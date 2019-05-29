US Forecast for Thursday, May 30, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;64;55;75;57;Mostly cloudy;S;6;56%;78%;7
Albuquerque, NM;76;52;76;54;Some sun;E;10;33%;33%;12
Anchorage, AK;61;48;59;50;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;68%;69%;2
Asheville, NC;89;61;87;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;WNW;8;51%;34%;9
Atlanta, GA;94;70;91;69;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;8;45%;16%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;82;68;74;68;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;8;83%;88%;11
Austin, TX;90;73;84;71;A t-storm in spots;NE;3;75%;58%;7
Baltimore, MD;93;74;86;70;Strong thunderstorms;SW;4;66%;84%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;91;71;89;75;Clouds and sunshine;W;7;68%;26%;12
Billings, MT;74;47;81;55;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;7;34%;16%;10
Birmingham, AL;92;69;88;69;Some brightening;W;9;59%;19%;11
Bismarck, ND;80;54;86;56;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;8;45%;4%;9
Boise, ID;74;54;76;54;A t-storm in spots;ENE;6;53%;56%;6
Boston, MA;56;51;69;59;Variable clouds;S;6;75%;67%;4
Bridgeport, CT;64;56;71;61;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;78%;87%;6
Buffalo, NY;61;53;66;51;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;7;80%;82%;3
Burlington, VT;63;53;76;50;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;54%;60%;7
Caribou, ME;63;47;65;47;Cloudy with a shower;S;10;66%;81%;2
Casper, WY;61;33;68;41;Mostly sunny;S;8;44%;15%;11
Charleston, SC;95;77;93;77;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;10;55%;12%;12
Charleston, WV;87;67;81;63;A shower or t-storm;W;7;68%;66%;6
Charlotte, NC;95;69;96;67;Very hot;SW;9;46%;7%;11
Cheyenne, WY;52;36;63;42;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;40%;36%;11
Chicago, IL;69;56;70;55;A t-storm in spots;NW;6;77%;45%;3
Cleveland, OH;67;59;69;57;Heavy thunderstorms;WSW;7;83%;83%;3
Columbia, SC;100;73;99;72;Partly sunny;SW;8;43%;8%;11
Columbus, OH;80;65;74;58;Strong thunderstorms;WNW;8;79%;86%;3
Concord, NH;54;46;73;53;Warmer;S;5;65%;75%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;81;66;84;67;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;10;60%;5%;12
Denver, CO;58;41;69;46;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;42%;65%;9
Des Moines, IA;76;55;73;56;A t-storm in spots;WNW;8;71%;41%;6
Detroit, MI;68;58;69;52;Spotty showers;WNW;6;77%;67%;3
Dodge City, KS;69;49;77;55;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;10;47%;9%;11
Duluth, MN;82;52;65;45;Sunny and pleasant;NE;8;62%;44%;9
El Paso, TX;86;60;91;66;Sunshine;ESE;8;21%;8%;12
Fairbanks, AK;71;48;73;54;Partial sunshine;ENE;7;35%;21%;5
Fargo, ND;81;55;87;60;Warm with sunshine;WSW;9;47%;2%;9
Grand Junction, CO;69;44;74;49;Partly sunny;ESE;7;37%;20%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;66;53;70;50;Spotty showers;NW;7;77%;65%;4
Hartford, CT;67;56;74;60;Variable cloudiness;SSE;6;69%;90%;4
Helena, MT;74;47;78;53;Mostly cloudy;W;5;35%;36%;7
Honolulu, HI;87;74;88;75;Mostly sunny;ENE;13;57%;44%;13
Houston, TX;89;77;89;75;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;71%;77%;4
Indianapolis, IN;79;66;77;61;Heavy thunderstorms;WSW;8;75%;91%;3
Jackson, MS;90;71;86;71;A t-storm in spots;W;9;70%;45%;6
Jacksonville, FL;97;72;97;74;Unseasonably hot;S;7;52%;4%;12
Juneau, AK;66;43;71;49;Partial sunshine;ESE;8;49%;33%;6
Kansas City, MO;73;57;75;59;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;9;56%;56%;8
Knoxville, TN;92;68;88;67;Turning cloudy, warm;WSW;9;53%;44%;11
Las Vegas, NV;83;66;89;69;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;6;24%;9%;11
