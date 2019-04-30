US Forecast for Wednesday, May 1, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;53;40;53;47;A little p.m. rain;SSE;6;57%;91%;3

Albuquerque, NM;69;47;74;48;Lots of sun, nice;NNW;11;33%;1%;11

Anchorage, AK;56;42;57;43;Partly sunny;WSW;5;63%;28%;4

Asheville, NC;81;59;82;59;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;8;53%;7%;10

Atlanta, GA;87;65;84;63;Clouds and sunshine;SE;6;61%;28%;9

Atlantic City, NJ;66;54;59;57;Cooler;S;12;92%;44%;2

Austin, TX;83;73;82;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;77%;83%;3

Baltimore, MD;77;59;68;63;Not as warm;E;7;69%;44%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;87;71;86;70;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;67%;33%;7

Billings, MT;40;32;52;37;Partly sunny, cool;S;6;52%;31%;8

Birmingham, AL;85;65;86;66;Partly sunny;SSE;8;57%;28%;7

Bismarck, ND;43;33;45;28;Occasional rain;NNW;9;62%;74%;2

Boise, ID;57;32;61;42;Partly sunny;ESE;6;34%;4%;8

Boston, MA;51;42;53;44;Becoming cloudy;S;6;51%;81%;6

Bridgeport, CT;55;45;52;48;A little p.m. rain;ESE;7;67%;89%;3

Buffalo, NY;51;43;65;49;Showers and t-storms;SSW;12;74%;83%;2

Burlington, VT;54;35;47;39;Cloudy, p.m. rain;ENE;6;51%;96%;2

Caribou, ME;49;25;48;30;Mostly sunny;NNW;12;37%;0%;7

Casper, WY;38;26;41;19;Snow showers;S;10;77%;64%;3

Charleston, SC;80;68;81;67;Humid with some sun;SE;7;68%;10%;11

Charleston, WV;84;64;91;64;Partly sunny;SSW;9;47%;36%;8

Charlotte, NC;86;64;87;63;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;53%;12%;10

Cheyenne, WY;36;30;44;27;A little rain;ESE;13;66%;61%;3

Chicago, IL;46;45;61;45;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;10;84%;74%;2

Cleveland, OH;50;48;76;58;A t-storm in spots;SSW;16;66%;70%;3

Columbia, SC;90;64;90;62;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;6;52%;15%;10

Columbus, OH;62;59;81;62;Cloudy and warmer;SW;14;61%;55%;3

Concord, NH;50;32;53;40;Mostly cloudy, cool;ESE;5;49%;80%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;70;78;68;A severe t-storm;S;16;81%;87%;3

Denver, CO;42;38;53;34;Spotty showers;E;7;60%;72%;4

Des Moines, IA;50;44;61;48;Cloudy;NNE;7;75%;44%;2

Detroit, MI;50;45;71;53;Showers and t-storms;NW;11;78%;86%;2

Dodge City, KS;49;43;67;41;Low clouds;N;12;73%;93%;4

Duluth, MN;38;33;36;32;A little a.m. rain;ENE;14;84%;80%;2

El Paso, TX;83;58;86;57;Plenty of sun;W;9;18%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;67;37;67;40;Mostly sunny, mild;NW;5;37%;6%;4

Fargo, ND;46;38;45;36;Occasional rain;NE;7;85%;87%;2

Grand Junction, CO;60;39;59;35;Spotty showers;ESE;9;51%;65%;9

Grand Rapids, MI;47;45;61;44;Periods of rain;NNW;10;88%;77%;2

Hartford, CT;57;42;56;47;Cloudy;SSE;6;55%;67%;2

Helena, MT;45;24;54;35;Partly sunny;SSW;7;38%;44%;8

Honolulu, HI;83;69;83;70;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;62%;23%;12

Houston, TX;86;73;85;74;Low clouds breaking;SSE;11;71%;62%;7

Indianapolis, IN;68;64;74;62;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;13;69%;83%;3

Jackson, MS;86;68;85;67;Cloudy and humid;SSE;10;72%;30%;4

Jacksonville, FL;84;69;84;70;Partly sunny, nice;E;9;67%;18%;11

Juneau, AK;60;36;62;41;Partial sunshine;N;5;58%;27%;4

Kansas City, MO;62;54;69;55;Low clouds;NE;5;71%;87%;2

Knoxville, TN;87;65;86;64;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;55%;36%;10

Las Vegas, NV;78;56;76;57;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;22%;0%;10

