US Forecast for Friday, May 31, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;71;57;74;46;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;46%;6%;10

Albuquerque, NM;78;55;81;59;Partly sunny;SE;8;40%;22%;12

Anchorage, AK;57;49;60;48;A shower or two;SSW;8;64%;70%;2

Asheville, NC;87;63;80;57;Sunny intervals;NW;8;58%;27%;11

Atlanta, GA;91;69;87;63;Partly sunny;NW;8;55%;7%;12

Atlantic City, NJ;73;66;77;64;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;8;63%;3%;11

Austin, TX;84;74;84;73;A thunderstorm;E;1;75%;66%;6

Baltimore, MD;88;68;86;68;Partial sunshine;N;3;51%;17%;11

Baton Rouge, LA;88;74;91;72;Partly sunny;NE;5;68%;27%;11

Billings, MT;82;55;74;53;A t-storm in spots;WNW;8;52%;65%;6

Birmingham, AL;88;69;88;63;Partly sunny, humid;NW;8;58%;18%;11

Bismarck, ND;87;58;79;45;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;9;49%;9%;9

Boise, ID;74;55;80;57;A t-storm around;ENE;6;47%;55%;10

Boston, MA;64;59;76;56;Warmer with some sun;S;8;45%;25%;10

Bridgeport, CT;64;60;77;56;Warmer with sunshine;ESE;6;57%;6%;10

Buffalo, NY;67;51;65;54;Fog in the morning;SSE;7;63%;29%;10

Burlington, VT;75;50;67;47;Partly sunny;ENE;7;45%;11%;9

Caribou, ME;69;45;63;40;Clouds and sun;NNW;10;42%;20%;8

Casper, WY;67;41;71;43;Partly sunny;NE;9;44%;30%;11

Charleston, SC;93;77;91;70;Clouds and sun, hot;SSW;9;59%;56%;10

Charleston, WV;79;63;75;58;Showers and t-storms;SW;5;83%;67%;5

Charlotte, NC;95;68;89;62;Partly sunny, warm;NNW;6;53%;29%;11

Cheyenne, WY;64;42;69;45;Partly sunny;NW;8;40%;15%;11

Chicago, IL;74;55;79;63;Fog in the morning;SW;8;55%;54%;10

Cleveland, OH;72;57;68;64;Mostly sunny;S;5;69%;41%;10

Columbia, SC;99;72;94;64;Partial sunshine;WNW;8;50%;11%;11

Columbus, OH;72;59;78;59;A shower or two;WSW;5;67%;59%;11

Concord, NH;70;53;74;44;Partly sunny;S;9;43%;7%;10

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;65;86;66;Partly sunny;SE;5;56%;15%;12

Denver, CO;71;46;76;49;Partly sunny;WSW;6;34%;21%;12

Des Moines, IA;76;56;84;61;A t-storm around;SW;9;56%;55%;10

Detroit, MI;70;51;77;63;Partly sunny;SW;6;54%;67%;10

Dodge City, KS;79;55;81;61;Variable cloudiness;S;10;56%;33%;10

Duluth, MN;65;43;61;43;A t-storm in spots;NE;9;82%;46%;7

El Paso, TX;86;64;90;70;Partial sunshine;E;9;44%;44%;12

Fairbanks, AK;75;55;64;50;Showers around;SW;6;55%;94%;1

Fargo, ND;93;60;79;46;Cooler with some sun;N;12;50%;10%;9

Grand Junction, CO;76;49;78;53;Clouds and sun;ENE;7;33%;13%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;67;51;78;60;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;8;60%;48%;10

Hartford, CT;67;59;79;55;Sunshine and warmer;SE;6;48%;6%;10

Helena, MT;80;53;69;50;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;57%;55%;6

Honolulu, HI;88;72;89;74;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;56%;44%;13

Houston, TX;90;76;89;75;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;74%;53%;5

Indianapolis, IN;79;61;80;62;A shower in the a.m.;SW;6;61%;60%;7

Jackson, MS;87;70;89;67;Partly sunny;NNE;5;61%;13%;12

Jacksonville, FL;97;74;94;75;Sun and clouds, warm;WSW;8;59%;56%;11

Juneau, AK;72;50;60;47;Spotty showers;E;13;73%;90%;1

Kansas City, MO;79;58;84;66;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;3;53%;30%;11

