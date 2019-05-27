US Forecast for Tuesday, May 28, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;76;52;57;50;Periods of rain;NNE;7;71%;94%;2

Albuquerque, NM;80;44;72;50;Partly sunny;N;10;26%;2%;12

Anchorage, AK;61;47;61;47;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;63%;39%;3

Asheville, NC;87;62;89;62;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;52%;10%;12

Atlanta, GA;94;70;94;68;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;7;44%;6%;12

Atlantic City, NJ;79;62;72;68;Showers and t-storms;SW;13;84%;82%;4

Austin, TX;90;74;90;77;Clouds breaking;SSE;10;59%;32%;9

Baltimore, MD;83;69;90;74;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;61%;72%;8

Baton Rouge, LA;89;74;92;73;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;8;61%;13%;12

Billings, MT;54;49;65;45;Mostly cloudy;WSW;9;62%;28%;3

Birmingham, AL;93;68;92;68;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;7;53%;6%;12

Bismarck, ND;61;43;69;47;Mostly cloudy;W;7;52%;17%;5

Boise, ID;73;51;76;53;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;49%;44%;8

Boston, MA;72;53;58;51;Cooler, p.m. rain;NE;9;68%;92%;3

Bridgeport, CT;79;57;62;56;Periods of rain;NNW;10;79%;87%;3

Buffalo, NY;71;58;63;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;10;92%;84%;3

Burlington, VT;66;44;56;47;Periods of rain;E;6;71%;74%;3

Caribou, ME;61;35;63;39;Mostly sunny;S;6;36%;0%;9

Casper, WY;57;38;45;31;Periods of rain;NNE;19;98%;78%;2

Charleston, SC;97;75;96;77;Mostly sunny;SW;6;53%;2%;11

Charleston, WV;83;67;92;69;Partly sunny;WSW;8;59%;39%;11

Charlotte, NC;93;69;96;68;Very hot;WSW;6;47%;0%;11

Cheyenne, WY;59;39;44;36;Colder with rain;NNW;15;97%;90%;3

Chicago, IL;68;63;66;50;A shower or t-storm;NE;10;74%;83%;4

Cleveland, OH;66;62;75;54;Showers and t-storms;NNW;17;77%;80%;5

Columbia, SC;99;69;101;70;Very hot;WSW;7;45%;2%;11

Columbus, OH;82;69;86;65;Partly sunny, warmer;WNW;14;64%;66%;11

Concord, NH;78;43;56;43;Afternoon rain;ENE;6;70%;94%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;73;87;74;Clouds breaking;S;19;62%;53%;7

Denver, CO;71;43;54;38;Spotty showers;N;9;61%;83%;4

Des Moines, IA;79;55;67;60;Cooler;ESE;10;82%;74%;3

Detroit, MI;73;58;78;53;Showers and t-storms;NNE;11;69%;71%;3

Dodge City, KS;85;60;80;48;Partly sunny;WSW;14;46%;15%;11

Duluth, MN;42;40;62;44;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;61%;1%;6

El Paso, TX;91;59;85;60;Sunshine and nice;W;11;13%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;70;45;63;46;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;48%;44%;2

Fargo, ND;64;43;70;46;Mostly cloudy;NNE;7;53%;6%;6

Grand Junction, CO;68;42;57;41;Spotty showers;ENE;8;70%;72%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;73;58;65;54;Mainly cloudy;E;8;73%;67%;3

Hartford, CT;80;56;62;53;Cooler with rain;NNE;8;73%;93%;3

Helena, MT;53;47;68;43;Mostly cloudy;NW;8;53%;8%;7

Honolulu, HI;88;73;88;73;Brief p.m. showers;N;6;62%;78%;11

Houston, TX;90;77;90;77;Clouds breaking;SSE;10;69%;41%;8

Indianapolis, IN;82;71;84;69;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;11;66%;44%;7

Jackson, MS;90;72;91;70;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;9;64%;12%;12

Jacksonville, FL;99;75;97;75;Sunshine, summerlike;S;6;55%;15%;12

Juneau, AK;71;51;64;45;Cooler;SE;8;71%;66%;2

Kansas City, MO;85;70;81;66;A severe t-storm;S;13;73%;85%;4

Knoxville, TN;91;69;91;68;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;7;55%;6%;11

