US Forecast for Friday, May 3, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;62;50;64;52;A little rain;SE;10;70%;92%;2
Albuquerque, NM;76;50;75;51;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;7;23%;4%;11
Anchorage, AK;53;41;52;40;Mostly cloudy;S;7;55%;44%;2
Asheville, NC;78;57;79;58;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;67%;59%;9
Atlanta, GA;85;64;84;65;A t-storm in spots;NE;5;63%;56%;9
Atlantic City, NJ;81;56;65;60;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;89%;44%;3
Austin, TX;80;70;78;64;Strong thunderstorms;E;3;83%;91%;4
Baltimore, MD;84;64;81;66;Thunderstorms;NW;4;67%;87%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;87;67;85;70;Partly sunny;SSE;6;67%;58%;6
Billings, MT;59;37;67;43;Partly sunny;SW;11;34%;12%;8
Birmingham, AL;84;66;85;66;A t-storm or two;SE;5;65%;70%;8
Bismarck, ND;61;37;66;39;Periods of sun;WSW;8;44%;55%;7
Boise, ID;63;40;71;45;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;33%;0%;8
Boston, MA;48;44;54;50;Spotty showers;S;6;82%;87%;2
Bridgeport, CT;65;48;56;52;Spotty showers;NNE;6;90%;90%;2
Buffalo, NY;57;51;57;46;Morning showers;WSW;12;98%;90%;2
Burlington, VT;46;45;58;47;Rain at times;NNE;12;75%;94%;2
Caribou, ME;59;35;57;41;Rather cloudy;S;6;53%;69%;2
Casper, WY;56;26;58;30;Mostly sunny;SW;11;51%;5%;9
Charleston, SC;82;70;79;69;Thunderstorms;SSE;8;81%;70%;3
Charleston, WV;86;62;81;60;Showers and t-storms;S;7;68%;83%;8
Charlotte, NC;86;63;84;64;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;64%;55%;9
Cheyenne, WY;54;30;58;32;Mostly sunny;W;11;35%;4%;10
Chicago, IL;47;43;53;44;Periods of sun;NNE;10;66%;30%;9
Cleveland, OH;60;55;58;44;Spotty showers;NNE;10;83%;81%;2
Columbia, SC;88;66;85;66;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;5;72%;61%;7
Columbus, OH;77;61;68;50;Showers, not as warm;N;7;78%;91%;2
Concord, NH;45;38;53;45;A little rain;ESE;6;86%;93%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;67;75;63;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;9;81%;90%;3
Denver, CO;61;37;67;41;Mostly sunny;NW;6;31%;4%;10
Des Moines, IA;63;44;59;41;Periods of sun;SSW;7;61%;30%;5
Detroit, MI;59;49;57;42;A shower;NE;8;73%;67%;2
Dodge City, KS;61;46;66;42;Showers around;E;10;72%;66%;5
Duluth, MN;51;34;49;38;Chilly with some sun;NE;6;61%;51%;7
El Paso, TX;87;64;88;60;Mostly sunny;W;7;11%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;56;34;46;30;A bit of a.m. snow;N;6;58%;77%;1
Fargo, ND;55;40;62;42;A t-storm in spots;SW;11;63%;53%;4
Grand Junction, CO;64;38;68;41;Mostly sunny;E;7;31%;0%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;52;45;62;43;Clouds and sun;NW;7;63%;23%;4
Hartford, CT;65;47;59;52;A touch of rain;SSW;5;82%;89%;2
Helena, MT;55;34;66;40;Partly sunny;WSW;11;36%;9%;8
Honolulu, HI;84;70;85;71;A p.m. shower or two;SW;9;63%;86%;6
Houston, TX;86;73;82;72;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;76%;85%;4
Indianapolis, IN;70;55;67;52;Spotty showers;NE;6;75%;91%;2
Jackson, MS;85;66;84;68;Clouds and sun;S;4;72%;70%;6
Jacksonville, FL;83;70;83;69;Thunderstorms;SSW;8;83%;75%;4
Juneau, AK;52;44;54;42;Periods of rain;SW;9;83%;85%;1
Kansas City, MO;63;51;60;48;Spotty showers;ENE;7;71%;69%;4
Knoxville, TN;83;61;82;62;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;68%;56%;7
Las Vegas, NV;82;61;87;64;Sunny and warm;NNW;6;15%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;83;64;76;61;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;72%;78%;5
