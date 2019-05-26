US Forecast for Monday, May 27, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;82;54;75;50;Partly sunny, nice;N;8;49%;27%;10
Albuquerque, NM;83;48;76;44;Increasingly windy;WNW;18;19%;0%;12
Anchorage, AK;55;46;60;47;A shower or two;SE;8;63%;66%;2
Asheville, NC;88;63;87;64;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;55%;11%;12
Atlanta, GA;95;68;94;71;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;6;51%;4%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;83;67;73;61;Not as warm;ESE;11;63%;37%;10
Austin, TX;91;72;89;75;Clouds breaking;SSE;8;58%;48%;8
Baltimore, MD;88;71;84;69;Some sun, not as hot;N;3;53%;66%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;92;70;90;73;Lots of sun, warm;S;6;65%;15%;10
Billings, MT;71;50;54;48;Cooler with rain;NE;11;87%;87%;2
Birmingham, AL;94;69;94;68;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;54%;8%;12
Bismarck, ND;59;46;63;47;Clouds and sun, cool;NE;11;72%;33%;4
Boise, ID;70;49;73;50;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;63%;65%;7
Boston, MA;86;61;71;53;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;7;46%;1%;10
Bridgeport, CT;86;61;77;56;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;47%;11%;10
Buffalo, NY;72;50;67;55;Partly sunny;E;6;67%;68%;10
Burlington, VT;79;50;64;42;Nice with some sun;S;9;53%;7%;8
Caribou, ME;55;46;60;36;Some sun;NW;11;46%;25%;8
Casper, WY;75;42;57;39;Thunderstorms;ENE;9;86%;94%;3
Charleston, SC;96;76;96;74;Mostly sunny;SW;7;50%;0%;11
Charleston, WV;90;67;83;67;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;67%;73%;5
Charlotte, NC;95;68;93;68;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;6;47%;2%;11
Cheyenne, WY;67;43;62;40;Thunderstorms;NW;9;75%;94%;4
Chicago, IL;66;51;67;60;Thunderstorms;SSE;7;81%;87%;3
Cleveland, OH;69;54;66;61;Inc. clouds;ESE;8;69%;68%;10
Columbia, SC;100;68;99;70;Very hot;W;7;44%;4%;11
Columbus, OH;84;61;80;68;A t-storm in spots;S;5;63%;73%;5
Concord, NH;85;51;75;43;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;8;43%;4%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;72;88;72;Clouds breaking;SSE;17;58%;49%;8
Denver, CO;75;48;72;42;Periods of sun;N;9;42%;55%;10
Des Moines, IA;78;65;81;65;Rain and a t-storm;W;14;77%;87%;4
Detroit, MI;68;50;72;56;Inc. clouds;ENE;6;50%;78%;9
Dodge City, KS;77;60;83;59;Warmer;S;20;63%;44%;11
Duluth, MN;75;42;45;39;A passing shower;NE;15;87%;58%;3
El Paso, TX;93;62;91;59;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;15;11%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;76;53;66;44;Partly sunny;WSW;6;46%;38%;3
Fargo, ND;66;49;64;45;Partly sunny;ENE;11;70%;16%;4
Grand Junction, CO;80;51;59;40;Heavy showers;NW;10;62%;86%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;73;53;72;55;Rain and a t-storm;E;8;61%;89%;4
Hartford, CT;88;60;80;54;Mostly sunny;N;7;43%;26%;10
Helena, MT;60;47;55;47;Cool with rain;NW;11;81%;75%;3
Honolulu, HI;88;74;87;73;Mostly sunny;NE;8;60%;75%;13
Houston, TX;90;75;90;77;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;64%;44%;7
Indianapolis, IN;80;65;81;70;A t-storm in spots;S;7;70%;78%;8
Jackson, MS;92;70;90;70;Warm with sunshine;S;6;62%;8%;12
Jacksonville, FL;97;74;99;76;Unseasonably hot;S;6;51%;8%;12
Juneau, AK;74;47;72;51;Sunny and warm;ESE;8;53%;30%;6
Kansas City, MO;83;68;86;69;A morning t-storm;SSW;15;64%;66%;5
Knoxville, TN;92;67;91;70;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;7;57%;16%;11
Las Vegas, NV;76;50;72;58;Cool with some sun;WSW;8;34%;14%;7
