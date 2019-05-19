US Forecast for Monday, May 20, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;83;67;81;50;A strong t-storm;WNW;10;67%;61%;7
Albuquerque, NM;71;53;66;40;Windy with some sun;WNW;24;30%;44%;10
Anchorage, AK;57;47;60;43;Sun and clouds;WSW;10;57%;34%;3
Asheville, NC;83;62;81;54;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;59%;40%;9
Atlanta, GA;88;65;86;64;Partly sunny, humid;NW;6;57%;25%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;75;65;77;57;Sunny intervals;WSW;14;73%;55%;10
Austin, TX;92;76;91;74;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;66%;44%;11
Baltimore, MD;84;73;89;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;8;56%;51%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;80;72;88;73;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;74%;63%;6
Billings, MT;48;38;51;37;A shower or two;E;11;72%;68%;2
Birmingham, AL;85;67;87;67;A t-storm in spots;E;5;64%;41%;8
Bismarck, ND;52;32;60;43;Partly sunny;SSE;8;52%;34%;7
Boise, ID;57;48;59;47;A shower or two;SSE;6;81%;84%;6
Boston, MA;69;64;81;56;A strong t-storm;WSW;11;61%;73%;7
Bridgeport, CT;73;63;79;54;A strong t-storm;W;8;70%;65%;8
Buffalo, NY;83;57;60;42;Sun and clouds;W;18;85%;45%;5
Burlington, VT;77;62;79;48;A strong t-storm;W;13;65%;66%;3
Caribou, ME;58;46;58;47;Periods of rain;E;9;83%;89%;2
Casper, WY;39;32;50;28;Occasional rain;ENE;14;81%;91%;3
Charleston, SC;84;71;85;72;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;9;66%;34%;10
Charleston, WV;89;66;82;48;Clouds and sun;NW;9;56%;46%;9
Charlotte, NC;88;67;88;63;A t-storm in spots;WNW;8;59%;44%;11
Cheyenne, WY;46;34;40;32;Chilly with rain;E;12;99%;86%;3
Chicago, IL;72;44;53;46;Clouds breaking;SE;10;64%;29%;6
Cleveland, OH;85;60;62;47;Cooler;N;18;76%;17%;5
Columbia, SC;91;69;92;66;Partly sunny, nice;SW;7;56%;12%;11
Columbus, OH;84;61;68;44;Cooler with some sun;NNW;14;63%;14%;7
Concord, NH;75;63;82;51;A strong t-storm;WNW;9;69%;73%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;84;70;88;69;Clearing and windy;SE;22;72%;44%;5
Denver, CO;58;41;52;37;Breezy with rain;NW;13;80%;95%;3
Des Moines, IA;60;39;59;45;Clouds and sun, cool;ESE;8;59%;74%;8
Detroit, MI;77;51;57;42;Periods of sun;NW;14;60%;15%;4
Dodge City, KS;68;49;59;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;25;84%;92%;3
Duluth, MN;38;33;58;38;Partly sunny, milder;SSW;7;53%;2%;8
El Paso, TX;89;67;83;53;Very windy;WNW;28;15%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;68;46;71;44;Some sun, a shower;WNW;6;37%;45%;4
Fargo, ND;54;32;65;43;Periods of sun;SE;6;49%;9%;8
Grand Junction, CO;68;41;57;41;Partly sunny, cool;WSW;8;55%;44%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;72;44;56;39;Breezy with some sun;WNW;14;70%;15%;4
Hartford, CT;77;65;82;53;A strong t-storm;WNW;8;64%;66%;8
Helena, MT;47;36;49;37;Brief showers;N;8;61%;72%;3
Honolulu, HI;88;74;88;73;A shower or two;N;7;60%;70%;12
Houston, TX;90;77;89;76;Clouds and sun;SE;9;71%;15%;11
Indianapolis, IN;72;54;64;45;Sun and clouds;NNE;8;60%;15%;7
Jackson, MS;78;70;88;70;A shower or t-storm;S;4;71%;73%;9
Jacksonville, FL;88;69;89;69;Warm with some sun;SSE;7;62%;11%;12
Juneau, AK;64;43;69;47;Partly sunny;E;7;56%;74%;5
Kansas City, MO;68;47;62;55;Rain and a t-storm;E;9;63%;92%;5
Knoxville, TN;87;66;85;58;Mostly cloudy;N;7;58%;27%;9
Las Vegas, NV;72;50;73;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;15;30%;8%;10
