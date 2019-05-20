US Forecast for Tuesday, May 21, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;79;48;64;47;Windy and cooler;NW;16;50%;0%;8
Albuquerque, NM;66;40;67;45;Windy, blowing dust;W;22;33%;5%;12
Anchorage, AK;58;44;59;44;Partly sunny;SW;6;66%;9%;5
Asheville, NC;80;53;85;60;Mostly sunny;SE;5;52%;3%;11
Atlanta, GA;86;63;91;65;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;5;51%;5%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;82;59;70;56;Not as warm;NNW;14;46%;1%;10
Austin, TX;90;74;89;73;Clearing;SE;6;54%;44%;11
Baltimore, MD;88;58;73;57;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;14;43%;2%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;88;73;90;74;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;13;63%;17%;12
Billings, MT;51;38;46;39;Chilly with rain;NE;10;88%;90%;2
Birmingham, AL;87;66;90;66;Sunshine and warm;S;7;55%;10%;11
Bismarck, ND;62;44;58;43;Cloudy, p.m. showers;ENE;15;59%;94%;2
Boise, ID;60;46;57;45;Cloudy with a shower;NNW;8;76%;80%;3
Boston, MA;83;56;69;51;Cooler with some sun;WNW;17;41%;0%;9
Bridgeport, CT;81;54;70;51;Not as warm;WNW;16;42%;1%;10
Buffalo, NY;61;43;58;43;Cool with some sun;SSW;10;58%;0%;9
Burlington, VT;78;49;60;46;Windy and cooler;NNW;17;51%;58%;4
Caribou, ME;55;47;48;40;Rain and drizzle;NNW;11;82%;81%;2
Casper, WY;51;29;38;29;A bit of snow;N;12;97%;93%;2
Charleston, SC;85;73;87;72;Partly sunny;S;7;67%;15%;11
Charleston, WV;82;50;73;52;Partly sunny;ENE;5;57%;2%;11
Charlotte, NC;88;63;88;65;Mostly sunny;E;5;46%;25%;11
Cheyenne, WY;36;29;35;30;Cold with snow;NNW;13;100%;84%;2
Chicago, IL;52;45;52;50;A little a.m. rain;ESE;11;73%;85%;3
Cleveland, OH;64;47;56;51;Partly sunny, cool;ESE;9;65%;5%;10
Columbia, SC;91;67;93;69;Mostly sunny, warm;E;4;51%;2%;11
Columbus, OH;68;46;63;51;Partly sunny;E;7;56%;15%;10
Concord, NH;84;52;63;43;Windy and cooler;NW;20;44%;0%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;72;84;68;A heavy thunderstorm;S;17;49%;66%;11
Denver, CO;44;34;43;32;A bit of a.m. snow;ENE;10;92%;72%;4
Des Moines, IA;56;45;54;52;Severe thunderstorms;SE;22;85%;86%;2
Detroit, MI;57;43;62;50;Inc. clouds;ENE;6;52%;18%;8
Dodge City, KS;50;45;64;39;A morning t-storm;WNW;22;66%;63%;9
Duluth, MN;64;39;53;40;Becoming cloudy;ENE;11;68%;89%;8
El Paso, TX;78;53;81;59;Windy, blowing dust;WSW;18;17%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;72;44;74;50;Clouds and sun;NW;6;34%;44%;3
Fargo, ND;64;43;64;45;Mostly cloudy;E;15;47%;92%;4
Grand Junction, CO;59;41;59;40;A few showers;ESE;11;59%;85%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;52;39;62;51;Inc. clouds;E;8;53%;80%;8
Hartford, CT;83;53;69;51;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;14;42%;1%;10
Helena, MT;50;38;52;39;Spotty showers;NNW;9;64%;87%;2
Honolulu, HI;88;73;88;75;Partial sunshine;NE;5;59%;33%;13
Houston, TX;89;76;88;77;A t-storm in spots;S;11;71%;64%;5
Indianapolis, IN;62;46;65;57;Clouds and sun, nice;ESE;9;58%;70%;7
Jackson, MS;88;68;89;70;Partly sunny, breezy;S;14;65%;12%;11
Jacksonville, FL;90;69;92;69;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;59%;28%;12
Juneau, AK;68;49;65;44;A morning shower;SSE;8;68%;69%;3
Kansas City, MO;60;52;72;57;Severe thunderstorms;S;17;81%;72%;2
Knoxville, TN;85;58;87;64;Partly sunny, warm;E;5;55%;3%;11
Las Vegas, NV;74;53;73;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;N;17;29%;65%;11
Lexington, KY;76;50;76;60;Partly sunny;E;8;55%;17%;11
Little Rock, AR;82;69;86;67;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;14;68%;89%;7