Lexington, KY;87;68;87;70;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;65%;44%;8
Little Rock, AR;91;69;89;70;Warm with sunshine;SSW;9;55%;13%;11
Long Beach, CA;62;53;69;55;Cool with some sun;SE;6;51%;28%;6
Los Angeles, CA;62;50;67;54;Partly sunny, cool;SSE;6;56%;23%;11
Louisville, KY;87;69;90;72;Clouds and sun, hot;S;6;61%;39%;8
Madison, WI;74;52;63;54;Heavy rain, t-storm;E;8;75%;89%;3
Memphis, TN;92;72;91;71;Sunshine and warm;SSW;11;58%;12%;11
Miami, FL;86;78;86;76;Mostly sunny;E;10;59%;3%;12
Milwaukee, WI;65;47;59;49;Times of rain;NNW;8;74%;89%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;74;55;60;52;Heavy rain, breezy;NE;14;75%;83%;2
Mobile, AL;92;73;90;73;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;63%;5%;12
Montgomery, AL;93;71;92;66;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;5;58%;7%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;47;34;38;24;Partly sunny, windy;WNW;25;79%;27%;6
Nashville, TN;94;68;93;70;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;7;54%;22%;11
New Orleans, LA;92;75;90;76;Humid with sunshine;S;7;63%;8%;12
New York, NY;88;66;79;57;Mostly sunny;E;6;42%;14%;10
Newark, NJ;89;65;80;58;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;42%;20%;10
Norfolk, VA;93;72;83;66;A t-storm around;ENE;8;67%;54%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;82;69;83;69;Variable cloudiness;S;15;71%;25%;4
Olympia, WA;69;51;77;51;Sunshine and warm;SW;6;59%;27%;9
Omaha, NE;83;69;84;67;A heavy p.m. t-storm;E;15;70%;85%;5
Orlando, FL;95;73;97;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;4;51%;6%;12
Philadelphia, PA;88;67;82;63;Nice with some sun;SE;6;44%;36%;8
Phoenix, AZ;84;63;78;59;Partly sunny, cool;W;8;26%;3%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;81;61;78;62;Partly sunny;N;5;59%;70%;6
Portland, ME;75;55;66;47;Partly sunny;NNW;7;49%;7%;9
Portland, OR;74;54;75;52;Mostly sunny;SW;6;61%;37%;9
Providence, RI;87;60;77;50;Mostly sunny;S;6;43%;27%;10
Raleigh, NC;94;70;91;70;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;7;54%;13%;11
Reno, NV;51;43;63;48;A shower or two;WNW;10;58%;66%;6
Richmond, VA;93;70;85;67;A t-storm around;ENE;7;60%;55%;11
Roswell, NM;94;55;92;54;Increasingly windy;W;20;13%;14%;12
Sacramento, CA;63;51;70;52;Partly sunny;SW;6;67%;34%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;76;50;62;50;Heavy showers;SE;9;69%;87%;4
San Antonio, TX;91;73;91;75;Clouds breaking;SSE;10;65%;47%;11
San Diego, CA;65;57;65;56;Sun and clouds, cool;NW;8;61%;42%;5
San Francisco, CA;58;53;61;54;Partial sunshine;W;10;69%;36%;7
Savannah, GA;99;74;99;76;Sunshine, summerlike;SSW;5;45%;1%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;55;79;54;Sunshine and warm;SSW;6;54%;38%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;77;58;65;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;16;81%;90%;3
Spokane, WA;68;50;78;52;Clouds and sun, nice;N;6;39%;16%;8
Springfield, IL;78;63;84;68;A severe t-storm;SW;13;76%;86%;7
St. Louis, MO;81;67;92;69;Partly sunny;S;8;56%;32%;11
Tampa, FL;96;72;94;72;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;5;64%;30%;12
Toledo, OH;74;52;71;58;Inc. clouds;ESE;4;62%;75%;7
Tucson, AZ;83;56;78;52;Mostly sunny, cool;NNW;9;33%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;85;71;87;71;More clouds than sun;S;12;65%;33%;7
Vero Beach, FL;87;70;89;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;65%;2%;12
Washington, DC;90;69;83;67;Humid with some sun;SE;6;56%;66%;7
Wichita, KS;78;65;82;67;Variable clouds;S;15;75%;43%;5
Wilmington, DE;87;67;81;63;Nice with some sun;SE;8;50%;41%;8
