US Forecast for Monday, May 27, 2019

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;82;54;75;50;Partly sunny, nice;N;8;49%;27%;10

Albuquerque, NM;83;48;76;44;Increasingly windy;WNW;18;19%;0%;12

Anchorage, AK;55;46;60;47;A shower or two;SE;8;63%;66%;2

Asheville, NC;88;63;87;64;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;55%;11%;12

Atlanta, GA;95;68;94;71;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;6;51%;4%;12

Atlantic City, NJ;83;67;73;61;Not as warm;ESE;11;63%;37%;10

Austin, TX;91;72;89;75;Clouds breaking;SSE;8;58%;48%;8

Baltimore, MD;88;71;84;69;Some sun, not as hot;N;3;53%;66%;7

Baton Rouge, LA;92;70;90;73;Lots of sun, warm;S;6;65%;15%;10

Billings, MT;71;50;54;48;Cooler with rain;NE;11;87%;87%;2

Birmingham, AL;94;69;94;68;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;54%;8%;12

Bismarck, ND;59;46;63;47;Clouds and sun, cool;NE;11;72%;33%;4

Boise, ID;70;49;73;50;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;63%;65%;7

Boston, MA;86;61;71;53;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;7;46%;1%;10

Bridgeport, CT;86;61;77;56;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;47%;11%;10

Buffalo, NY;72;50;67;55;Partly sunny;E;6;67%;68%;10

Burlington, VT;79;50;64;42;Nice with some sun;S;9;53%;7%;8

Caribou, ME;55;46;60;36;Some sun;NW;11;46%;25%;8

Casper, WY;75;42;57;39;Thunderstorms;ENE;9;86%;94%;3

Charleston, SC;96;76;96;74;Mostly sunny;SW;7;50%;0%;11

Charleston, WV;90;67;83;67;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;67%;73%;5

Charlotte, NC;95;68;93;68;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;6;47%;2%;11

Cheyenne, WY;67;43;62;40;Thunderstorms;NW;9;75%;94%;4

Chicago, IL;66;51;67;60;Thunderstorms;SSE;7;81%;87%;3

Cleveland, OH;69;54;66;61;Inc. clouds;ESE;8;69%;68%;10

Columbia, SC;100;68;99;70;Very hot;W;7;44%;4%;11

Columbus, OH;84;61;80;68;A t-storm in spots;S;5;63%;73%;5

Concord, NH;85;51;75;43;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;8;43%;4%;10

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;72;88;72;Clouds breaking;SSE;17;58%;49%;8

Denver, CO;75;48;72;42;Periods of sun;N;9;42%;55%;10

Des Moines, IA;78;65;81;65;Rain and a t-storm;W;14;77%;87%;4

Detroit, MI;68;50;72;56;Inc. clouds;ENE;6;50%;78%;9

Dodge City, KS;77;60;83;59;Warmer;S;20;63%;44%;11

Duluth, MN;75;42;45;39;A passing shower;NE;15;87%;58%;3

El Paso, TX;93;62;91;59;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;15;11%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;76;53;66;44;Partly sunny;WSW;6;46%;38%;3

Fargo, ND;66;49;64;45;Partly sunny;ENE;11;70%;16%;4

Grand Junction, CO;80;51;59;40;Heavy showers;NW;10;62%;86%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;73;53;72;55;Rain and a t-storm;E;8;61%;89%;4

Hartford, CT;88;60;80;54;Mostly sunny;N;7;43%;26%;10

Helena, MT;60;47;55;47;Cool with rain;NW;11;81%;75%;3

Honolulu, HI;88;74;87;73;Mostly sunny;NE;8;60%;75%;13

Houston, TX;90;75;90;77;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;64%;44%;7

Indianapolis, IN;80;65;81;70;A t-storm in spots;S;7;70%;78%;8

Jackson, MS;92;70;90;70;Warm with sunshine;S;6;62%;8%;12

Jacksonville, FL;97;74;99;76;Unseasonably hot;S;6;51%;8%;12

Juneau, AK;74;47;72;51;Sunny and warm;ESE;8;53%;30%;6

Kansas City, MO;83;68;86;69;A morning t-storm;SSW;15;64%;66%;5

Knoxville, TN;92;67;91;70;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;7;57%;16%;11

Las Vegas, NV;76;50;72;58;Cool with some sun;WSW;8;34%;14%;7

Lexington, KY;87;68;87;70;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;65%;44%;8

