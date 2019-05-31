US Forecast for Saturday, June 1, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;76;52;80;61;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;52%;73%;10
Albuquerque, NM;82;61;80;60;A t-storm in spots;E;8;43%;64%;12
Anchorage, AK;61;47;58;46;Spotty showers;SSW;7;70%;74%;2
Asheville, NC;80;57;79;56;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;56%;43%;12
Atlanta, GA;87;63;88;64;Mostly sunny;NW;7;50%;1%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;77;65;75;63;Hazy sun;ESE;7;69%;20%;11
Austin, TX;88;73;92;73;Partly sunny;SE;1;62%;9%;7
Baltimore, MD;85;67;88;69;Hazy sunshine;S;2;43%;30%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;94;73;93;73;Partly sunny;SW;5;63%;44%;12
Billings, MT;71;52;80;55;Warmer with some sun;SE;6;47%;55%;8
Birmingham, AL;88;64;89;65;Mostly sunny;NW;7;50%;8%;12
Bismarck, ND;72;45;75;49;Hazy sun;SE;6;49%;1%;9
Boise, ID;78;56;80;58;A t-storm in spots;ENE;6;49%;64%;10
Boston, MA;74;57;72;56;Partly sunny;SE;7;61%;15%;10
Bridgeport, CT;79;57;76;58;Clouds and sun, nice;ESE;6;58%;45%;10
Buffalo, NY;67;57;69;57;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;80%;84%;6
Burlington, VT;66;48;72;58;A t-storm in spots;SSE;4;56%;77%;6
Caribou, ME;63;41;70;49;Partly sunny;SE;6;42%;28%;8
Casper, WY;71;43;71;45;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;59%;64%;9
Charleston, SC;90;71;89;70;Mostly sunny;SW;8;51%;6%;12
Charleston, WV;78;57;82;61;Mostly sunny;SW;4;68%;48%;11
Charlotte, NC;89;61;83;63;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;52%;41%;11
Cheyenne, WY;70;43;69;48;A t-storm in spots;S;9;55%;64%;11
Chicago, IL;82;63;74;53;Heavy p.m. t-storms;N;9;70%;80%;6
Cleveland, OH;73;64;76;58;Heavy p.m. t-storms;SSW;9;71%;79%;8
Columbia, SC;94;65;90;64;Mostly sunny;N;6;45%;1%;11
Columbus, OH;79;59;82;61;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;8;65%;81%;11
Concord, NH;74;49;76;53;Partly sunny;SE;5;53%;48%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;72;91;71;Clouds and sun;SSE;5;62%;44%;11
Denver, CO;77;48;73;51;A t-storm in spots;S;7;47%;70%;12
Des Moines, IA;85;60;79;51;A t-storm in spots;N;9;63%;44%;10
Detroit, MI;79;63;78;56;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;68%;81%;6
Dodge City, KS;81;61;85;60;A strong t-storm;SSW;9;64%;66%;11
Duluth, MN;57;43;65;42;Partly sunny;NNW;8;54%;1%;9
El Paso, TX;91;69;95;71;A morning t-storm;ENE;9;33%;58%;12
Fairbanks, AK;66;49;55;46;Spotty showers;SW;5;72%;78%;3
Fargo, ND;79;45;70;43;Hazy and not as warm;NNE;12;43%;0%;9
Grand Junction, CO;80;54;85;57;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;9;27%;1%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;78;60;74;50;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;73%;72%;8
Hartford, CT;80;56;82;58;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;5;47%;47%;10
Helena, MT;74;50;76;53;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;53%;64%;9
Honolulu, HI;89;76;88;75;Breezy with some sun;ENE;17;57%;35%;13
Houston, TX;90;74;94;74;Humid with some sun;S;5;65%;15%;11
Indianapolis, IN;80;62;83;59;A strong t-storm;W;8;63%;80%;11
Jackson, MS;90;68;92;70;Mostly sunny, warm;N;5;50%;5%;12
Jacksonville, FL;95;75;94;73;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;7;54%;16%;12
Juneau, AK;58;46;57;45;Periods of rain;SSW;10;77%;97%;1
Kansas City, MO;82;65;88;61;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;8;57%;80%;10
Knoxville, TN;81;59;84;63;Mostly sunny;W;4;59%;21%;11
Las Vegas, NV;92;68;91;67;Partly sunny;NNE;6;16%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;75;58;82;64;Mostly sunny;SW;6;67%;66%;11
