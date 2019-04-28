US Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;50;31;58;41;Partly sunny;SE;4;36%;74%;8
Albuquerque, NM;82;53;77;48;A t-storm in spots;ESE;12;24%;64%;7
Anchorage, AK;53;37;51;41;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;52%;65%;3
Asheville, NC;76;52;74;55;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;8;58%;3%;10
Atlanta, GA;81;60;85;60;Partly sunny;SSE;7;55%;6%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;60;45;58;52;Sun, then clouds;ESE;11;49%;66%;9
Austin, TX;84;66;84;72;Some sun returning;SSE;8;66%;58%;9
Baltimore, MD;70;46;65;57;Inc. clouds;SSE;5;41%;59%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;84;61;86;66;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;8;61%;29%;11
Billings, MT;45;29;42;32;A passing shower;ENE;10;53%;78%;2
Birmingham, AL;81;60;86;59;Partly sunny;S;7;51%;3%;10
Bismarck, ND;40;30;42;27;Mostly cloudy;N;13;66%;41%;2
Boise, ID;57;33;57;32;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;39%;24%;6
Boston, MA;55;41;58;44;Inc. clouds;SSW;7;34%;59%;8
Bridgeport, CT;49;38;57;45;Inc. clouds;SSE;7;42%;73%;8
Buffalo, NY;49;29;51;39;A little p.m. rain;ESE;8;49%;83%;6
Burlington, VT;51;33;52;37;Clouds rolling in;SSE;7;35%;44%;8
Caribou, ME;42;28;45;28;Partly sunny, chilly;WNW;16;37%;2%;7
Casper, WY;49;21;40;26;A bit of p.m. snow;E;15;56%;93%;3
Charleston, SC;82;63;81;64;Partly sunny, nice;SE;7;65%;3%;10
Charleston, WV;65;43;84;61;Warmer;SSE;8;52%;30%;9
Charlotte, NC;83;57;77;61;Nice with some sun;SE;6;51%;8%;7
Cheyenne, WY;67;23;31;26;Mostly cloudy, snow;SE;10;76%;95%;2
Chicago, IL;47;41;51;43;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;11;81%;86%;2
Cleveland, OH;48;39;55;46;Afternoon rain;SSW;12;62%;88%;4
Columbia, SC;87;60;87;61;Warm with some sun;SSE;6;50%;6%;10
Columbus, OH;56;40;71;56;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;9;64%;80%;3
Concord, NH;56;30;57;37;Inc. clouds;NNE;8;34%;66%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;63;80;69;Mostly cloudy;SSE;16;70%;44%;3
Denver, CO;75;31;40;33;Rain and snow shower;NNW;7;81%;89%;3
Des Moines, IA;55;45;63;44;Mostly cloudy;NNW;10;67%;71%;5
Detroit, MI;54;37;47;40;Chilly with rain;ENE;10;65%;75%;2
Dodge City, KS;75;47;63;41;Cooler;ENE;20;47%;70%;6
Duluth, MN;45;33;36;33;Snow and rain;NE;10;81%;73%;1
El Paso, TX;92;62;90;62;Warm with some sun;WSW;8;13%;0%;9
Fairbanks, AK;57;29;63;31;Plenty of sun;NE;6;28%;0%;4
Fargo, ND;48;35;45;31;Mostly cloudy;NNE;12;79%;33%;2
Grand Junction, CO;77;47;57;45;Showers and t-storms;E;7;70%;84%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;57;38;47;38;Morning downpours;E;11;70%;85%;2
Hartford, CT;50;35;61;44;Sun, then clouds;S;6;38%;67%;8
Helena, MT;36;23;42;25;Mostly cloudy;NNE;9;51%;67%;3
Honolulu, HI;82;67;83;67;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;65%;53%;7
Houston, TX;83;69;85;73;Clouds breaking;SE;10;69%;36%;6
Indianapolis, IN;57;46;70;54;Showers and t-storms;W;10;68%;72%;2
Jackson, MS;82;58;83;61;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;6;64%;7%;11
Jacksonville, FL;85;63;83;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;62%;3%;11
Juneau, AK;56;30;57;35;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;50%;0%;5
Kansas City, MO;59;56;68;53;Rather cloudy;N;10;65%;89%;3
Knoxville, TN;78;50;85;60;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;7;58%;4%;10
Las Vegas, NV;93;67;76;57;A t-storm in spots;WSW;11;38%;58%;7
