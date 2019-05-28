US Forecast for Wednesday, May 29, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;57;49;68;55;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;66%;78%;4
Albuquerque, NM;73;48;74;50;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;7;25%;9%;12
Anchorage, AK;63;48;61;49;Cloudy;ESE;8;58%;67%;2
Asheville, NC;89;64;88;62;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;8;53%;17%;12
Atlanta, GA;94;69;94;70;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;7;47%;8%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;76;70;78;67;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;76%;86%;11
Austin, TX;89;77;89;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;66%;70%;4
Baltimore, MD;91;75;92;75;A severe t-storm;SW;5;60%;87%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;92;73;91;71;Warm with some sun;SSE;9;60%;15%;12
Billings, MT;65;44;73;48;Partly sunny;SSE;7;42%;7%;9
Birmingham, AL;92;68;93;69;Mostly sunny and hot;S;7;52%;13%;12
Bismarck, ND;69;46;78;52;Nice with some sun;NW;7;50%;64%;6
Boise, ID;75;54;74;55;Periods of sun;N;5;58%;55%;6
Boston, MA;58;51;61;52;Mainly cloudy;SSE;8;74%;80%;3
Bridgeport, CT;64;59;73;58;Warmer, p.m. showers;SE;7;67%;85%;6
Buffalo, NY;62;51;64;54;Showers around;W;6;83%;94%;3
Burlington, VT;52;46;70;53;Warmer;S;5;61%;69%;4
Caribou, ME;63;40;61;49;Mostly cloudy;S;7;61%;33%;6
Casper, WY;47;35;59;37;Partly sunny;SSE;8;62%;54%;7
Charleston, SC;98;77;96;78;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;50%;4%;11
Charleston, WV;91;69;87;67;Sun, some clouds;SW;8;65%;44%;11
Charlotte, NC;96;68;95;69;Very hot;WSW;7;47%;3%;11
Cheyenne, WY;43;36;50;37;Chilly with some sun;NW;12;67%;44%;5
Chicago, IL;67;50;63;55;A shower or t-storm;ENE;7;89%;81%;3
Cleveland, OH;76;57;66;58;Showers and t-storms;W;7;86%;86%;4
Columbia, SC;100;68;101;73;Very hot;SW;7;41%;5%;11
Columbus, OH;86;68;81;66;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;11;79%;89%;9
Concord, NH;57;43;67;47;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;66%;61%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;74;86;67;Severe thunderstorms;SSE;16;72%;94%;6
Denver, CO;58;39;54;40;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;67%;73%;5
Des Moines, IA;61;59;75;57;Warmer;WSW;9;75%;44%;3
Detroit, MI;80;53;66;57;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;82%;73%;3
Dodge City, KS;79;50;68;47;Cooler;N;15;62%;12%;9
Duluth, MN;70;46;72;51;Warmer;WNW;7;48%;1%;7
El Paso, TX;83;61;86;59;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;11;13%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;64;45;71;48;Clouds and sunshine;W;5;37%;22%;4
Fargo, ND;70;46;79;51;Partly sunny, nice;N;7;51%;3%;9
Grand Junction, CO;64;43;66;43;Clouds and sun;W;8;50%;34%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;62;52;69;55;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;79%;71%;2
Hartford, CT;63;52;75;57;Warmer;SSE;6;63%;68%;5
Helena, MT;69;43;74;46;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;5;42%;3%;9
Honolulu, HI;88;72;88;73;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;53%;16%;13
Houston, TX;91;78;90;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;66%;55%;7
Indianapolis, IN;85;70;81;66;A shower or t-storm;SW;10;71%;80%;10
Jackson, MS;91;71;91;71;Partly sunny, warm;S;10;60%;17%;12
Jacksonville, FL;96;74;97;72;Unseasonably hot;SSE;7;51%;64%;12
Juneau, AK;61;46;65;43;Decreasing clouds;ESE;8;61%;6%;5
Kansas City, MO;79;69;80;58;Mostly cloudy;NW;8;66%;44%;10
Knoxville, TN;90;69;92;68;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;54%;20%;11
Las Vegas, NV;80;62;85;66;Partly sunny;NNW;6;32%;25%;11
Lexington, KY;87;71;86;69;A strong t-storm;SW;11;67%;66%;9
