US Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;58;41;54;36;A little a.m. rain;N;7;63%;59%;3
Albuquerque, NM;76;49;70;47;Variable cloudiness;WNW;13;35%;25%;9
Anchorage, AK;49;41;56;41;Milder with some sun;WSW;4;63%;18%;4
Asheville, NC;74;55;84;59;Partly sunny;S;6;53%;16%;10
Atlanta, GA;85;60;87;65;Partly sunny;SE;5;53%;10%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;55;51;71;54;A p.m. t-storm;NE;10;76%;67%;7
Austin, TX;84;72;84;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;12;72%;80%;3
Baltimore, MD;62;56;79;58;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;4;62%;66%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;86;67;86;71;Mostly cloudy, warm;SE;9;62%;14%;8
Billings, MT;42;32;39;31;A little snow, cold;N;11;72%;89%;2
Birmingham, AL;86;58;87;65;Warm with some sun;SSE;7;50%;10%;10
Bismarck, ND;39;27;44;32;Rain and drizzle;ENE;8;62%;65%;2
Boise, ID;57;32;57;32;Mostly sunny;N;10;41%;30%;8
Boston, MA;59;43;50;40;Cooler;NW;7;71%;56%;2
Bridgeport, CT;57;44;60;43;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;6;73%;59%;4
Buffalo, NY;53;39;50;44;Cloudy;E;6;78%;72%;2
Burlington, VT;50;37;51;33;A morning shower;SSE;8;67%;62%;3
Caribou, ME;45;27;48;26;Mostly sunny;NW;11;33%;10%;7
Casper, WY;39;27;44;27;Rain and snow shower;ENE;9;75%;95%;2
Charleston, SC;80;64;82;67;Humid with sunshine;SSE;7;65%;4%;10
Charleston, WV;84;61;85;64;Periods of sun, warm;ESE;7;54%;33%;8
Charlotte, NC;75;61;87;64;Sunshine and warmer;S;6;52%;8%;10
Cheyenne, WY;30;27;43;31;Rain/snow showers;SSE;10;84%;86%;2
Chicago, IL;51;43;50;47;Chilly with rain;E;11;85%;92%;2
Cleveland, OH;55;44;51;49;A little p.m. rain;E;9;82%;87%;2
Columbia, SC;87;61;91;63;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;5;52%;7%;10
Columbus, OH;72;53;66;59;Cloudy, a t-storm;ESE;6;73%;66%;2
Concord, NH;56;36;49;32;A little a.m. rain;NW;6;78%;67%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;83;70;81;71;A severe t-storm;S;20;78%;84%;3
Denver, CO;44;36;53;40;Rain and snow shower;E;7;74%;66%;3
Des Moines, IA;66;45;51;44;Cooler with rain;NE;13;83%;95%;2
Detroit, MI;46;39;53;45;Rain and drizzle;E;7;67%;95%;3
Dodge City, KS;63;41;61;42;A touch of rain;NNE;12;78%;65%;2
Duluth, MN;35;33;36;33;Mostly cloudy, cold;NE;12;79%;75%;2
El Paso, TX;88;64;83;59;Sunny and breezy;WSW;14;19%;0%;11
Fairbanks, AK;63;33;67;36;Mostly sunny, mild;NNE;4;37%;0%;4
Fargo, ND;43;33;48;37;Mainly cloudy;E;9;65%;62%;3
Grand Junction, CO;62;46;60;41;Showers;ENE;10;67%;98%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;46;38;55;46;A little p.m. rain;E;8;73%;94%;2
Hartford, CT;62;42;60;41;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;6;72%;57%;3
Helena, MT;43;26;43;23;A little a.m. snow;WNW;10;58%;57%;2
Honolulu, HI;83;69;83;68;A brief shower;ENE;12;63%;59%;12
Houston, TX;85;74;85;73;Clouds breaking;SSE;11;70%;51%;6
Indianapolis, IN;71;52;68;64;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;6;76%;73%;2
Jackson, MS;84;62;86;67;Partly sunny;SSE;9;59%;28%;11
Jacksonville, FL;83;67;84;67;Partly sunny;ESE;9;69%;3%;11
Juneau, AK;57;34;59;37;Brilliant sunshine;SSE;5;52%;0%;5
Kansas City, MO;65;55;68;55;A severe t-storm;SW;10;81%;86%;2
Knoxville, TN;84;60;87;64;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;6;53%;10%;10
Las Vegas, NV;76;55;79;57;Mostly sunny;WSW;12;33%;2%;10
Lexington, KY;79;60;83;67;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;8;61%;23%;6
