US Forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;67;48;73;59;Inc. clouds;S;8;54%;73%;10

Albuquerque, NM;75;51;83;53;Mostly sunny;S;11;16%;0%;12

Anchorage, AK;60;46;63;49;A shower in the p.m.;E;7;57%;80%;3

Asheville, NC;87;63;86;63;Partly sunny;NW;5;59%;26%;10

Atlanta, GA;92;69;94;70;Sunny and hot;WNW;5;54%;7%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;78;58;68;62;Mostly sunny;S;10;63%;42%;10

Austin, TX;90;74;91;72;A shower in the a.m.;SSE;9;59%;66%;7

Baltimore, MD;82;66;79;69;Partly sunny;S;6;57%;29%;9

Baton Rouge, LA;91;71;93;70;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;60%;9%;12

Billings, MT;61;44;72;50;Warmer with clearing;SSW;7;49%;39%;9

Birmingham, AL;91;69;94;67;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;5;54%;9%;11

Bismarck, ND;58;43;70;46;Warmer;SE;7;54%;18%;9

Boise, ID;64;46;63;49;Spotty showers;ESE;5;75%;87%;3

Boston, MA;70;51;73;58;Partly sunny;SSW;7;47%;65%;10

Bridgeport, CT;73;52;70;58;Inc. clouds;SSW;9;54%;71%;10

Buffalo, NY;66;53;71;58;Thunderstorms;SW;12;76%;86%;4

Burlington, VT;61;48;74;59;Afternoon t-storms;S;11;58%;94%;8

Caribou, ME;67;43;74;51;Partly sunny, warmer;S;5;44%;63%;9

Casper, WY;62;36;67;36;Partly sunny;SSE;12;51%;30%;10

Charleston, SC;92;73;94;75;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;57%;2%;11

Charleston, WV;84;67;87;68;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;70%;55%;11

Charlotte, NC;94;70;93;72;Mostly sunny;S;5;52%;37%;11

Cheyenne, WY;63;37;66;45;Mostly sunny;SE;11;38%;35%;11

Chicago, IL;68;66;76;59;A shower or t-storm;SW;13;74%;80%;5

Cleveland, OH;64;61;81;63;A strong t-storm;WSW;15;64%;73%;8

Columbia, SC;96;71;99;71;Blazing sunshine;SSE;4;50%;7%;11

Columbus, OH;80;66;88;67;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WSW;10;68%;82%;9

Concord, NH;69;46;76;55;Inc. clouds;S;5;47%;82%;10

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;73;89;72;Breezy with some sun;SSE;15;61%;11%;8

Denver, CO;70;41;74;45;Partly sunny;W;8;31%;17%;11

Des Moines, IA;81;63;80;61;A severe t-storm;W;8;71%;76%;10

Detroit, MI;65;59;82;63;A strong t-storm;WSW;11;74%;73%;7

Dodge City, KS;77;61;82;62;A severe t-storm;S;12;72%;76%;4

Duluth, MN;46;41;63;46;Low clouds;WNW;11;60%;23%;3

El Paso, TX;89;64;93;67;Sunshine;W;9;11%;1%;12

Fairbanks, AK;64;48;74;52;Pleasant and warmer;NE;6;43%;3%;5

Fargo, ND;66;48;63;44;Spotty showers;SE;9;69%;66%;4

Grand Junction, CO;65;42;75;46;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;9;33%;0%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;66;64;76;59;A shower or t-storm;SW;11;77%;67%;6

Hartford, CT;73;51;75;58;Inc. clouds;SSW;7;48%;57%;10

Helena, MT;64;44;67;47;Spotty showers;N;4;54%;84%;3

Honolulu, HI;89;74;87;74;Mostly sunny;ENE;11;60%;44%;13

Houston, TX;89;75;89;74;Partly sunny, humid;SE;8;65%;11%;12

Indianapolis, IN;85;69;85;68;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;10;66%;83%;10

Jackson, MS;91;69;92;68;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;5;59%;8%;12

Jacksonville, FL;90;69;95;70;Unseasonably hot;SSE;7;53%;6%;12

Juneau, AK;58;41;70;46;Clouds and sun, mild;SE;8;55%;1%;6

Kansas City, MO;85;66;82;65;A severe t-storm;SSW;10;74%;84%;3

Knoxville, TN;91;68;91;68;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;59%;13%;11