Little Rock, AR;88;73;84;69;Clouds and sunshine;S;8;70%;74%;7
Long Beach, CA;70;56;72;58;Some sun;S;6;60%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;71;55;76;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;56%;2%;11
Louisville, KY;88;74;85;69;Warm with some sun;SW;10;63%;67%;9
Madison, WI;62;53;69;56;Spotty showers;E;5;74%;72%;2
Memphis, TN;90;75;90;74;Partial sunshine;S;14;60%;35%;11
Miami, FL;86;77;87;80;Sunshine and nice;E;10;61%;32%;12
Milwaukee, WI;57;48;61;52;A shower or t-storm;S;6;78%;66%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;69;54;72;53;Spotty showers;NNW;7;60%;63%;4
Mobile, AL;88;74;91;75;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;61%;13%;12
Montgomery, AL;91;67;91;67;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;56%;9%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;34;28;42;37;Winds subsiding;S;24;92%;62%;3
Nashville, TN;91;73;94;72;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;9;49%;26%;11
New Orleans, LA;91;76;90;76;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;10;61%;30%;12
New York, NY;70;62;77;62;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;64%;85%;6
Newark, NJ;72;64;79;63;A t-storm or two;SSE;6;70%;89%;6
Norfolk, VA;94;73;96;75;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;8;49%;15%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;81;68;74;57;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;10;86%;79%;3
Olympia, WA;69;49;71;49;Partial sunshine;WSW;5;67%;14%;9
Omaha, NE;65;59;72;55;Mostly cloudy;WNW;11;72%;44%;4
Orlando, FL;98;73;96;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;7;48%;4%;12
Philadelphia, PA;82;70;85;68;Severe thunderstorms;SSE;6;60%;89%;8
Phoenix, AZ;85;64;92;69;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;19%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;85;67;82;67;Severe thunderstorms;SW;9;76%;88%;7
Portland, ME;54;45;56;48;Mostly cloudy, cool;S;8;76%;63%;3
Portland, OR;69;50;74;51;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;5;63%;4%;9
Providence, RI;62;51;69;53;Mostly cloudy;ESE;8;62%;71%;3
Raleigh, NC;95;70;96;71;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;8;51%;1%;11
Reno, NV;67;47;71;50;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;6;45%;66%;11
Richmond, VA;93;71;95;72;Mostly sunny and hot;W;8;49%;13%;11
Roswell, NM;89;56;86;56;Mostly sunny, nice;E;11;18%;28%;12
Sacramento, CA;83;56;85;56;Partly sunny;SSW;6;57%;14%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;63;49;68;50;Clouds and sun;SE;8;49%;34%;10
San Antonio, TX;91;78;90;76;Misty in the morning;SE;12;71%;59%;7
San Diego, CA;66;57;70;58;Partly sunny;SSW;7;68%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;65;54;65;54;Partly sunny;WSW;9;70%;0%;11
Savannah, GA;98;73;98;73;Unseasonably hot;SSW;7;49%;4%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;52;71;54;Nice with some sun;WNW;6;67%;10%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;64;53;66;51;Downpours;NW;14;78%;89%;3
Spokane, WA;81;53;82;54;Mostly sunny, warm;S;4;40%;14%;9
Springfield, IL;87;68;85;64;Mostly cloudy;W;13;71%;66%;10
St. Louis, MO;87;72;87;65;A t-storm in spots;WNW;8;61%;77%;9
Tampa, FL;96;72;94;73;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;6;56%;5%;12
Toledo, OH;81;55;66;55;Showers and t-storms;WSW;4;91%;72%;3
Tucson, AZ;82;55;87;60;Mostly sunny;NE;6;18%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;84;72;77;59;Severe thunderstorms;NW;8;80%;75%;4
Vero Beach, FL;89;69;88;69;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;9;62%;4%;12
Washington, DC;90;73;92;73;A severe t-storm;NW;6;56%;86%;11
Wichita, KS;80;59;70;52;Periods of sun;NW;8;77%;22%;9
Wilmington, DE;84;70;85;69;Severe thunderstorms;SE;7;65%;88%;6
