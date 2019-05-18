US Forecast for Sunday, May 19, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;71;53;79;66;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;57%;65%;6
Albuquerque, NM;71;47;75;53;Mostly cloudy;WSW;12;20%;5%;5
Anchorage, AK;59;44;61;47;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;60%;84%;3
Asheville, NC;84;61;83;63;Mostly sunny;S;8;58%;44%;11
Atlanta, GA;88;65;88;67;Sunshine and warm;S;7;53%;28%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;65;57;72;64;Partly sunny;S;11;86%;38%;10
Austin, TX;82;74;91;75;Clouds and sun;SE;3;64%;44%;12
Baltimore, MD;78;65;87;73;A t-storm in spots;S;6;65%;55%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;88;75;84;72;Thunderstorms;S;9;82%;85%;3
Billings, MT;43;34;46;37;Cloudy and chilly;E;10;75%;44%;2
Birmingham, AL;88;65;86;68;Turning cloudy;SW;9;53%;55%;11
Bismarck, ND;41;37;53;32;Cloudy and cool;NNW;10;55%;27%;3
Boise, ID;65;50;56;47;Cooler with rain;WNW;6;76%;89%;2
Boston, MA;69;52;71;62;Partly sunny;SSW;10;55%;44%;7
Bridgeport, CT;72;54;71;62;Clouds and sun;S;8;68%;43%;10
Buffalo, NY;70;59;78;59;A t-storm in spots;SSW;11;67%;75%;9
Burlington, VT;65;51;73;62;A t-storm in spots;SSW;10;72%;70%;4
Caribou, ME;57;40;60;47;Rain at times;ESE;5;60%;92%;3
Casper, WY;41;27;47;31;A shower or two;ENE;13;74%;85%;3
Charleston, SC;87;71;84;71;Humid with sunshine;S;8;63%;8%;11
Charleston, WV;89;65;91;67;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;52%;73%;10
Charlotte, NC;92;69;90;67;Warm with sunshine;S;7;52%;28%;11
Cheyenne, WY;55;30;50;33;Partly sunny;E;10;66%;72%;5
Chicago, IL;76;62;71;45;A dangerous t-storm;W;16;74%;64%;5
Cleveland, OH;69;67;81;59;A severe t-storm;SW;18;57%;82%;10
Columbia, SC;94;68;92;69;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;49%;14%;11
Columbus, OH;87;65;83;61;A severe t-storm;SSW;15;57%;82%;9
Concord, NH;72;46;73;62;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;63%;64%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;65;87;71;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;7;49%;27%;11
Denver, CO;60;38;58;40;Clouds and sun, cool;NNW;8;53%;67%;6
Des Moines, IA;79;53;57;40;Rain and drizzle;NNW;17;73%;73%;2
Detroit, MI;69;62;79;51;A severe t-storm;SW;14;67%;77%;8
Dodge City, KS;73;46;71;46;Partly sunny;ESE;11;53%;32%;11
Duluth, MN;42;37;38;37;Windy with rain;NNW;20;84%;84%;2
El Paso, TX;82;57;89;66;Partly sunny;WSW;8;12%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;66;44;71;47;Partial sunshine;S;6;39%;25%;4
Fargo, ND;48;40;54;34;Cloudy and cool;NNW;13;56%;30%;2
Grand Junction, CO;63;44;64;41;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;15;39%;82%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;79;63;74;44;A severe t-storm;W;15;76%;85%;3
Hartford, CT;75;53;74;64;Clouds and sun;S;8;61%;44%;8
Helena, MT;48;34;50;36;Cloudy and cool;ENE;9;59%;44%;2
Honolulu, HI;87;74;87;75;Breezy with some sun;ENE;15;62%;63%;11
Houston, TX;85;76;90;77;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;70%;48%;7
Indianapolis, IN;88;67;75;51;A severe t-storm;WSW;14;73%;70%;3
Jackson, MS;88;72;84;69;Thunderstorms;S;12;85%;86%;3
Jacksonville, FL;90;67;87;70;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;8;66%;26%;12
Juneau, AK;64;42;67;44;Partly sunny;E;8;55%;28%;5
Kansas City, MO;73;59;68;47;Clouds and sun;N;14;61%;21%;5
Knoxville, TN;88;65;87;66;Sunshine and warm;SW;9;54%;64%;11
