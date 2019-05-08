US Forecast for Thursday, May 9, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;64;36;64;51;Clouds;SSE;7;42%;59%;3
Albuquerque, NM;67;42;63;43;Mostly cloudy;E;11;53%;78%;6
Anchorage, AK;52;41;56;44;Clouds and sunshine;N;6;61%;81%;3
Asheville, NC;78;61;76;62;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;65%;55%;7
Atlanta, GA;84;65;83;66;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;62%;44%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;64;54;60;57;Cloudy, p.m. mist;SE;12;88%;47%;2
Austin, TX;76;71;86;54;Showers and t-storms;NNE;5;74%;90%;4
Baltimore, MD;68;59;71;64;Mostly cloudy, mist;SE;7;74%;72%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;82;75;85;73;Showers and t-storms;SSE;11;81%;88%;3
Billings, MT;56;38;58;38;Mostly cloudy, cool;SSW;7;43%;27%;5
Birmingham, AL;87;68;83;67;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;72%;85%;8
Bismarck, ND;55;30;55;33;Clouds and sun;WSW;10;43%;4%;8
Boise, ID;74;46;67;42;Sunshine and nice;ENE;6;38%;20%;9
Boston, MA;61;45;56;47;Becoming cloudy;SE;8;43%;13%;9
Bridgeport, CT;66;46;56;50;Cloudy and cooler;ESE;9;53%;58%;3
Buffalo, NY;57;47;72;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;14;65%;82%;3
Burlington, VT;55;37;62;49;Becoming cloudy;SSE;5;42%;70%;8
Caribou, ME;49;33;59;42;Clouds and sun;SE;7;41%;62%;7
Casper, WY;43;27;46;23;Rain and snow shower;ESE;11;74%;57%;2
Charleston, SC;80;69;80;67;Clouds and sun;SE;9;67%;44%;8
Charleston, WV;86;64;87;65;A strong t-storm;S;7;52%;80%;9
Charlotte, NC;82;63;81;65;Partly sunny;SSE;7;62%;41%;9
Cheyenne, WY;37;28;38;28;A bit of a.m. snow;S;9;82%;70%;2
Chicago, IL;63;60;64;43;Cloudy, a t-storm;N;10;78%;67%;2
Cleveland, OH;60;57;75;56;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;18;69%;89%;3
Columbia, SC;85;64;83;65;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;65%;34%;6
Columbus, OH;79;62;77;59;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;13;69%;84%;4
Concord, NH;65;32;63;43;Becoming cloudy;SE;4;39%;58%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;70;66;75;50;Showers around;N;16;70%;79%;5
Denver, CO;45;31;40;33;A little p.m. rain;SE;6;93%;82%;2
Des Moines, IA;69;40;53;41;Mostly cloudy;N;16;65%;42%;3
Detroit, MI;59;50;72;49;Showers and t-storms;SSW;12;80%;79%;2
Dodge City, KS;60;35;48;33;Rain and drizzle;NNE;18;76%;61%;3
Duluth, MN;40;33;46;34;Bit of rain, snow;NNW;10;70%;61%;2
El Paso, TX;80;57;83;57;Lots of sun, nice;ESE;6;26%;59%;12
Fairbanks, AK;50;42;61;46;Clouds and sun;ENE;6;40%;24%;4
Fargo, ND;48;35;55;30;Mostly cloudy, cool;NNW;15;58%;8%;5
Grand Junction, CO;57;40;61;42;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;53%;54%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;58;52;67;41;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;11;82%;67%;2
Hartford, CT;71;43;63;49;Cloudy;SE;7;41%;58%;4
Helena, MT;57;34;60;35;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;44%;17%;6
Honolulu, HI;82;69;85;69;Partly sunny;NE;9;57%;31%;12
Houston, TX;84;75;87;68;Showers and t-storms;ENE;7;78%;89%;3
Indianapolis, IN;81;66;69;48;Thunderstorms;WSW;11;79%;86%;2
Jackson, MS;83;70;80;68;Strong thunderstorms;SSE;12;86%;88%;3
Jacksonville, FL;84;68;83;69;A shower in the a.m.;ESE;10;68%;58%;8
Juneau, AK;52;47;60;43;Milder;N;7;79%;34%;3
Kansas City, MO;75;46;55;44;Mostly cloudy;NNW;12;64%;44%;3
Knoxville, TN;86;65;82;63;A heavy p.m. t-storm;S;9;61%;82%;5
Las Vegas, NV;85;66;75;58;A p.m. t-storm;E;7;41%;82%;7
