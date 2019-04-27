US Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;46;37;51;29;A little rain;WNW;8;56%;59%;2
Albuquerque, NM;81;53;81;53;Partly sunny;W;15;19%;3%;11
Anchorage, AK;53;34;54;36;Mostly sunny;SE;5;50%;0%;4
Asheville, NC;73;52;75;53;Nice with some sun;NNE;9;57%;26%;10
Atlanta, GA;77;56;79;60;Periods of sun;W;7;55%;32%;5
Atlantic City, NJ;66;52;62;45;Rain, breezy;NNW;14;65%;64%;3
Austin, TX;86;65;85;67;Low clouds breaking;SSE;9;64%;27%;10
Baltimore, MD;67;55;70;46;A shower or two;N;9;54%;57%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;83;57;84;60;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;5;57%;2%;11
Billings, MT;63;37;45;29;A little rain, windy;NNW;25;50%;81%;3
Birmingham, AL;79;57;80;59;Clouds and sunshine;ENE;6;60%;26%;5
Bismarck, ND;48;35;50;30;Spotty showers;W;15;64%;88%;2
Boise, ID;70;33;57;33;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;11;38%;10%;8
Boston, MA;55;42;53;40;A little rain;NW;8;51%;56%;3
Bridgeport, CT;52;40;50;36;Periods of rain;NW;8;65%;67%;3
Buffalo, NY;43;35;49;30;Decreasing clouds;NE;10;56%;27%;5
Burlington, VT;49;34;51;32;Rather cloudy;WNW;8;43%;10%;3
Caribou, ME;52;36;48;29;Sunny intervals;NW;10;58%;35%;3
Casper, WY;65;39;50;21;Cooler;NE;16;48%;39%;7
Charleston, SC;75;62;81;64;Partly sunny;SSW;10;50%;6%;10
Charleston, WV;69;54;65;44;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;8;62%;56%;3
Charlotte, NC;76;57;81;58;Clouds and sunshine;NE;8;49%;34%;10
Cheyenne, WY;59;40;64;23;Cooler in the p.m.;N;14;37%;44%;8
Chicago, IL;44;34;49;43;Lots of sun, chilly;E;10;47%;72%;8
Cleveland, OH;48;39;49;41;Turning sunny;ENE;16;63%;30%;8
Columbia, SC;81;55;86;59;Sun and some clouds;SSW;9;39%;23%;10
Columbus, OH;58;41;58;41;Turning sunny, cool;ENE;11;58%;20%;9
Concord, NH;48;33;56;29;A little rain;NW;7;49%;57%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;64;82;64;Sun and clouds;S;14;65%;6%;10
Denver, CO;69;49;74;31;A t-storm around;NNE;8;34%;74%;8
Des Moines, IA;50;30;56;46;Partly sunny;SE;12;55%;78%;8
Detroit, MI;53;36;54;38;Turning sunny;ENE;9;46%;36%;8
Dodge City, KS;71;39;74;46;Clouds and sun;SE;20;49%;38%;8
Duluth, MN;55;30;46;35;Becoming cloudy;ENE;7;51%;69%;4
El Paso, TX;92;63;91;62;Mostly sunny, warm;W;10;13%;0%;11
Fairbanks, AK;52;27;57;29;Sunshine;NE;5;31%;2%;4
Fargo, ND;55;36;44;35;A little rain;SE;16;58%;86%;2
Grand Junction, CO;77;52;75;46;A t-storm in spots;NE;11;40%;73%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;47;31;57;40;Mostly sunny;SE;6;43%;27%;8
Hartford, CT;53;39;50;34;Spotty showers;NW;6;60%;62%;2
Helena, MT;60;31;37;23;Bit of rain, snow;NE;19;51%;67%;2
Honolulu, HI;82;66;84;67;A heavy shower;N;4;66%;61%;11
Houston, TX;85;65;83;68;Clouds and sun;SSE;11;65%;25%;11
Indianapolis, IN;56;40;59;46;Turning sunny;ESE;9;56%;59%;9
Jackson, MS;81;58;81;57;Clouds and sun;S;4;65%;26%;5
Jacksonville, FL;81;58;86;63;Mostly sunny;SE;7;54%;3%;11
Juneau, AK;57;31;56;32;Sunny;E;5;51%;0%;4
Kansas City, MO;77;38;65;57;Mostly sunny, cooler;SE;12;53%;85%;9
Knoxville, TN;73;59;75;51;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;55%;27%;7
Las Vegas, NV;94;66;91;67;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;9;17%;30%;10