Las Vegas, NV;82;60;73;51;Windy, blowing dust;WSW;20;26%;44%;11
Lexington, KY;87;67;83;64;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;12;56%;66%;9
Little Rock, AR;84;68;86;63;Clouds breaking;NNW;9;62%;31%;10
Long Beach, CA;70;56;67;55;A couple of showers;W;12;63%;77%;9
Los Angeles, CA;72;56;66;53;A couple of showers;WSW;7;63%;89%;9
Louisville, KY;89;70;78;61;A severe t-storm;SSW;14;65%;84%;3
Madison, WI;69;54;65;41;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;13;87%;75%;2
Memphis, TN;87;70;84;67;Thunderstorms;SSW;15;83%;74%;9
Miami, FL;85;76;85;75;A t-storm in spots;E;9;66%;47%;12
Milwaukee, WI;59;48;66;46;Showers and t-storms;WSW;16;73%;70%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;50;43;44;38;Periods of rain;N;17;82%;91%;2
Mobile, AL;83;71;86;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;70%;55%;8
Montgomery, AL;87;63;86;67;Becoming cloudy;SW;7;56%;31%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;34;32;50;46;Windy;SW;32;92%;65%;3
Nashville, TN;90;70;80;65;Not as warm;SSW;11;65%;79%;5
New Orleans, LA;86;76;85;75;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;75%;74%;3
New York, NY;77;58;75;65;A t-storm in spots;S;8;64%;74%;8
Newark, NJ;76;57;80;67;A t-storm in spots;S;7;62%;73%;8
Norfolk, VA;82;66;89;69;Mostly sunny;S;8;61%;31%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;71;56;78;59;Mostly sunny;E;9;58%;27%;11
Olympia, WA;69;51;67;49;Spotty showers;SW;6;74%;88%;2
Omaha, NE;78;51;58;42;Rain and drizzle;NNW;19;67%;60%;3
Orlando, FL;88;69;88;72;A t-storm in spots;ESE;8;59%;46%;12
Philadelphia, PA;77;61;87;70;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;56%;55%;8
Phoenix, AZ;86;67;83;59;Cloudy and cool;WSW;10;18%;11%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;83;64;87;66;A t-storm in spots;SW;9;56%;77%;10
Portland, ME;64;49;56;53;A t-storm in spots;S;9;80%;64%;8
Portland, OR;73;52;61;51;A passing shower;NW;5;79%;80%;2
Providence, RI;72;49;69;60;Clouds and sunshine;S;8;58%;42%;8
Raleigh, NC;92;68;91;67;Mostly sunny;S;8;55%;10%;11
Reno, NV;60;40;54;36;A shower;W;11;52%;64%;4
Richmond, VA;87;65;92;70;Mostly sunny and hot;S;8;57%;39%;11
Roswell, NM;84;51;90;61;Partly sunny;S;13;15%;17%;12
Sacramento, CA;59;51;60;46;Showers and t-storms;S;8;72%;77%;3
Salt Lake City, UT;58;48;62;45;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;15;53%;82%;4
San Antonio, TX;84;74;93;76;Clouds and sun;SE;7;66%;44%;12
San Diego, CA;67;59;65;58;A couple of showers;WNW;10;68%;85%;3
San Francisco, CA;57;51;61;52;Showers and t-storms;NW;13;72%;77%;5
Savannah, GA;91;69;86;71;Nice with sunshine;SSE;9;65%;33%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;55;71;53;A passing shower;SSE;6;60%;80%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;71;42;48;36;A little rain;NNE;15;80%;65%;2
Spokane, WA;60;44;70;43;Some sunshine;NE;11;37%;10%;8
Springfield, IL;85;64;75;46;A severe t-storm;W;19;75%;63%;6
St. Louis, MO;86;66;79;50;A morning t-storm;NW;11;61%;60%;8
Tampa, FL;91;69;91;71;Partly sunny, humid;NE;6;59%;55%;12
Toledo, OH;70;64;78;51;A severe t-storm;SW;14;70%;77%;7
Tucson, AZ;83;59;86;56;Becoming cloudy;WSW;10;16%;5%;8
Tulsa, OK;73;59;78;57;Partly sunny;NE;7;60%;22%;11
Vero Beach, FL;85;69;87;69;A t-storm in spots;ESE;13;66%;55%;12
Washington, DC;82;63;89;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;63%;60%;9
Wichita, KS;72;54;72;51;Partly sunny;ENE;10;61%;28%;11
Wilmington, DE;75;59;86;70;A t-storm in spots;S;10;64%;55%;8
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.