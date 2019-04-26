US Forecast for Saturday, April 27, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;58;45;48;38;Mostly cloudy, windy;WNW;16;66%;54%;2
Albuquerque, NM;77;54;81;52;Sunny and warm;E;9;23%;0%;11
Anchorage, AK;50;32;52;33;Plenty of sun;ESE;4;54%;0%;4
Asheville, NC;64;43;74;52;Warmer with sunshine;WSW;9;38%;17%;10
Atlanta, GA;72;48;77;57;Sunny and pleasant;SW;6;37%;27%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;64;52;64;51;Mostly sunny, windy;WSW;17;40%;19%;9
Austin, TX;82;60;85;63;Sunshine;SSE;8;50%;2%;11
Baltimore, MD;70;50;67;54;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;19;32%;55%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;80;53;82;56;Sunlit and beautiful;SSW;8;51%;4%;11
Billings, MT;55;40;64;38;Rather cloudy;NW;9;41%;66%;4
Birmingham, AL;73;46;78;58;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;7;42%;27%;10
Bismarck, ND;59;36;45;35;Low clouds;SSE;10;57%;72%;2
Boise, ID;66;40;70;34;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;33%;1%;8
Boston, MA;49;48;57;43;Clearing and windy;W;21;58%;45%;4
Bridgeport, CT;55;48;55;41;Windy;NNW;20;53%;33%;4
Buffalo, NY;61;37;44;34;Partly sunny, chilly;SSW;18;71%;64%;5
Burlington, VT;54;45;50;34;Windy, a.m. showers;W;16;60%;97%;2
Caribou, ME;54;40;54;38;Rain tapering off;SW;11;84%;92%;1
Casper, WY;65;34;66;39;Breezy with some sun;SW;17;41%;27%;8
Charleston, SC;80;56;76;62;Sunny and beautiful;SSW;8;38%;2%;10
Charleston, WV;63;43;68;55;Sun, then clouds;S;7;44%;66%;9
Charlotte, NC;72;48;76;58;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;7;38%;2%;10
Cheyenne, WY;71;39;64;40;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;12;34%;37%;9
Chicago, IL;61;42;46;35;Periods of rain;NNE;14;65%;89%;2
Cleveland, OH;53;40;49;38;Variable cloudiness;NNE;17;55%;80%;7
Columbia, SC;79;50;80;55;Sunny and nice;SSW;6;33%;3%;10
Columbus, OH;59;40;57;42;A p.m. shower or two;SSE;8;47%;87%;9
Concord, NH;46;40;53;34;Clearing and windy;W;16;62%;27%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;78;59;84;60;Breezy with sunshine;S;16;55%;30%;10
Denver, CO;78;47;70;50;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;7;33%;40%;9
Des Moines, IA;65;45;56;30;Rain tapering off;NNE;20;75%;76%;2
Detroit, MI;60;35;54;35;Increasing clouds;ENE;9;45%;76%;7
Dodge City, KS;77;54;73;39;Mostly sunny, breezy;E;22;36%;18%;9
Duluth, MN;56;34;47;29;Cloudy and cold;N;6;51%;17%;2
El Paso, TX;92;63;92;63;Sunny and very warm;W;7;16%;0%;11
Fairbanks, AK;49;23;51;26;Plenty of sunshine;N;4;37%;0%;4
Fargo, ND;55;33;33;33;Cloudy;E;8;67%;27%;3
Grand Junction, CO;81;48;76;53;Partly sunny;SSE;9;40%;47%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;61;34;47;30;Bit of rain, snow;NNE;6;53%;87%;2
Hartford, CT;59;48;54;40;Windy;NW;17;56%;18%;5
Helena, MT;56;38;56;31;Showers around;W;14;48%;89%;4
Honolulu, HI;85;70;86;69;Afternoon showers;N;6;62%;83%;6
Houston, TX;86;63;84;65;Plenty of sunshine;S;9;58%;3%;11
Indianapolis, IN;63;41;57;38;A little p.m. rain;SSW;8;56%;86%;6
Jackson, MS;76;51;80;57;Mostly sunny, nice;S;9;51%;13%;10
Jacksonville, FL;83;56;81;56;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;7;41%;3%;11
Juneau, AK;53;31;54;31;Sunny;E;5;50%;0%;4
Kansas City, MO;72;55;71;38;A morning t-storm;NNE;20;53%;57%;8
Knoxville, TN;70;44;72;59;Sunshine and nice;SSW;6;45%;44%;10
Las Vegas, NV;96;68;93;67;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;7;19%;3%;10