Little Rock, AR;91;69;89;70;Warm with sunshine;SSW;9;55%;13%;11

Long Beach, CA;62;53;69;55;Cool with some sun;SE;6;51%;28%;6

Los Angeles, CA;62;50;67;54;Partly sunny, cool;SSE;6;56%;23%;11

Louisville, KY;87;69;90;72;Clouds and sun, hot;S;6;61%;39%;8

Madison, WI;74;52;63;54;Heavy rain, t-storm;E;8;75%;89%;3

Memphis, TN;92;72;91;71;Sunshine and warm;SSW;11;58%;12%;11

Miami, FL;86;78;86;76;Mostly sunny;E;10;59%;3%;12

Milwaukee, WI;65;47;59;49;Times of rain;NNW;8;74%;89%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;74;55;60;52;Heavy rain, breezy;NE;14;75%;83%;2

Mobile, AL;92;73;90;73;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;63%;5%;12

Montgomery, AL;93;71;92;66;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;5;58%;7%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;47;34;38;24;Partly sunny, windy;WNW;25;79%;27%;6

Nashville, TN;94;68;93;70;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;7;54%;22%;11

New Orleans, LA;92;75;90;76;Humid with sunshine;S;7;63%;8%;12

New York, NY;88;66;79;57;Mostly sunny;E;6;42%;14%;10

Newark, NJ;89;65;80;58;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;42%;20%;10

Norfolk, VA;93;72;83;66;A t-storm around;ENE;8;67%;54%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;82;69;83;69;Variable cloudiness;S;15;71%;25%;4

Olympia, WA;69;51;77;51;Sunshine and warm;SW;6;59%;27%;9

Omaha, NE;83;69;84;67;A heavy p.m. t-storm;E;15;70%;85%;5

Orlando, FL;95;73;97;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;4;51%;6%;12

Philadelphia, PA;88;67;82;63;Nice with some sun;SE;6;44%;36%;8

Phoenix, AZ;84;63;78;59;Partly sunny, cool;W;8;26%;3%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;81;61;78;62;Partly sunny;N;5;59%;70%;6

Portland, ME;75;55;66;47;Partly sunny;NNW;7;49%;7%;9

Portland, OR;74;54;75;52;Mostly sunny;SW;6;61%;37%;9

Providence, RI;87;60;77;50;Mostly sunny;S;6;43%;27%;10

Raleigh, NC;94;70;91;70;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;7;54%;13%;11

Reno, NV;51;43;63;48;A shower or two;WNW;10;58%;66%;6

Richmond, VA;93;70;85;67;A t-storm around;ENE;7;60%;55%;11

Roswell, NM;94;55;92;54;Increasingly windy;W;20;13%;14%;12

Sacramento, CA;63;51;70;52;Partly sunny;SW;6;67%;34%;7

Salt Lake City, UT;76;50;62;50;Heavy showers;SE;9;69%;87%;4

San Antonio, TX;91;73;91;75;Clouds breaking;SSE;10;65%;47%;11

San Diego, CA;65;57;65;56;Sun and clouds, cool;NW;8;61%;42%;5

San Francisco, CA;58;53;61;54;Partial sunshine;W;10;69%;36%;7

Savannah, GA;99;74;99;76;Sunshine, summerlike;SSW;5;45%;1%;12

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;55;79;54;Sunshine and warm;SSW;6;54%;38%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;77;58;65;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;16;81%;90%;3

Spokane, WA;68;50;78;52;Clouds and sun, nice;N;6;39%;16%;8

Springfield, IL;78;63;84;68;A severe t-storm;SW;13;76%;86%;7

St. Louis, MO;81;67;92;69;Partly sunny;S;8;56%;32%;11

Tampa, FL;96;72;94;72;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;5;64%;30%;12

Toledo, OH;74;52;71;58;Inc. clouds;ESE;4;62%;75%;7

Tucson, AZ;83;56;78;52;Mostly sunny, cool;NNW;9;33%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;85;71;87;71;More clouds than sun;S;12;65%;33%;7

Vero Beach, FL;87;70;89;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;65%;2%;12

Washington, DC;90;69;83;67;Humid with some sun;SE;6;56%;66%;7

Wichita, KS;78;65;82;67;Variable clouds;S;15;75%;43%;5

Wilmington, DE;87;67;81;63;Nice with some sun;SE;8;50%;41%;8

_____