Lexington, KY;85;68;77;64;Showers and t-storms;S;14;72%;88%;4
Little Rock, AR;74;66;82;55;Cloudy, a t-storm;NW;8;72%;88%;5
Long Beach, CA;68;59;67;61;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;66%;66%;4
Los Angeles, CA;65;57;67;57;Low clouds breaking;S;5;71%;66%;4
Louisville, KY;87;69;74;59;Thunderstorms;S;12;80%;87%;2
Madison, WI;52;51;55;39;A little a.m. rain;N;9;81%;69%;2
Memphis, TN;89;69;78;63;Severe thunderstorms;SSE;13;90%;89%;3
Miami, FL;86;77;84;76;A couple of t-storms;E;9;76%;95%;6
Milwaukee, WI;51;49;61;41;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;13;73%;66%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;49;37;52;40;A little a.m. rain;NNW;16;62%;58%;2
Mobile, AL;83;73;85;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;10;77%;69%;7
Montgomery, AL;86;66;82;67;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;71%;66%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;25;20;39;31;Not as cold;SSE;22;47%;56%;9
Nashville, TN;89;69;76;64;A severe t-storm;S;10;72%;86%;3
New Orleans, LA;83;75;86;75;Showers and t-storms;SE;12;81%;91%;6
New York, NY;69;50;59;52;Cooler;ESE;8;51%;61%;3
Newark, NJ;69;50;58;53;Cooler;ESE;7;57%;62%;3
Norfolk, VA;83;60;79;63;Partly sunny;SSE;8;61%;14%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;71;50;54;43;Mostly cloudy;N;13;79%;23%;3
Olympia, WA;76;46;83;45;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;41%;3%;8
Omaha, NE;55;40;58;40;Mostly cloudy;N;18;60%;39%;3
Orlando, FL;88;71;87;71;Clouds and sun;E;10;64%;57%;6
Philadelphia, PA;68;54;62;58;Afternoon mist;SE;8;72%;53%;2
Phoenix, AZ;86;65;90;67;Partly sunny;WSW;6;24%;4%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;78;61;81;64;Strong thunderstorms;S;9;60%;84%;7
Portland, ME;60;41;55;45;Sun, then clouds;S;8;41%;59%;8
Portland, OR;78;54;85;54;Brilliant sunshine;ENE;9;39%;2%;8
Providence, RI;67;41;63;47;Considerable clouds;SSE;7;43%;16%;5
Raleigh, NC;81;61;81;62;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;7;62%;14%;8
Reno, NV;74;46;69;46;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;8;32%;39%;10
Richmond, VA;81;61;81;64;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;59%;34%;8
Roswell, NM;84;49;70;45;Mostly sunny;E;10;51%;74%;9
Sacramento, CA;82;53;80;53;Mostly sunny;SW;6;59%;23%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;64;43;62;44;A t-storm in spots;E;10;47%;45%;4
San Antonio, TX;83;72;86;58;Showers and t-storms;NNE;7;80%;91%;3
San Diego, CA;65;60;67;61;Low clouds breaking;SW;7;68%;66%;4
San Francisco, CA;63;54;65;55;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;75%;33%;10
Savannah, GA;82;68;81;68;Sun and clouds;SE;10;69%;44%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;54;82;55;Mostly sunny;N;10;41%;3%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;47;38;56;34;Mostly cloudy;N;18;61%;20%;3
Spokane, WA;73;48;74;45;Warm with sunshine;SSE;6;29%;0%;8
Springfield, IL;82;62;65;44;Showers around;NW;14;78%;86%;3
St. Louis, MO;81;64;66;47;A t-storm, cooler;NNW;8;73%;67%;2
Tampa, FL;90;71;88;70;A p.m. t-storm;E;7;70%;63%;8
Toledo, OH;55;51;71;49;Showers and t-storms;SW;12;78%;85%;2
Tucson, AZ;83;59;88;62;Partly sunny;S;7;23%;7%;12
Tulsa, OK;73;52;57;44;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;79%;36%;3
Vero Beach, FL;85;71;85;69;Partly sunny;ESE;13;70%;75%;9
Washington, DC;72;59;75;64;Mostly cloudy, mist;SSE;6;72%;61%;2
Wichita, KS;69;43;51;40;Rather cloudy;NNW;14;75%;44%;3
Wilmington, DE;68;56;64;60;Afternoon mist;SE;9;75%;75%;2
