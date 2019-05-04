US Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;67;51;61;47;Cloudy with a shower;S;5;71%;57%;2
Albuquerque, NM;78;52;81;54;Partly sunny;NE;7;18%;0%;11
Anchorage, AK;53;39;52;42;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;57%;44%;1
Asheville, NC;75;60;73;55;Showers around;NW;8;72%;65%;4
Atlanta, GA;80;64;77;58;Spotty a.m. showers;NW;8;72%;61%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;61;56;58;52;Heavy rain, t-storm;NNE;15;98%;89%;2
Austin, TX;81;62;86;65;Sunny intervals;S;2;62%;27%;10
Baltimore, MD;73;61;67;57;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;6;75%;72%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;79;64;84;62;Warmer with some sun;NNE;5;60%;6%;10
Billings, MT;64;41;47;38;A shower;ENE;9;78%;82%;3
Birmingham, AL;78;63;76;55;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;7;70%;30%;7
Bismarck, ND;53;34;51;32;Cloudy and cool;N;7;47%;44%;3
Boise, ID;76;48;78;48;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;7;34%;0%;9
Boston, MA;54;48;52;47;Occasional rain;NNE;8;92%;85%;2
Bridgeport, CT;64;53;56;48;Cooler with rain;NNE;10;83%;91%;2
Buffalo, NY;54;43;63;43;Some sun;S;6;64%;6%;8
Burlington, VT;59;44;67;51;Plenty of clouds;SSE;5;53%;12%;4
Caribou, ME;63;37;64;41;Sunny intervals;SE;4;40%;3%;7
Casper, WY;68;34;66;37;Partly sunny, breezy;NNE;14;41%;35%;8
Charleston, SC;83;72;84;68;Thunderstorms;SW;11;76%;85%;5
Charleston, WV;73;56;68;49;Partly sunny;W;5;79%;27%;4
Charlotte, NC;84;66;79;60;Showers around;NNE;7;69%;88%;7
Cheyenne, WY;65;39;67;39;Partly sunny;WNW;10;32%;28%;10
Chicago, IL;60;44;70;53;Clouds and sun;SSW;8;47%;39%;9
Cleveland, OH;49;44;54;47;Mostly sunny;S;8;78%;4%;9
Columbia, SC;87;69;82;64;Showers and t-storms;WSW;9;70%;82%;4
Columbus, OH;58;46;68;46;Mostly sunny;N;8;64%;7%;9
Concord, NH;67;48;60;40;Cloudy with a shower;E;5;76%;56%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;78;59;83;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;61%;22%;11
Denver, CO;71;45;74;46;Sunshine, pleasant;WSW;6;25%;23%;10
Des Moines, IA;69;53;74;53;Cloudy;NW;11;57%;78%;3
Detroit, MI;59;42;69;49;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;54%;32%;9
Dodge City, KS;71;51;75;56;Mostly sunny;SSE;12;64%;44%;10
Duluth, MN;72;40;56;36;Rather cloudy;N;8;50%;15%;6
El Paso, TX;90;62;92;63;Warm with sunshine;WSW;6;11%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;47;26;51;33;Mostly sunny;NE;6;40%;21%;4
Fargo, ND;55;35;54;32;Partly sunny, cool;NNE;10;46%;15%;7
Grand Junction, CO;73;44;76;48;Partly sunny;ENE;8;31%;21%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;65;41;70;50;Partly sunny;SW;7;54%;39%;8
Hartford, CT;70;55;57;46;Rain;NNE;7;79%;91%;2
Helena, MT;71;40;56;37;Spotty showers;WNW;8;59%;85%;4
Honolulu, HI;79;66;79;66;Lots of sun, nice;NNW;15;51%;24%;12
Houston, TX;85;66;88;68;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;59%;7%;11
Indianapolis, IN;59;45;71;50;Warmer with sunshine;SW;5;55%;9%;9
Jackson, MS;73;60;78;56;Partly sunny;NNE;5;73%;9%;11
Jacksonville, FL;89;72;86;69;Showers and t-storms;SW;11;67%;82%;5
Juneau, AK;48;40;52;43;Rain and drizzle;ESE;8;79%;92%;1
Kansas City, MO;72;52;74;60;Variable clouds;SSW;9;54%;68%;5
Knoxville, TN;74;61;74;54;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;6;69%;56%;5
Las Vegas, NV;91;65;90;61;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;14%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;71;53;70;50;Mostly sunny;NW;6;70%;30%;9
