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;78;59;84;60;Breezy with sunshine;S;16;55%;30%;10

Denver, CO;78;47;70;50;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;7;33%;40%;9

Des Moines, IA;65;45;56;30;Rain tapering off;NNE;20;75%;76%;2

Detroit, MI;60;35;54;35;Increasing clouds;ENE;9;45%;76%;7

Dodge City, KS;77;54;73;39;Mostly sunny, breezy;E;22;36%;18%;9

Duluth, MN;56;34;47;29;Cloudy and cold;N;6;51%;17%;2

El Paso, TX;92;63;92;63;Sunny and very warm;W;7;16%;0%;11

Fairbanks, AK;49;23;51;26;Plenty of sunshine;N;4;37%;0%;4

Fargo, ND;55;33;33;33;Cloudy;E;8;67%;27%;3

Grand Junction, CO;81;48;76;53;Partly sunny;SSE;9;40%;47%;9

Grand Rapids, MI;61;34;47;30;Bit of rain, snow;NNE;6;53%;87%;2

Hartford, CT;59;48;54;40;Windy;NW;17;56%;18%;5

Helena, MT;56;38;56;31;Showers around;W;14;48%;89%;4

Honolulu, HI;85;70;86;69;Afternoon showers;N;6;62%;83%;6

Houston, TX;86;63;84;65;Plenty of sunshine;S;9;58%;3%;11

Indianapolis, IN;63;41;57;38;A little p.m. rain;SSW;8;56%;86%;6

Jackson, MS;76;51;80;57;Mostly sunny, nice;S;9;51%;13%;10

Jacksonville, FL;83;56;81;56;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;7;41%;3%;11

Juneau, AK;53;31;54;31;Sunny;E;5;50%;0%;4

Kansas City, MO;72;55;71;38;A morning t-storm;NNE;20;53%;57%;8

Knoxville, TN;70;44;72;59;Sunshine and nice;SSW;6;45%;44%;10

Las Vegas, NV;96;68;93;67;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;7;19%;3%;10

Lexington, KY;65;43;65;49;Sun, then clouds;SSW;7;53%;65%;9

Little Rock, AR;77;53;78;52;Nice with some sun;WSW;11;56%;65%;9

Long Beach, CA;72;58;69;57;Low clouds breaking;WNW;6;70%;1%;9

Los Angeles, CA;71;56;70;55;Low clouds breaking;S;6;79%;1%;9

Louisville, KY;68;45;66;45;Inc. clouds;SSW;8;50%;44%;9

Madison, WI;61;35;42;25;Afternoon snow;N;12;68%;93%;2

Memphis, TN;74;53;76;53;Clouds limiting sun;SW;14;50%;44%;4

Miami, FL;89;71;84;74;Partly sunny;ENE;9;57%;34%;11

Milwaukee, WI;62;35;36;30;Cloudy with snow;NNE;11;75%;94%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;59;36;36;32;Colder with snow;WSW;10;72%;67%;2

Mobile, AL;80;52;78;57;Sunny and pleasant;S;8;50%;3%;11

Montgomery, AL;75;47;75;52;Sunny and pleasant;SW;5;46%;8%;10

Mt. Washington, NH;31;25;35;15;A snow squall;W;36;98%;91%;2

Nashville, TN;73;43;73;52;Inc. clouds;SW;8;46%;40%;9

New Orleans, LA;80;61;80;62;Sunny and pleasant;S;9;53%;4%;11

New York, NY;60;50;59;46;Windy;N;23;40%;20%;4

Newark, NJ;58;48;57;44;Partly sunny, windy;N;19;43%;25%;4

Norfolk, VA;79;53;72;58;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;15;35%;9%;9

Oklahoma City, OK;76;58;83;48;A t-storm around;NE;15;52%;73%;10

Olympia, WA;63;39;57;32;A brief shower;SW;13;50%;59%;4

Omaha, NE;66;53;62;35;A little a.m. rain;NE;24;57%;59%;3

Orlando, FL;87;62;85;63;Sunny;ESE;9;39%;3%;11

Philadelphia, PA;67;48;63;50;Mostly sunny, windy;SSW;16;35%;29%;8

Phoenix, AZ;100;71;96;70;Sunny and hot;WSW;6;13%;2%;10

Pittsburgh, PA;63;39;57;43;Windy;SSW;16;45%;67%;8

Portland, ME;45;42;55;40;Mostly cloudy, windy;WSW;16;76%;38%;4

Portland, OR;67;44;58;37;Partial sunshine;NW;7;53%;29%;5

Providence, RI;54;50;56;42;Windy;WNW;17;60%;57%;5

Raleigh, NC;76;49;74;56;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;8;44%;25%;10

Reno, NV;80;47;78;45;Mostly sunny, warm;W;8;26%;1%;9

Richmond, VA;77;48;72;55;Mostly sunny;SW;12;30%;55%;9

Roswell, NM;83;55;92;56;Sunny and warmer;SW;8;26%;4%;11

Sacramento, CA;87;55;83;50;Mostly sunny;S;5;53%;0%;9

Salt Lake City, UT;74;47;69;46;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;40%;6%;9

San Antonio, TX;84;59;88;64;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;9;52%;0%;11

San Diego, CA;67;58;69;57;Low clouds breaking;WNW;7;67%;0%;5

San Francisco, CA;70;52;65;52;Mostly sunny;SW;10;74%;0%;9

Savannah, GA;80;52;79;55;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;6;40%;2%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;45;54;40;Cooler with a shower;SE;10;58%;60%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;58;36;48;32;A little p.m. rain;SSE;19;72%;78%;2

Spokane, WA;64;41;52;35;Cooler;WNW;13;41%;44%;4

Springfield, IL;67;46;63;33;A shower or t-storm;N;17;65%;66%;2

St. Louis, MO;67;47;70;39;A shower or t-storm;NW;12;58%;61%;2

Tampa, FL;79;61;86;64;Plenty of sunshine;NE;6;45%;5%;11

Toledo, OH;60;37;53;34;Occasional p.m. rain;NE;8;49%;88%;6

Tucson, AZ;97;63;95;61;Sunny and hot;SSW;7;13%;0%;11

Tulsa, OK;78;60;81;45;A t-storm around;NNE;12;51%;55%;8

Vero Beach, FL;85;66;83;65;Mostly sunny;ESE;14;51%;30%;11

Washington, DC;72;50;68;53;Mostly sunny, windy;SW;18;34%;25%;9

Wichita, KS;75;56;73;42;A morning t-storm;NE;17;48%;58%;9

Wilmington, DE;68;48;63;49;Mostly sunny, windy;SSW;16;37%;28%;9

