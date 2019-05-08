By Associated Press

US Forecast for Thursday, May 9, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;64;36;64;51;Clouds;SSE;7;42%;59%;3

Albuquerque, NM;67;42;63;43;Mostly cloudy;E;11;53%;78%;6

Anchorage, AK;52;41;56;44;Clouds and sunshine;N;6;61%;81%;3

Asheville, NC;78;61;76;62;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;65%;55%;7

Atlanta, GA;84;65;83;66;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;62%;44%;6

Atlantic City, NJ;64;54;60;57;Cloudy, p.m. mist;SE;12;88%;47%;2

Austin, TX;76;71;86;54;Showers and t-storms;NNE;5;74%;90%;4

Baltimore, MD;68;59;71;64;Mostly cloudy, mist;SE;7;74%;72%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;82;75;85;73;Showers and t-storms;SSE;11;81%;88%;3

Billings, MT;56;38;58;38;Mostly cloudy, cool;SSW;7;43%;27%;5

Birmingham, AL;87;68;83;67;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;72%;85%;8

Bismarck, ND;55;30;55;33;Clouds and sun;WSW;10;43%;4%;8

Boise, ID;74;46;67;42;Sunshine and nice;ENE;6;38%;20%;9

Boston, MA;61;45;56;47;Becoming cloudy;SE;8;43%;13%;9

Bridgeport, CT;66;46;56;50;Cloudy and cooler;ESE;9;53%;58%;3

Buffalo, NY;57;47;72;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;14;65%;82%;3

Burlington, VT;55;37;62;49;Becoming cloudy;SSE;5;42%;70%;8

Caribou, ME;49;33;59;42;Clouds and sun;SE;7;41%;62%;7

Casper, WY;43;27;46;23;Rain and snow shower;ESE;11;74%;57%;2

Charleston, SC;80;69;80;67;Clouds and sun;SE;9;67%;44%;8

Charleston, WV;86;64;87;65;A strong t-storm;S;7;52%;80%;9

Charlotte, NC;82;63;81;65;Partly sunny;SSE;7;62%;41%;9

Cheyenne, WY;37;28;38;28;A bit of a.m. snow;S;9;82%;70%;2

Chicago, IL;63;60;64;43;Cloudy, a t-storm;N;10;78%;67%;2

Cleveland, OH;60;57;75;56;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;18;69%;89%;3

Columbia, SC;85;64;83;65;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;65%;34%;6

Columbus, OH;79;62;77;59;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;13;69%;84%;4

Concord, NH;65;32;63;43;Becoming cloudy;SE;4;39%;58%;9

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;70;66;75;50;Showers around;N;16;70%;79%;5

Denver, CO;45;31;40;33;A little p.m. rain;SE;6;93%;82%;2

Des Moines, IA;69;40;53;41;Mostly cloudy;N;16;65%;42%;3

Detroit, MI;59;50;72;49;Showers and t-storms;SSW;12;80%;79%;2

Dodge City, KS;60;35;48;33;Rain and drizzle;NNE;18;76%;61%;3

Duluth, MN;40;33;46;34;Bit of rain, snow;NNW;10;70%;61%;2

El Paso, TX;80;57;83;57;Lots of sun, nice;ESE;6;26%;59%;12

Fairbanks, AK;50;42;61;46;Clouds and sun;ENE;6;40%;24%;4

Fargo, ND;48;35;55;30;Mostly cloudy, cool;NNW;15;58%;8%;5

Grand Junction, CO;57;40;61;42;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;53%;54%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;58;52;67;41;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;11;82%;67%;2

Hartford, CT;71;43;63;49;Cloudy;SE;7;41%;58%;4

Helena, MT;57;34;60;35;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;44%;17%;6

Honolulu, HI;82;69;85;69;Partly sunny;NE;9;57%;31%;12

Houston, TX;84;75;87;68;Showers and t-storms;ENE;7;78%;89%;3

Indianapolis, IN;81;66;69;48;Thunderstorms;WSW;11;79%;86%;2

Jackson, MS;83;70;80;68;Strong thunderstorms;SSE;12;86%;88%;3

Jacksonville, FL;84;68;83;69;A shower in the a.m.;ESE;10;68%;58%;8

Juneau, AK;52;47;60;43;Milder;N;7;79%;34%;3

Kansas City, MO;75;46;55;44;Mostly cloudy;NNW;12;64%;44%;3

Knoxville, TN;86;65;82;63;A heavy p.m. t-storm;S;9;61%;82%;5

Las Vegas, NV;85;66;75;58;A p.m. t-storm;E;7;41%;82%;7

Lexington, KY;85;68;77;64;Showers and t-storms;S;14;72%;88%;4

Little Rock, AR;74;66;82;55;Cloudy, a t-storm;NW;8;72%;88%;5

Long Beach, CA;68;59;67;61;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;66%;66%;4