Little Rock, AR;70;60;75;61;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;81%;87%;4
Long Beach, CA;73;56;72;56;Some sun;SW;6;63%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;69;55;74;55;Some sun;S;6;65%;1%;9
Louisville, KY;78;63;76;61;Showers and t-storms;ESE;4;69%;83%;3
Madison, WI;56;40;61;38;Partly sunny;E;5;51%;15%;5
Memphis, TN;81;62;80;63;Some sun, a t-storm;SE;6;73%;85%;5
Miami, FL;83;77;85;77;A t-storm in spots;SSE;9;72%;57%;10
Milwaukee, WI;44;39;52;38;Partly sunny;NNE;12;62%;15%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;57;40;65;48;Clouds and sun;SW;9;48%;51%;7
Mobile, AL;82;67;85;71;Partly sunny;S;6;71%;37%;10
Montgomery, AL;84;64;84;66;A t-storm in spots;W;4;68%;56%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;37;31;41;35;Windy with rain;WSW;37;97%;100%;2
Nashville, TN;84;66;80;64;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;66%;82%;6
New Orleans, LA;85;69;84;73;Periods of sun;SSE;7;69%;44%;6
New York, NY;76;50;59;54;Cooler with a shower;SSE;11;84%;89%;2
Newark, NJ;77;51;61;55;Cooler with a shower;S;5;84%;89%;2
Norfolk, VA;87;65;86;67;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;9;58%;16%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;64;57;67;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;6;82%;71%;2
Olympia, WA;60;39;65;41;Partly sunny;N;4;60%;3%;7
Omaha, NE;65;46;66;46;Partly sunny;SSE;9;56%;27%;5
Orlando, FL;86;70;85;69;Thunderstorms;S;8;80%;68%;5
Philadelphia, PA;83;57;73;60;A heavy p.m. t-storm;ENE;6;76%;84%;4
Phoenix, AZ;88;66;93;68;Sunny and warm;W;6;14%;0%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;80;63;75;55;Showers and t-storms;NNW;8;73%;86%;3
Portland, ME;44;41;47;43;A little rain;ESE;8;89%;94%;2
Portland, OR;64;42;68;45;Sunshine, pleasant;NNW;5;60%;3%;8
Providence, RI;54;43;56;51;Spotty showers;NW;5;88%;98%;2
Raleigh, NC;87;63;84;66;A t-storm in spots;S;7;68%;55%;8
Reno, NV;71;41;75;44;Lots of sun, warm;WNW;5;25%;3%;10
Richmond, VA;88;65;87;66;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;9;53%;31%;10
Roswell, NM;74;60;83;55;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;8;40%;55%;11
Sacramento, CA;80;48;82;48;Partly sunny;SW;5;45%;1%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;64;44;68;47;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;31%;0%;9
San Antonio, TX;82;73;80;67;Strong thunderstorms;E;9;85%;87%;4
San Diego, CA;68;57;69;57;Partly sunny;WNW;7;65%;1%;10
San Francisco, CA;65;50;64;50;Partly sunny;WSW;8;66%;1%;10
Savannah, GA;83;69;81;67;Thunderstorms;SE;8;83%;72%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;59;45;64;47;Some sun;NNE;6;59%;4%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;59;42;65;44;A t-storm in spots;SW;13;60%;67%;5
Spokane, WA;63;40;66;41;Partly sunny;SSE;6;41%;5%;7
Springfield, IL;65;46;66;48;Mostly cloudy;ENE;9;67%;68%;3
St. Louis, MO;68;52;68;54;Showers around;NNE;6;63%;89%;3
Tampa, FL;87;72;85;71;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;80%;43%;10
Toledo, OH;56;51;58;45;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;80%;44%;2
Tucson, AZ;88;59;91;60;Sunny and very warm;SW;5;14%;0%;11
Tulsa, OK;66;57;68;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;5;80%;84%;3
Vero Beach, FL;83;71;87;70;A heavy thunderstorm;S;11;77%;63%;10
Washington, DC;86;65;85;65;Thunderstorms;WNW;6;62%;87%;8
Wichita, KS;61;53;64;48;Showers around;NE;7;79%;63%;4
Wilmington, DE;81;58;76;61;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;75%;84%;4
