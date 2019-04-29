By Associated Press

US Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;58;41;54;36;A little a.m. rain;N;7;63%;59%;3

Albuquerque, NM;76;49;70;47;Variable cloudiness;WNW;13;35%;25%;9

Anchorage, AK;49;41;56;41;Milder with some sun;WSW;4;63%;18%;4

Asheville, NC;74;55;84;59;Partly sunny;S;6;53%;16%;10

Atlanta, GA;85;60;87;65;Partly sunny;SE;5;53%;10%;10

Atlantic City, NJ;55;51;71;54;A p.m. t-storm;NE;10;76%;67%;7

Austin, TX;84;72;84;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;12;72%;80%;3

Baltimore, MD;62;56;79;58;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;4;62%;66%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;86;67;86;71;Mostly cloudy, warm;SE;9;62%;14%;8

Billings, MT;42;32;39;31;A little snow, cold;N;11;72%;89%;2

Birmingham, AL;86;58;87;65;Warm with some sun;SSE;7;50%;10%;10

Bismarck, ND;39;27;44;32;Rain and drizzle;ENE;8;62%;65%;2

Boise, ID;57;32;57;32;Mostly sunny;N;10;41%;30%;8

Boston, MA;59;43;50;40;Cooler;NW;7;71%;56%;2

Bridgeport, CT;57;44;60;43;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;6;73%;59%;4

Buffalo, NY;53;39;50;44;Cloudy;E;6;78%;72%;2

Burlington, VT;50;37;51;33;A morning shower;SSE;8;67%;62%;3

Caribou, ME;45;27;48;26;Mostly sunny;NW;11;33%;10%;7

Casper, WY;39;27;44;27;Rain and snow shower;ENE;9;75%;95%;2

Charleston, SC;80;64;82;67;Humid with sunshine;SSE;7;65%;4%;10

Charleston, WV;84;61;85;64;Periods of sun, warm;ESE;7;54%;33%;8

Charlotte, NC;75;61;87;64;Sunshine and warmer;S;6;52%;8%;10

Cheyenne, WY;30;27;43;31;Rain/snow showers;SSE;10;84%;86%;2

Chicago, IL;51;43;50;47;Chilly with rain;E;11;85%;92%;2

Cleveland, OH;55;44;51;49;A little p.m. rain;E;9;82%;87%;2

Columbia, SC;87;61;91;63;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;5;52%;7%;10

Columbus, OH;72;53;66;59;Cloudy, a t-storm;ESE;6;73%;66%;2

Concord, NH;56;36;49;32;A little a.m. rain;NW;6;78%;67%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;83;70;81;71;A severe t-storm;S;20;78%;84%;3

Denver, CO;44;36;53;40;Rain and snow shower;E;7;74%;66%;3

Des Moines, IA;66;45;51;44;Cooler with rain;NE;13;83%;95%;2

Detroit, MI;46;39;53;45;Rain and drizzle;E;7;67%;95%;3

Dodge City, KS;63;41;61;42;A touch of rain;NNE;12;78%;65%;2

Duluth, MN;35;33;36;33;Mostly cloudy, cold;NE;12;79%;75%;2

El Paso, TX;88;64;83;59;Sunny and breezy;WSW;14;19%;0%;11

Fairbanks, AK;63;33;67;36;Mostly sunny, mild;NNE;4;37%;0%;4

Fargo, ND;43;33;48;37;Mainly cloudy;E;9;65%;62%;3

Grand Junction, CO;62;46;60;41;Showers;ENE;10;67%;98%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;46;38;55;46;A little p.m. rain;E;8;73%;94%;2

Hartford, CT;62;42;60;41;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;6;72%;57%;3

Helena, MT;43;26;43;23;A little a.m. snow;WNW;10;58%;57%;2

Honolulu, HI;83;69;83;68;A brief shower;ENE;12;63%;59%;12

Houston, TX;85;74;85;73;Clouds breaking;SSE;11;70%;51%;6

Indianapolis, IN;71;52;68;64;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;6;76%;73%;2

Jackson, MS;84;62;86;67;Partly sunny;SSE;9;59%;28%;11

Jacksonville, FL;83;67;84;67;Partly sunny;ESE;9;69%;3%;11

Juneau, AK;57;34;59;37;Brilliant sunshine;SSE;5;52%;0%;5

Kansas City, MO;65;55;68;55;A severe t-storm;SW;10;81%;86%;2

Knoxville, TN;84;60;87;64;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;6;53%;10%;10