Las Vegas, NV;72;58;79;61;Clouds and sun, cool;NNW;7;37%;30%;8

Lexington, KY;85;71;88;70;Warm with sunshine;SW;12;64%;32%;11

Little Rock, AR;90;70;87;72;Humid with some sun;S;9;68%;41%;8

Long Beach, CA;69;55;71;57;Low clouds breaking;SSE;6;57%;6%;10

Los Angeles, CA;68;53;71;56;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;58%;4%;11

Louisville, KY;88;72;89;72;Partly sunny, warm;SW;10;61%;35%;10

Madison, WI;66;53;64;54;Mostly cloudy;E;7;69%;71%;3

Memphis, TN;92;73;89;74;Sunshine and warm;SSW;12;66%;33%;11

Miami, FL;87;76;85;77;Mostly sunny, nice;E;10;58%;4%;12

Milwaukee, WI;59;51;58;49;Mostly cloudy;NNE;11;73%;72%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;57;47;68;55;Mostly cloudy;NE;8;67%;69%;3

Mobile, AL;88;74;91;73;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;63%;9%;12

Montgomery, AL;93;66;92;67;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;5;56%;8%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;40;27;37;31;Periods of rain;ESE;22;83%;86%;2

Nashville, TN;93;69;92;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;7;56%;27%;11

New Orleans, LA;90;76;91;76;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;8;62%;10%;12

New York, NY;80;60;68;60;Showers and t-storms;NW;8;80%;84%;3

Newark, NJ;82;60;73;62;Showers and t-storms;WNW;7;76%;83%;3

Norfolk, VA;83;67;92;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;59%;41%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;82;70;80;67;A severe t-storm;S;15;83%;84%;7

Olympia, WA;77;52;70;50;Partly sunny, nice;SW;7;67%;25%;9

Omaha, NE;81;57;70;60;Severe thunderstorms;SE;13;78%;87%;4

Orlando, FL;97;74;97;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;6;46%;6%;12

Philadelphia, PA;82;63;82;69;A shower or t-storm;W;10;68%;82%;5

Phoenix, AZ;78;60;85;64;Mostly sunny, cool;W;6;17%;0%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;79;63;84;64;Severe thunderstorms;WNW;14;73%;87%;9

Portland, ME;71;46;54;46;Occasional p.m. rain;ENE;6;65%;89%;4

Portland, OR;70;52;73;50;Partly sunny, nice;N;5;69%;11%;9

Providence, RI;78;53;62;51;Cooler, p.m. rain;NNE;7;69%;92%;3

Raleigh, NC;91;69;96;71;Mostly sunny;SW;7;53%;2%;11

Reno, NV;61;47;68;47;Mostly cloudy, cool;NNW;7;48%;22%;7

Richmond, VA;85;66;94;70;Periods of sun, hot;SW;9;57%;25%;11

Roswell, NM;94;58;88;57;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;13%;10%;12

Sacramento, CA;72;51;83;56;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;7;55%;14%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;61;48;62;48;A shower or two;ENE;8;64%;71%;3

San Antonio, TX;91;74;92;77;Some sun returning;SE;10;65%;51%;11

San Diego, CA;65;56;68;58;Low clouds breaking;NW;7;60%;16%;6

San Francisco, CA;61;54;65;54;Partial sunshine;WSW;9;66%;6%;11

Savannah, GA;100;75;98;76;Sunshine, summerlike;SSW;5;46%;1%;12

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;77;54;71;53;Partly sunny;SSW;8;66%;35%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;62;48;62;53;Rain and a t-storm;NE;15;80%;88%;2

Spokane, WA;76;52;80;53;Mostly sunny, warm;N;3;38%;10%;9

Springfield, IL;87;69;82;66;Mostly cloudy, humid;N;10;72%;55%;5

St. Louis, MO;88;70;88;71;Warm with some sun;SSW;8;61%;59%;7

Tampa, FL;94;73;96;72;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;60%;3%;12

Toledo, OH;72;59;79;55;Showers and t-storms;N;12;79%;74%;5

Tucson, AZ;78;53;82;56;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;6;17%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;86;71;82;71;A severe t-storm;S;13;74%;84%;7

Vero Beach, FL;89;69;89;70;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;8;62%;2%;12

Washington, DC;84;67;90;73;A t-storm in spots;W;9;60%;48%;7

Wichita, KS;82;68;77;58;Severe thunderstorms;S;15;85%;86%;6

Wilmington, DE;82;62;83;69;A shower or t-storm;WSW;11;73%;82%;5