Little Rock, AR;71;54;77;57;Mostly sunny;SE;5;58%;30%;10
Long Beach, CA;70;57;68;57;Low clouds breaking;WSW;7;60%;33%;7
Los Angeles, CA;73;55;69;54;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;65%;33%;7
Louisville, KY;68;52;73;52;Nice with sunshine;NNW;6;60%;8%;9
Madison, WI;68;48;72;51;Showers and t-storms;WNW;9;59%;87%;5
Memphis, TN;70;55;75;55;Partly sunny;NNE;6;61%;9%;10
Miami, FL;86;78;86;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;75%;74%;12
Milwaukee, WI;60;47;70;45;Showers and t-storms;WSW;10;51%;87%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;47;64;43;A morning t-storm;NNE;8;49%;66%;3
Mobile, AL;80;68;84;62;Warm with some sun;N;6;61%;28%;11
Montgomery, AL;81;64;77;57;A shower in the a.m.;NNW;6;74%;59%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;40;33;40;32;Cloudy and breezy;SSE;26;88%;11%;2
Nashville, TN;72;57;73;53;Clouds and sun, nice;WNW;5;69%;30%;5
New Orleans, LA;77;69;83;68;Partly sunny;NNE;6;61%;28%;11
New York, NY;69;55;57;52;Cooler with rain;NNE;9;84%;90%;2
Newark, NJ;70;57;58;51;Cooler with rain;NNE;9;82%;89%;2
Norfolk, VA;86;67;77;58;Showers and t-storms;NE;9;79%;83%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;72;54;75;64;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;73%;68%;8
Olympia, WA;70;43;72;44;Sunshine and nice;NE;5;57%;4%;7
Omaha, NE;75;57;76;52;A p.m. t-storm;SE;11;63%;88%;3
Orlando, FL;91;74;88;73;Showers and t-storms;WSW;11;77%;85%;9
Philadelphia, PA;75;57;61;53;Rain;NNE;9;85%;82%;2
Phoenix, AZ;95;69;95;67;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;6;12%;2%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;68;54;67;48;Clearing;NNW;6;69%;22%;5
Portland, ME;56;46;54;43;Cloudy;ENE;7;77%;15%;2
Portland, OR;73;47;74;49;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;5;60%;3%;8
Providence, RI;61;50;54;46;Periods of rain;NNE;9;87%;88%;2
Raleigh, NC;86;67;78;58;Showers and t-storms;NE;8;76%;82%;5
Reno, NV;77;47;77;49;Clouds and sun;NW;6;28%;44%;9
Richmond, VA;85;66;73;54;Rain and a t-storm;N;7;78%;70%;2
Roswell, NM;84;57;91;59;Partly sunny;S;9;32%;7%;11
Sacramento, CA;82;48;71;51;Not as warm;SSW;9;66%;58%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;74;52;76;53;Lots of sun, nice;SE;9;32%;31%;10
San Antonio, TX;84;65;88;69;Clouds and sun;SE;6;64%;31%;11
San Diego, CA;68;57;67;59;Low clouds breaking;W;7;65%;52%;10
San Francisco, CA;60;51;61;54;Partly sunny;WSW;11;70%;70%;8
Savannah, GA;85;70;87;67;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;10;72%;81%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;69;49;68;51;Mostly sunny;NE;8;57%;6%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;71;49;62;42;A morning t-storm;NNE;12;66%;82%;3
Spokane, WA;71;48;71;45;Clouds and sun, nice;E;3;45%;26%;5
Springfield, IL;66;45;73;52;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;53%;13%;9
St. Louis, MO;67;47;74;54;Lots of sun, warmer;SSE;5;51%;18%;9
Tampa, FL;88;74;86;73;Showers and t-storms;SW;9;79%;84%;10
Toledo, OH;58;41;67;50;Partly sunny;SW;2;61%;17%;9
Tucson, AZ;93;62;94;59;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;11%;1%;11
Tulsa, OK;73;52;78;63;Mostly sunny;S;7;63%;68%;9
Vero Beach, FL;86;72;88;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;74%;80%;8
Washington, DC;77;63;67;55;Rain, then a shower;E;7;77%;72%;2
Wichita, KS;72;53;73;61;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;10;67%;67%;7
Wilmington, DE;74;59;61;53;Cooler with rain;NNE;9;83%;70%;2