Little Rock, AR;87;64;90;68;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;5;54%;10%;11
Long Beach, CA;70;60;70;60;Low clouds breaking;WSW;7;63%;16%;7
Los Angeles, CA;72;57;71;58;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;67%;25%;11
Louisville, KY;79;61;84;64;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;63%;66%;11
Madison, WI;84;63;75;51;A t-storm in spots;N;6;72%;58%;6
Memphis, TN;87;66;89;70;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;53%;12%;11
Miami, FL;88;79;89;78;Partly sunny;SSE;7;67%;36%;11
Milwaukee, WI;85;60;65;49;A t-storm in spots;N;8;69%;64%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;88;59;74;49;Cooler;NNW;10;52%;7%;9
Mobile, AL;90;73;94;73;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;52%;6%;12
Montgomery, AL;88;63;89;65;Mostly sunny;NW;6;53%;6%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;41;34;47;40;Periods of sun;SSE;17;82%;66%;4
Nashville, TN;83;62;86;66;Warm with sunshine;SW;5;53%;30%;11
New Orleans, LA;92;77;92;76;Partly sunny;SW;5;65%;17%;12
New York, NY;80;62;79;62;Clouds and sun;SE;6;53%;44%;10
Newark, NJ;81;61;81;62;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;51%;48%;10
Norfolk, VA;84;67;81;65;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;68%;46%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;85;64;88;66;Clouds and sun;SSW;9;63%;66%;11
Olympia, WA;80;49;77;50;Mostly cloudy;WSW;4;64%;6%;8
Omaha, NE;84;63;81;54;Partly sunny;N;10;57%;27%;9
Orlando, FL;97;77;94;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;58%;43%;12
Philadelphia, PA;83;65;86;65;Hazy sunshine;SSE;5;45%;44%;11
Phoenix, AZ;97;71;98;70;Mostly sunny;W;6;14%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;79;59;83;61;Heavy p.m. t-storms;SSW;7;62%;80%;11
Portland, ME;65;50;61;51;Partly sunny;ESE;7;78%;27%;10
Portland, OR;80;53;79;53;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;60%;5%;8
Providence, RI;78;55;77;55;Partly sunny;SSE;6;58%;32%;10
Raleigh, NC;89;63;81;62;A t-storm in spots;W;5;68%;43%;10
Reno, NV;72;51;76;53;A t-storm in spots;S;6;39%;64%;12
Richmond, VA;86;65;85;63;Partly sunny;SSW;5;57%;29%;11
Roswell, NM;89;67;90;66;A strong t-storm;ENE;10;58%;80%;12
Sacramento, CA;87;59;90;58;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;46%;19%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;76;56;76;56;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;47%;55%;9
San Antonio, TX;90;73;92;74;Partly sunny;SE;6;68%;6%;7
San Diego, CA;66;59;68;59;Low clouds breaking;W;7;67%;2%;7
San Francisco, CA;63;54;67;55;Low clouds breaking;WSW;10;76%;10%;10
Savannah, GA;91;71;94;71;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;8;46%;2%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;54;77;55;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;62%;3%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;85;57;73;46;Not as warm;NNE;12;58%;5%;10
Spokane, WA;84;57;86;57;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;4;39%;7%;9
Springfield, IL;79;61;85;59;Heavy p.m. t-storms;WNW;10;61%;84%;11
St. Louis, MO;82;63;87;63;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;55%;73%;11
Tampa, FL;92;76;91;76;Partly sunny, humid;WSW;7;72%;28%;12
Toledo, OH;80;63;81;58;Heavy p.m. t-storms;SW;5;74%;92%;8
Tucson, AZ;97;62;97;63;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;14%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;87;64;88;67;Humid with some sun;SE;7;60%;65%;11
Vero Beach, FL;92;73;91;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;68%;51%;11
Washington, DC;85;66;87;66;Mostly sunny;S;4;49%;31%;11
Wichita, KS;84;63;86;63;A strong t-storm;NE;8;68%;81%;10
Wilmington, DE;82;64;85;64;Warm with hazy sun;SSE;5;50%;42%;11
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.