Little Rock, AR;80;66;82;68;A t-storm in spots;S;9;68%;55%;4
Long Beach, CA;67;58;67;57;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;65%;34%;5
Los Angeles, CA;68;56;65;53;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;60%;34%;6
Louisville, KY;82;62;83;69;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;7;62%;28%;4
Madison, WI;51;39;49;42;A little p.m. rain;E;8;71%;91%;2
Memphis, TN;81;67;85;69;Mostly cloudy;SSE;12;60%;44%;7
Miami, FL;85;76;84;76;Breezy with sunshine;E;14;62%;60%;12
Milwaukee, WI;46;40;45;42;Cloudy, p.m. rain;ENE;12;75%;92%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;58;39;48;40;A little p.m. rain;E;10;69%;87%;2
Mobile, AL;79;62;84;67;Mostly sunny;SE;8;67%;11%;11
Montgomery, AL;84;59;85;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;58%;11%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;18;15;24;15;A snow shower;NW;31;93%;75%;3
Nashville, TN;86;60;88;68;Warm with some sun;S;8;47%;14%;10
New Orleans, LA;83;69;84;72;Clouds and sun;ESE;10;65%;28%;11
New York, NY;59;48;68;49;A passing shower;NE;6;63%;66%;3
Newark, NJ;59;48;69;48;A shower;NE;6;66%;67%;3
Norfolk, VA;58;55;86;65;Warmer;S;9;59%;27%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;73;63;72;65;Severe thunderstorms;S;17;86%;91%;2
Olympia, WA;66;36;68;36;Sunshine, pleasant;SW;6;43%;4%;7
Omaha, NE;64;46;54;44;Cooler with rain;NE;15;74%;88%;2
Orlando, FL;87;68;89;70;Mostly sunny;E;11;60%;10%;11
Philadelphia, PA;64;51;76;52;A t-storm, warmer;NE;8;59%;91%;3
Phoenix, AZ;83;61;83;63;Partly sunny;WSW;6;35%;0%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;70;56;65;57;Cloudy, a t-storm;E;6;58%;73%;2
Portland, ME;55;41;47;37;Showers around;WNW;7;69%;65%;3
Portland, OR;67;41;69;39;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;38%;4%;7
Providence, RI;59;42;54;38;Showers around;NNW;7;71%;62%;3
Raleigh, NC;72;62;87;63;Partly sunny;S;7;56%;6%;10
Reno, NV;71;44;51;30;A couple of showers;SW;8;54%;68%;4
Richmond, VA;62;57;87;62;Partly sunny;SE;9;57%;46%;9
Roswell, NM;76;59;85;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;31%;8%;11
Sacramento, CA;76;51;70;47;Cool with some sun;NW;7;60%;18%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;63;42;55;37;A t-storm in spots;NW;9;58%;82%;3
San Antonio, TX;83;73;85;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;SE;11;75%;80%;3
San Diego, CA;65;60;66;58;Decreasing clouds;WNW;7;67%;31%;4
San Francisco, CA;64;53;63;50;Partly sunny;SW;12;67%;2%;9
Savannah, GA;83;62;83;65;Sunny and nice;SE;7;68%;4%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;44;66;43;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;41%;4%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;50;39;49;38;A bit of rain;NE;12;82%;86%;2
Spokane, WA;58;32;59;35;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;28%;5%;7
Springfield, IL;63;52;67;63;Thunderstorm;S;12;90%;86%;2
St. Louis, MO;75;58;78;66;Thunderstorm;S;8;75%;80%;2
Tampa, FL;90;69;90;70;Mostly sunny;E;8;63%;13%;11
Toledo, OH;49;41;52;47;Rain and drizzle;E;6;79%;93%;2
Tucson, AZ;85;54;83;56;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;30%;0%;11
Tulsa, OK;75;67;76;66;Severe thunderstorms;S;13;81%;96%;2
Vero Beach, FL;85;71;84;71;Partly sunny, breezy;E;15;68%;63%;11
Washington, DC;64;57;82;59;A t-storm in spots;NE;7;58%;64%;8
Wichita, KS;61;52;67;53;Thunderstorms;NNW;8;86%;74%;2
Wilmington, DE;63;51;77;54;A p.m. t-storm;NE;9;63%;82%;3
