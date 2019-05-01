US Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;54;48;68;49;Cloudy with a shower;SE;5;68%;70%;2
Albuquerque, NM;76;47;75;49;Nice with sunshine;NNW;9;32%;1%;11
Anchorage, AK;59;43;53;42;Rain and drizzle;S;4;71%;85%;3
Asheville, NC;81;60;81;57;Thickening clouds;SSW;6;56%;33%;10
Atlanta, GA;83;63;85;65;Partly sunny;SE;6;60%;25%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;57;56;76;58;Warmer;ENE;8;74%;67%;7
Austin, TX;83;72;84;70;A strong t-storm;SSE;6;74%;82%;4
Baltimore, MD;66;63;86;68;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;3;56%;82%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;88;69;88;67;Rather cloudy;SE;7;63%;9%;9
Billings, MT;53;38;59;38;Partly sunny;SW;11;36%;39%;5
Birmingham, AL;86;65;86;64;Periods of sun;SSE;6;58%;36%;11
Bismarck, ND;45;27;60;37;Partly sunny;SSE;10;51%;31%;7
Boise, ID;60;40;65;40;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;31%;0%;8
Boston, MA;55;47;49;43;A little a.m. rain;E;8;93%;74%;2
Bridgeport, CT;51;48;70;48;A little a.m. rain;E;7;78%;83%;3
Buffalo, NY;76;48;59;51;A little p.m. rain;N;6;82%;68%;2
Burlington, VT;47;41;54;45;Rain and drizzle;SE;5;71%;69%;2
Caribou, ME;49;32;56;34;Mostly sunny;N;6;41%;0%;7
Casper, WY;41;23;54;27;Breezy with sunshine;SSW;17;44%;42%;9
Charleston, SC;81;66;81;69;Partly sunny, humid;E;8;70%;66%;11
Charleston, WV;91;65;84;62;Showers and t-storms;S;8;60%;80%;4
Charlotte, NC;85;63;85;63;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;54%;16%;10
Cheyenne, WY;42;26;54;31;Mostly sunny;NW;10;47%;33%;10
Chicago, IL;57;45;51;43;Periods of rain;N;13;99%;81%;2
Cleveland, OH;82;53;62;57;Cooler with a shower;S;7;80%;80%;2
Columbia, SC;88;63;88;66;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;5;52%;20%;10
Columbus, OH;81;60;78;62;Showers and t-storms;WSW;8;71%;82%;4
Concord, NH;53;41;49;38;A little a.m. rain;SE;6;84%;74%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;65;79;65;Thunderstorms;SSE;9;81%;84%;3
Denver, CO;47;34;60;36;Partly sunny;WNW;6;52%;44%;8
Des Moines, IA;55;44;64;42;Low clouds;NNE;9;62%;12%;3
Detroit, MI;66;48;66;49;A little p.m. rain;ENE;7;67%;82%;2
Dodge City, KS;56;40;62;47;Mostly cloudy;SSE;13;67%;43%;3
Duluth, MN;36;32;48;33;Rather cloudy;N;6;66%;45%;2
El Paso, TX;86;58;87;65;Mostly sunny;W;6;14%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;67;39;55;33;Sunny and cooler;NE;8;46%;68%;4
Fargo, ND;45;37;55;40;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;64%;28%;3
Grand Junction, CO;56;35;65;38;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;34%;5%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;56;43;60;46;Periods of rain;NNE;6;81%;100%;2
Hartford, CT;54;47;68;46;A little a.m. rain;ESE;6;79%;74%;2
Helena, MT;54;35;57;35;Partly sunny;SSW;13;36%;30%;4
Honolulu, HI;85;70;84;66;A shower or two;ENE;7;61%;70%;9
Houston, TX;85;74;86;73;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;68%;35%;5
Indianapolis, IN;73;59;76;55;Thunderstorms;WSW;7;78%;87%;2
Jackson, MS;86;66;86;65;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;9;64%;60%;8
Jacksonville, FL;84;70;80;71;A p.m. t-storm;E;10;80%;72%;7
Juneau, AK;62;40;54;42;A few showers;SE;7;74%;89%;2
Kansas City, MO;64;52;63;51;Showers around;NE;11;68%;74%;2
Knoxville, TN;84;64;83;62;A shower or t-storm;SSW;7;66%;81%;7
Las Vegas, NV;76;57;83;61;Mostly sunny;N;6;13%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;84;64;79;63;Thunderstorms;WSW;9;76%;85%;5