Los Angeles, CA;65;57;67;57;Low clouds breaking;S;5;71%;66%;4

Louisville, KY;87;69;74;59;Thunderstorms;S;12;80%;87%;2

Madison, WI;52;51;55;39;A little a.m. rain;N;9;81%;69%;2

Memphis, TN;89;69;78;63;Severe thunderstorms;SSE;13;90%;89%;3

Miami, FL;86;77;84;76;A couple of t-storms;E;9;76%;95%;6

Milwaukee, WI;51;49;61;41;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;13;73%;66%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;49;37;52;40;A little a.m. rain;NNW;16;62%;58%;2

Mobile, AL;83;73;85;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;10;77%;69%;7

Montgomery, AL;86;66;82;67;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;71%;66%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;25;20;39;31;Not as cold;SSE;22;47%;56%;9

Nashville, TN;89;69;76;64;A severe t-storm;S;10;72%;86%;3

New Orleans, LA;83;75;86;75;Showers and t-storms;SE;12;81%;91%;6

New York, NY;69;50;59;52;Cooler;ESE;8;51%;61%;3

Newark, NJ;69;50;58;53;Cooler;ESE;7;57%;62%;3

Norfolk, VA;83;60;79;63;Partly sunny;SSE;8;61%;14%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;71;50;54;43;Mostly cloudy;N;13;79%;23%;3

Olympia, WA;76;46;83;45;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;41%;3%;8

Omaha, NE;55;40;58;40;Mostly cloudy;N;18;60%;39%;3

Orlando, FL;88;71;87;71;Clouds and sun;E;10;64%;57%;6

Philadelphia, PA;68;54;62;58;Afternoon mist;SE;8;72%;53%;2

Phoenix, AZ;86;65;90;67;Partly sunny;WSW;6;24%;4%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;78;61;81;64;Strong thunderstorms;S;9;60%;84%;7

Portland, ME;60;41;55;45;Sun, then clouds;S;8;41%;59%;8

Portland, OR;78;54;85;54;Brilliant sunshine;ENE;9;39%;2%;8

Providence, RI;67;41;63;47;Considerable clouds;SSE;7;43%;16%;5

Raleigh, NC;81;61;81;62;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;7;62%;14%;8

Reno, NV;74;46;69;46;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;8;32%;39%;10

Richmond, VA;81;61;81;64;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;59%;34%;8

Roswell, NM;84;49;70;45;Mostly sunny;E;10;51%;74%;9

Sacramento, CA;82;53;80;53;Mostly sunny;SW;6;59%;23%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;64;43;62;44;A t-storm in spots;E;10;47%;45%;4

San Antonio, TX;83;72;86;58;Showers and t-storms;NNE;7;80%;91%;3

San Diego, CA;65;60;67;61;Low clouds breaking;SW;7;68%;66%;4

San Francisco, CA;63;54;65;55;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;75%;33%;10

Savannah, GA;82;68;81;68;Sun and clouds;SE;10;69%;44%;6

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;54;82;55;Mostly sunny;N;10;41%;3%;8

Sioux Falls, SD;47;38;56;34;Mostly cloudy;N;18;61%;20%;3

Spokane, WA;73;48;74;45;Warm with sunshine;SSE;6;29%;0%;8

Springfield, IL;82;62;65;44;Showers around;NW;14;78%;86%;3

St. Louis, MO;81;64;66;47;A t-storm, cooler;NNW;8;73%;67%;2

Tampa, FL;90;71;88;70;A p.m. t-storm;E;7;70%;63%;8

Toledo, OH;55;51;71;49;Showers and t-storms;SW;12;78%;85%;2

Tucson, AZ;83;59;88;62;Partly sunny;S;7;23%;7%;12

Tulsa, OK;73;52;57;44;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;79%;36%;3

Vero Beach, FL;85;71;85;69;Partly sunny;ESE;13;70%;75%;9

Washington, DC;72;59;75;64;Mostly cloudy, mist;SSE;6;72%;61%;2

Wichita, KS;69;43;51;40;Rather cloudy;NNW;14;75%;44%;3

Wilmington, DE;68;56;64;60;Afternoon mist;SE;9;75%;75%;2