Las Vegas, NV;77;60;84;61;Nice with sunshine;SSW;8;23%;4%;11

Lexington, KY;90;70;89;68;Mostly sunny;SW;9;58%;33%;11

Little Rock, AR;90;69;90;69;Warm with some sun;S;7;57%;10%;11

Long Beach, CA;74;56;67;58;Mist in the morning;SSW;6;66%;65%;6

Los Angeles, CA;71;55;69;56;Low clouds breaking;S;6;65%;46%;6

Louisville, KY;91;72;91;71;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;9;54%;30%;11

Madison, WI;70;64;81;57;A severe t-storm;WNW;9;66%;70%;10

Memphis, TN;90;72;91;72;Partly sunny and hot;S;9;58%;11%;10

Miami, FL;84;76;85;78;Sunny and delightful;ENE;13;58%;5%;12

Milwaukee, WI;62;53;80;56;Spotty showers;W;12;63%;74%;7

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;73;58;72;52;Clouds and sun;NNW;11;50%;14%;9

Mobile, AL;89;72;93;70;Sunny and very warm;SW;5;59%;6%;12

Montgomery, AL;90;69;92;69;Hot with sunshine;WNW;4;56%;8%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;35;31;47;38;Milder;S;24;77%;84%;10

Nashville, TN;92;69;93;67;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;7;53%;13%;11

New Orleans, LA;90;73;91;73;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;60%;8%;12

New York, NY;76;58;72;62;Inc. clouds;S;8;49%;43%;10

Newark, NJ;75;55;72;62;Inc. clouds;S;7;52%;45%;10

Norfolk, VA;88;65;82;70;Sunny;SSE;8;58%;11%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;83;70;82;68;Mainly cloudy, humid;SSE;13;73%;67%;3

Olympia, WA;60;47;59;43;Showers;NNE;8;78%;87%;3

Omaha, NE;80;61;78;61;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;7;67%;80%;5

Orlando, FL;89;71;92;72;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;9;53%;4%;12

Philadelphia, PA;80;59;75;65;Partly sunny;S;8;52%;53%;10

Phoenix, AZ;87;64;91;64;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;14%;2%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;79;61;85;68;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;8;68%;80%;6

Portland, ME;60;49;65;52;Inc. clouds;S;8;57%;80%;9

Portland, OR;61;50;57;46;A shower;NNW;6;75%;75%;4

Providence, RI;72;49;75;57;Partly sunny;SSW;7;46%;45%;10

Raleigh, NC;96;68;91;71;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;51%;25%;11

Reno, NV;67;44;64;46;Spotty showers;SW;7;53%;74%;7

Richmond, VA;89;61;87;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;51%;8%;11

Roswell, NM;94;64;96;65;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;14;26%;41%;12

Sacramento, CA;76;54;73;54;Mainly cloudy, cool;SSW;5;62%;68%;8

Salt Lake City, UT;61;50;71;52;Warmer with some sun;SE;13;40%;39%;11

San Antonio, TX;91;75;92;74;Humid with some sun;SE;11;66%;38%;9

San Diego, CA;67;55;66;59;Low clouds breaking;SW;7;69%;33%;7

San Francisco, CA;63;52;64;52;Clouds and sun;W;9;70%;64%;6

Savannah, GA;95;71;99;73;Unseasonably hot;S;5;48%;2%;12

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;52;59;50;Spotty showers;NNE;9;75%;80%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;75;52;72;50;Partly sunny;N;9;56%;13%;10

Spokane, WA;63;48;67;51;Spotty showers;N;5;56%;90%;3

Springfield, IL;89;68;80;65;Showers and t-storms;SSW;12;73%;83%;3

St. Louis, MO;90;71;84;69;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;62%;66%;7

Tampa, FL;93;69;95;71;Sunny, hot and humid;E;7;59%;5%;12

Toledo, OH;70;60;83;64;A strong t-storm;WSW;10;73%;73%;6

Tucson, AZ;88;58;91;59;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;12%;1%;12

Tulsa, OK;86;73;86;71;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;11;67%;74%;7

Vero Beach, FL;84;70;85;72;Sunny and nice;E;12;62%;4%;12

Washington, DC;84;64;82;69;Partly sunny;S;7;52%;27%;9

Wichita, KS;73;67;80;65;A severe t-storm;S;12;79%;90%;3

Wilmington, DE;80;59;74;65;Partly sunny, nice;S;10;57%;50%;10