Little Rock, AR;74;65;72;62;Thunderstorms;SE;8;83%;86%;3
Long Beach, CA;72;56;72;58;Some sun;SSE;6;63%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;70;54;73;55;Some sun;S;6;63%;1%;9
Louisville, KY;82;64;80;64;Thunderstorms;WSW;9;76%;84%;3
Madison, WI;52;43;58;41;A bit of rain;NNW;6;71%;69%;2
Memphis, TN;79;69;83;66;Showers and t-storms;ESE;11;71%;82%;4
Miami, FL;82;75;84;76;Thunderstorms;SE;11;80%;86%;9
Milwaukee, WI;51;40;48;41;A little rain;N;8;76%;71%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;46;42;57;41;Some sun returning;WSW;7;57%;45%;4
Mobile, AL;83;65;86;66;Partly sunny;SSW;7;64%;9%;11
Montgomery, AL;84;65;84;64;Periods of sun;SE;5;64%;15%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;32;29;35;28;Low clouds and windy;SSE;31;97%;44%;2
Nashville, TN;85;65;84;65;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;58%;66%;8
New Orleans, LA;84;70;85;69;Mainly cloudy, humid;SE;8;66%;7%;9
New York, NY;56;48;73;50;Spotty showers;E;7;76%;88%;4
Newark, NJ;55;49;78;52;Spotty showers;E;6;72%;88%;6
Norfolk, VA;86;66;88;64;Warm with some sun;SSW;10;54%;8%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;73;57;66;57;A morning t-storm;NNE;10;87%;80%;2
Olympia, WA;64;39;61;38;Partly sunny;SSW;9;61%;11%;4
Omaha, NE;55;42;64;45;Partly sunny;NNE;10;55%;17%;9
Orlando, FL;88;72;83;71;A heavy p.m. t-storm;E;14;74%;83%;7
Philadelphia, PA;60;56;85;57;Showers and t-storms;E;5;67%;88%;7
Phoenix, AZ;87;65;90;65;Mostly sunny;W;6;17%;0%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;85;64;79;63;A shower or t-storm;WSW;8;60%;80%;4
Portland, ME;51;41;44;40;A little a.m. rain;SW;8;90%;58%;2
Portland, OR;68;40;65;42;Partly sunny;N;4;55%;3%;7
Providence, RI;56;47;57;43;A little a.m. rain;ENE;8;86%;75%;2
Raleigh, NC;87;64;87;63;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;7;55%;9%;10
Reno, NV;64;36;71;41;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;26%;0%;10
Richmond, VA;86;67;89;65;Partly sunny;SSW;8;50%;21%;9
Roswell, NM;90;53;78;57;Mostly cloudy;SE;11;47%;12%;9
Sacramento, CA;79;47;80;49;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;43%;2%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;53;37;63;44;Partly sunny;SE;8;33%;25%;8
San Antonio, TX;81;74;88;72;A strong t-storm;SE;9;74%;83%;4
San Diego, CA;68;57;69;57;Partly sunny;W;8;62%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;66;49;64;49;Partly sunny;WSW;9;60%;3%;9
Savannah, GA;83;65;81;67;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;76%;66%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;46;60;46;Partial sunshine;SSW;10;61%;12%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;47;36;59;40;Partly sunny;SW;6;62%;11%;8
Spokane, WA;62;38;63;39;Partly sunny;S;10;38%;5%;5
Springfield, IL;73;59;67;49;Cloudy with showers;N;10;83%;91%;2
St. Louis, MO;76;62;70;54;Showers and t-storms;NNW;6;75%;84%;2
Tampa, FL;90;72;86;72;Thunderstorms;E;8;77%;83%;5
Toledo, OH;72;51;66;52;A little p.m. rain;SW;4;80%;84%;2
Tucson, AZ;88;58;88;59;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;17%;0%;11
Tulsa, OK;77;59;69;58;Showers and t-storms;NE;7;84%;82%;2
Vero Beach, FL;83;71;83;69;Thunderstorms;SSE;17;81%;94%;8
Washington, DC;70;66;88;66;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;54%;64%;8
Wichita, KS;62;50;65;52;A shower in the a.m.;NE;11;66%;81%;3
Wilmington, DE;62;58;83;59;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;63%;78%;7
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