Lexington, KY;65;43;65;49;Sun, then clouds;SSW;7;53%;65%;9
Little Rock, AR;77;53;78;52;Nice with some sun;WSW;11;56%;65%;9
Long Beach, CA;72;58;69;57;Low clouds breaking;WNW;6;70%;1%;9
Los Angeles, CA;71;56;70;55;Low clouds breaking;S;6;79%;1%;9
Louisville, KY;68;45;66;45;Inc. clouds;SSW;8;50%;44%;9
Madison, WI;61;35;42;25;Afternoon snow;N;12;68%;93%;2
Memphis, TN;74;53;76;53;Clouds limiting sun;SW;14;50%;44%;4
Miami, FL;89;71;84;74;Partly sunny;ENE;9;57%;34%;11
Milwaukee, WI;62;35;36;30;Cloudy with snow;NNE;11;75%;94%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;59;36;36;32;Colder with snow;WSW;10;72%;67%;2
Mobile, AL;80;52;78;57;Sunny and pleasant;S;8;50%;3%;11
Montgomery, AL;75;47;75;52;Sunny and pleasant;SW;5;46%;8%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;31;25;35;15;A snow squall;W;36;98%;91%;2
Nashville, TN;73;43;73;52;Inc. clouds;SW;8;46%;40%;9
New Orleans, LA;80;61;80;62;Sunny and pleasant;S;9;53%;4%;11
New York, NY;60;50;59;46;Windy;N;23;40%;20%;4
Newark, NJ;58;48;57;44;Partly sunny, windy;N;19;43%;25%;4
Norfolk, VA;79;53;72;58;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;15;35%;9%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;76;58;83;48;A t-storm around;NE;15;52%;73%;10
Olympia, WA;63;39;57;32;A brief shower;SW;13;50%;59%;4
Omaha, NE;66;53;62;35;A little a.m. rain;NE;24;57%;59%;3
Orlando, FL;87;62;85;63;Sunny;ESE;9;39%;3%;11
Philadelphia, PA;67;48;63;50;Mostly sunny, windy;SSW;16;35%;29%;8
Phoenix, AZ;100;71;96;70;Sunny and hot;WSW;6;13%;2%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;63;39;57;43;Windy;SSW;16;45%;67%;8
Portland, ME;45;42;55;40;Mostly cloudy, windy;WSW;16;76%;38%;4
Portland, OR;67;44;58;37;Partial sunshine;NW;7;53%;29%;5
Providence, RI;54;50;56;42;Windy;WNW;17;60%;57%;5
Raleigh, NC;76;49;74;56;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;8;44%;25%;10
Reno, NV;80;47;78;45;Mostly sunny, warm;W;8;26%;1%;9
Richmond, VA;77;48;72;55;Mostly sunny;SW;12;30%;55%;9
Roswell, NM;83;55;92;56;Sunny and warmer;SW;8;26%;4%;11
Sacramento, CA;87;55;83;50;Mostly sunny;S;5;53%;0%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;74;47;69;46;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;40%;6%;9
San Antonio, TX;84;59;88;64;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;9;52%;0%;11
San Diego, CA;67;58;69;57;Low clouds breaking;WNW;7;67%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;70;52;65;52;Mostly sunny;SW;10;74%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;80;52;79;55;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;6;40%;2%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;45;54;40;Cooler with a shower;SE;10;58%;60%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;58;36;48;32;A little p.m. rain;SSE;19;72%;78%;2
Spokane, WA;64;41;52;35;Cooler;WNW;13;41%;44%;4
Springfield, IL;67;46;63;33;A shower or t-storm;N;17;65%;66%;2
St. Louis, MO;67;47;70;39;A shower or t-storm;NW;12;58%;61%;2
Tampa, FL;79;61;86;64;Plenty of sunshine;NE;6;45%;5%;11
Toledo, OH;60;37;53;34;Occasional p.m. rain;NE;8;49%;88%;6
Tucson, AZ;97;63;95;61;Sunny and hot;SSW;7;13%;0%;11
Tulsa, OK;78;60;81;45;A t-storm around;NNE;12;51%;55%;8
Vero Beach, FL;85;66;83;65;Mostly sunny;ESE;14;51%;30%;11
Washington, DC;72;50;68;53;Mostly sunny, windy;SW;18;34%;25%;9
Wichita, KS;75;56;73;42;A morning t-storm;NE;17;48%;58%;9
Wilmington, DE;68;48;63;49;Mostly sunny, windy;SSW;16;37%;28%;9