Long Beach, CA;71;56;68;55;Mostly sunny;WNW;12;58%;37%;11
Los Angeles, CA;69;55;66;54;Mostly sunny, cool;W;10;55%;34%;11
Louisville, KY;75;52;77;64;Nice with some sun;E;9;57%;24%;11
Madison, WI;59;44;54;47;A little a.m. rain;ESE;12;67%;92%;3
Memphis, TN;87;70;88;71;Breezy with some sun;S;15;63%;65%;11
Miami, FL;85;77;87;75;Mostly sunny;E;9;63%;35%;12
Milwaukee, WI;54;43;50;47;Showers around;ESE;11;71%;93%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;63;46;59;48;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;16;65%;95%;3
Mobile, AL;85;72;86;73;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;8;69%;7%;12
Montgomery, AL;91;66;88;63;Mostly sunny;S;6;57%;7%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;49;23;28;20;A snow shower;NW;36;98%;61%;4
Nashville, TN;83;61;90;70;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;8;56%;22%;11
New Orleans, LA;87;75;88;75;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;11;64%;10%;12
New York, NY;86;56;71;55;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;17;37%;1%;10
Newark, NJ;87;55;71;53;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;15;37%;2%;10
Norfolk, VA;91;67;74;60;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;10;49%;2%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;76;63;76;58;Severe thunderstorms;S;18;58%;68%;10
Olympia, WA;57;47;65;44;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;72%;31%;3
Omaha, NE;55;49;58;52;Strong thunderstorms;S;24;83%;75%;2
Orlando, FL;91;70;93;70;Sunny;SE;5;55%;8%;12
Philadelphia, PA;87;56;73;54;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNW;14;36%;2%;10
Phoenix, AZ;74;59;81;57;Sunny and breezy;WSW;14;26%;7%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;76;46;66;50;Some sun, pleasant;NE;6;49%;6%;10
Portland, ME;69;53;60;47;Periods of sun;NW;16;54%;8%;5
Portland, OR;60;48;66;49;Mostly cloudy;NW;6;65%;44%;3
Providence, RI;81;54;70;50;Not as warm;WNW;14;44%;0%;10
Raleigh, NC;89;65;85;60;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;49%;0%;11
Reno, NV;61;40;52;39;Partly sunny, cooler;WNW;13;50%;81%;6
Richmond, VA;90;61;76;52;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;9;46%;0%;11
Roswell, NM;86;49;80;52;Windy, blowing dust;SSW;24;19%;11%;12
Sacramento, CA;69;52;63;47;Showers and t-storms;N;10;70%;72%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;59;46;55;44;Cloudy with showers;N;9;69%;86%;3
San Antonio, TX;92;76;92;72;Clouds breaking;SSE;8;50%;44%;11
San Diego, CA;66;59;65;59;Mostly cloudy;W;15;64%;74%;3
San Francisco, CA;62;54;60;52;A bit of rain;WNW;18;68%;67%;3
Savannah, GA;89;69;92;70;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;5;62%;30%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;50;66;51;Mostly cloudy;ESE;8;68%;35%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;58;45;51;48;Windy;ESE;25;81%;100%;2
Spokane, WA;66;48;71;49;Mostly cloudy;NE;8;39%;9%;3
Springfield, IL;61;46;69;60;A morning t-storm;SE;20;84%;85%;3
St. Louis, MO;70;53;79;60;A morning t-storm;SW;14;63%;85%;3
Tampa, FL;91;72;91;73;Mostly sunny, humid;NNW;5;66%;14%;12
Toledo, OH;58;42;59;50;Inc. clouds;E;5;63%;68%;8
Tucson, AZ;70;50;81;55;Sunny and warmer;SW;10;21%;3%;12
Tulsa, OK;74;69;79;60;Severe thunderstorms;S;16;62%;71%;10
Vero Beach, FL;86;68;87;68;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;8;64%;4%;12
Washington, DC;88;57;73;53;Sunshine and cooler;N;14;44%;1%;10
Wichita, KS;58;58;73;51;Thunderstorms;SSW;18;66%;69%;10
Wilmington, DE;86;56;72;54;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;14;41%;1%;10
