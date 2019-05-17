US Forecast for Saturday, May 18, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;69;47;69;52;Partly sunny;S;7;48%;25%;9
Albuquerque, NM;75;45;70;46;Mostly sunny;NNW;15;23%;0%;12
Anchorage, AK;59;41;58;44;Clouds and sun;SE;5;61%;30%;3
Asheville, NC;80;59;84;62;A t-storm around;SSE;5;59%;42%;11
Atlanta, GA;87;65;87;65;Lots of sun, warm;S;5;59%;18%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;75;60;67;58;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;7;52%;5%;10
Austin, TX;88;74;84;73;A severe t-storm;SSW;11;77%;72%;4
Baltimore, MD;82;64;78;65;A t-storm in spots;N;2;63%;55%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;89;70;85;74;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;73%;56%;8
Billings, MT;53;37;43;35;Chilly with rain;NE;9;94%;91%;2
Birmingham, AL;87;66;87;65;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;55%;13%;11
Bismarck, ND;50;39;43;37;Chilly with rain;NNE;12;76%;87%;2
Boise, ID;52;41;65;48;Mainly cloudy;E;5;54%;64%;7
Boston, MA;64;54;69;54;Partly sunny;SE;8;45%;2%;9
Bridgeport, CT;73;52;71;53;Partly sunny;SSW;7;43%;26%;10
Buffalo, NY;63;41;63;57;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;59%;54%;3
Burlington, VT;77;48;64;51;Partial sunshine;ESE;7;56%;56%;7
Caribou, ME;58;43;59;41;Partial sunshine;NNW;8;57%;25%;5
Casper, WY;68;39;44;25;Spotty showers;NE;13;86%;89%;2
Charleston, SC;86;71;88;70;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;64%;31%;11
Charleston, WV;81;63;90;65;Partly sunny;ENE;5;59%;20%;10
Charlotte, NC;89;64;92;68;Mostly sunny;S;4;49%;32%;11
Cheyenne, WY;58;38;57;32;A p.m. t-shower;NNW;11;46%;79%;9
Chicago, IL;48;47;79;64;A p.m. t-storm;E;12;60%;66%;5
Cleveland, OH;60;52;72;66;Warmer;NE;10;69%;48%;9
Columbia, SC;90;66;94;69;Sunshine and warm;S;5;55%;30%;11
Columbus, OH;78;59;86;65;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;63%;25%;10
Concord, NH;70;47;69;47;Partly sunny;SE;10;50%;10%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;70;75;65;A damaging t-storm;SSE;19;82%;86%;4
Denver, CO;72;41;62;37;A p.m. t-shower;NW;7;40%;57%;9
Des Moines, IA;82;65;78;52;A severe t-storm;E;14;75%;86%;3
Detroit, MI;62;48;71;60;Clouds breaking;NE;7;63%;55%;9
Dodge City, KS;81;52;75;47;A severe t-storm;NNW;14;59%;84%;11
Duluth, MN;50;37;40;36;Breezy with rain;NE;16;87%;90%;2
El Paso, TX;86;59;83;58;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;12%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;66;43;65;43;Rather cloudy;NE;6;41%;76%;3
Fargo, ND;63;44;48;40;Occasional rain;ENE;16;75%;85%;2
Grand Junction, CO;61;41;63;44;A passing shower;ESE;9;45%;59%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;66;51;81;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;10;62%;81%;8
Hartford, CT;73;51;73;53;Periods of sun;ENE;7;41%;26%;9
Helena, MT;47;38;47;35;Occasional rain;NW;8;75%;89%;2
Honolulu, HI;87;75;87;75;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;66%;66%;10
Houston, TX;86;75;87;75;Clearing, a t-storm;SE;11;78%;86%;5
Indianapolis, IN;82;63;87;68;Partly sunny;S;10;55%;34%;10
Jackson, MS;89;64;86;71;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;10;68%;44%;11
Jacksonville, FL;89;66;90;66;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;53%;5%;12
Juneau, AK;60;44;65;42;Partly sunny, nice;NE;8;58%;7%;5
Kansas City, MO;87;71;77;59;Severe thunderstorms;SE;13;74%;88%;3
Knoxville, TN;86;62;88;64;Sunshine and warm;SE;5;62%;28%;11
Las Vegas, NV;74;56;82;61;Partly sunny, cool;SSW;11;19%;7%;11
Lexington, KY;86;64;87;67;Mostly sunny, warm;S;8;58%;39%;11