Lexington, KY;58;47;80;61;A t-storm in spots;SW;11;58%;45%;3
Little Rock, AR;71;61;80;65;Warmer;S;8;62%;27%;9
Long Beach, CA;69;59;68;58;Mostly cloudy, cool;WSW;7;63%;40%;3
Los Angeles, CA;70;57;67;55;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;64%;51%;3
Louisville, KY;59;49;82;62;A t-storm in spots;SW;10;61%;47%;5
Madison, WI;54;40;50;39;Showers around;NNE;7;71%;72%;2
Memphis, TN;77;63;81;64;Partly sunny;S;12;61%;7%;9
Miami, FL;85;75;84;76;A t-storm in spots;E;11;65%;65%;11
Milwaukee, WI;49;39;45;39;Showers around;N;12;78%;84%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;54;40;56;39;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;9;60%;65%;2
Mobile, AL;79;59;81;63;Partly sunny;SE;7;62%;5%;11
Montgomery, AL;79;56;84;60;Partly sunny;S;6;56%;4%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;22;10;23;15;Very windy, some sun;WNW;39;61%;44%;8
Nashville, TN;69;53;86;59;Periods of sun;SSW;9;53%;11%;8
New Orleans, LA;82;65;83;68;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;9;61%;5%;11
New York, NY;54;43;58;49;Sun, then clouds;SE;7;37%;66%;8
Newark, NJ;51;40;59;48;Inc. clouds;SE;7;38%;66%;8
Norfolk, VA;81;54;64;59;Partly sunny, cooler;SSE;9;64%;38%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;78;65;73;62;Mostly cloudy;ESE;11;71%;44%;3
Olympia, WA;62;37;65;37;Clouds and sun;NNE;7;45%;33%;7
Omaha, NE;57;46;64;44;Clearing and breezy;N;15;52%;70%;8
Orlando, FL;88;66;88;70;Mostly sunny, nice;E;10;55%;8%;11
Philadelphia, PA;67;41;64;52;Sun, then clouds;SE;7;36%;64%;9
Phoenix, AZ;96;73;81;62;Cloudy and cooler;WSW;8;26%;44%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;54;39;70;59;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;44%;82%;8
Portland, ME;54;38;55;41;Inc. clouds;SSW;9;34%;27%;8
Portland, OR;66;40;67;41;Partly sunny;N;6;40%;11%;7
Providence, RI;54;38;60;43;Sun, then clouds;SSW;7;34%;63%;8
Raleigh, NC;82;53;73;61;Not as warm;SE;7;58%;9%;6
Reno, NV;71;40;71;43;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;8;25%;44%;9
Richmond, VA;81;46;69;58;Not as warm;SSE;7;49%;15%;7
Roswell, NM;96;57;88;59;Partly sunny;SW;10;24%;22%;11
Sacramento, CA;78;50;78;50;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;6;52%;3%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;57;39;59;40;Mostly cloudy;S;6;47%;70%;4
San Antonio, TX;86;68;85;73;Some sun returning;SE;10;69%;67%;10
San Diego, CA;66;60;65;59;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;73%;76%;3
San Francisco, CA;61;51;64;53;Partly sunny;SW;9;68%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;86;61;83;62;Mostly sunny;SE;7;62%;3%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;43;64;43;Partly sunny;NNE;10;45%;42%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;51;39;54;37;Clouds breaking;N;14;64%;49%;5
Spokane, WA;54;32;58;32;Clouds and sun;NE;8;28%;7%;7
Springfield, IL;58;48;68;52;Couple of t-storms;NNE;13;81%;82%;2
St. Louis, MO;59;53;76;60;Couple of t-storms;NE;8;68%;82%;3
Tampa, FL;88;67;90;69;Mostly sunny;E;7;62%;4%;11
Toledo, OH;54;39;50;41;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;8;76%;86%;2
Tucson, AZ;93;66;85;52;Partly sunny;SSW;12;21%;28%;9
Tulsa, OK;78;66;76;66;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;70%;44%;3
Vero Beach, FL;84;67;84;70;Partly sunny;E;14;64%;46%;11
Washington, DC;71;44;66;58;Inc. clouds;SSE;6;40%;48%;9
Wichita, KS;70;56;64;54;Rather cloudy;NE;13;64%;74%;3
Wilmington, DE;63;41;64;52;Inc. clouds;SE;8;38%;61%;9
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.