Lexington, KY;81;63;76;48;Clouds and sun;N;10;61%;31%;11
Little Rock, AR;82;59;83;69;A t-storm in spots;ESE;8;64%;54%;10
Long Beach, CA;68;54;68;56;Clouds breaking;SE;10;52%;18%;10
Los Angeles, CA;65;52;68;55;Mostly sunny, cool;SSE;7;52%;15%;11
Louisville, KY;77;61;75;49;Clouds and sun;NNE;8;54%;15%;11
Madison, WI;64;40;60;44;Clouds breaking;ENE;9;59%;67%;6
Memphis, TN;83;62;84;68;A t-storm in spots;E;6;63%;64%;11
Miami, FL;86;74;85;75;Partly sunny;E;8;66%;49%;12
Milwaukee, WI;75;44;55;44;Clouds breaking;SE;11;58%;6%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;45;37;63;46;Partly sunny;ESE;7;45%;63%;9
Mobile, AL;83;72;87;73;A shower or t-storm;S;6;73%;66%;12
Montgomery, AL;86;66;84;68;A t-storm in spots;SE;4;69%;42%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;51;43;51;25;Very windy;WNW;40;100%;74%;3
Nashville, TN;80;63;83;57;Partly sunny;NE;6;55%;11%;11
New Orleans, LA;83;74;86;76;Partly sunny;SSE;7;73%;31%;7
New York, NY;78;68;85;55;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;8;56%;50%;8
Newark, NJ;82;69;87;54;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;9;58%;54%;8
Norfolk, VA;92;69;91;66;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;11;56%;47%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;76;58;74;63;Severe thunderstorms;SSE;21;77%;91%;3
Olympia, WA;65;50;62;45;Brief showers;ESE;7;68%;75%;2
Omaha, NE;59;42;57;50;Afternoon rain;E;11;64%;90%;3
Orlando, FL;91;71;90;70;Clouds and sun;SE;6;58%;17%;12
Philadelphia, PA;87;69;87;56;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;10;55%;68%;10
Phoenix, AZ;82;58;74;58;Mostly sunny;SW;17;29%;26%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;87;66;75;46;Partly sunny;NW;14;57%;61%;5
Portland, ME;59;52;67;53;A strong t-storm;WSW;8;88%;73%;6
Portland, OR;62;49;64;48;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;67%;60%;3
Providence, RI;67;62;78;54;A strong t-storm;SW;8;70%;73%;7
Raleigh, NC;90;67;88;65;Partly sunny;SW;8;61%;47%;11
Reno, NV;53;36;60;39;Mostly cloudy, cold;WSW;14;46%;58%;6
Richmond, VA;92;70;90;59;A t-storm in spots;W;11;54%;64%;11
Roswell, NM;89;61;84;50;Very windy;WNW;29;18%;16%;12
Sacramento, CA;61;46;67;51;Rather cloudy, cool;SSW;8;69%;66%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;63;46;60;45;Showers;E;9;51%;77%;8
San Antonio, TX;92;77;92;76;Breezy with some sun;SE;14;69%;44%;9
San Diego, CA;66;58;66;59;Clouds breaking;WSW;10;59%;57%;6
San Francisco, CA;59;49;61;54;Partial sunshine;SW;13;68%;71%;10
Savannah, GA;86;69;89;69;Partly sunny;S;7;66%;31%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;53;60;51;Cooler;NE;10;72%;73%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;48;33;58;46;A little p.m. rain;E;8;58%;89%;4
Spokane, WA;68;44;68;48;Mainly cloudy;ENE;7;35%;28%;5
Springfield, IL;79;48;63;47;Partly sunny, cooler;ENE;9;62%;30%;10
St. Louis, MO;77;52;70;53;Partly sunny;E;7;54%;25%;10
Tampa, FL;91;71;91;72;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;5;63%;13%;12
Toledo, OH;78;51;57;41;Partly sunny;NNW;14;68%;14%;4
Tucson, AZ;83;55;71;50;Windy with sunshine;WSW;16;35%;8%;10
Tulsa, OK;78;56;77;69;Severe thunderstorms;SSE;16;75%;90%;3
Vero Beach, FL;86;70;86;68;Clouds and sun;ESE;8;67%;42%;12
Washington, DC;89;73;88;55;A stray p.m. t-storm;NW;9;54%;49%;10
Wichita, KS;71;52;61;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;19;80%;93%;3
Wilmington, DE;86;69;86;55;A stray p.m. t-storm;NW;11;55%;55%;10
_____