Lexington, KY;66;53;64;49;Clouds and sun;ENE;9;64%;18%;9
Little Rock, AR;79;55;68;58;Cooler;SE;8;65%;14%;4
Long Beach, CA;68;58;69;59;Morning mist;SW;5;66%;75%;8
Los Angeles, CA;69;55;70;56;Mist in the morning;SW;5;70%;75%;9
Louisville, KY;66;48;65;50;Clouds and sun;E;8;57%;14%;8
Madison, WI;41;25;53;40;Mostly sunny;SE;7;43%;66%;8
Memphis, TN;77;55;72;61;Partly sunny;SE;8;61%;9%;6
Miami, FL;84;74;84;74;Partly sunny;NE;9;62%;37%;11
Milwaukee, WI;40;32;51;40;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;43%;58%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;51;34;53;41;A shower in the p.m.;SE;10;42%;83%;4
Mobile, AL;76;57;81;59;Mostly sunny, nice;S;6;59%;2%;11
Montgomery, AL;77;52;79;57;Nice with some sun;S;5;62%;27%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;30;12;24;11;Mostly cloudy, windy;NW;36;83%;20%;2
Nashville, TN;76;56;71;53;Partly sunny;E;7;51%;10%;10
New Orleans, LA;81;61;81;64;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;56%;3%;11
New York, NY;59;46;52;41;Periods of rain;NW;8;62%;66%;2
Newark, NJ;57;43;51;38;Periods of rain;NW;8;67%;67%;2
Norfolk, VA;72;58;81;54;Clouds and sun;NNE;11;47%;32%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;82;49;75;65;Not as warm;S;12;72%;25%;3
Olympia, WA;57;30;63;35;Clouds and sun;NE;6;50%;20%;7
Omaha, NE;59;35;59;46;A t-storm in spots;SE;17;55%;81%;8
Orlando, FL;87;66;89;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;50%;5%;11
Philadelphia, PA;65;50;61;40;Periods of rain;NNW;9;58%;65%;2
Phoenix, AZ;97;69;96;72;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;7;17%;27%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;59;44;58;40;Morning rain;NE;9;57%;66%;5
Portland, ME;52;38;54;37;A little p.m. rain;NW;9;48%;58%;3
Portland, OR;58;35;65;39;Partly sunny;N;7;46%;11%;7
Providence, RI;55;40;52;37;Spotty showers;WNW;6;57%;62%;2
Raleigh, NC;74;55;81;54;Partly sunny;NNE;9;48%;32%;10
Reno, NV;78;46;72;40;Partly sunny;NE;7;25%;2%;9
Richmond, VA;73;54;78;46;Partly sunny;NNE;12;49%;30%;6
Roswell, NM;93;55;94;58;Mostly sunny;SW;11;25%;9%;11
Sacramento, CA;78;51;79;50;Partly sunny;WSW;5;55%;2%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;70;48;58;41;Cooler;NNE;13;39%;18%;9
San Antonio, TX;87;65;86;67;Low clouds breaking;SE;10;67%;9%;10
San Diego, CA;67;58;69;60;Misty in the morning;WSW;7;64%;75%;9
San Francisco, CA;62;52;64;51;Partly sunny;WSW;9;71%;2%;9
Savannah, GA;79;57;84;63;Mostly sunny;S;7;46%;5%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;40;61;43;Clouds and sun;NNE;9;50%;36%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;47;33;55;39;A t-storm in spots;SE;18;61%;72%;7
Spokane, WA;52;35;55;31;Partly sunny;ENE;7;35%;30%;6
Springfield, IL;62;34;62;49;Mostly sunny;SE;11;55%;78%;9
St. Louis, MO;76;40;63;53;Mostly sunny;SE;8;55%;60%;9
Tampa, FL;86;65;88;66;Mostly sunny;NE;6;61%;4%;11
Toledo, OH;54;36;55;39;Clearing and cool;ESE;7;54%;39%;8
Tucson, AZ;95;62;93;66;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;13%;6%;11
Tulsa, OK;84;47;73;65;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;70%;55%;5
Vero Beach, FL;84;66;84;68;Mostly sunny;E;11;59%;27%;11
Washington, DC;70;53;73;44;Clouds and sun;NNE;10;51%;51%;4
Wichita, KS;72;42;68;58;Not as warm;S;13;57%;75%;9
Wilmington, DE;66;50;63;40;Rain at times;NNW;11;57%;64%;2