Lexington, KY;82;67;84;65;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSW;13;56%;44%;5

Little Rock, AR;82;67;79;66;A t-storm in spots;SSE;9;76%;83%;3

Long Beach, CA;68;55;70;55;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;59%;4%;9

Los Angeles, CA;67;53;69;53;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;66%;5%;9

Louisville, KY;83;69;83;67;A t-storm in spots;S;12;56%;57%;4

Madison, WI;46;42;55;41;A little a.m. rain;NE;7;77%;80%;2

Memphis, TN;83;69;81;69;Mostly cloudy;SSE;13;69%;44%;7

Miami, FL;84;76;82;76;A shower or two;ENE;16;64%;81%;9

Milwaukee, WI;43;41;52;41;A little a.m. rain;NW;8;79%;86%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;45;40;51;43;A little a.m. rain;NE;10;71%;68%;2

Mobile, AL;81;68;84;65;Partly sunny;SSE;8;72%;31%;9

Montgomery, AL;85;63;83;65;Partly sunny;SSE;6;64%;30%;9

Mt. Washington, NH;23;15;31;26;A bit of p.m. snow;E;37;46%;79%;2

Nashville, TN;87;68;86;66;Variable cloudiness;S;10;53%;44%;5

New Orleans, LA;85;72;84;70;A shower in the p.m.;SE;10;71%;60%;4

New York, NY;63;49;56;52;Cooler and misty;ESE;7;69%;84%;2

Newark, NJ;66;49;55;51;Cooler and misty;ESE;7;70%;84%;2

Norfolk, VA;86;63;86;66;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;58%;8%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;70;60;79;59;Cloudy and warmer;S;9;81%;55%;4

Olympia, WA;68;35;63;40;Mostly sunny;SW;10;54%;8%;7

Omaha, NE;53;45;60;45;Low clouds;N;7;72%;36%;2

Orlando, FL;90;71;87;70;Partly sunny;E;13;58%;55%;11

Philadelphia, PA;76;53;59;56;Cloudy, mist, cooler;ENE;8;78%;59%;2

Phoenix, AZ;83;64;87;66;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;25%;0%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;63;58;84;64;A t-storm in spots;SW;10;55%;56%;7

Portland, ME;51;39;51;41;Turning cloudy, cool;SW;8;45%;81%;4

Portland, OR;70;41;68;40;Mostly sunny, nice;N;5;38%;4%;7

Providence, RI;53;40;57;45;Becoming cloudy;S;6;53%;64%;6

Raleigh, NC;87;62;87;63;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;58%;9%;10

Reno, NV;54;31;64;37;Abundant sunshine;WSW;5;30%;0%;10

Richmond, VA;86;62;88;67;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;57%;21%;9

Roswell, NM;87;51;87;51;Sunny and warm;SW;8;26%;8%;11

Sacramento, CA;71;47;77;49;Sunny and pleasant;SW;5;46%;2%;9

Salt Lake City, UT;54;36;54;38;A shower in the a.m.;ESE;7;46%;55%;9

San Antonio, TX;83;74;82;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;10;80%;60%;3

San Diego, CA;64;58;68;57;Low clouds breaking;NNW;8;60%;3%;9

San Francisco, CA;60;50;67;50;Sunshine;WSW;7;68%;1%;9

Savannah, GA;83;65;82;65;Partly sunny, humid;SE;8;73%;11%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;44;64;46;Mostly sunny;S;11;47%;12%;7

Sioux Falls, SD;50;39;51;39;Showers around;NW;8;79%;74%;2

Spokane, WA;58;36;61;36;Periods of sun;S;8;33%;14%;6

Springfield, IL;62;61;73;61;Showers and t-storms;SW;13;80%;85%;2

St. Louis, MO;73;65;77;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;10;74%;84%;2

Tampa, FL;90;70;89;71;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;9;61%;30%;11

Toledo, OH;48;45;75;58;Showers and t-storms;SW;11;74%;82%;3

Tucson, AZ;82;56;88;58;Plenty of sun;WSW;7;22%;0%;11

Tulsa, OK;75;64;81;62;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;79%;84%;3

Vero Beach, FL;84;71;83;72;A shower or two;E;18;66%;81%;11

Washington, DC;81;59;73;65;Not as warm;E;6;79%;44%;2

Wichita, KS;57;52;71;52;Low clouds;NNE;7;81%;90%;3

Wilmington, DE;76;54;61;57;Clouds, mist, cooler;ENE;9;81%;59%;2