Lexington, KY;84;68;76;62;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;11;77%;78%;4
Little Rock, AR;86;68;85;61;Partly sunny;NW;7;60%;25%;11
Long Beach, CA;74;57;74;57;Clouds breaking;SSE;6;60%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;77;56;78;57;Clouds breaking;S;5;59%;4%;11
Louisville, KY;78;70;78;64;A shower or t-storm;SW;9;75%;81%;4
Madison, WI;69;58;75;54;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;70%;49%;5
Memphis, TN;89;74;84;66;A t-storm in spots;NW;11;70%;47%;8
Miami, FL;87;80;88;80;Partly sunny;ESE;10;64%;31%;12
Milwaukee, WI;68;53;69;51;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;74%;46%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;74;53;82;60;Sunshine and warmer;WSW;6;47%;33%;9
Mobile, AL;89;75;89;75;Partly sunny;S;7;71%;44%;11
Montgomery, AL;91;65;87;71;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;65%;53%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;47;36;47;33;Mostly cloudy, windy;SW;24;87%;69%;3
Nashville, TN;93;72;85;64;Mostly cloudy;W;9;60%;44%;4
New Orleans, LA;90;75;91;77;Partly sunny;SSW;7;62%;19%;12
New York, NY;70;58;75;63;Thunderstorms;S;6;74%;93%;9
Newark, NJ;70;60;77;63;Thunderstorms;S;6;71%;93%;7
Norfolk, VA;96;72;96;75;Hot with some sun;SW;9;47%;19%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;70;57;79;60;Sunny and warmer;SSE;8;56%;5%;11
Olympia, WA;68;50;76;51;Partly sunny;SW;4;64%;8%;9
Omaha, NE;72;55;77;58;Partly sunny, warmer;W;9;60%;7%;10
Orlando, FL;95;74;97;76;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;50%;6%;12
Philadelphia, PA;88;68;82;66;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;6;67%;88%;10
Phoenix, AZ;91;70;96;71;Plenty of sunshine;NW;5;16%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;82;65;73;58;Strong thunderstorms;W;8;79%;90%;3
Portland, ME;55;47;59;52;More clouds than sun;S;9;86%;66%;3
Portland, OR;74;52;76;54;A passing shower;NNW;5;64%;56%;9
Providence, RI;57;51;70;58;More clouds than sun;S;6;76%;74%;6
Raleigh, NC;96;70;98;70;Partly sunny;SW;8;46%;10%;11
Reno, NV;70;49;67;48;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;57%;57%;7
Richmond, VA;93;71;97;72;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;10;45%;23%;11
Roswell, NM;86;59;82;62;A t-storm in spots;ESE;11;49%;78%;12
Sacramento, CA;87;55;81;57;Mostly sunny;SW;7;60%;33%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;68;50;73;55;Becoming cloudy;ESE;8;42%;40%;11
San Antonio, TX;91;76;89;75;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;77%;68%;7
San Diego, CA;68;58;70;57;Clouds, then sun;WSW;6;66%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;64;54;62;53;Partly sunny;WSW;11;77%;6%;7
Savannah, GA;97;75;98;76;Unseasonably hot;SSW;9;48%;7%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;54;76;56;Clouds and sun, nice;NNW;5;64%;14%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;65;48;81;57;Sunny and warmer;W;6;57%;5%;10
Spokane, WA;82;55;83;55;Partly sunny;N;4;41%;40%;7
Springfield, IL;83;65;77;58;A t-storm in spots;W;10;70%;51%;7
St. Louis, MO;88;65;77;60;A t-storm in spots;WNW;8;65%;47%;7
Tampa, FL;94;73;94;76;Partly sunny, humid;WNW;6;64%;14%;12
Toledo, OH;75;57;68;53;Spotty showers;W;4;87%;87%;2
Tucson, AZ;86;61;93;63;Plenty of sun;WSW;5;14%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;74;59;81;58;Nice with sunshine;SW;7;57%;5%;11
Vero Beach, FL;88;71;90;73;Sunny and nice;SSE;10;64%;4%;12
Washington, DC;93;71;87;69;Strong thunderstorms;W;6;60%;84%;9
Wichita, KS;71;53;78;57;Partly sunny, nice;NW;9;52%;4%;11
Wilmington, DE;88;68;81;65;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;8;69%;88%;11
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.