Knoxville, TN;89;66;82;61;Partly sunny;WNW;7;57%;28%;11

Las Vegas, NV;86;67;92;70;Partly sunny;N;5;17%;6%;12

Lexington, KY;73;62;76;58;Showers and t-storms;W;7;73%;64%;6

Little Rock, AR;83;60;87;63;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;7;49%;9%;11

Long Beach, CA;74;59;70;59;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;6;64%;3%;11

Los Angeles, CA;76;57;73;57;Low clouds, then sun;S;6;66%;8%;11

Louisville, KY;77;63;78;61;A t-storm in spots;W;6;65%;45%;8

Madison, WI;76;55;85;61;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;9;57%;55%;10

Memphis, TN;84;66;86;67;Partly sunny;NNE;9;52%;9%;11

Miami, FL;88;80;88;79;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;9;63%;32%;12

Milwaukee, WI;78;50;82;60;Areas of morning fog;WSW;11;55%;57%;10

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;61;89;57;Clouds and sun, warm;WNW;11;44%;32%;9

Mobile, AL;89;76;92;72;Clouds and sun;WSW;6;64%;27%;11

Montgomery, AL;89;70;88;64;Partly sunny, humid;NW;6;63%;15%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;46;32;41;32;Very windy, some sun;NW;33;59%;6%;10

Nashville, TN;82;64;83;62;Sun and some clouds;NW;7;54%;20%;11

New Orleans, LA;92;77;91;76;Humid with some sun;SSW;5;65%;24%;12

New York, NY;70;61;79;62;Lots of sun, warmer;WNW;6;54%;5%;10

Newark, NJ;70;63;80;60;Sunshine, less humid;NNW;6;51%;7%;10

Norfolk, VA;97;70;85;66;Strong thunderstorms;SE;6;67%;88%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;79;60;85;62;Mostly sunny;S;7;49%;8%;11

Olympia, WA;76;51;79;49;Partly sunny, warm;SW;4;63%;8%;9

Omaha, NE;78;59;86;63;Partly sunny, warmer;S;7;50%;21%;10

Orlando, FL;96;76;95;77;Partly sunny;S;6;54%;50%;12

Philadelphia, PA;83;66;83;64;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;49%;6%;11

Phoenix, AZ;95;71;97;71;Sunshine;W;5;14%;2%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;72;59;78;58;Areas of morning fog;WSW;5;65%;42%;11

Portland, ME;57;51;67;48;Some sun;SSW;8;52%;7%;10

Portland, OR;77;55;80;52;Partly sunny, warm;NNW;6;59%;6%;9

Providence, RI;64;57;77;54;Partly sunny, warmer;S;7;49%;29%;10

Raleigh, NC;98;69;88;63;Strong thunderstorms;NNE;6;62%;88%;11

Reno, NV;67;48;72;50;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;50%;60%;10

Richmond, VA;94;68;86;63;Showers and t-storms;ENE;5;64%;81%;11

Roswell, NM;83;62;84;66;Clouds and sun;S;9;56%;55%;12

Sacramento, CA;81;57;87;60;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;49%;7%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;75;54;75;56;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;44%;63%;11

San Antonio, TX;88;75;88;74;A thunderstorm;SE;8;74%;54%;6

San Diego, CA;67;59;68;58;Clouds break;SW;6;70%;1%;7

San Francisco, CA;62;54;67;55;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;74%;0%;11

Savannah, GA;97;73;94;70;A t-storm around;SW;9;57%;65%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;74;56;79;55;Partly sunny, warm;N;5;62%;4%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;83;60;86;57;Warm with sunshine;SW;9;51%;66%;10

Spokane, WA;83;55;85;56;A t-storm in spots;N;3;42%;53%;7

Springfield, IL;79;57;81;63;Clouds and sunshine;SW;6;63%;26%;11

St. Louis, MO;79;60;82;63;Partly sunny;SW;6;57%;19%;11

Tampa, FL;94;76;92;76;Partly sunny, humid;W;7;69%;36%;12

Toledo, OH;72;54;78;62;Mostly sunny;SW;3;66%;48%;10

Tucson, AZ;93;62;97;62;Plenty of sunshine;SW;6;13%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;81;58;87;63;Mostly sunny;S;6;52%;9%;11

Vero Beach, FL;89;71;92;72;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;9;65%;28%;12

Washington, DC;88;68;85;65;Partly sunny;NW;5;51%;30%;11

Wichita, KS;80;56;83;63;Partly sunny;S;6;52%;30%;11

Wilmington, DE;82;65;82;64;Sunshine, less humid;W;7;53%;5%;11