Las Vegas, NV;76;55;79;57;Mostly sunny;WSW;12;33%;2%;10

Lexington, KY;79;60;83;67;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;8;61%;23%;6

Little Rock, AR;80;66;82;68;A t-storm in spots;S;9;68%;55%;4

Long Beach, CA;67;58;67;57;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;65%;34%;5

Los Angeles, CA;68;56;65;53;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;60%;34%;6

Louisville, KY;82;62;83;69;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;7;62%;28%;4

Madison, WI;51;39;49;42;A little p.m. rain;E;8;71%;91%;2

Memphis, TN;81;67;85;69;Mostly cloudy;SSE;12;60%;44%;7

Miami, FL;85;76;84;76;Breezy with sunshine;E;14;62%;60%;12

Milwaukee, WI;46;40;45;42;Cloudy, p.m. rain;ENE;12;75%;92%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;58;39;48;40;A little p.m. rain;E;10;69%;87%;2

Mobile, AL;79;62;84;67;Mostly sunny;SE;8;67%;11%;11

Montgomery, AL;84;59;85;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;58%;11%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;18;15;24;15;A snow shower;NW;31;93%;75%;3

Nashville, TN;86;60;88;68;Warm with some sun;S;8;47%;14%;10

New Orleans, LA;83;69;84;72;Clouds and sun;ESE;10;65%;28%;11

New York, NY;59;48;68;49;A passing shower;NE;6;63%;66%;3

Newark, NJ;59;48;69;48;A shower;NE;6;66%;67%;3

Norfolk, VA;58;55;86;65;Warmer;S;9;59%;27%;9

Oklahoma City, OK;73;63;72;65;Severe thunderstorms;S;17;86%;91%;2

Olympia, WA;66;36;68;36;Sunshine, pleasant;SW;6;43%;4%;7

Omaha, NE;64;46;54;44;Cooler with rain;NE;15;74%;88%;2

Orlando, FL;87;68;89;70;Mostly sunny;E;11;60%;10%;11

Philadelphia, PA;64;51;76;52;A t-storm, warmer;NE;8;59%;91%;3

Phoenix, AZ;83;61;83;63;Partly sunny;WSW;6;35%;0%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;70;56;65;57;Cloudy, a t-storm;E;6;58%;73%;2

Portland, ME;55;41;47;37;Showers around;WNW;7;69%;65%;3

Portland, OR;67;41;69;39;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;38%;4%;7

Providence, RI;59;42;54;38;Showers around;NNW;7;71%;62%;3

Raleigh, NC;72;62;87;63;Partly sunny;S;7;56%;6%;10

Reno, NV;71;44;51;30;A couple of showers;SW;8;54%;68%;4

Richmond, VA;62;57;87;62;Partly sunny;SE;9;57%;46%;9

Roswell, NM;76;59;85;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;31%;8%;11

Sacramento, CA;76;51;70;47;Cool with some sun;NW;7;60%;18%;6

Salt Lake City, UT;63;42;55;37;A t-storm in spots;NW;9;58%;82%;3

San Antonio, TX;83;73;85;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;SE;11;75%;80%;3

San Diego, CA;65;60;66;58;Decreasing clouds;WNW;7;67%;31%;4

San Francisco, CA;64;53;63;50;Partly sunny;SW;12;67%;2%;9

Savannah, GA;83;62;83;65;Sunny and nice;SE;7;68%;4%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;44;66;43;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;41%;4%;7

Sioux Falls, SD;50;39;49;38;A bit of rain;NE;12;82%;86%;2

Spokane, WA;58;32;59;35;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;28%;5%;7

Springfield, IL;63;52;67;63;Thunderstorm;S;12;90%;86%;2

St. Louis, MO;75;58;78;66;Thunderstorm;S;8;75%;80%;2

Tampa, FL;90;69;90;70;Mostly sunny;E;8;63%;13%;11

Toledo, OH;49;41;52;47;Rain and drizzle;E;6;79%;93%;2

Tucson, AZ;85;54;83;56;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;30%;0%;11

Tulsa, OK;75;67;76;66;Severe thunderstorms;S;13;81%;96%;2

Vero Beach, FL;85;71;84;71;Partly sunny, breezy;E;15;68%;63%;11

Washington, DC;64;57;82;59;A t-storm in spots;NE;7;58%;64%;8

Wichita, KS;61;52;67;53;Thunderstorms;NNW;8;86%;74%;2

Wilmington, DE;63;51;77;54;A p.m. t-storm;NE;9;63%;82%;3

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.