Little Rock, AR;88;67;83;68;Partly sunny;SSE;8;66%;73%;9
Long Beach, CA;73;56;70;58;Low clouds, then sun;W;7;57%;83%;10
Los Angeles, CA;72;54;71;56;Cool with some sun;SW;6;60%;83%;10
Louisville, KY;89;66;89;69;Sunshine and warm;SSE;9;54%;39%;10
Madison, WI;56;45;72;57;A t-storm, warmer;E;9;73%;83%;3
Memphis, TN;88;68;86;71;Partly sunny;SSE;13;60%;64%;11
Miami, FL;84;76;85;77;A shower or t-storm;E;10;62%;73%;12
Milwaukee, WI;48;44;69;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;12;69%;81%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;69;46;54;43;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;16;77%;80%;2
Mobile, AL;85;71;86;72;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;8;67%;25%;11
Montgomery, AL;89;64;86;62;Mostly sunny, humid;S;5;58%;10%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;40;28;35;33;Windy with some sun;WNW;35;97%;20%;5
Nashville, TN;90;65;89;68;Sunshine and warm;S;9;53%;33%;11
New Orleans, LA;87;73;85;76;A t-storm in spots;SE;10;70%;55%;9
New York, NY;78;56;75;58;Partly sunny;SSE;6;36%;26%;10
Newark, NJ;76;54;76;57;Partly sunny, nice;SE;6;37%;26%;10
Norfolk, VA;86;65;80;65;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;66%;18%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;82;68;76;55;A severe t-storm;SSE;18;78%;86%;4
Olympia, WA;64;44;70;49;Warmer;SSE;6;56%;75%;5
Omaha, NE;90;71;80;53;Showers and t-storms;SE;17;61%;84%;4
Orlando, FL;88;65;88;67;Partly sunny;ESE;8;51%;12%;12
Philadelphia, PA;81;58;77;60;Partly sunny;NNW;6;40%;7%;10
Phoenix, AZ;81;62;87;68;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;14%;3%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;76;56;83;64;A t-storm in spots;NNE;7;61%;55%;9
Portland, ME;53;48;63;48;Partly sunny;SW;10;58%;9%;8
Portland, OR;62;50;69;51;A little p.m. rain;ENE;5;62%;83%;3
Providence, RI;68;52;72;50;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;8;44%;0%;9
Raleigh, NC;88;65;92;68;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;54%;15%;11
Reno, NV;58;36;59;39;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;8;43%;83%;9
Richmond, VA;84;64;87;64;Partly sunny, warm;SE;4;58%;29%;11
Roswell, NM;92;53;84;48;Windy in the p.m.;WNW;16;15%;3%;12
Sacramento, CA;70;49;58;51;Afternoon rain;SSE;7;90%;92%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;57;44;60;49;A shower in the a.m.;SE;7;58%;66%;7
San Antonio, TX;87;76;85;73;A severe t-storm;NE;9;84%;83%;5
San Diego, CA;67;57;69;60;Low clouds, then sun;WNW;8;58%;23%;10
San Francisco, CA;61;53;59;54;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SSE;9;71%;94%;3
Savannah, GA;89;68;91;68;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;58%;8%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;51;72;54;Warmer;E;6;52%;72%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;69;59;68;42;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;14;73%;80%;6
Spokane, WA;55;44;62;45;Cloudy;ENE;6;61%;30%;2
Springfield, IL;86;66;84;65;A p.m. t-storm;S;15;61%;82%;6
St. Louis, MO;89;66;86;65;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;10;52%;75%;10
Tampa, FL;90;67;91;69;Partly sunny, humid;E;6;53%;5%;12
Toledo, OH;65;50;77;64;Partly sunny, warmer;ENE;6;69%;53%;10
Tucson, AZ;80;53;84;59;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;17%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;86;69;73;59;A dangerous t-storm;S;15;86%;88%;3
Vero Beach, FL;85;67;85;72;Partly sunny, breezy;E;14;58%;43%;12
Washington, DC;82;64;82;63;A t-storm in spots;N;5;55%;55%;5
Wichita, KS;83;69;75;54;A severe t-storm;SW;18;74%;90%;5
Wilmington, DE;80;60;76;60;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;7;44%;10%;10
